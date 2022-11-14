Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga to the Baby2Baby gala: Barbiecore chic?

Here are some photos from the Baby2Baby gala, which has become one of the most A-list charity events in LA in recent years. Baby2Baby is a charity which helps families in poverty by providing essentials for children, everything from clothes, shoes, diapers, bottles, etc. It’s an incredibly popular charity with A-listers, and they really get a good turnout for their events. This year, the charity gala honored Kim Kardashian with the Giving Tree Award. I wasn’t even aware that Kim did much with Baby2Baby, but it’s likely that she just donates money or sponsors families. Kim wore this Barbiecore pink Balenciaga gown which… I mean, it’s fine, but it also feels like A LOT for a charity gala? I also wish she would ditch the blonde. The event was sponsored by Tiffany & Co, and a lot of the women wore Tiffany jewelry, including Kim.

Kylie Jenner came out too, and she wore Loewe. I don’t think much of any of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies’ styles, but I appreciate that Kylie seems to take more chances and she wears some offbeat designers sometimes. That being said, this is kind of meh. Still, it was her sister’s night, maybe she wanted to look more lowkey.

Olivia Wilde was a presenter at the gala. I LOATHE her ensemble. Olivia has been going through a phase where she’s making her looks all about her chest, and I don’t really get it. While the skirt is fine – even comfortable-looking – I have no idea why anyone would think a thin bandeau top is appropriate for a charity gala. This ain’t the beach, Olivia.

Lori Harvey wore Off-White to the gala. This, too me, is a bit too much as well, but I kind of like that she went for it? Why not, you know?

Miranda Kerr had my favorite look – I love velvet, I love this shade of blue and I love the cut of her two-piece dress. Slinky but classy. Her husband came with her too.