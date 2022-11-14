Nick Cannon welcomes his 11th baby, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa



The same day as my last post about them, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their third child together (and his 11th to date). Their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, was born on 11/11/22. What a lucky and memorable birth date, though it seems a bit convenient (like Kylie Jenner’s two kids being born on February 1st and 2nd, specifically 2/2/22). Was Beautiful Zeppelin born at 11:11? Anyway, Nick was by Abby’s side and posted a sweet, if generic, tribute to her on his birth announcement Instagram. Congratulations on the new baby.

Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three — and Nick Cannon is now a dad of 11!

The professional DJ — who already shares twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Cannon, 42 — welcomed a baby girl on Friday, she confirmed in a post shared on her Instagram Story.

“11.11.22,” De La Rosa wrote atop a photograph of her newborn baby girl resting on her chest.

In an Instagram post of his own, Cannon, who is expecting his 12th child sometime next year with Alyssa Scott, celebrated the birth of his 11th child, writing alongside an image of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn, “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!”

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” he continued. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive.”

“Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration,” Cannon added. “Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”

The proud dad concluded: “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

De La Rosa had previously not revealed who the father of her third baby was, though fans began to speculate it was Cannon after the former radio personality thanked the Wild N’ Out host for her babymoon in early October.

Sharing a hotel welcome note congratulating her on the babymoon, De La Rosa wrote, “Here’s to celebrating life.”

She later shared views of a beach and a video of herself posing in a bikini, and later reflected on the trip in a photo holding someone’s hand, who was cut out of the frame.

“Walking through this new journey called life with my whole heart. I don’t know what tomorrow brings but I’m open to the wonderful blessings life has in store,” she wrote alongside the post.

De La Rosa then shared more photos on her Instagram Story, including one of Cannon looking out over the ocean.

Tagging the star, she wrote, “I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience.”

The last photo she shared showed the now-mother of three in a black bikini with a black long-sleeve lace maxi dress. She posed next to Cannon, who wore a pale sweatsuit as he posed with a hand on her bump.