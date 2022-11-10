Mike Tindall broke Covid regulations when he assaulted a female crew member

Earlier this week, the British papers published photos of Mike Tindall sexually assaulting a young woman in Australia. The photos were taken last week, just before Tindall headed into the reality show house/set where they’re filming I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! Tindall is being paid six figures for his royal-adjacent celebrity name, and it was widely expected that he would gossip on-air about his royal in-laws, which he’s been doing. The Windsors aren’t happy with Tindall right now, and that’s all about his on-air gossip and not about the fact that he assaulted a young woman last week. Still, the assault might end up being “the reason” why Tindall gets ejected. Except it’s not what you think.
Mike Tindall breached ITV’s strict Covid regulations by playfully tackling an I’m A Celeb assistance producer, MailOnline can reveal. The former England rugby ace, 44, who’s married to Zara Phillips, 41, the late Queen’s granddaughter, was seen pretending to throw a crew member off a pontoon and into the water days before he entered the jungle.
He broke strict show rules by physically touching the TV worker, who wore a face covering, because crew and celebrity cast members must remain at least two metres apart throughout their time on the series.
A source explained: ‘All crew are told to stay two metres apart from cast members, which is a Covid regulation. Sound and security, who do tests, are the only people that can come into contact with the celebrities. Crew are also asked to wear face coverings to prevent a Covid outbreak on set, which would completely ruin the show.
‘Mike having physical contact with the assistant producer was a rule break and he shouldn’t have approached her. She was taken completely by surprise and didn’t expect Mike to behave the way he did.’
“She was taken completely by surprise and didn’t expect Mike to behave the way he did.” Yes, she probably expected to go to work and do her job without being assaulted by a contestant on the reality show. And I hope this Covid-protocol thing isn’t an issue for her job – she did not invite Tindall’s actions, he literally attacked her from behind, groping her and grabbing her breast. It shouldn’t be about the Covid regulation, it should be about “we want our female staffers to feel safe.” But anything to get Mike Tindall off this f–king show, I guess.
Things Meghan’s been criticised for: crossing her legs, eating avocados, writing on bananas, having flowers at her wedding, holding hands, cradling her bump, wearing wedge shoes/dark nail polish etc etc.
But Tindall is just being playful 😠 #MeghanMarkIe #MikeTindall #DailyMail pic.twitter.com/48UfjqHYC7
— Kay Player (@Kay_L_Player) November 7, 2022
Mike Tindall( a married man) the young crew person looks ecstatic … not #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/Y8qeK9OasV
— Luke Elkins💙 (@LukeelkinsTV) November 6, 2022
“Playfully tackled” That’s what we’re calling it now. He and his excusers/enablers need to F off with that nonsense.
I was disgusted with the debate on Twitter (I really need to leave lol) that it wasn’t assault at all, it’s not like she was raped! #MeToo has quickly been forgotten and swept away as expected.
I am often disappointed in the human race for reasons like this.
And you know the associate producer has been “convinced” (threatened) to not make a “fuss” about it. It was all in good fun you know, except for the COVID thing. If COVID wasn’t a thing, it would have had even a mention, never mind a a follow up mention.
Yes, exactly. It’s 2022 and a brazen and public assault by a man on a young woman is being spun as playful. He came up on her from behind. She’s lifted off her feet. His hand is on her breast. He’s such a thug and he’s openly being protected by people who full well know what he did was gross and wrong but really don’t care. It’s just so depressing.
This, Nicki! Every word.
Hopefully he will start “Playfully tackling” men in the future. Nope, don’t see it happening. He did it because he wanted to cop a feel.
I could buy the PR excuse if they were both under the age of 6
I hope they tackle him so very “playfully.”
This guy is such a thuggish POS. What does Zara see in him? (She’s trash, too, so I guess I already have my answer).
The headlines would look very different if these photos were of Harry. But Harry wouldn’t behave this way in the first place.
He didn’t want to “cop a feel.” He didn’t want to “grope” either. Those are both minimizing. He wanted to frighten and humiliate her sexually. He wanted to sexually assault her.
