Prince Harry & Meghan posted a photo & message for Remembrance Day

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, they’ve commemorated Remembrance Day – or Veterans Day – in the US. In 2020, Prince Harry asked his family to simply have his already-made wreath picked up and placed at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day, but his request was denied. Harry still chose to mark the day in his own way, by going to the LA National Cemetery and paying respect to some fallen British and Commonwealth military personnel. Oh, the British papers were so mad when he did that, especially since he organized photos to show that he and Meghan had still paid their respects to the fallen.

Last year, Harry and Meghan were on the East Coast around this time, and they spent hours at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, where they hosted a lunch for military families. They also spent time with Afghan refugees at the base, and highlighted the Amazon wishlists for the refugees. Well, it doesn’t look like Harry and Meghan organized a specific photo-op this year. They posted this photo on Archewell, at the top of this post. Meghan appears to be wearing the white Valentino suit and the camel overcoat from the pre-Invictus reception. They must have been invited to a special ceremony for Team USA while they were in the Hague. In addition to posting this photo, they made a statement of Remembrance:

On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service. We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service.

[From Archewell]

Remember all the good feels from Invictus? Remember how much love Harry received this spring from the global Invictus community? All of that scared the ever-loving sh-t out of the Windsors. The fact that Harry refuses to allow his trash family to define his relationship with the military and veteran community too, that’s my favorite part.

And I OOP- looks like Harry quietly flew to Hawaii late last week to visit the Pearl Harbor memorial. He was seen touring the USS Arizona Memorial on Veterans Day.

Looks like Prince Harry spent Veteran’s Day weekend in Hawaii at Pearl Harbor touring the USS Arizona Memorial. He’s in a suit, but it’s unclear whether this was a formal or private visit. He did take the time to talk to families who were also visiting the memorial. 📸 ?/Debbie pic.twitter.com/AeBHE3XHT5 — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) November 13, 2022