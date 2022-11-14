Nick Cannon welcomes his 11th baby, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa

The same day as my last post about them, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their third child together (and his 11th to date). Their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, was born on 11/11/22. What a lucky and memorable birth date, though it seems a bit convenient (like Kylie Jenner’s two kids being born on February 1st and 2nd, specifically 2/2/22). Was Beautiful Zeppelin born at 11:11? Anyway, Nick was by Abby’s side and posted a sweet, if generic, tribute to her on his birth announcement Instagram. Congratulations on the new baby.
Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three — and Nick Cannon is now a dad of 11!
The professional DJ — who already shares twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Cannon, 42 — welcomed a baby girl on Friday, she confirmed in a post shared on her Instagram Story.
“11.11.22,” De La Rosa wrote atop a photograph of her newborn baby girl resting on her chest.
In an Instagram post of his own, Cannon, who is expecting his 12th child sometime next year with Alyssa Scott, celebrated the birth of his 11th child, writing alongside an image of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn, “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!”
“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” he continued. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive.”
“Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration,” Cannon added. “Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”
The proud dad concluded: “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”
De La Rosa had previously not revealed who the father of her third baby was, though fans began to speculate it was Cannon after the former radio personality thanked the Wild N’ Out host for her babymoon in early October.
Sharing a hotel welcome note congratulating her on the babymoon, De La Rosa wrote, “Here’s to celebrating life.”
She later shared views of a beach and a video of herself posing in a bikini, and later reflected on the trip in a photo holding someone’s hand, who was cut out of the frame.
“Walking through this new journey called life with my whole heart. I don’t know what tomorrow brings but I’m open to the wonderful blessings life has in store,” she wrote alongside the post.
De La Rosa then shared more photos on her Instagram Story, including one of Cannon looking out over the ocean.
Tagging the star, she wrote, “I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience.”
The last photo she shared showed the now-mother of three in a black bikini with a black long-sleeve lace maxi dress. She posed next to Cannon, who wore a pale sweatsuit as he posed with a hand on her bump.
I totally missed the babymoon posts/photos in early October, but it is a bit hard to keep up with all of Nick’s partners. And it was pretty clear all along he was the father. Anyway, Nick’s post about Abby was nice and seemed heartfelt. It takes a lot of creativity to make these announcements and tributes unique at this point. Also, it turns out that Abby and Nick went with the Z name for the middle name, not the first name. Upon first read, I thought they were using beautiful as an adjective for their beautiful baby, but she is, in fact, beautiful and Beautiful. There doesn’t seem to be much of a naming convention among Nick’s children aside from the fact that they are all strong and unique names that give a little chuckle when paired with the Cannon surname. Is Nick choosing most of these names or are the ladies all trying to outdo one another? Dem Babies’ names seemed pretty unique at the time, but now seem positively standard compared to all their half-siblings’ names.
2011: twin son and daughter, Monroe and Morrocan, with Mariah Carey (1 and 2)
2017: son Golden Sagon, with Brittany Bell (3)
2020: daughter Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell (4)
June 2021: twin sons Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa (5 and 6)
June 2021: with Alyssa Scott, a son, Zen, who tragically died five months later (7)
July 2022: son Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi (8)
September 2022: daughter Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole (9)
September 2022: son Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell (10)
November 2022: daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa (11)
TBD 2022 or 2023: Alyssa Scott (12)
Ever since I heard the theory about him breeding these children for spare parts, I can’t help thinking when he looks at them, he’s assessing their organ and genetic potential. Now these pics always have a sinister vibe for me.
I always think of this Moonstruck quote when I read about Nick and these babies:
“I just want you to know no matter what you do, you’re gonna die, just like everybody else.”
It seems like something out of a comic novel.
Stop all ready. Why are these women going along with this?
And the names for these children? Holy cow.
What exactly is his plan here? Is it all ego? I feel bad for all those kids.
The names are killing me! I don’t understand it- seems like it would be hard growing up in school, kids can be so mean about names.
What is the arrangement with these women? Is it like sister wives where he moves house to house or is one the official? Dude needs to snip that sh’t asap.
I’m LOLing at the name. Poor kid. I hope they give her a nickname. How about BZ?
Beau, either as “bow” or “bew”
I’m appalled by this harem. Also, “Beautiful Zeppelin” is a terrible name to hang on “11.” Also: see Hilaria Baldwin try to keep up with “The Great Inseminator” Cannon.
As long as he can financially take care of his children, it’s fine. All the best to them.
Absolutely. Who needs a dad/second parent when you have a paycheck? 🙄
the slices of that pie keep getting thinner and thinner anyways.
I mean!! He has three NEWBORNS right now and a 4th due any minute. On top of a baby under a year, three toddlers, a kindergartener, and twin tweens. ALL OF THOSE KIDS deserve present, involved parents!
This is a chosen situation, and he (and these women) are NOT prioritizing the needs of their children. What happens when the 3 (soon to be 4) youngest are all in different activities at different schools at the same time? How is he going to attend 11 different winter concerts, or sports playoffs, or dance recitals at the same damn time? And that’s just one thing. You can’t tell me he’s spending meaningful, quality time with 11 kids spread out over 6+ homes on a regular basis. Kids need a lot more than money, and there is no way he will be able to provide that sustainably throughout their childhoods.
So in the US you can legally name your child anything that comes to your mind? There are no restrictions? I’m European and in my country you must choose from a list of approved names or you can ask your preferred choice to be added to the list. there is a council who approves or denies new additions.
There are a few restrictions – Elon Musk couldn’t name his child with Grimes something that had a number in it, but it’s pretty much whatever the parent comes up with.
