Jennifer Aniston is ‘really happy right now, she’s always been happy though’

Jennifer Aniston’s Allure cover story landed last week. She spoke about many things, like how much she hates social media, how she and Justin Theroux are still on good terms (he even visits), how much she loves her dogs. The biggest headline was about Aniston and fertility though. She spoke about going through IVF and trying to get pregnant for “a period several years ago,” as Allure noted. There were arguments online about when she went through IVF and which guy she was with or whether she was doing it alone. She made some oblique references to the tabloid stories about how Brad Pitt left her in 2005 when she “wouldn’t have a baby,” and she basically said that was all false. But I also felt like she was maybe talking about IVF as a more recent journey for her, like it happened during the Theroux years. It’s a significant difference, and while she doesn’t have to specify, I am curious if she was saying she tried IVF in, like, 2004, or whether it was 2017 or on-and-off throughout a 14-year time period. In any case, Aniston made it clear in Allure that she was done with all of that now, at the age of 53. To underline the point, People Mag had this exclusive:
Jennifer Aniston is living a fulfilling life. A source tells PEOPLE the Golden Globe winner, 53, is “really happy right now” after she recently opened up to Allure about her past infertility struggles and IVF attempts.
“She’s always been happy, though,” the insider explains. “Her dogs are her kids to her and why she’s always had them. Her IVF journey was private and hers, and those close to her knew but never asked.”
The source adds: “But she’s at peace and is very happy in her life. She’s in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn’t change her.”
Another insider tells PEOPLE why Aniston decided to share her journey now: “She’s 53 now and knows the [children] ship has sailed, so why not?”
Aniston previously told Allure that she “was trying to get pregnant,” adding: “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”
[From People]
I also think Aniston is fine. I was going to say she’s radiated a certain peace in recent years, but honestly, we don’t see that much of her to really say one way or the other. Post-Theroux, she’s worked and stayed out of the tabloids for the most part. The only blip was when Brad Pitt used her for some good PR after Angelina dumped his abusive ass. People will say that Aniston simply aged out of all of the tabloid hysteria, but if Aniston and her CAA managers wanted her to be a gossip story, trust me, she would be. She really seems to have calmed down with all of that stuff, that’s all I’m saying. Her absence from the gossip cycles has been nice.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, cover courtesy of Allure.
Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux
But why did Allure do her dirty like that? Can People answer that?
No idea but I wish they hadn’t.
That cover is trash but I still love her.
If it’s true that her and Justin never married then she really has powerful people representing her, because how did that story not blow up? Which leads me to believe that Justin got a nice pay off and there was no need for divorce drama.
Nobody knows if it is true or not. You can get confidental marriage licence in California.
Exactly, no one knows if it is true. TMZ monitors the LA county court records, but if they got their license in a different county, they wouldn’t know.
I’m confused why this would be some big scandal. Who cares if they were technically married or not? They were still common law.
@Summer CA does not recognize common law marriages.
I don’t really understand it either Summer. I was raised around a lot of hippies and anarchists and almost no one was legally married, but they still called it marriage and we respected that. I understand marriage has a significant legal definition, that it’s a relationship with the state, but who cares? If people want to be married privately, religiously, or spiritually and not legally why do we need to say they can’t call it marriage?
Exactly, I don’t think it’s a big scandal because it’s not a big deal. They did do a ceremony and had a “wedding”, just maybe didn’t legally file. In the end that probably made it easier.
they were never legally married they had a commitment ceremony. Maybe that was the compromise between them. She got a ‘wedding’ and he didn’t feel a piece of paper or gov’t got involved in their relationship. It made bouncing for him simple also. They both have money, obvi her more than him. But he has done well as an actor and screenwriter.
I remember how surprised I was to learn that the “common law marriage” was not a concept in many, many states. My best friend’s parents are common law married, and it has been a painful road for her in terms of her father’s treatment of her mother. People will not become legally married but say they are “spiritually married,” which I don’t really understand. And it has nothing to do with not wanting a big wedding – you don’t need a tent and 200 guests to get a marriage certificate. This having your cake and eating it too is bizarre. I think no states should have common law marriage.
I don’t care who gets legally married or not unless they LIE about it, and happen to get endless magazine covers out of it for tabloid show. She’s always teased her fans bringing out the baby card or IVF card now. It’s like she’s got 52 cards and she shuffles them, pulls one out, and that’s her story until it wears out, then on to the next card. It’s called the Poor Jen deck. She’s not the tabloid queen for nothing.
Bingo!!!
After ten years of milking Angie snatched my husband, what is she going to moan about now, that they’re not together?
It’s more likely she was going through IVF at 40 than at 20-30-something with Brad. Yes, I know people at any age can go through fertility struggles. I’m just stating the stats/likelihood since we don’t know. But she sure rode the baby stories for the full duration.
I think she likely did try for a baby with Brad Pitt, and then later on as well.
I really like her in the movie “Cake”, she plays a crazy person.
I agree and I think she is underrated as an actress at times – The Good Girl, Dumplin and Rock Star are three I really thought she was good in and enjoyed.
We’re all entitled to our own opinions, and mine is that she is a horrible overrated actress.
Jen usually has her hands running through her hair and flipping it in every scene, and then moans that she gets robbed out of acting awards. Bugging her eyes out when she’s mad just makes her look silly. It looked cute when Doris Day did it, but she can’t pull off cute anymore.
I agree that Jennifer’s abscence from gossip circles is nice. She’s one of those celebs that just have “something” that bothers me about them. I can’t explain it, but it’s there, and it’s always been. This inexplicable thing that stops me from liking them.
