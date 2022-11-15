Nick Cannon: I definitely spend more than $3 million on my children a year



Nick Cannon is extremely busy personally and professionally. He has to be the latter due to the former — he is about to be a father of 12, with five of the babies being born this year (or early next, depending on Alyssa Scott’s due date). He nearly doubled his number of children this year and his expenses have probably increased a lot. Nick recently corrected a report from The Sun claiming that he pays about $3 million a year to support his children. Nick told The Neighborhood Talk that he definitely spends “a lot more than that” per year. And he doesn’t plan to “ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

Amidst news that Nick Cannon’s brood is continuing to expand, with the TV host announcing Alyssa Scott is pregnant with his soon-to-be 12th child, the 42-year-old father is talking about the hefty child-support bill he pays on an annual basis. A report from The Sun claimed that Cannon “nearly paid $3 million a year in child support,” however the musician and actor told The Neighborhood Talk that the actual number is much larger. “I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he said. He also shared, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.” On Saturday, Cannon announced the birth of his eleventh child, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa. He wrote in part on Instagram to De La Rosa and his new baby girl, “You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!” The couple is already parents to Zion and Zillion, 17 months.

His comment about the “governmental system of child” is weird, but not random. (Also, I hate when people say overwrought things in an attempt to sound smarter. It doesn’t work.) But it begs the question — does he have formal custody/support arrangements with his partners or did they just shake on it? From that comment, it kind of sounds like the latter. And if so, they’re giving him A LOT of leeway. But maybe not because the ladies could be faring better than they would under a court decision if Nick is generous. And it sounds like he is pretty generous, despite the fact that he says he will no longer financially support the mothers if they see other people. From those comments, it sounded like he’s paying for their whole lives, beyond just child support, which I think is all they would be entitled to without marriage. So the $3 million+ figure definitely includes more than just child support. (The current estimated cost to raise a child to adulthood is ~$18,000 annually and doesn’t include housing costs.) I know Nick says it’s more than $3 million, but for arguments sake let’s divide that by 12, which is $250,000 per child annually, which is pretty close to the total figure of raising a child to adulthood. It probably makes financial sense for Nick to stick with the same 3-5 partners so he doesn’t have to keep shelling out for new homes for new partners.

