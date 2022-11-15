Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson might be dating now, which makes sense?

In September and October, Brad Pitt’s crisis management team was trying desperately to make it sound like Pitt was sort of involved with Emily Ratajkowski. Emily never confirmed or denied anything, meanwhile unnamed sources were telling People Magazine, Us Weekly and Page Six all about how Pitt thought Emily was so hot and they met through art friends, etc. Then Pitt’s PR blew up in his face when Emily was seen making out with a random dude in NYC in mid-October. We haven’t heard much about Emily’s romantic life since then. Enter Pete Davidson, the patron saint of nine-month relationships with hot women.
From what I can see, the Emily-and-Pete rumors started in Deux Moi? Someone claimed to have seen Emily and Pete out on a date in Brooklyn over the weekend, with the spy noting: “his hands were allll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.” Yahoo and Life & Style had a little bit more:
New couple alert? Emily Ratajkowski is “definitely into” Pete Davidson amid ongoing romance rumors, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.
“They were spotted having a romantic dinner together,” the insider adds, referring to eagle-eyed fans who witnessed the pair getting cozy and holding hands in Brooklyn. “They met up through mutual friends since they travel in the same circles in New York.”
While Emily’s budding romance with the former SNL star has “gotten out” following their dinner date, the My Body author is “hoping they can fly under the radar for a bit.”
Well… it makes some kind of sense. More sense than Emily and Brad Pitt. More sense than Pete and Kim Kardashian too. Emily and Pete are closer in age, and he has a thing for women getting out of long-term relationships too, and Emily just left her husband earlier this year. It also makes sense that Emily and Pete would have friends in common. It never made sense that Emily and Pitt had friends in common. Anyway, I’m halfway into this. We’ll see.
Emily’s German Shepherd-Husky mix is named Colombo. He looks mighty and fierce but I bet he loves belly skritches.
Yeah. This seems about right.
If a woman had slept with as many men as Pete “dates” women – it wouldn’t be cute. She would be labeled. gross BDE
I know you’re trying to point out a double standard, but I don’t think the answer is to try to shame Pete for his sexual activity. The number of people he’s slept with shouldn’t be a bad (or good) thing.
eh, he seems to be in relationships rather than random hookups and he’s in his 20s. I don’t think it’s crazy for people that age to have a few medium term relationships and it all seems very fun and respectful. Much worse things to be in life than someone who has relationships.
Good point. It would get ugly.
Love this for both of them
Emily’s doggy is adorable!
That’s all I got.
Yup. I would give him all the belly scritches.
DeuxMoi is even less reliable than the daily fail, but I hope it’s true. Emily seems like a good person and I totally have a soft spot for Pete. The Kim interlude was painful to watch and I’m so glad that’s over with!
I bet Pete likes belly skritches too!
Kim seemed like such a weird match for Pete. Pete was a breath of fresh air for Kim. But He is a chill person and she is … not. I’m sure all the obsessing over her body and food and image was draining.
So he is like the IT girl community peen!
Gross but true. I feel so weird about it because it seems like he’s being used—someone with known mental health struggles. Then again, maybe he laps up the attention and maybe feelings are real and it isn’t all about the size of his schlong. I’m conflicted.
“ Enter Pete Davidson, the patron saint of nine-month relationships with hot women.” LOL
I still don’t entirely get how the PD method takes place/ functions but I do accept that it’s definitely a thing.
This makes complete sense! I like it.
I love this! Pete getting with all the women who have other men hounding them is hilarious and good for him!
he’s made a real niche for himself as the nice, sweet guy with whom hot women rebound from their long-term challenging relationship.
good for him. I’m rooting for him.
My thoughts exactly. He’s turned into Mr. Rebound for all of these newly-single women who just want to have fun with no strings attached. He must be the envy of all his dude bros.
Makes sense — they both live in New York City — no more shlepping to LA for PD.
Emily’s dog is a big baby with a fierce look. Pete is having quite the life. I want to joke about him but my jealousy would come shining through. He is King of the jump Offs though and I think he likes that for now. He is a pretty good choice for Emily while she repairs from her disaster of an ex-husband.
Did you guys see the meme of “Pete Davidson within a week of getting to heaven” and he’s photoshopped into an old pic with Marilyn Monroe? Lol
Yes!!! I was like, where’s the lie lmao.
I paid attention to her when she first became famous because she was the spitting image of a girl I knew who I never thought of as model material, but most of us thought she was better looking than Emily. She has a twin in the south. She came off as shady and they used to regularly clap back when she said anything bigoted or ignorant. I don’t think anyone bothers any more. She still gets Vogue UK for her fashion pap walks and she has a fashion line. I don’t know if she would have been so bothered by the Brad Pitt dating rumors if it got her name out there more. I don’t think she’s good enough for Pete Davidson. I hope this is a quick fling and he finds someone else and grows up.
This literally makes the most sense, lol. I read this and was like “oh yeah, of course!”
I’m into her Columbo!!! Aww
Of all the women he’s been with, I like this match the most. Y’all go have some fun!
I like Pete. I never liked the idea of him with KK. The entire Kardashian team bugs me no end.
Watched King of Staten Island, which was a pretty good overall.
Young, single, dating around = all good by me.
Not Auntie Dionne, getting in line!🤣
https://mobile.twitter.com/dionnewarwick/status/1592231187321614336
Hilarious!
“Pete Davidson, the patron saint of nine-month relationships with hot women“ 😂❤️
I honestly think Pete will just date any pretty girl that’s interested. All his girlfriends have been very pretty but their personalities vary widely. Other than “pretty’, what is his type?
Experienced.
Emily looks really good here. It would still be nice of Pete to add Martha Stewart to his dance card. After all, she’s Martha.
I thought you were saying Pete Davidson looked fierce and liked belly scritches. I mean, Pete probably does, but I gotta read more carefully.
The thing is…Pete is good friends with her ex-husband, Sebo (Sebastian Bear-McClard). Pete is also good friends with the Safdie Brothers (Good Time, & Uncut Gems), Sebo was one of the producers of those movies and Pete was seen many time with all parties, including Emily. It could still be a romance with Pete & Emily but feels more like friends supporting each other.
Its in people now. Which is basically official. They are dating.
👍
Haha, the person who looks like a loser here is….Brad Pitt
Being a ‘hot girls’ rebound guy was cute for a whole minute but now it’s kinda wearing thin and becoming a bit of a joke. He struggles with his mental health, so for the long term I can’t imaging all these high profile short term relationships are helping him. I think the best thing Pete can do is date someone who isn’t famous and keep that relationship as low key and private as possible.
That looks like a rotti x with a husky or Shephard. Big puppy.