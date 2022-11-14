Jennifer Aniston is ‘really happy right now, she’s always been happy though’

Jennifer Aniston’s Allure cover story landed last week. She spoke about many things, like how much she hates social media, how she and Justin Theroux are still on good terms (he even visits), how much she loves her dogs. The biggest headline was about Aniston and fertility though. She spoke about going through IVF and trying to get pregnant for “a period several years ago,” as Allure noted. There were arguments online about when she went through IVF and which guy she was with or whether she was doing it alone. She made some oblique references to the tabloid stories about how Brad Pitt left her in 2005 when she “wouldn’t have a baby,” and she basically said that was all false. But I also felt like she was maybe talking about IVF as a more recent journey for her, like it happened during the Theroux years. It’s a significant difference, and while she doesn’t have to specify, I am curious if she was saying she tried IVF in, like, 2004, or whether it was 2017 or on-and-off throughout a 14-year time period. In any case, Aniston made it clear in Allure that she was done with all of that now, at the age of 53. To underline the point, People Mag had this exclusive:

Jennifer Aniston is living a fulfilling life. A source tells PEOPLE the Golden Globe winner, 53, is “really happy right now” after she recently opened up to Allure about her past infertility struggles and IVF attempts. “She’s always been happy, though,” the insider explains. “Her dogs are her kids to her and why she’s always had them. Her IVF journey was private and hers, and those close to her knew but never asked.” The source adds: “But she’s at peace and is very happy in her life. She’s in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn’t change her.” Another insider tells PEOPLE why Aniston decided to share her journey now: “She’s 53 now and knows the [children] ship has sailed, so why not?” Aniston previously told Allure that she “was trying to get pregnant,” adding: “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”

[From People]

I also think Aniston is fine. I was going to say she’s radiated a certain peace in recent years, but honestly, we don’t see that much of her to really say one way or the other. Post-Theroux, she’s worked and stayed out of the tabloids for the most part. The only blip was when Brad Pitt used her for some good PR after Angelina dumped his abusive ass. People will say that Aniston simply aged out of all of the tabloid hysteria, but if Aniston and her CAA managers wanted her to be a gossip story, trust me, she would be. She really seems to have calmed down with all of that stuff, that’s all I’m saying. Her absence from the gossip cycles has been nice.