Prince Frederik was not Queen Margrethe’s ‘favorite’ until pretty recently

Just a few weeks after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe made international headlines for suddenly removing the royal titles from four of her grandchildren. Prince Joachim’s four children all had their royal titles removed and he was super-upset about it, as was his ex-wife and his current wife. He gave several interviews about how hurt he was by his mother’s decision, and he and his wife even indicated that they were basically exiled to France several years ago, pushed out of the royal court, and it was not their decision. Joachim also seemed to suggest that there was a deeper estrangement not only with his mother, but with his brother Frederik, the crown prince. A short time later, Queen Margrethe offered a stunning public apology to Joachim and his children, but she did not reverse her decision. Still, the apology seemed to work, as did a sort of informal summit between mother and son. It’s been pretty quiet in the “trashy” House of Glücksburg ever since.
Well, Vanity Fair did an in-depth article about the history of Queen Margrethe’s reign, her f–ked up marriage and her relationships with her two sons. You can read the full piece here, there’s tons of gossip about her marriage, but I wanted to excerpt some stuff about her relationships with Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim. Some highlights:
Margrethe favoritism towards Frederik: With her husband gone, Queen Margrethe II has been increasingly focused on securing the monarchy in Denmark and the smooth accession of her son Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Princess Mary, an affable, photogenic duo with four children, known to the public as the “bicycling royals.” Meanwhile, her second son, Prince Joachim, has become less of an asset as a public figure. “She has seen how enormously popular her oldest son and his family have become, whereas Joachim has had a more volatile relationship with the Danish public,” Villemann says. Royal reporter Kenth Madsen told the Daily Mail last month that he had been informed by palace sources that Prince Joachim has “felt humiliated and ignored for a long time.”
Frederik & Joachim used to be close: “The brothers were each other’s best friends,” Villeman says. They also appeared to be well-matched. Queen Margrethe seemed assured that Joachim would be an ideal spare to help the heir. “Joachim’s nature makes him very good at being a younger brother, he simply can’t bear a grudge,” she said in Queen in Denmark, adding, “He has always backed up his elder brother. Frederik can be quite introspective, and…very impatient with himself—Joachim could always mediate between Frederik and whatever was bothering him.”
Why did the brothers grow apart? “Joachim was described by his mother as the perfect number two, because of how well he coped with knowing that Frederik was going to be king and he was the spare,” says Villeman. But the dynamics changed when the brothers married, especially when Frederik married the Tasmanian-born Mary Donaldson, and the brothers grew apart.” Things came to a head in 2019, when Joachim and his second wife, Princess Marie, moved temporarily to Paris with their children so he could participate in a military training program. However, he has yet to return and is now an attaché to the Danish Embassy. In an extraordinary July 2020 interview with Se og Hør, Princess Marie made it clear she was not happy with the move, saying it had not been their choice. “It is not always us who decide,” she said, and declined to explain further. “I think that’s important to know.”
Frederik wasn’t always his mother’s favorite: While this decision [to strip royal titles] may seem to point to personal favoritism on the queen’s part, Villemann does not believe this is the case. “Frederik certainly was not the queen’s favorite growing up. She never understood his sensitive nature and the fact that he quite openly resented his fate. He wanted to be anything but king,” she says. “But old age is beginning to catch up with her and she wants to put her house in order. If that means sidelining Joachim and his family, then so be it. As the queen and the head of state, she sees her main duty now as securing the dynastic future of her family.”
Denmark isn’t big enough for two princes: “Denmark is a small country and not big enough for the two brothers and their—by Danish standards—large families. There simply aren’t enough royal duties for so many full-time royals,” Villemann says. “In 2016 the royal palace announced that only Crown Prince Frederik’s oldest child, Prince Christian, is expected to receive public funding. The key word here is expected. I am told that the palace is pursuing a plan whereby Frederik’s second-oldest child, Princess Isabella, also gets public money, and that removing the titles from Joachim’s children is part of that plan because the palace can argue that the monarchy is slimming down. The irony here is that none of Joachim’s children were ever expected to receive public funding, and their titles would have disappeared if and when they marry a commoner.”
Well, this piece has me disliking Frederik a bit? I never really formed an opinion about him other than my vibe that he seemed easy-going. But it sounds like Frederik is all “woe is me, heavy lies the head that wears the crown” all while encouraging his mother to make these machinations to exile Joachim. It’s sort of an open question, from what I can see, as to just why Joachim and Marie have been exiled to France for three-plus years and who ordered what. Marie and Joachim say it wasn’t their call. Was it solely Queen Margrethe’s call? Or did Frederik have a say in the matter too? I wonder what else Margrethe has in store for “putting her house in order” too, because it feels like there are shoes left to drop.
