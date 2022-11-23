Quentin Tarantino: Marvel actors ‘are not movie stars, Captain America is the star’

Quentin Tarantino has been giving lots of interviews to promote his new book, Cinema Speculation. The book isn’t a memoir, it’s more like a collection of musings about the films, scripts, critics and performances which shaped him as a person and an artist. As he promotes this book, he’s been asked a lot about the on-going Hollywood conversation, “Has Marvel ruined the film industry?” Given QT’s status as a sort-of lowkey Hollywood historian, I’ve been interested in hearing his comments. Previously, he’s said that we’re in the middle of one of the worst eras for Hollywood, and that he wouldn’t be caught dead working on a Marvel movie. He’s no Marvel fan, nor does he think it’s a good thing for Hollywood that superhero films have eaten the industry. Even more than that, he thinks superhero movies have ruined “movie stars.”
Jennifer Aniston made headlines at the start of November when she declared, “There are no more movie stars.” It’s a statement that Quentin Tarantino agrees with, as evidenced by the director’s recent interview on “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast (via Mediaite). Tarantino attributed the loss of movie stars to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood.”
“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”
For Tarantino, Captain America is the star and not Chris Evans. “I’m not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth,” the director said earlier about movie stars no longer existing in bulk. “But that is one of the — the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies.”
Tarantino also clarified in the interview that he does not “hate” Marvel movies but dislikes them for being the only product Hollywood is interested in making these days.
“Look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid,” Tarantino said. “There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be f–king happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them….My only axe to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. And so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem.”
I think QT’s critique is valid and correct. Of course, I thought Martin Scorsese’s criticism was valid and correct too, and everyone yelled at him and called him a racist has-been. I actually do think that Chris Evans is a movie star, and yet I don’t think Captain America “made” him a movie star – QT’s point about the superhero being the star and not the actor is correct. I also agree with QT’s larger point about superhero movies are fine, but we need diverse points of view in film and that’s not happening with the Disney/Marvel system.
Simu Liu reacted to QT’s comments and pointed out (correctly) that Marvel gave him a chance to helm a major movie, which is a valid point. But what’s left out is that… people like Tarantino and Scorsese are a huge reason why Asian filmmakers have been able to get a foothold in Hollywood – when Bong Joon Ho swept the Oscars a few years ago, it felt inevitable because people like Scorsese and Tarantino had been hyping his work for years and years. Not to mention what happened with Scorsese and his film Kundun.
Real, actual gatekeeping is Disney sabotaging the release of Scorsese's Kundun (hiring Kissinger to assure the Chinese government it would "die a quiet death") because Disney wanted to build theme parks there
Gatekeeping is not artists saying your movie sucks pic.twitter.com/zizj0hEQFW
— John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) November 22, 2022
Yeah I’ve seen the Simu Liu tweets. I’m not even gonna acknowledge his statement about Scorsese who literally created the World Cinema Project or Tarantino who’s always elevated Asian cinema and POC led films. Instead I’m just gonna remind us of this great moment. Be like Bong… pic.twitter.com/XioMTLY5oR
— Giovanni Lago (@TheGiovanniLago) November 22, 2022
Scorsese got thrown under the bus by The Walt Disney Corporation in 1998 for making KUNDUN and he still gets called a "cultural gatekeeper" who "only makes Mafia movies". pic.twitter.com/nFL8KFgQCI
— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) November 22, 2022
not to chime in on the discourse but idk i think taking over as many screens as possible to shut out other films feels more gatekeep-y than saying marvel actors aren’t movie stars pic.twitter.com/JSjOBwxjRa
— iana murray (@ianamurray) November 23, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Urgh, I hated his portrayal of Bruce Lee. And in what world could Brad Pitt kick his ass?
That was foul. Also made fun of Natalie Wood’s death in that movie. Strange choices.
Don’t you think Brad Pitt believes he could have kicked Bruce Lee’s ass? Of course he’d have to work out, but if he got serious about martial arts – totally.
That scene is a story Brad Pity’s character is telling. Tarantino is mocking this attitude.
LOL Just noticed autocorrect turned Brad Pitt into Brad Pity. Leaving it in as truth.