I do wonder how many of these kids will keep these names (especially the ones that are adjectives, Powerful, Beautiful, Golden) or will end up changing them down the road. Sounds like they don’t actually intend to call her by her “official” name if they are calling her Bizzy.
With the Musk child, I think that’s because of paperwork and what the system does and doesn’t allow. You can use dashes / hypens (-) but not other punctuation. No numbers. Letters must be from the Roman alphabet.
If you name your child something awful, like profanity, I think child services steps in.
Seriously? The government has a say in what you name your kids? I thought that was just the Royals.
Most people in the US “self discipline” when it comes to naming their children. Sure, a lot of people give their kids odd or ill-considered names (I think Beautiful Zeppelin is quite an onus to hang on an infant), but for the most part people think about how the name will impact the child, whether it sounds good with the last name, etc. Some people like traditional names, some want something unique. Some strike the balance of choosing something that’s unusual but has some history or context.
German resident here and while we don’t have a list of names to choose from or an actual law, there are regulations and your chosen name can get rejected. Can’t call your name Satan, Whiskey or Kirsche. Fanta & Prestige have gotten the greenlight though.
@Annel
It is not the government. The council is the same whoever is in power and it’s main purpose is to 1. preserve our language, so you have to use the spelling rules of our language. There are a ton of names on the list from Lord of the Rings characters to car brands, but it must be spelt in our language.
2. They consider the dignity of the child. Although, there are names on it like brand names and “precious gift”.
The list is the length of a novel now and you can still request additions. But you are right in the sense that your request can be denied and then you can’t legally use the preferred name.
“Most people”, “for the most part”: okay, great. Regulation exists to protect children from the minority of parents who’d like to call them “Monstrous sideshow”, “Organ d*n*r #11”, “Adolf Heiler” and “My Fave S*x Act”.
No regulation is how you end up with people freezing to death in Texas during snow storms, and with the Amazon rainforest being destroyed. Regulation is a GOOD thing.
Most people consider their kid’s name everywhere, that’s not unique to America. ‘Most’ doesn’t mean all though so there are rules to protect the kid’s dignity. Like in Australia the rules are:
Name can’t be obscene or offensive
Can’t be established by repute or usage
Is contrary to the public interest
So it cant be rude, can’t be too long to manage or use symbols etc or be an official name eg Admiral, prime minister or say you name your kid Pepsi to win a prize – not allowed. To me those are pretty good, they consider the child without overstepping.
Besides, there are naming regulations in America anyway if you look it up.
There was a news story several years ago where the website Golden Palace had a contest and offered a prize (I don’t remember what) to parents who would name their kid Golden Palace. Sure enough, somebody claimed it. This was in the US
The first and last time he spends time with that child.
Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. That’s a lot of name.
I too thought “Beautiful” was an adjective and her name was Zeppelin. Which honestly, is one of the better Z names he could have chosen. Hopefully Zillion has a solid nicknames or just goes by Z. Having Nick Cannon as a dad is going to be challenging enough in this world.
A zeppelin is a blimp. He named his child Blimp. 🙁
I know it’s a blimp, but younger generations (including me) know it much more as a vintage band name.
So many broken homes… so many kids that will never have the present father they deserve.
I read that he pays upwards of $3 million in child support (outside of the legal system) each year; he intimated that he pays much more than that. Where the hell does this man get that kind of money? I just don’t know who he is outside of having been married to Mariah and fathering all these kids.
If i remember well, his divorce from Mariah Carey was very lucrative, in the same way Guy ritchie gained wealth from Madonna.
Mariah gave allegedly 50 millions dollars, on the advice of her then billionaire fiancé.
He works. A lot. For the people who’ve known who he is for a while, it’s one of the biggest criticisms they have for him having all these kids by different women. He works so much that there is no way he can spend quality time with that many households and his work schedule.
Congrats to the parents, many good wishes for a happy healthy child, but… I’ll never ever hear this poor baby’s name without thinking of the Hindenburg.
Exactly. Does “Zeppelin” just mean “blimp?” For some reason I thought it’s broader definition was aircraft. Either way, they named their kid the German word for an aircraft
This is sick.
I would say congratulations but we ran out of these.
I could get on board (pun intended) if the parents are Led Zeppelin fans, but “Zeppelin” is not exactly the most auspicious name. There’s a reason why they are no longer commercial aircraft. Why not just name the kid “Beautiful Hindenburg”?
I’ve always thought the name “Moroccan” was terrible and they should have just gone with Morocco, but now I have a feeling that Mariah named Monroe and Nick picked MorocCan because of the cannon last name. And I think Nick is probably naming several of these kids (and it’s not his skillset but he keeps doing it).
I think he’s trying to do his own version of polygamy and it seems like these women are on board with it. So now I’m like “🤷🏾♀️ eh. Couldn’t be me, but I won’t yuck your yum.” The challenge with being part of some spoiled rich man’s harem, though, is that nothing can make him change or grow unless he wants to – not your relationship, not your kids, NOTHING. I couldn’t imagine my life being subject to the whims of someone whose EQ was set at the age where he became wealthy and/or famous.
Also, there’s no accounting for taste, but I think he’s… average looking? And he wears a turban a lot of the time. But his baby mamas are absolutely STUNNING. Couldn’t they find better-looking men, monogamous or not?
I live for the timeline at the end of these posts lol
Now I have Party Rock anthem stuck in my head. Thanks Nick!
…On the rise to the top, no Led in our Zeppelin…
Is he trying for the whole alphabet? Honestly.
Oh, I probably shouldn’t give him ideas.
I have to say I love the list of baby names up top. Onyx Ice particularly is an amazing name!