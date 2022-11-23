Lizzo sent a dress to an author who asked on TikTok for something to wear

#Out100 honoree Aurielle Marie (@YesAurielle)
opens up to Out about serving looks thanks to #Grammy-winning #popstar @lizzo. https://t.co/xkUoC1l2Qw
— Out Magazine (@outmagazine) November 17, 2022
I mentioned this on the last post about Lizzo but it’s such a sweet story I’m going to make it a full post. Afterall, it’s Thanksgiving and we deserve some good vibes going into the holiday weekend.
Last week, author Aurielle Marie (they/she) was selected to attend Out Magazine’s Out100 event for their debut book of poetry Gumbo Ya Ya. They were ecstatic. But she’d also hit a snag in that she couldn’t find any Red Carpet worthy dress for the occasion. So they made a TikTok appealing to Lizzo hoping it would go viral enough for Lizzo to see it and asked her if they might borrow her 2022 Emmy performance dress:
@auriellebewritin #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen 10 years of grinding, perfecting my craft, and betting on me, and Y’ALL THEY JUST TOLD ME IM ONE OF THE #OUT100 ♬ original sound – Aurielle Marie
In the video, Aurielle talks about being thrilled with her book’s success and very much wants to go to New York to celebrate it but not being able to find a dress is making her not want to go. They appeal to Lizzo because of Lizzo’s body positivity message and because they absolutely adore the dress Lizzo wore (so did I). As Aurielle said, the worst Lizzo could do if she even saw the video was say no.
But Lizzo didn’t say no. She packed up her beautiful gown and shipped it to Aurielle in Georgia where it seems to have fit her like a glove upon first zip. Video warning for language and tears because it’s really flipping lovely:
@auriellebewritin Replying to @noirediamonds i might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe! Words dont suffice, and thank you isnt enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Y’all! A bitch is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS GOWN! @Out Magazine here i come! #fyp #foryou #lizzo ♬ 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) – Lizzo
Aurielle went to New York, to the Out100 event. They looked beautiful and had an amazing time. The whole experience was overwhelming, as you might imagine. The book was released during the pandemic. They never expected it to be read, let alone win awards or make them a notable name in the LGBTQ community. They tweeted their emotions in this beautiful thread in which they discussed how “fat people are hyper-scrutinized, we’re made to feel small,” and clothing can act as an armor against that. So Lizzo giving them her armor made it all the more meaningful. I love this whole story.
Of course, every story needs an ending. Lizzo replied to Aurielle with a message to all of us:
It’s easy to be kind, and my absolute pleasure.. @YesAurielle you look beautiful! https://t.co/g1mApu03dK
— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 17, 2022
Happy Thanksgiving my CBitches.
I bet on me, no matter what I’m wearing.
📸: @_princehamadi pic.twitter.com/VtHg5VWVLK
— queerly beloved 💍 (@YesAurielle) November 21, 2022
It was amazing to meet you! pic.twitter.com/rNjmAWRprO
— queerly beloved 💍 (@YesAurielle) November 20, 2022
