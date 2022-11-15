Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson might be dating now, which makes sense?

In September and October, Brad Pitt’s crisis management team was trying desperately to make it sound like Pitt was sort of involved with Emily Ratajkowski. Emily never confirmed or denied anything, meanwhile unnamed sources were telling People Magazine, Us Weekly and Page Six all about how Pitt thought Emily was so hot and they met through art friends, etc. Then Pitt’s PR blew up in his face when Emily was seen making out with a random dude in NYC in mid-October. We haven’t heard much about Emily’s romantic life since then. Enter Pete Davidson, the patron saint of nine-month relationships with hot women.

From what I can see, the Emily-and-Pete rumors started in Deux Moi? Someone claimed to have seen Emily and Pete out on a date in Brooklyn over the weekend, with the spy noting: “his hands were allll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.” Yahoo and Life & Style had a little bit more:

New couple alert? Emily Ratajkowski is “definitely into” Pete Davidson amid ongoing romance rumors, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They were spotted having a romantic dinner together,” the insider adds, referring to eagle-eyed fans who witnessed the pair getting cozy and holding hands in Brooklyn. “They met up through mutual friends since they travel in the same circles in New York.” While Emily’s budding romance with the former SNL star has “gotten out” following their dinner date, the My Body author is “hoping they can fly under the radar for a bit.”

Well… it makes some kind of sense. More sense than Emily and Brad Pitt. More sense than Pete and Kim Kardashian too. Emily and Pete are closer in age, and he has a thing for women getting out of long-term relationships too, and Emily just left her husband earlier this year. It also makes sense that Emily and Pete would have friends in common. It never made sense that Emily and Pitt had friends in common. Anyway, I’m halfway into this. We’ll see.

Emily’s German Shepherd-Husky mix is named Colombo. He looks mighty and fierce but I bet he loves belly skritches.