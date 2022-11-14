Prince Harry & Meghan posted a photo & message for Remembrance Day

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, they’ve commemorated Remembrance Day – or Veterans Day – in the US. In 2020, Prince Harry asked his family to simply have his already-made wreath picked up and placed at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day, but his request was denied. Harry still chose to mark the day in his own way, by going to the LA National Cemetery and paying respect to some fallen British and Commonwealth military personnel. Oh, the British papers were so mad when he did that, especially since he organized photos to show that he and Meghan had still paid their respects to the fallen.
Last year, Harry and Meghan were on the East Coast around this time, and they spent hours at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, where they hosted a lunch for military families. They also spent time with Afghan refugees at the base, and highlighted the Amazon wishlists for the refugees. Well, it doesn’t look like Harry and Meghan organized a specific photo-op this year. They posted this photo on Archewell, at the top of this post. Meghan appears to be wearing the white Valentino suit and the camel overcoat from the pre-Invictus reception. They must have been invited to a special ceremony for Team USA while they were in the Hague. In addition to posting this photo, they made a statement of Remembrance:
On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service. We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service.
[From Archewell]
Remember all the good feels from Invictus? Remember how much love Harry received this spring from the global Invictus community? All of that scared the ever-loving sh-t out of the Windsors. The fact that Harry refuses to allow his trash family to define his relationship with the military and veteran community too, that’s my favorite part.
And I OOP- looks like Harry quietly flew to Hawaii late last week to visit the Pearl Harbor memorial. He was seen touring the USS Arizona Memorial on Veterans Day.
Remembrance photo courtesy of Chris Allerton for Archewell, additional photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Avalon Red.
The suit at the PH memorial could have simply been a gesture of respect.
It’s really ridiculous and yet so on brand that what’s left of TRF/Firm, led by KCIII, refused PH’s request to have a wreath laid in the UK.
God, that wreath thing two years ago was SO petty and mean.
The Windsors have figured out how much the millitary genuinely means to Harry that’s why they constantly try to hurt him with it(from wreath laying to them acting a fool with the Uniform during the funeral period) It must grind their gears that its not cosplaying like most of them.
What’s even more sad is how much the Windsors are so bent on trying to hurt Harry, they ignore how much they hurt their own veterans with their actions. All the cosplay the Windsors do won’t erase that, but they don’t care because in the end, they really don’t care about their veterans.
that’s how to do it – elegant and classy statement including a signpost to charitable organisations and a beautiful photo.
I can’t believe his family refused to pick up a wreath and bring it to the Cenotaph. Spare must be really getting under their skin and it hasn’t even been released yet. Maybe Harry should just stop talking to them altogether and just use their assistants to communicate when they need to. Harry is now just no longer the spare son but a prodigal one too.
This was two years ago, I’m sure he wouldn’t try to do it again. It’s horrifying that they did that to him, but it seems to be par for the course with that family, or perhaps it was the courtiers. I know the Crown is not gospel, but the picture painted is of people who have relatively little power and are forced to do things because protocol etc.
QE2 still should have let his wreath be laid, her not pushing for that really shaped my final opinion of her. I used to think she was wonderful. Now I feel she was weak and cruel.
The way Harry and Meghan honor these events and organizations is so respectful, and moving. I love the pics of Harry at the Arizona Memorial — it’s an awesome place, the juxtaposition of the horror on December 7, the knowledge of the many servicemen entombed below, the gas slick that spreads on the surface to this day, and the beautiful, serene setting in Pearl Harbor is surreal and so somber. I’m sure Harry felt the gravity keenly.
For a hostage, he certainly gets around a lot. And now he will have over-shadowed the UK lot.
Perhaps Meghan follows him with a drone from her command center and has a dart full of paralytics locked and loaded just in case he gets out of line.
(Sarcasm in case anyone is being too literal today – I’m guilty of that myself)
RS Locke also points out that there seems to be an official Navy photographer there, so wonder if the visit is connected with either Archewell or Invictus Games somehow. It definitely seems like more than just harry making a visit to the memorial.
I think Veteran’s Day must be weird for harry, bc there is so much ceremony around Remembrance in the UK, especially for the royals, and while there is still ceremony here, and parades and such, I feel like its probably very different.
I agree. Harry also could have been on Oahu for a non-military meeting elsewhere, and chose to pay his respects at the military memorial on Remembrance Day. One visiting family said they not only met Prince Harry, but also the Commander of the Pacific Fleet. Why would the Cmdr involve himself with a private visit by a British prince? No reason, unless the Cmdr had his staff check the prince out and learned he was on friendly terms with POTUS and once shared a zoom call with SECDEF and FLOTUS.
