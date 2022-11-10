Brittney Griner’s lawyers do not know her ‘current location or her final destination’

Embed from Getty Images
A couple of weeks ago, Brittney Griner’s appeal was denied, with the appeals court upholding the original sentence of nine years in a Russian penal colony. At the time, her lawyers said that any move was likely to take a while. It didn’t take long. Brittney is currently being transferred to a penal colony. Neither her lawyers nor US embassy officials have been notified of her current location or her final destination. Only Russian officials know and, according to the Associated Press, they did not even notify the US embassy of Brittney’s transfer ahead of time and haven’t responded to any inquiries.
Brittney Griner is being transferred to a penal colony in Russia where she is set to begin her nine-year sentence for carrying cannabis oil into the country.
The U.S. women’s basketball star, 32, was sentenced last month after being arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on “drug smuggling charges”. President Biden had been trying to negotiate a deal to get Griner back on U.S. soil, saying she had been “wrongfully detained,” but was denied, though the White House has continued to pursue efforts.
Griner “is now on her way to a penal colony,” Griner’s attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement on Wednesday. “We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination.”
“In accordance with the standard Russian procedure, the attorneys, as well as the U.S. Embassy, should be notified upon her arrival at her destination. Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received.”
In a statement to PEOPLE following Griner’s initial sentencing in August, her attorneys voiced that the verdict was “absolutely unreasonable” and said they will “certainly file an appeal.”
However, after the appeal was rejected in October, Griner’s lawyers told PEOPLE that she is “a very strong person” and “has a champion’s character.”
US embassy officials met with Brittney last Thursday, November 3, and said she was doing “as well as can be expected under the circumstances.” On Friday the 4th, Brittney was moved from the detention center and is on her way to a penal colony somewhere in Russia. According to USA TODAY, the transfer can take several weeks and only when she reaches her destination will her lawyers be notified by snail mail, which will take another two weeks. The article adds: “The family of [Paul] Whelan, another American who is currently wrongfully detained by Russia, previously [said] that during transport, Griner would be placed in a small, windowless railroad car with no information about her destination. She will have no communication with her legal team, U.S. officials or her family. ‘They disappear off the face of the earth.'” USA TODAY has a detailed breakdown, including information about what life is like in Russian penal colonies.
Various Biden administration officials have released statements about Brittney’s wrongful detention, unjust transfer, and treatment. They also reiterated their commitment to bringing her home. At a press conference about the midterms, President Biden said he is “determined to get her home” and that his “hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange.” Brittney’s agent also put out a statement, but her family declined to do so. They’re obviously heartbroken and scared of what might happen. This is a horrible situation and based on what I’ve read about penal colonies, I really hope something is done soon.
I’m glad Biden is making an effort for her.
If this had happened under Trump, he would probably have mocked her.
I cannot fathom to imagine her fear and anxiousness. I pray she has strength to get through this physically and mentally. May Putin be held accountable by karma for using innocents as a political pawn.
Truly evil and wrong. I hope she and all who have been wrongly detained and imprisoned can be reunited with the people who love them.
So sad, it’s heart wrenching
I don’t understand how Brittney wasn’t already brought home.
I don’t understand how Brittney isn’t coming home today.
I don’t understand how Brittney isn’t a higher priority.
Every day I check for the howling and uprising across ALL sport for the sake of Brittney. Why doesn’t the US do more for her? This could happen to anyone. My friends are seriously tired of listening to me ask why isn’t more of an effort made to bring this woman home?
Why is the value of this queer, black, gifted woman so cheap?
Honest question, what would you have them do? Seriously, you don’t think the Biden admin is working hard? You are talking about a man who is unwilling to negotiate. For months now, we’ve been reading that even the foremost experts and intelligence officials simply don’t know what to do about the war in Ukraine, what he is thinking etc. Nobody can predict his actions. People think peace should be negotiated. He doesn’t want to negotiate! What exactly do you do with someone like that?
I read an article in a major German newspaper this week about this case and how Putin not only wants Viktor Bout but apparently also wants Wadim Krassikow, the man who is serving a life sentence here in Germany for the murder of a Russian refugee – a terrorist according to Putin. He is now simply collecting citizens from the countries where his paid assassins and arms dealers are imprisoned. It’s insane.
So this is more complicated than “She’s black and queer, nobody cares”.
@Emmi, I hear you and still, if it’s my mother? I’m OK letting Putin have his thugs back in return for my mum. Trevor Reed was traded. Brittney can be traded
Very unfortunately this. He’s holding onto her hoping we will stop our support of Ukraine.
There is also a white, straight, American man in her same position, btw. She’s not the only one.
more is being done, but the State Dept doesn’t advertise private negotiations
Putin’s price is the end of all US military aid to Ukraine. Full stop. This is a terrorist demand which cannot be granted. Putin is a terrorist. That’s not the fault of the US government or Brittney Griner. It’s entirely Putin’s fault.
So many people on social media just shrug and say, “Well, she shouldn’t have broken the law, that’s Russia’s punishment.” Yes, she broke the law. But this is inhumane and unreasonable punishment. I did not know that penal colonies even existed anymore. This is not 1890s England.
A good data point to share with them, if you think they’re engaging in good faith, is that the normal punishment for her crime is a few *days* in jail and a fine.
I’ve been so terrified for Brittney from the start. I spent about 6 months in Russia a few years back, and it was the most racist, homophobic, and misogynistic environment I’ve ever been in. I was leading an international group of university students, and the Russians in the group made no effort to conceal their resentment and openly discussed how I needed to be “put in my place” (I will leave it to your imagination just how they suggested they’d do that). This is how I was treated as a white, heterosexual woman who was free to leave at any time. How might a queer WoC “criminal” from an enemy state fare after being shipped off to some godforsaken frozen hellhole? We MUST bring Brittney home, that’s all there is to it.
Putin using her as a pawn serves several purposes: he knows the US will make less of an uproar about her detention because she is Black and Black people are, on the whole, not a priority here. He gets to punish an LGBT+ person and send a message to his own people that being gay is a criminal offense–as well as show how, again in America–people won’t go to bat as quickly for a gay human being. And then he gets to play “I’m the most macho” in his d*ck-measuring contest over Ukraine, over whose penis will blink first.
This breaks my heart. I just wonder how differently this would be handled if this were Lebron over there in a Russian jail…. Of course, Lebron doesn’t have to work TWO jobs like these WNBA athletes do either.
Lebron would be an even bigger prize for Putin. He still wouldn’t budge an inch no matter what we did short of ending military assistance to Zelensky and Ukraine. That’s what he wants.
This entire situation is heartbreaking and infuriating.