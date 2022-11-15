Nick Cannon: I definitely spend more than $3 million on my children a year

Nick Cannon is extremely busy personally and professionally. He has to be the latter due to the former — he is about to be a father of 12, with five of the babies being born this year (or early next, depending on Alyssa Scott’s due date). He nearly doubled his number of children this year and his expenses have probably increased a lot. Nick recently corrected a report from The Sun claiming that he pays about $3 million a year to support his children. Nick told The Neighborhood Talk that he definitely spends “a lot more than that” per year. And he doesn’t plan to “ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”
Amidst news that Nick Cannon’s brood is continuing to expand, with the TV host announcing Alyssa Scott is pregnant with his soon-to-be 12th child, the 42-year-old father is talking about the hefty child-support bill he pays on an annual basis.
A report from The Sun claimed that Cannon “nearly paid $3 million a year in child support,” however the musician and actor told The Neighborhood Talk that the actual number is much larger.
“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he said.
He also shared, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”
On Saturday, Cannon announced the birth of his eleventh child, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa. He wrote in part on Instagram to De La Rosa and his new baby girl, “You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”
The couple is already parents to Zion and Zillion, 17 months.
His comment about the “governmental system of child” is weird, but not random. (Also, I hate when people say overwrought things in an attempt to sound smarter. It doesn’t work.) But it begs the question — does he have formal custody/support arrangements with his partners or did they just shake on it? From that comment, it kind of sounds like the latter. And if so, they’re giving him A LOT of leeway. But maybe not because the ladies could be faring better than they would under a court decision if Nick is generous. And it sounds like he is pretty generous, despite the fact that he says he will no longer financially support the mothers if they see other people. From those comments, it sounded like he’s paying for their whole lives, beyond just child support, which I think is all they would be entitled to without marriage. So the $3 million+ figure definitely includes more than just child support. (The current estimated cost to raise a child to adulthood is ~$18,000 annually and doesn’t include housing costs.) I know Nick says it’s more than $3 million, but for arguments sake let’s divide that by 12, which is $250,000 per child annually, which is pretty close to the total figure of raising a child to adulthood. It probably makes financial sense for Nick to stick with the same 3-5 partners so he doesn’t have to keep shelling out for new homes for new partners.
He’s so gross! Just ew. I’m done with this dude. No more clicks, no more comments. It’s not cute. It’s creepy.
100% that is one delusional creep. Spewing nonsense on a daily basis. I hope he will stop. The ladies are also out of touch with reality. With him of all people?They should have tried it with a billionaire that has good genes at the very least.
This man is sick, and I’d love to know if there’s some condition about the urge of getting pregnant every woman he sleeps with.
I kind of think fertility treatments are happening.
Can’t believe how many are of the thought “well as long he’s financially providing for them.”
Ok, so he’s one step ahead of a complete deadbeat parent.
All involved are sick and selfish.
He can denounce the “government system of child” all he likes, but when he’s supporting that many kids with that many women…kinda seems like his own private, more controlling, borderline abusive version of welfare.
Also Zeppelin is a TERRIBLE thing to name a child. As an elementary teacher, I can assure you that kids can be very cruel and will definitely turn that name into jokes about her weight, even if she’s little more than a stick figure.
That system is in place to protect the person (could also be the man) who is receiving the child support. Whether the woman see others or not, with the system he will still have to pay. To me, right now, he is controlling them by holding the child support over their heads.
Sooner or later he is going to be involved in a number of child support cases. You don’t get to “choose” to support your children.
Yeah, this is totally a Sister Wives situation without the excuse of religion. Keep impregnating women, pay for their lifestyle, and threaten to take away all support if they dare to date someone. Great. He sounds horrible and the fact that he think we should applaud the fact that he doesn’t need government assistance makes it worse. None of the things he says land the way he thinks they do.
Child support isn’t taxed, right? Or is that only up to a certain point? So the women get $250k tax exempt per child plus a house? Do they pay their own property taxes? And put $ in savings for when child support dries up? Plus whatever he gives them to not see other men. He can’t withhold child support so there must be another payment he bribes them with to wait around for their next turn with him.
Another issue which I haven’t seen raised anywhere is when Nick shows up and wants to try for another baby, can the woman refuse him, as in ,”Not tonight,Nick. I have a headache.” Or can this dude rape any of these women any time he wants? This arrangement is so problematic on multiple levels including the issue of exposure to std’s. But I think they’re going to make this a reality series. Mark my words.
You’re correct. Child support is not considered income for tax purposes. I’m in the “they just shook on it” camp. So if he’s not paying court-ordered child support, this more than $3 million per year is all gifts for tax purposes. You can only give $16,000 (in 2022) per year per recipient without incurring gift taxes. The lifetime gift tax exemption is about $12 million (slated to decrease, btw) & every taxable gift reduces the estate tax exemption dollar for dollar.