So there’s a plan in which princess Isabella may also get public money, but bc they’re stripping the titles of the grandchildren, they can “say” they’re slimming the monarchy. Well, that was a pretty clear admission that slimming the monarchy is a scam and has nothing to do with costing the country less. Charles and Magrethe have been talking and plotting.
This. Very shady they already announced only Christian would be a working royal and receive funding. Now the staff are openly leaking there’s a plan to shove Izzy on the books too? What next, the twins too? Fred and Mary creating a problem for the next generation, where Izzy is on the books as an extraneous working royal until she gets dumped for Christian’s kids. Hoping the tea-dropping Danish posters comes back on to tell us more about how it is well-known Mary is jealous of Marie etc.
Correct me if I am wrong, If Izzy marries a “commoner” then she will no longer be an HRH or a working Danish Royal????
I wonder when younger heirs pop out 3 or 4 children they convince themselves that the infighting and other petty dramas of the previous generations will not repeat with their kids. While it must be nice to be born rich, being stuck in a very high profile family business with weird a** rules seems miserable.
I was just thinking that. As a child I dreamed about being a princess – thought it would be marvellous to be wealthy and pampered and wear a tiara. As a got a bit older I was envious of having your life planned out (I’m closing in on 50 and still don’t know what I want to be when I grow up). But man, these past few years have really driven home how toxically unhealthy these royal families are. Makes me that much more grateful for the humble little family I grew up in. At least we all love *and* like each other.
The guy doesn’t want to be king. Give him a break and do away with the monarchy. This story sounds familiar. The “spare” was expected to spend his life in service to the “heir”. Why would anybody want to live like that?
I saw.a documentary about Frederick and was very impressed by him. He openly said he didn’t not want this position as King but has made peace with it after many years. He is very sporty and l.think he did brilliantly and excelled in the Danish Army and Special.Forces.. l believe he had a girlfriend for many years that he wanted to marry but his mother put a stop.to.that.
I agree he was very close to his younger brother as they lived upstairs in de castle with their nanny for many years, his royal mother was not very maternal hence only had each other.as it was a very lonely life. Such a shame if that are no longer in touch really.
Yeah – I think there is some hot tea still to be spilled.
Also, it’s kinda creepy that Joachim’s 2nd wife is the double of Mary. According to some parts of the interweb Joachim has always harboured a fixation with Mary and its apparently one of the reasons they are not close any more – J made it obvious he was in love with his brothers wife (or something like that).
Royal drama – HW couldn’t make it up.
I could swear there were reports of Fredrick’s extra curricular activities for quite a while. Even that Mary’s move to Gstaad was like a mini during the week separation to give Fred space.
Fred cheated on his long-time girlfriend with Mary in Australia, went back to her for months after, and he’s cheated on Mary from the start. Mostly he cheats with young blondes, Mary accepts it in exchange for her royal life.
LOL. Marie is not Mary’s double. Other than being brunettes? I don’t think their body or face shapes are alike at all, nor are they alike in personality. Marie is naturally petite but curvy (like Letizia) while Mary is unnaturally dieted to be overthin as Kate has. Joachim was there the night Mary hit on every prince there (himself included) was rejected by all of them (himself included), but only Fred was drunk-enough to fall for it. No, Joachim doesn’t secretly long for Mary. He’s had difficulty hiding his disdain of her through the years.
Oop, good to know. I admittedly don’t know a lot of the background to the Danish royal drama’s. But yeah Fred’s serial cheating is just as well knowns as Peggy’s.
What is the dirt on the break-up of Joachim’s first marriage?
OMG…what a bunch of BS
the only way I could tell them apart in the top photo in this post is by which husband they’re standing with, LOL, so yeah, I think they look a lot alike.
DU, Mary’s buddy admitted they went out hunting princes that evening, and roommates admitted finding Fred in his boxers the following morning in the kitchen. Cheating one night stand which turned in to something else later. The other princes there that night are always a little standoffish when they see her at official events. They remember how it all started with Mary going at them with a chest rubbing contest LOL.
Bay, Alexandra was hugely popular because the Danes wanted a new young princess. The marriage fell apart after their first son was born but Margrethe wouldn’t let them divorce. Baby #2 was bandaid baby but the marriage was over. Alex moved on with Martin while still married to Joachim but the separation hadn’t been announced. Margrethe made them wait until Fred stopped dragging his feet about Mary. They officially separated a few months after the Fred/Mary wedding.
Becks1, I’ve seen others say that but to me they’re not alike. Marie’s face is long and square, Mary’s is wide and heart shaped. Their physiques are very different as are their personalities. Maybe more apparent in different photos and videos.
Compelling story – because if we know anything about aristo men, it’s that they’re the picture of dignity and morality when they go clubbing
What an interesting post, Ty, Kaiser. Nice to get news about the other RFs. I’ve always enjoyed hearing about Mary – her story is so interesting and her activity and learning danish and yes fashion choices are all admirable. I love you can see so much of her face in her son.
