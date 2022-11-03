Shampoo bars, a spray mop, a versatile convertible dress and more



From CB: I splurged on a treadmill for my dog! I was going to get a people treadmill and try to train him on it, but the used ones at Play it Again weren’t much less expensive. He will do about ten minutes at a time if I feed him treats and he seems to like it. This was easy to put together, it has a small footprint and I was surprised how easy he was to train, although of course your results will vary. My dog is a German Shepherd and he’s five months old, just FYI. Here’s a link to a smaller version of this treadmill. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

This set of three “Facelift in a Bottle” serums will transform your skin



From CB: This set of three serums by trusted brand Eva Naturals is under $25 (it also has a $3 off coupon) and comes with an eye firming gel, retinol serum and vitamin C serum. It has over 3,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. If you’re new to serums or want some to gift a friend these would be excellent. Reviewers say these absorb well, aren’t greasy and help reduce age spots and wrinkling. “I have used the vitamin c and retinol serum for over a year and they have really improved my skin texture and helped control my acne. I also have a lot of acne scarsand they look less deep now.” “It definitely works! My husband took over my first set after seeing the results! Fine lines almost gone, some more major lines reduced and I have been able to skip a few Botox injections. It took years off my face!”

An asymmetric turtleneck sweater you’ll live in this fall



From CB: I saw this on People magazine’s site and thought it looked so cozy and comfortable. This oversize sweater by Anrabess comes in 33 colors, including stripes, and in sizes x-small to x-large. It is priced at under $40 and has over 25,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Reviewers say it runs big so you may want to order a size down. They love how versatile, stylish and comfortable it is. “Received loads of compliments the first day I wore this to work! I love that it can be dressed up or down, work or casual. The perfect ‘go to’ piece in the closet – in fact, I have to temper myself to not wear it every time. It washed like a dream, no pilling.” “Nice and soft and perfect with leggings. Love the shorter front, longer back. Fit is a bit baggy but not bulky. Size down if you want a more streamlined, slimmer fit. “

A large easy to use spray mop to quickly clean floors



From CB: Now that I have a puppy I need to clean more frequently. I have a Swiffer with the wet pads but it’s expensive and wasteful to replace them. This spray mop by Bona has a reusable microfiber cloth and is extra wide to quickly clean your floors. It comes with a bottle of liquid cleaner that is easy to replace. People say cleans well without being heavily scented or leaving a residue. This mop has 4.6 stars, almost 13,800 ratings and a B on Fakespot. I’m convinced by the reviews that I need it. “Wonderful product. Cleans and shines my wood floors. The extra-large pad makes cleaning and shining the floor much quicker. Loved the system so much I purchased another for my Mothers floor… She loves it as well!” “Easy to put together and works great. I have 4 rooms of hardwood floors and this made them all look so clean and it didn’t take long at all!”

Biodegradable shampoo & conditioner bars are easier to travel with too



From Hecate: My niece just turned me on to these sustainable hair products. They’re parabens, phthalates, preservatives, dyes, synthetic fragrances, plastic and silicone-free, vegan shampoo and conditioner bars with biodegradable packaging. The company, Ethique, has partnered with Bindi Erwin with their body care line, including this hair care. They’re ph balanced, soap free and suitable for all skin types. And they use cocoa butter and coconut oil so they don’t dry your hair out, either. You get both shampoo and conditioner bar for $31. There are also bars for curls, dry hair, and unscented. Over 6,000 people gave the line 4.4 stars and Fakespot rated them an A. And they work for everyone, “I’m a guy with shoulder-length wavy hair, and after experimenting with some much more expensive “no-shampoo” products, I came back to this bar.” And many of the reviews talk about how well it works, “This is a high quality conditioner and the best part is that it comes in compostable packaging.” I love the environmental aspect of the product so the fact that it works so well sells it for me.

A dog poo bag carrier so you don’t have to carry the full bags



From Hecate: I don’t think I’ve ever recommended these and I have no idea why because they are the best thing ever – dog poop bag holders. Attach them to your dog’s leash and make your dog carry their own poop! I mean, they pooped, it should be their responsibility, right? And the dog doesn’t mind. There are a lot of different styles of these holders, but the smaller ones didn’t work very well for me. These simple rubber ones work great and can hold several bags, should you need that kind of thing. Plus they come two for $6, And since we’re all about choices, you can have almost any color you want, to match your leash or your poop bags. ReviewMeta gave these 4.1 stars. I’m telling you, these are a game-changer, “I was pleasantly surprised at how well this solution works for carrying loaded bags.” And l totally second this person, “it has changed my walks 100%. I love this item. I don’t have to feel weird walking around with a bag of poop. Hands are free to deal with my crazy dog 😂 that likes to chase squirrels 🐿️,” right down to the squirrel part.

A versatile convertible dress for holiday parties



From Hecate: Since I just cleaned out my closet, I’m looking for clothes I can use multiple times. But I hate re-wearing formal stuff. So this kind of dress would be perfect because I can wear it so many ways. It also has range, from sexy to conservative. That’s helpful for the holidays when most of my things are at people’s homes or restaurants and I’ll want to be more comfortable than not. The dress comes in so many beautiful colors, there’s about four that I want. It’s a true wrap dress, so the sizing is one-size for $50 or one-size plus for $60 and the comments say that’s fine. The dress also comes with a tube top in the same color for those who don’t want to show skin in the backless options. Over 7,500 people rated it with 4.4 stars and ReviewMeta confirmed. I was wondering about the length and one review said you can cut it yourself with no problem, “ I decided to just cut it with scissors and it ended up being perfect! It didn’t fray or run or pull- you couldn’t even tell it was cut.” Good news, it works for all chest sizes as well, “I’m BIG chested with mom saggy boobs (like DDD/E) I like being fully 100% lifted and supported, I was able to tie this and with pasties have no bra and felt no sag!! I felt fully supported and covered.”

Fall leaves string lights to brighten up your home



From Hecate: I thought these were kind of cute for fall decorating. They’re just little strings of LED lights with amber colored leaves to make a quick mantle statement. Or they can be used in an autumn wreath or even a Christmas tree, which is an interesting take. They are battery operated but waterproof so they can be used indoor or outdoor, which opens up the possibilities. The string lengths come in 8.2 feet and you can get a single, double or triple pack ranging from $10 – $14. Over 800 people rated these with 4.5 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers said their simplicity made them elegant, “Set of 4 and very elegant for decoration a Fall event or Thanksgiving.” They also loved how easy they were to use, “Since it’s battery operated it was easier to put on prior to the first entrance. The colors and lights blended well.” I think I might get a string for the center of my dining table.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.