So basically, unless he’s diligently paying gift taxes each year, I don’t see how he’s not going to wind up in a mess financially if he’s audited. And all these women might be forced to go to court in the end.
Actually, this is not correct. There is no gift tax incurred until the giver goes over the lifetime exemption. Anything over $16k and the giver has to file another form with the IRS to track lifetime total giving. Once over the $12mil limit then the tax kicks in.
@alexc Yes, I worded that badly. I’m operating under the assumption that he isn’t filing a gift tax return for each amount over the $16K per recipient per year. You have to file & either pay the tax or tell the IRS you’re charging the excess against your lifetime exemption. It’s not automatic. And there are penalties for not filing. Even if he is keeping on top of it each year, surely at more than $3 million per year he’ll blow through his lifetime exemption if he hasn’t already?
I just don’t see any way he doesn’t get himself into trouble with this arrangement.
Where is he getting all this money?
Does refusing to participate in the “governmental system of child” mean no public school? My thoughts drifted toward the cost of private school tuition for 12 kids and then my head exploded
I know the money thing is the most interesting but are we really gonna just pass over ‘Beautiful Zeppelin’???????????? Is it weirder if they named their kid after a rigid airship? OR if they named their child after the German count who invented the rigid airship?
FWIW, Jensen Ackles and Jonathan Davis (from Korn) both have sons named Zeppelin.
It definitely hits differently for a female child though…..
Huh. I never knew. That just makes it weirder to me!
Zeppelin Ackles is named after a knot. His umbilical cord was tied around him. (JA revealed this at a convention)
Jonathan Davis cites Led Zeppelin as a major influence. (He’s stated this in many interviews)
The “governmental system of child” sounds very sovereign citizen/Moorish Citizen.
What in the world are these women thinking?
Yes, my first thought is STDs.
It is weird in every respect AND where is he making this kind of money from?
$3M a year?
He should have stopped this several kids back. There is something truly odd/ weird about the entire setup.
This is so gross and I think there is something going on mentally here.
I took what he said different than most of you. I took it to say that he’s offended that anyone would think he’d leave his kids out to dry financially that one of the mom’s would need the govt to force him to pay. It felt like he was saying he isn’t a deadbeat (financially) and never will be.
I think he had a different idea of what being a dead beat means to a lot of ppl though.
Perfect timing with the announcement the planet will contain 8 BILLION people as of today. /sarcasm
I am so puzzled by that announcement today. The NPR story was like “The world hit 8 billion today,” as though one baby tipped the scales. I’m sure it’s just the day that a piece of census documentation was verified, but we don’t know for certain Nick Cannon’s baby wasn’t the tipping point.
Does he think he’s going to be rolling in money his whole life? How can he keep up these expenses? Right now it’s diapers/baby food/clothes…but at some point those kids might want him to pay for their college education, weddings, help buying a car, etc. There is no way he is an involved father. If five of his kids have a soccer match on the same day, which one does he choose lol? How does he work so many jobs and still have time to spend with all of these kids? It’s just weird that having babies has become his “brand”.
I think that’s why he takes any job he can get. Also remember Nick’s been around for 25 years. During his marriage to Mariah Carey, I think she shelled out for everything and I think she had to pay him out and I doubt he pays a dime for the twins so he’s only shelling out for 10. He has roughly $25 million. But he’s paid for his ladies houses and they seem pretty modest houses, he pays his share and his ladies seem to have some kind of job (mostly modeling). So I actually think if he keeps his arrangement up, he’ll be paying less as he gets older as long as his kids don’t want anything extravagant. As for time, I don’t think he is anywhere near an involved dad but that does seem to work for the ladies he has kids with. They seem fine doing all the heavy lifting. But it is sad that not one of these kids has a present father in their lives.
There are a lot of dads that aren’t that involved in their child’s life even when they live with the child. A lot of dads like to go to work and then go to the gym or golfing. The moms are the ones who attend the activities and run the household. As long as he showed up on trash day and took out the trash the woman are probably fine with the arrangements
I don’t see how he’s making that much money NOW. Is he really making that much money from The Masked Singer? What else is he doing? His reputation is tanked, a complete mockery at this point. Who’s going to hire him in the future?
I’m concerned that he has a disease that may limit his earning potential and ability to do work in the future, which seems to have set off his constant babymaking in the first place. How’s he going to afford 3 mill a year when he gets too sick to work? Hell, my dad knew he’d die young and that’s why I’m an only child.
So much emphasis on money and he has no clue as to what actual parenting is and being a present father is. Let’s talk ethics with him
and all these women agreeing to this. It is disgusting.
The sister wives need a lot of financial maintenance, too, don’t forget. A lot.
Sounds like he thinks he is a king and has a harem. He kind of went off the rails when he got sick with his autoimmune disease.
I don’t even know what “governmental system of child” is, and I don’t think he does either.
Not intending to make light of a situation involving children….
But curious at what point people think he will stop procreating… 14? 15? 18? 22?
Genuinely curious Re people’s guesses….