When my husband grabs my ass at home (or I grab his), he’s “copping a feel” and “groping.” What Mike Tindall did was sexual assault.
She’s an assistant producer yet! And once again we have the “he was just being playful” excuse. Of course, the Windsors care about the Windsors not a sexual assault. We’ve seen this movie before.
“Playfully tackling..” UGH. It’s rotten that breaking Covid protocol might get him ejected, not, you know, sexually assaulting someone.
👆This!
Stop putting your hands on people without invitation. So sick of the “just Lads being Lads” nonsense. FAFO
It’s disgusting that breaking Covid protocol is the excuse they’re going with for ousting this handsy lout. It’s sexual assault, plain and simple, which is the worst of the two.
I hope she sues him to the brink of extinction. For the culture. This sh*t’s got to stop.
If he’s kicked off for COVID protocol, he’ll become a hero to the antivaxer/masker, but who cares. What matters most is that he be arrested, charged, and convicted. Scum.
As several of us said on the original post, there would be some kind of whitewash statement put out that would play in his favour and take the kick out of her potential rightful action. I noted she was wearing a mask and it was another obvious signal to keep away. The lack of covid social distancing was the least overstep in his behaviour, however, but I did wonder whether it would be picked up on and used to side track covid denying readers and deflate the full disgusting balloon of his behaviour.
I don’t understand why Tindall thought it was appropriate to manhandle that woman.
Entitlement.
Because he’s big, fun, rough-and-tumble, rugby playing bloke, that’s why!
He’s royal adjacent by marriage, that’s why!
Keep your hands to yourself-a freaking preschool rule- and he can’t or won’t abide by it. Ugh.
Not met him, but I’ve had the displeasure of meeting his rugby lad bestie James Haskell and it’s simple…
Young women are inferior so you can treat them however you want. And they exist mostly to service your whims.
100% this Ceej. I was a town-based university student dating a rugby player for several years. The whole culture is so fucking misogynistic and toxic. And how dare I be a poncy student trying to use my brain.
But, but, but… the BATHROOMS in the Montecito MANSION!!1!!1!
I’m enjoying that this is happening at the same time as The Crown premiere. This family is the worst, married-in and born-into-it both. How anyone could criticize someone for stepping away from it all for their own sanity will always be baffling to me.
All these comments are correct and I agree 100%.
Just nodding along to all of these comments. “playfully tackled” my ass. It was assault.
I was Playfully Tackled as a young woman in the workplace many years ago. I saw nothing playful about it. I was embarrassed and humiliated. No one had ever grabbed my privates ever and absolutely no one came to my aid or spoke up for me. So sad to see nothing has changed all these years later.
I’m so sorry Julia K, how triggering and maddening.
@Julia K — me too, it was many years ago, before I could have sued for sexual harassment (late seventies). My only recourse was to instantly quit my job as it was the VP of sales and it would have been my word against his. And still it goes on…SMH.
We could’ve told them he’s a human trash bag. Also something similar happened on Survivor pre-Covid. Female contestants were complaining about another contestant being handsy but the show only gave the cast a vague talking to. Then they had to kick him off shortly before the end of the season after he allegedly did some unspecified thing to a female crew member. I guess they were more concerned about a potential lawsuit than their players.
Omg you guys called it, they would claim this was a joke. BoYs WiLL bE BoYs. Prosecute him and see how funny that is.
I don’t know which is worse – the attack or the headline dismissing it as playful.
This poor woman is frantically trying to peel his disgusting hand off her breast, but hey, a little tickle and slap all in fun, huh? Pure Neanderthal garbage.
This woman looks visible uncomfortably Mike saw a woman he like and decided that because he is married to the queen granddaughter. He could get away with this type of behavior he is a pig he thought this woman who was just doing her Job would be oh so flatter by his attention. The Royal Reporters and the British Establishment are definitely covering for him Big time between Andrew and Now this after the Royal reporter we’re kissing Mike Ass calling him William best friend.
Just so offensive.
