Helen Mirren: ‘I don’t think my husband ever makes me feel beautiful, it’s not necessary’

Helen Mirren stars with Harrison Ford in the newest Yellowstone spinoff, 1923 Yellowstone. I haven’t caught Yellowstone fever yet but I want to see Harrison and Helen together again so I intend to check it out. They were electric in The Mosquito Coast. Helen’s been giving interviews to magazines like AARP and People to promote 1923 Yellowstone and they’re asking her about her amazing career and famous boyfriends. I knew she’d worked with Peter O’Toole but I didn’t know she dated him. If I had a time machine, I’d make a play for Peter O’Toole. I’d regret it, but I have a bagful of men I regret already, why not land a lion? Anyway, Helen didn’t dish too much about Peter, she spoke more about Liam Neeson with whom she lived for four years and still adores, even if they weren’t meant to be. And, of course, her husband of 25 years, Taylor Hackford. When People asked her how Taylor makes her feel beautiful, Helen said he doesn’t, because it’s not necessary.
On Liam Neeson: We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He’s such an amazing guy. We didn’t date, we lived together for four years — we were a serious item for a while. Lucky me!
On how Taylor Hackford makes her feel beautiful: Oh, he doesn’t! I don’t think he ever makes me feel beautiful. It’s not necessary. That’s not what I love him for, honestly.
On the pandemic: I’ve worked every year since I was 20. COVID was the first time in the whole of my life I’ve not worked for six months.
[So many people] were suffering through that terrible, terrible time, but what was valuable for me was that I got to spend time with my husband and sit across the table from him every night for six months — which I’ve never done before — and not worry about or even think about work.
I went back and forth with Helen’s comments about Taylor not making her feel beautiful. I love that she said them, but I was trying to think if I would give the same answer. Ultimately, I would. My husband tells me I’m beautiful often. And I feel beautiful around him. But Helen’s right, that’s a me thing. I’m responsible for that, not him. Like Helen, we appreciate our husbands sharing their thoughts with us, but we own how we project ourselves.
More specific to Helen – she is correct that it’s not necessary. She’s Helen Mirren, who the hell doesn’t know she’s beautiful?
I understand what Helen said about the pandemic. I know it’s hard to put a positive spin on that period but it’s like the families who had babies during the pandemic and were able to stay home with them in a way they wouldn’t have otherwise. Silver lining and all that. Since Helen is probably facing the idea of slowing down in her career, being able to preview it must have been good for her.
I guess I feel the same: my husband tells me I’m beautiful, but how I actually feel about myself comes from inside me. If I’m not feeling it and he says it, it doesn’t register. If I’m feeling it already-it’s great to hear but doesn’t “make me “ see it anymore or less.
I don’t understand why some people straight or gay feel that their partner has to constantly tell them that they are beautiful. We all should have self awareness and accept the way we look and try to improve ourselves as realistically as possible.
I’m guessing that for many different reasons (bad prior relationships, experiences earlier in life, innate insecurities about appearance), for some people, “should have” and “has” are not the same thing.
Sure that’s something for them to work on if that’s the case , but in the meantime, positive and kind words from those they hold dear can help them begin to develop a more positive view of their appearance.
That’s easy to say but from birth people are criticized for every aspect of their appearance for various economic and sociopolitical reasons. Weren’t you on here saying women should look womanly the other day?
My husband has told me I look great (not beautiful) a hand full of times. It is not his style to compliment. No one in his family does. However, like Helen, I don’t need it. I am happy with myself and get my self esteem from me. My husband has many fine qualities and is loving and kind. I don’t need something he cannot give. Would it be nice? Yes, but not necessary.
Whatever makes up their relationship is fine by me. If they are both happy it’s all good.
Also, with Helen, I remind myself she’s been an actress and in the public eye for decades. She’s been dealing with what other people think of her appearance and their comments about it her entire career, eg that interview from the 70’s where the sexist dolt of a host started talking about the size of her breasts. She didn’t just hatch out of an egg 10 years ago as a fully formed silver haired queen. So I’m guessing she’s developed her own sense of her physical presence, presentation, beauty and her own sense of self worth outside of all that.