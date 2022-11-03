Prince William was told to ‘Netflix and chill’ at an event for African film

Here are some photos of Prince William doing some events on Wednesday. He did a “Tusk Conservation symposium at St James’s Palace In London” and he attended the Royal Africa Society’s film festival, also in London. Basically, he spent the whole day looking like a pensive colonizer around African people. The engagement at St. James’s Palace seemed like a breezy roundtable discussion where William just had to listen. He did a few different things at the film festival – he sat in the theater and watched a Q&A session with Mo Abudu and he took part in some workshop groups. It was in one of those workshop groups that someone mentioned the dreaded word: NETFLIX.
It was perhaps an unfortunate choice of phrase. But when Prince William was advised last night to ‘Netflix and chill’, he appeared wholly untroubled. The mildly risque term refers to watching Netflix as part of an intimate evening in with your partner. But it was also unlikely to be lost on the prince that the streaming giant is embroiled in royal controversy.
At an African film-making event, Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu urged the Prince of Wales to watch her new movie when it airs tomorrow.
The founder of EbonyLife Films, described by Forbes as one of Africa’s most successful women, laughed as she told him: ‘Just Netflix and chill!’
William smiled and politely nodded his head.
It comes as the fifth season of The Crown, due out next week, is mired in rows over taste and fakery, while William’s brother Harry is filming a documentary for the streaming service that is feared could deepen current rifts in the family.
Miss Abudu, 58, later repeated her request, telling the prince: ‘Netflix, don’t forget!’
I salute Mo Abudu and her shady ways. She knew what she was doing. I also think it’s hilarious because I remember a time when the royal media tried to pretend like Netflix wasn’t a thing. Remember that? When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed their production deal with Netflix, the royal press had to pretend that Netflix was this unknown, subpar streamer and “no one in Britain even watches Netflix.” Now everything having to do with Netflix is so scandalized for the royals! They can’t get away from Netflix! It’s amazing.
Photos courtesy of Tim P. Whitby/Avalon and Alastair Grant/Avalon.
Just one thing to say: lol!
And I mean that in the sincerely laughing out loud way.
I really did laugh out loud at this:
“laughed as she told him: ‘Just Netflix and chill!’ “
Hahahaha
She is my new hero. “don’t forget! Netflix!!”
Methinks Kate is not the only one getting “work” on her face done during holidays…William’s eyes look different, in these pics and at the Tusk evening event. More wide open. Botox or an eye job? Or is it just me?
I think maybe he had Botox to smooth out his 11 lines, something seems strained about his smile/grimace as if he can’t quite move that part.
He needs to get that front tooth situation fixed. Maybe visit a dentist on the trip to the good old USA.
@Lady Esther, you’re right. He does look…’refreshed.’
I thought “demented”, especially in that second photo.
Some changes to his teeth too
You might be right. It looks like he is scrunching up his face but that forehead isn’t moving!
I don’t know about that, but he seems more relaxed and his smile in the 3rd photo seems almost genuine – I can see the vestiges of Young William. Maybe it’s that Kate isn’t there to irritate him.
He always seems more relaxed when she is not around.
This made my day, look at her smile, she knew what she was doing. I’m curious about the film, I think it must be this one? https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t6um8V1jLU0
That is not Mo Abudu, who must be mad that a) photographers focused on another woman sitting with Willy and not her b) the name of her film was not even mentioned.
I can’t wait for the new season to be available.. the incandescent rage and rota rabidness will be epic. I hope Netflix has massive numbers in new subscription worldwide.
I agree, something looks different with him.
And LOLOLOL at these Netflix comments!!!
I get why Harry hated his life as a royal and always wanted to leave. This is just so painful and meaningless.
IT IS 😪 IT MAKES ME SO UNCOMFORTABLE 😪
Am I the only one who noticed W was throwing the “jazz hands” along with the mouth open smile?
He looks deranged in these photos.
I love how Netflix has become this boogeyman for the royals.
She 100% knew what she was doing – promoting her film, yes but also having some fun. it’s just another reminder to the royals that the world is watching and a lot of people are just shaking their head in disbelief at them.
I hope he felt STOOPID and because the Keens have no poker face I Bet he was obvious about it.
If William still had a full head of hair I doubt he would be hot. He just doesnt have that appeal,apart from 20 years ago when he was a teen dream he could never do the sexy like Harry.
@noki, William has male pattern baldness, like Charles , Harry and his uncle Edward. Not his fault. It’s genetic. Only Andrew has appeared to escape the family curse.
Hmmmm
While I do think Andrew looks suspiciously unlike his siblings, the fact that he isn’t balding doesn’t necessarily mean anything. My husband started balding early (like his father…..it doesn’t always come from the mother’s side), but his brother still has all of his hair. My sister-in-law and I joke that her spouse got the hair but mine got the height.
He looks like the human version of the Simpson cartoon Mr Burns come to life the jazz hands are ridiculously stupid.
My eye went straight to the woman sitting next to him smiling in the top photo. Is that Ms Abudu? Is she 58??? Goodness gracious, she looks amazing! Pegs on the other hand, looks like he’s about to put those jazz hands atop his head and yell, “I’m a Moose!”
That is not Mo Abudu, who was sitting at the other side of the table.
Netflix has to be laughing all the way to the bank. In their wildest dreams they couldn’t have imagined getting this much product placement for free! 😆 😆 😆
LOL!!! This lady was trolling Bulli-am. And Nigerian too? That’s Meghan’s heritage (43%)! I hope this lady is not in the Tower now.
Yes,
He does look smoother than usual. Not so haggard. Just wanna say, he and his wife always look more natural and relaxed when by themselves vs. attending an event together.
Agree. It’s clear they can’t stand each other.
Netflix and chill? With who? His wife? Hilarious! Love the shade! And the reminder!
Any time anyone wants to shut the royals up, they should just say “Netflix”! Wonder what would happen if they say it 3 times….
I wouldn’t curtsey to a royal, but I might curtsey to Mo Abudu just for this exquisite bit of shade.
@Chaine, I think so. Netflix shows the trailer for “The King’s Horseman,” and states it is “coming Friday” so it drops tomorrow. Netflix and chill, everyone!
Don’t forget!
I am looking forward to it too. I know lots of people involved in the production.
LOLLLL
Ms. Honey’s skin is beautiful! All that melanin poppin.
All these pictures tell me is how uncomfortable Willie is around people of color. It’s really sad, but so obvious. I don’t understand how someone in his position can be so elitist & racist.
Let’s have a poll.
What’s the most offensive word these days in Britain?
*Netflix
*Spare
*Meghan
He looks like he’s on glue or something…
William has no chill.