⁹Yes, I agree.
It’s nice to see another RF here. Learning more about the Danes.
On the other hand, the Dutch royal family is usually quite tame when it comes to drama inside the family, but I wish Celebitchy had been there for the “Princess Margarita drama”.
She is only one of the cousins of the king, but she and her then husband were particularly entertaining when they turned on the RF (she quickly returned to the family and they divorced but it was a big thing while it lasted). Lol, forgot his name too, but it was something that sounds pretentious in Dutch.
I think the Dutch RF have much more leeway as their country and themselves are much richer. I believe the Dutch RF cost more per capita than the BRF, and are worth much, much more. So extended family can be some what taken care of privately.
The Bosch palace cost over 50m € to renovate and they renovated away.
The Dutch aren’t free of controversy. They purchased land for a rich enclave in Mozambique but had to sell after protests. Their vacation home in Greece is criticized and no one wants to admit how much taxpayer money is spent securing it. They also went off on a foreign holiday during COVID lockdown, prime minister got in trouble for giving approval, they were yanked back after one day. Their ranch in Argentina doesn’t seem to draw as much controversy, maybe because fewer people know about it. I am worried about the safety of their kids though, given Amalia had to move back to the Palace for security reasons.
I appreciate Queen Margarethe gracefully, shamelessly aging… but oh my lord those teeth are so yellow!
Smoking will no doubt cut years from her life. Smoking also ruined her teeth.
These royal family dynamics are a rinse and repeat aren’t they? Fredrick behaving like Charles and being labeled by a distant mother as “sensitive”. Exiling the the “spare”. Just the same uncomfortable narrative.
I was just going to say the same thing, just change the names and its almost the same story. Joachim even had a biracial first wife and their kids are losing their titles. Its kind of creepy.
Abolish All monarchies and let these people live their own lives!
What is it with two brothers who are going through some sort of sibling rivalry, and their wives who either compete with each other or just simply don’t get along??
This theme is so apparent in any type of family (royal or not). I’m also going through the same thing with my in laws. I’m going through the same challenges with my SIL, that’s why I can empathize with Meghan ( and admittingly have been posting some comments here as a sort of release).
So what did Joachim do that the Danish public does not like/has a rocky past with?!
Fred has been very vocal about the fact that he had no parents to speak of. They were raised by household staff and tolerated by the Queen and Prince. He and Mary were adamant about not doing that to their own children. That’s why it didn’t surprise me about the stripping of titles. It’s all business to her, kinda like Betty’s relationship with her children. They did not have a mother; they had a boss.
Prince Joachim like Prince Harry had a good reputation until the last couple of years. CP Frederick was not like Charles, but was thought as lazy I remember less than a decade ago. The press concentrated more on his brother. CP Frederick had lots of rumors of affairs and he allegedly had a separate apartment. That is a lot like the rumors of BRF. Except Mary begin to do a lot more engagements and she was thought of as more hardworking compared to her husband. The idea that Joachim had a thing for Mary is laughable, because he reportedly never really liked her. Who keeps putting that our? Mary? The Queen’s sister still receives funding and they want to move their children in. It has been rumored that Princess Isabella will start doing some engagements slowly and like the British family the cost will rise in the coming years. The British royal family is at its most expensive and so will the Danish apparently. This isn’t about cost-cutting but making sure their family is on the dole. The Wales want Charlotte and Louis to be working royals and they shouldn’t they should go away and have a normal life. It’s so toxic, people shouldn’t have to move because they are forced by family and the press backs it up. It’s such a selfish toxic system that gives selfish toxic people. Joachim did keep the house money, but Frederick did lots of stupid things that the press never comments on like the British. It’s all wrong.
Wow, I read the VF piece and these people, I mean I just can’t muster any sympathy for these rich white royals. I mean the queen’s husband sounds like an absolute privileged misogynistic a hole. His whining reminded me of the “Sweet 16” show I used to watch on MTV and the spoiled kid getting absolutely furious and throwing a fit that their parents didn’t get them their Hummer in white and got a black one instead. And for Joachim’s ex to say that her oldest son asked “What are they going to put on my passport now?” I mean seriously? That’s the line you put out for sympathy? IDK, maybe I’m just in a bad mood today but these people will always have privilege no matter what happens and be better off than 99% of the worlds population.
Henrik was definitely a difficult character. But VF should’ve at least noted that his public outbursts in later years, particularly the interview and his refusal to be buried with the queen, came when he was already suffering from Alzheimer’s.
Royalty practices the abuse they’ll inflict on strangers by abusing their own family. They wreck their children’s psyches, and then those children grow up to be terrible, which keeps the monarchy — and the power structure it sustains — going. Abolish every monarchy. They are always evil.