I really like Jen but I get what you mean in general. I’m that way about Emma Stone. She just bugs me and I can’t explain why really.
She’s too carefully curated. She strikes me as someone who spends most of her time making sure every aspect of her appearance and life look ‘just right’. She seems inauthentic to me.
Then there’s the fact that every single puff piece I’ve ever read about her has to stress how very happy she is is and how great her life is. Methinks the lady doth protest too much.
I also learned in the past few days that she follows multiple Meghan hate accounts.
Her account definitely follows one Meghan/Angelina/Amber Heard hate account. @obviousbutamazing2
That account obviousbutamazing has been spewing filth for years and I unfollowed Maya Brenner (whom sources claim was the place where Meghan got her initial necklace, and I was going to purchase one from her, obviously she’s not getting my money now) because she still follows it.
I think the writer must be a fan or close to Jennifer because not only does Jennifer follow her but a crap ton of Jennifer fan accounts do too. Interesting.
It’s interesting how differently we all view things. I agree her image is carefully curated, that is true of most celebrities, but to me, she’s one that doesn’t seem to try too hard with her appearance.
@notok,
I wouldn’t know when she started following a problematic account because I’m not a stalkerfan. Does it matter if her account started following it “before whole meghan/angelina and amber posts”? She’s following it now, and it’s not a great look.
I just looked and she’s definitely not following that page
Greciangoddess, I checked myself as well, but I see that she is following it. That is very disappointing and pathetic. The account is hateful, and particularly obsessed with Megan
Completely with you on this!
I feel like that about Jennifer Lawrence, but I think it’s because she’s such a ‘cool girl’. Anyway my opinion of Aniston has changed the last couple of years. I think it started with her and Brad Pitt’s annoying PR award season gushing of each other. It’s clearly fake AF with the aim of pleasing the public and annoying Angelina. It just made Jen look like a petty pick me girl.
Also I found the Friends reunion where her and David schwimmer revealed their ‘crushes’ on each other to be more ‘public baiting’. Of course all the headlines would be about how the had feelings for each other. They may have had feelings for each other but to announce after all these years felt kinda calculating.
Also Matthew Perry said recently she ‘was the one who helped the most’. Whether that’s true or not, my first thought was that Jens PR were clearly working overtime.
Though that Allure cover was Christine Taylor, tbh. Why would they do that to her?
That’s insulting to Christine Taylor! LOL
I thought it was one of the Olsen twins. Go figure.
I thought it was too.
I hate when magazines do this. Like, okay, you’re going to photoshop, fine, whatever, it happens, its pretty standard, etc. we can argue whether it should be, but it is. But they just make the person look unrecognizable. It’s just not necessary.
J Anniston annoys me, because she keeps answering questions with im very happy always no matter what: with without brad, with without marriage, with without kids. There’s never real feelings involved in anything i’ve read or heard her say. Everything is not deep. Anyway, But yes freeze your eggs, that is very good advice. We live so much longer, we’re much healthier and we think that 30, 35, 40 is young, which it is, but in terms of egg lifetime, it’s kinda closer to the end, so stop thinking you’re invincible, freeze those eggs. So many friends of mine lost so much time, energy, money and hope to have children after 35. Freeze your eggs. It’s a hard journey. Dont waste precious time drinking chinese teas combined to holistic strategies to get pregnant.
I actually love that about her. I feel like there is this expectation in recent years to be open and vulnerable at all times, for celebrities and even in real life. And while I think being open with your mental health is wonderful and can help a lot of people, it’s nice to see someone showing that being stoic and keeping to yourself is also perfectly fine.
Why does this sound like poor Jen wanted a baby after all, but guys, she’s fine. Really. She’s always had what I consider to be an enviable life/life style. I never thought for one minute that she wasn’t happy. If I were her I would have told my world class representation to knock it off with the victimization trope. She has never been a victim. I don’t get it.
Oh please. Brad may have used her in his oscar campaign but she was more than willing, clapping to his abuse jokes when he was accepting his award. Even recently he mentioned she still sends him stuff, face it she loves child stranglers.
Good lord, what is it about Jennifer aniston that brings out such horrible comments like this?
Well if she didn’t do horrible things there would be nothing to comment about. She adores Pitt and she recently started following Johnny
Breaking news – Jen Aniston dad passed away Day’s of our Lives actor John Aniston at 89. Sad news for Jen and the soap community.
I thought he passed away years ago. My grandmother and cousin will be sad to know he’s gone. They’ve been DOOL fans for decades.
Victor was such a suave villain. I grew up watching him. I remember when Jen was ‘John Aniston’s daughter’! She paid him a beautiful tribute on Instagram.
I just don’t understand that Allure cover. It’s tacky. Her face looks like a muppet. Why would they style her like that?
I hope she really is happy. Not sure why this insider thought we all should know that she’s really really happy. Okay? Did people think she wasn’t?
Wowzer! Jennifer has got to stop filling her face. It’s weird to see her face so puffy when she looks like a healthy woman.
Her dad just died. I feel bad for what I said about her last post. She’s doing the best she can I guess like the rest of us. Money can’t buy you family and people that really care about you. She’s kind of alone when you think about it and that makes me empathize with her. 🙁
My reading was that she was trying from mid 30s to have a baby.
Jen might look better with little or no spray tan. Her face colour is the same colour as her hair and looks boring. She looks out of place in The Morning Show (based in NY). The other women are naturally paler for the winter, and tanorexic Jen stands out like a sore thumb.
The Allure magazine cover looks like a Vibe magazine cover from the 90s.