Another reason Veterans Day might be weird for Harry is that it’s Memorial Day in May that matches the meaning of Remembrance Day — a remembrance of the war dead — while Veterans Day remembers all veterans. His message does a nice job, imho, of bridging both meanings of the day.
But what about NeTfLiX cAmErAs?!?!?!?!
Lovely on all levels. Understated as well as respectful and mournful.
I live people who refuse to learn, as they make for the best gossip. (That was a subtweet.)
Lovely on all levels. Understated as well as respectful and solemn.
I love people who refuse to learn, as they make for the best gossip. (That was a subtweet.)
Those Invictus photos get me every time :S
Charles, your son is an amazing person and you get zero credit for it.
Exactly. This is what I totally don’t get. Charles should reward his son for doing good deeds.
I guess because the Sussexes have been in the process of spilling the royal tea (starting with the Oprah interview), that rates as unforgivable with the rest of the Windsors. Remember when Elizabeth’s favorite nanny wrote a book about young Lilibet? She was never forgiven by the BRF. That’s the precedent with them: develop a grudge and hold on to it forever.
Keep your head up, Harry. You are truly a decent human being, despite your very difficult adolescence.
Those two pictures of Harry and the wheelchair athlete always move me 😢 I love that Harry is comfortable making these solo visits – he’s really embracing his adopted homeland.
Absolutely love that he just shows up places and we only learn about it through random photos that make there way onto social media. Still doesn’t stop the rags from spreading lies, but the fact that they are always late to the program and hate it shows in their bitterness. Prince Harry doesn’t look homesick at all I hope he had a wonderful time in Hawaii maybe even a weekend getaway with his beautiful wife.
The rota ratchets see all the sweet, sweet money they could have earned from covering the Sussexes swirling down the drain. The Pound notes have wings on them, flying away into the void as the ratchets watch and weep. (I’m pretty sure that’s an image from either a Bugs Bunny or Woody Woodpecker cartoon).
The Sussex are such and authentic couple. I so enjoy how they are able to move about freely leaving the gutter press in the UK in the gutter. One of the more poignant reminders of the cost of war to families is the Pearl Harbor Memorial. How fitting he chose to go there Veterans Day weekend. The Windsor are all about optics while the Sussexes are about highlighting the sacrifices of others. History will not be kind to the Windsors. We are watching in real time how they are just a worthless bunch of money grubbing sycophants whose whole existence is about upholding white supremacy disguised as nobleness and sacrifice as their subjects suffer from poverty and poor health.
The picture is from a pre-Invictus event that Team USA event had on the same day but earlier than the welcoming event where Meghan wore that Valentino suit.
The Royal Family and the press wanted to dictate Harry’s relationship with the military after he left hence the refusal to lay down his wreath in 2020 and the press’ anger that Harry and Meghan did their own commemoration that year. I’m glad that Harry is finding away to maintain his relationship with the military.
Service is universal.
I respect Harry so much. I admire his commitment to his fellow veterans
“Service is universal.”
He also wrote a letter to children whose parents have been killed in military action, in support of a charity dedicated to that cause.
Yes, I thought this letter was a great gesture on Remembrance Day. The children who have lost a parent to war appreciated the bond they have with him, who also lost a parent while he was young.
Meghan and Harry do grind the BRF and BM gears.
Oh well.It seems they so much of what the royals do to get press is to counteract or compete with something the Sussexes do, whether it’s copying looks or initiatives, or rediscovering America. Meanwhile, the Sussexes go about their business, do what they choose, drop the occasional word bomb, and just move on. Keep grinding away.
I bet the BRF is hacked the US military is not turning the Sussexes away and there’s nothing they can do about it. Harry’s service is respected.
Veterans Day is not Memorial Day/Remembrance. These photos make it seem more like the latter. He’d have been more accurate visiting a VFW or something like that.
Actually, Pearl Harbor is widely visited on Veterans Day. They specifically remain open on the federal holiday because of this and advertise so on their website. https://pearlharbor.org/veterans-day-at-pearl-harbor/
Thanks for pointing this out. It is a very fitting tribute. I visited there when I was in Hawaii and found it deeply moving. I have no military connections but it still makes you very emotional, especially when you can see the sunken ships just below the surface. Hope the rest of the family were in Hawaii with Harry.
Of course they are open on Veterans Day, that is not the point. Veterans Day is NOT the same as Memorial Day, which commemorates those killed or missing in action. The distinction is important.
But Harry’s not American. To him, this is Remembrance Day which is our Memorial Day.
I appreciate that their photo puts the remembrance ceremony front and center. You have to look closely to find H&M.
Meghan and Harry are just thoroughly decent people.
i think there is probably something more to the story than just Harry visiting the Pearl Harbour
memorial. He is probably in Oahu on some related business or event, and perhaps something we will hear about later. Love how Harry seems to be able to zip around the US going about his business, both private and otherwise.