Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga to the Baby2Baby gala: Barbiecore chic?

Here are some photos from the Baby2Baby gala, which has become one of the most A-list charity events in LA in recent years. Baby2Baby is a charity which helps families in poverty by providing essentials for children, everything from clothes, shoes, diapers, bottles, etc. It’s an incredibly popular charity with A-listers, and they really get a good turnout for their events. This year, the charity gala honored Kim Kardashian with the Giving Tree Award. I wasn’t even aware that Kim did much with Baby2Baby, but it’s likely that she just donates money or sponsors families. Kim wore this Barbiecore pink Balenciaga gown which… I mean, it’s fine, but it also feels like A LOT for a charity gala? I also wish she would ditch the blonde. The event was sponsored by Tiffany & Co, and a lot of the women wore Tiffany jewelry, including Kim.
Kylie Jenner came out too, and she wore Loewe. I don’t think much of any of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies’ styles, but I appreciate that Kylie seems to take more chances and she wears some offbeat designers sometimes. That being said, this is kind of meh. Still, it was her sister’s night, maybe she wanted to look more lowkey.
Olivia Wilde was a presenter at the gala. I LOATHE her ensemble. Olivia has been going through a phase where she’s making her looks all about her chest, and I don’t really get it. While the skirt is fine – even comfortable-looking – I have no idea why anyone would think a thin bandeau top is appropriate for a charity gala. This ain’t the beach, Olivia.
Lori Harvey wore Off-White to the gala. This, too me, is a bit too much as well, but I kind of like that she went for it? Why not, you know?
Miranda Kerr had my favorite look – I love velvet, I love this shade of blue and I love the cut of her two-piece dress. Slinky but classy. Her husband came with her too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wow the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wow the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wow the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Olivia Wilde
BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Lori Harvey
BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Miranda Kerr attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Miranda Kerr
BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I don’t like any of the looks. OW is the worst though. She looks so childish.
It’s like she’s screaming “MOMS CAN BE SEXY TOO!!” to this room full of some of the most staggeringly gorgeous mothers in Hollywood. Like… yes, and?…
LMAO! This is so spot on. Comment of the week, right here.
Why on earth would you want to make your look all about the chest when you don’t have one?
Not body shaming, just genuinely puzzled.
Kylie looks amazing, sultry, sexy and possibly even comfortable in her skin. Kim still looks like she has the same backside she’s always had, she just had *all* the fat lipo’d out of her tummy and arms. I wish she’d go back to her natural hair colour
I didn’t realize that was Kylie next to Kim.
The outfits are fine, but I just cannot with Lori Havey and Oliva Wilde’s looks. Just … WHY?
The only outfit I like is Miranda Kerr’s. The other dresses look like outfits that trend-setter wannabes will wear in the year 2100.
Agree Lolo ☺️
It is a Kardashian gift that all of them take a designer dress, put it on, and make it look like something from Forever 21.
Yes! This is so true – they make everything look cheap and tacky!
I also love that shade of blue – it’s not a color I see often and it’s so pretty.
I don’t know what OW was thinking with that outfit.
I know I am in the minority here, but I like all except Olivia’s and Lori’s. Kim’s looks great on her. It’s Kim and she has worn worse.
Unfortunately Kim wears more worse than better. How did she put that dress on? It’s too tight and twisted.
Kim prides herself on being able to squeeze into something the designers send that is clearly too small.
Both Olivia and Lori though this was a red carpet and instead of a charity event. And both looks were awful. And inappropriate. Especially Olivia’s. I don’t hate Kim’s dress but I don’t love it. The only person who looks appropriately dressed is Miranda.
Yes. Kim ants to help families in need so much she endorsed a man for mayor who is essentially a republican who hates the poor and disenfranchised. She always makes me was to gag a little. The surgeries on her face, that kiss pose she always does and her tooth shaped body is just awful.
Hate all of the looks, I even think Miranda’s is too much even if it is at least very pretty.
And with Olivia. She seemed to make the entire DWD press tour about her body (and chest as Kaiser pointed out) and it almost feels like she is showing off the results of whatever not eating she has been doing?
It was really noticeable to me because I wasn’t used to seeing an actress showing off her emaciated frame like that anymore.
I guess all that drama did have an effect on her. I hope she deals with it in a healthy way.
Olivia’s is so inappropriate for the event, he looks really odd. Of this group I only like Miranda’s. This seems like something you could go to with more of an understated look.
I’m a complete weirdo but I adore Lori’s look, I can’t even explain why. Totally the wrong occasion though! Guess she didn’t feel certain she’d get another chance from Off-White?
She looks like a condom
I really like Kim’s dress, her whole look here actually. I first saw the dress on Tyler Perry’s Instagram—he presented her the award. They posed together a few times and I thought…I would ‘ship them.
Miranda Kerr is dressed like a rich white lady who has never heard of hip-hop and I love it.
Not shown here-but Jessica Alba (one of the founders of Baby2Baby) wore a gorgeous pink gown.
For the love of gawd, that’s the worst celebrity fashion in one place at one time (tho Miranda Kerr nailed it). Olivia Wilde has no idea how bad she looks. I can’t even call that “fashion.” Also, what’s up with her eyes? I have an idea what’s up, and I hope it’s not white lines.