I’m scared to think what would happen to anyone who crosses his path after he’s had one too many at the pub, if this is how he acts( I’m assuming ) alchohol free.
ummm breaking covid protocol is way less concerning than unwanted touching/assault…can we get back to that? i wonder how he would like it if someone came up behind him while he was talking to someone, surprised him by lifting and dragging him, and then groped his groin. i sometimes wonder if men like him got a taste of that constantly, what they would say? ohhh they’re just being playful. maybe next time, i can be playful by punching you in the face.
Ditto!
THIS @Hangonamin!
Another thing that bothers the hell out of me is that the TV program is protecting this a-hole over their female employee and that Australia (at least where I am) isn’t shrieking and screaming about MT’s behavior. The news is being dominated by MT’s perspective. It sucks.
Duh! Lady wearing a mask obviously does not want randos touching her body.
Wearing a mask signals “I don’t want to breath your air”
If I am signaling that I don’t want to breathe your air then why in the hell would I want your fingers all over my body?
I still don’t know why Zara chose to marry this big, bullet-headed lug. I suppose it has something to do with rugby? Her brother Peter was/is still into that sport. Ugh.
Simple answer: she likes him and thinks his personality is charming to her. Which isn’t super surprising as Zara was known to be quite a character when she was younger.
I don’t see it either. I think she’s really pretty, she has a lot going for her. I don’t find him attractive in any way. I don’t see it at all.
Andrew groped his own daughter at a memorial for his dead mother. This behavior is considered absolutely normal in that family.
Zara could have her pick of so many decent, accomplished and interesting men, if that were a priority for her. But she’s tolerated this lout and his gross behavior for years now. It’s too bad their 3 young kids have an entitled abuser modeling terrible behavior to them, and an equally entitled mother who publicly smiles sportingly through it all.
Peanut Butter, does anyone know whether Zara and Phillip had difficulty finding someone who would want to be part of the brf sh!tshow? I wonder if that helped determine who she chose. Rather like Fails and Wails.
The BM is just gaslighting the peasants into thinking grabbing a woman’s breast is playful & wholesome. Nothing to see here.
THIS exactly. What kind of sh*t h*le country would try to normalize groping women ?
Have you not read the DM when it’s released that a female newsreader, for example, finds out her salary is lower than her male counterpart’s, and how rightfully outraged she is. Men, and women, go for HER not him “you earn enough, woman, what’s your complaint”. There is a lot of misogyny here, which extends to women against women. At the moment it’s women complaining about other women bringing up the menopause. (Basically, we older women never complained, so keep quiet and carry on.) But isn’t this the case with Trump and his vile behaviour to women and how his millions of supporters normalise it? It’s everywhere. Sadly it has an element of class here. How dare people complain about this man who belongs with the wonderful RF. Also, he was a rugby player, not footballer, which is again seen as more upper class and helps defend him amongst the UK idiots.
He didn’t “just” grab her breast! He violently pulled her off her feet!
And that’s the worst of his crime? That he broke Covid violations while assaulting another human being? Well, if that gets him out, whatever. And just because HE’S smiling while assaulting the woman, the criminal doesn’t get to decide the nature of his crime or the impact on the other person. Remember Shakespeare, “You can smile and smile and still be a villain.” Hell, you can be smiling and shoot another person in the head. That doesn’t make it “playful.” Males don’t get to decide what the entire narrative means and is. F-ck that.
Where is law enforcement in all of this? There’s a video, so there is at least one witness. Why isn’t a crime being investigated?
This thug is smiling away because he’s having a great time groping and snatching at this woman’s body while most likely her humiliation and horror just feeds into him. Her helplessness establishes his manliness and puts him in a real jolly mood which doesn’t lessen the impact of his actions. Maybe he’s getting his jollies but his victim certainly isn’t. I just shudder to think if he got her alone what would have happened. I hate how they’re whitewashing this attack; this worm isn’t fit to wipe your shoes on.
This very strong, much larger man grabbed this small woman and pulled her violently off her feet. I’m really sick of it being talked about as if he did not VIOLENTLY sexually assault her.
Another excused misogynistic member of the BRF. The colonialist establishment that marginalizes women . He is trash like Andrew .