Mike Tindall broke Covid regulations when he assaulted a female crew member

Earlier this week, the British papers published photos of Mike Tindall sexually assaulting a young woman in Australia. The photos were taken last week, just before Tindall headed into the reality show house/set where they’re filming I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! Tindall is being paid six figures for his royal-adjacent celebrity name, and it was widely expected that he would gossip on-air about his royal in-laws, which he’s been doing. The Windsors aren’t happy with Tindall right now, and that’s all about his on-air gossip and not about the fact that he assaulted a young woman last week. Still, the assault might end up being “the reason” why Tindall gets ejected. Except it’s not what you think.

Mike Tindall breached ITV’s strict Covid regulations by playfully tackling an I’m A Celeb assistance producer, MailOnline can reveal. The former England rugby ace, 44, who’s married to Zara Phillips, 41, the late Queen’s granddaughter, was seen pretending to throw a crew member off a pontoon and into the water days before he entered the jungle. He broke strict show rules by physically touching the TV worker, who wore a face covering, because crew and celebrity cast members must remain at least two metres apart throughout their time on the series. A source explained: ‘All crew are told to stay two metres apart from cast members, which is a Covid regulation. Sound and security, who do tests, are the only people that can come into contact with the celebrities. Crew are also asked to wear face coverings to prevent a Covid outbreak on set, which would completely ruin the show. ‘Mike having physical contact with the assistant producer was a rule break and he shouldn’t have approached her. She was taken completely by surprise and didn’t expect Mike to behave the way he did.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“She was taken completely by surprise and didn’t expect Mike to behave the way he did.” Yes, she probably expected to go to work and do her job without being assaulted by a contestant on the reality show. And I hope this Covid-protocol thing isn’t an issue for her job – she did not invite Tindall’s actions, he literally attacked her from behind, groping her and grabbing her breast. It shouldn’t be about the Covid regulation, it should be about “we want our female staffers to feel safe.” But anything to get Mike Tindall off this f–king show, I guess.

Things Meghan’s been criticised for: crossing her legs, eating avocados, writing on bananas, having flowers at her wedding, holding hands, cradling her bump, wearing wedge shoes/dark nail polish etc etc.

But Tindall is just being playful 😠 #MeghanMarkIe #MikeTindall #DailyMail pic.twitter.com/48UfjqHYC7 — Kay Player (@Kay_L_Player) November 7, 2022

Mike Tindall( a married man) the young crew person looks ecstatic … not #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/Y8qeK9OasV — Luke Elkins💙 (@LukeelkinsTV) November 6, 2022