Paulina Porizkova on Ric Ocasek: ‘I miss him, but look what he did, too’

Paulina Porizkova has a new book of essays coming out called No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful. I’m sure it will be raw, Paulina doesn’t hold much back. I’m a fan, it’s interesting for me to see a successful woman willing to allow herself to be vulnerable in a public space as much as she is. I worry about the toll it takes on her, but I think that’s just how she lives her life. Like in this interview to promote her book, she talked about her late husband, Ric Ocasek. Ric and Paulina met when he was 40 and married and she was 19 and at the top of her game. They were married for 28 years before they separated but living together with their two sons. Paulina discovered Ric’s body when she was bringing him coffee. Then she found out he’d tried to squeeze her out of the will because she’d “abandoned” him. She was able to settle the estate legally, but it was a lot of heavy emotions to deal with all at once. Paulina went pretty dark the year following Ric’s death but has comes to terms with it. Now she can miss him but still remind herself what he put her through.
Paulina Porizkova wanted to die in the aftermath of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek’s death.
“I mean, how many people wouldn’t [think about it], you know?” the model, 57, tells Page Six exclusively in an interview promoting her upcoming book of essays, “No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful.”
“It’s not even so much that I thought about how to kill myself or when to kill myself; it was just that feeling of, ‘I just don’t know how to go on. I can’t do this anymore. … I just want to go away. I can’t bear waking up tomorrow morning, being the same person with the same feelings. I can’t carry it anymore.’”
“It was really, really hard because obviously, first of all, you’re grieving a person that has been your whole life, the most important person in your life … there was so much pain just stacked up on top of each other … and then this betrayal was a lot,” she tells us.
The “Anna” actress shares that she doesn’t even remember the first year after Ocasek’s death.
“I remember feeling kind of numb for a certain amount of time and then sliding into anger,” she recalls. “And then, for me, it wasn’t like, ‘I love him, I hate him, I love him, I hate him.’ It was more like, ‘You know, I miss him, but look what he did, too.’ Like, how can I miss a man who did this to me? I mean, I still miss him like that. You can’t erase parts of your entire life. It was complicated, and it will probably remain complicated for the rest of my life.”
I was a Cars fan so I liked Ric as an artist but I didn’t know anything about him. I always had a soft spot for his relationship with Paulina because she was stunningly beautiful and he, well let’s just say he wasn’t what I would have thought was her type. So I put them in the “love wins out” category. But then all of this crap came out and I saw him completely differently. I understand where Paulina is coming from with, “I miss him, but look what he did,” though. For one thing, time gives some distance. And I’m sure they had some beautiful moments together. He’s the father of her sons, that probably factors into it. They may have had a better relationship with him, and she doesn’t want to hurt that. It’s probably healthy to remember a person for who they really were, flawed but also important in our lives. I mean, I hope Paulina’s worked through it because there was a lot to process in the wake of Ric’s death.
I haven’t, though. I don’t miss him and just remember what he did. So I don’t really listen to Cars songs the same any more.
On the flip side, there is Phil Collins’s crazy ex wife squatting in one of his homes with her new husband.
Paulina still has it. What a beautiful woman! Rick was foolish to do such a thing so late in life. Why leave such a messy mess behind you?
I have to wonder if some sort of dementia was involved. It’s so breathtakingly cruel that I kinda hope he didn’t really realize what he was doing.
I used to think they were so sweet together but knowing what happened is so sad. I admire Paulina for her courage and kindness, and ability to rise above it.
Yes, he was diagnosed with dementia. It’s a terrible disease and takes the ones you love away from you even before they die.
They are before my time but im guessing he was rich might have been a contribution , but maybe i’m just in a bad mood
She was pretty rich herself at the time.
I have always liked Paulina as a model and a (fairly bad) actress but 10 years ago I read an article she wrote for the Huffington Post and it blew me away how talented she is as a writer. I have been a massive fan ever since. Some writers just seem to write in your language and she certainly does that for me. I look forward to reading her book. It will be right up there with the new John Connolly as my holiday reading
She’s also written some really interesting and thoughtful things on Instragram about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Considering her own history with Russia, she brings a unique and experienced perspective.
Their relationship reminds me of those ones where a person (usually a male but not always) feels inferior to the partner so they control that person through withholding, manipulation and dominance. It makes them feel they “even the score” by making the other feel less than.
Obviously I am NOT A FAN of this kind of emotional manipulation. I hope he didn’t do this throughout the whole relationship, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he did.
He definitively did her so dirty- he’s definitely up there in the Hall of Shame with George Lopez.
40 and 19. That’s pretty gross.
Yes – the first thing that comes to mind when I see an age difference of 40 & 19 like this is that the older person is immature, insecure and needs to be in control and worshipped… not that sometimes love wins. Even an extremely intelligent 19-year old is going to look up to an accomplished 40-year old.
And my extremely uninformed take on what Ocasek did to his wife by trying to cut her out of his will at the end was the ultimate act of control and revenge because she was no longer doing everything he wanted. Yuck.
I was thinking tbis too. She probably “abandoned” him by growing up and having needs and opinions.
Those Cars 🚗 songs don’t hit the same for me either anymore, H. I’m in big awe of Paulina. 💕 🖖 She deserves happiness and peace.
Bummer af about the music. I loved the Cars and their music a lot too – but like – I’m stoked for Paulina to get to this point where’s she’s feeling like, you know what, abusive former partner, I can drive myself home. This is the way right. Take that thank you next energy and thrive with your inner and outer beauty gorgeous Paulina. 💕 air 🤗 H 🛟 🙏
I loved The Cars too, his voice was so unique and their songs were just so fun. And I’m just the same as everyone else, when I listen to their music now…..I’m just sad for Paulina. What a dick move, what a way to show his children (young men) how to treat their mother. Just depressing all the way around.
I like that Paulina is so open about all of it.
I wish her continuing healing and support.
Just awful about what she went thru at the end, and after.
I still like them and listen to them. I don’t know anything about their private relationship or personalities. The book will be her story and it may clear some things up, but he’s dead. He can’t defend himself. Separated before death is generally a problem. Many men and women try to cut their spouses out. Happens all the time. Not uncommon in the least. Very common. Many men leave the children most of their estate and most women too. I’ve watched my lawyer relatives talk about wills half my life. Most of them in case of separation from their wife doesn’t get half but around ten to fifteen percent. Pre-nups. He was ill that may have affected his decision making. I don’t think so I think he would have given her a portion of that 15 million dollar house and not half if he hadn’t died. He tried to make sure she wasn’t entitled to it and his children and her children would cut a deal after his death. I think that’s what any lawyer would do depends on state law or pre-nup. If I’m the breadwinner most of my money is going to my children for houses and college funds so its hard for me to judge. I would leave some to my spouse, but certainly not half. His other children were from a previous relationship she wouldn’t have given them any money. He wasn’t flush with cash at his time of death. Paulina P. was a successful model I was shocked she was broke, but then not so shocked. If you have a career save money, because you have no idea what your husband is going to do if you split while they are ill or healthy. My brother in law family member took the house and put it in one adult child’s name and paid out the other adult child. Both were her children and neither one of them gave her a dime and he said she was a good mother according to him. They said she left him while he was sick and it was wrong and kept the money. She got fifty thousand dollars and he had more than ten times that much.