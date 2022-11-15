Prince Harry was ‘very nice, courteous, respectful’ touring the USS Arizona Memorial

It’s really lovely how Prince Harry finds ways to mark Remembrance Day/Veterans Day now that he’s living full time in America. His trash family has made it clear that they will not honor his service, nor will they allow him to show respect to veterans on British soil. So Harry has used his energy to pay respect to the American military, American veterans and Commonwealth militaries. This year, as it turns out, Harry quietly flew to Hawaii so he could visit Pearl Harbour and the USS Arizona Memorial. While it appears that a Navy photographer did snap some pics of Harry at the memorial, nothing has been formally released by the USS Arizona Memorial or the Navy. Instead, we’re going on bystanders’ testimonies and photos. That’s how lowkey Harry was during the visit – he was just interacting with people and taking a tour of the memorial.

Prince Harry made a surprise stop on Veterans Day. The Duke of Sussex, 41, visited Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, last Friday afternoon, touring the USS Arizona Memorial, PEOPLE confirms. A somber site in American history books, the battleship was bombed by Japanese forces in December 1941. Over 1,100 crew members died in the attack, which drove the U.S. to enter World War II. Harry visited the memorial in a personal capacity. The USS Arizona Memorial on the island of Oahu is a short flight from his home in Montecito, California, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1. “He kind of approached us,” Dan Conover, who was also touring the USS Arizona with his family on Friday, tells PEOPLE. “I moved out of his way because he’s royalty, I figured I’d let him do his thing. He basically gave me a greeting,” Conover, 23, explains. “He was very respectful and courteous and nice. I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, ‘You’re all good mate.’ It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful.” The eyewitness added that there was an expert “who was basically explaining things to Prince Harry — ‘This is what happened on this day, how the USS Arizona, etc.’ “

[From People]

I have to admit something weird – as a history buff, I’m kind of ashamed how little I knew about the attack on Pearl Harbour for most of my life! I thought the Japanese bombed Pearl quickly and the whole attack was over in like five or ten minutes. It wasn’t until I finally watched From Here to Eternity in my 30s (!!) that I was like “oh sh-t the attack lasted for HOURS.” It really was crazy and I get why there was no going back after the attack on Pearl (even though FDR was desperate to get America involved in the war for years prior to the attack). Anyway, I would probably love to get a tour of the USS Arizona and I bet Harry was really moved by it too. I feel like he probably did something for the military families still stationed at Pearl and we’ll hear about it later.

prince harry at pearl harbor the arizona memorial, honolulu fb: debbie bishop conover and cheryl kaminer byrom pic.twitter.com/SP26a49VMT — Mʏ ғᴀɪᴛʜ ɪs ɢʀᴇᴀᴛᴇʀ ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴍʏ ғᴇᴀʀ ~ Mᴇɢʜᴀɴ Mᴀʀᴋʟᴇ (@MagaliDMathias) November 13, 2022