Maybe “Movie stars” shouldn’t exist anymore. Movie stars have largely been cis white people who fit a certain mold only allowing a few black actors and people of color. Maybe it should be torn down completely and built into something that reflects the people who watch these films and go to the cinema. Tarantino may be right about some of his critiques but he also has portrayed black people and people of color in horrible ways. Let us not forget his decision to have Bruce Lee portrayed as total douche when so many have said this is not who Mr. Lee was.
100% agree. For some reason this makes me think of Marilyn Monroe, and how her legacy has been reduced to “movie star/pin up”, same with Audrey Hepburn and hedy lemarr. The title of “movie star” reduces actors to their work, and it indeed should be forgotten or replaced, and allow us to see them as people. Otherwise abusers like Pitt and depp will always get a pass.
He’s not wrong but the whining about the state of the film industry because of Marvel are getting a bit tired now.
In the era of streaming coupled with the cost of living crisis I’m not paying money to watch a rom com or one of Scorsese or Tarantino movies in theaters. I’d rather pay to watch a super hero movies that’s just what it is.
Also there’s always been a particular genre that dominated the industry at one point or another. The westerns, the rom coms, the horror movies. It’s just a phase.
ITA – and what’s funny to me is that all of Tarantino’s films are a retelling of some genre or other. What I liked about Pulp Fiction were all those tropes from 60’s TV comedies – Oh, no, we gotta clean up this mess before the wife comes home, Oh, no, I got stuck babysitting the boss’s wife…
I get the complaint, but they are sidestepping that it is what the audience is asking for and going to. The market is still driven by demand. You can complain about McDonald’s all you want, but people still go in droves. These directors are getting pretty close to Metallica/Napster levels.
He’s….totally right? How is this causing any controversy?
Back in the day people would go see “the new Julia Roberts” (for example). They went to see stars. If you tell me now that people go “oh let’s go see the new Chris Evans” on the same level? You’re lying. Sorry! 😁 But LORD knows some garbage movies became successes because people would go see stars! So the death of the movie star is not necessarily a bad thing.
Back then, stars were created through the movies. Now, stars are created through social media.
He is 100% correct. I love real movie stars. It was a thrill seeing the new Tom Cruise/Harrison Ford/ Bruce Willis/Michelle Pfeiffer/Denzel/ etc. movie growing up. Hopefully someone new will rise up to that level one day.
Nonsense. Marvel movies have way more value imo than the grungy “ghetto” movies tarantino makes. They are a rich white man’s very limited gaze of women and POC, often very demeaning and exploitative, and all in the service of nothing other than a perception of QT as a genius. Marvel movies are more collaborative in nature, and that is reflected both in their relatively pedestrian nature, BUT also in their diversity of casting and POV. There will always be tradeoffs, and this is just one. It’s fine. QT is just mad Marvel movies killed the auteur, which is honestly one of the singular best things marvel has done IMO
This is an excellent point right here.
Are we really praising an Asian actor getting dunked on by some guy on Twitter? Really??
Simu Liu’s point is valid.
“…people like Tarantino and Scorsese are a huge reason why Asian filmmakers have been able to get a foothold in Hollywood…”
Cool – so it’s only the white guys’ contribution that matters? Not Marvel giving an Asian director a chance to helm a big budget movie, with an Asian lead and Asian cast. Asians themselves have done nothing to push the needle forward in cinema?? Noted.
Also – the audience says it all. No one went to see She Said. BP: Wakanda Forever is close to a billion dollars only two weeks in. This is what people want to see. There is room for everything else on the streamers. The economics have changed.
His point isn’t valid though when you look at the roster of people who are in Marvel movies as a WHOLE. His buddy Samuel is in these Marvel movies. So are stars like Cate Blanchett, Robert Downey Jr, etc. Brie Larson was an Academy Award winner BEFORE she got cast as Captain Marvel. Chris Evans was very well known BEFORE Captain America. Which is why it was a big deal when he was cast. So while yes Marvel films have CREATED stars it also employed the star power of the actors they cast to boost the superheroes they played.
He’s not wrong, and I think its a good point. We were discussing this about a year or so ago, when there was an article about how Leonardo DiCaprio was the last great movie star. the point made there was that he doesnt’ do franchises, he doesn’t do Marvel movies, and his movies still do well enough at the box office – its clear that people will still show up to see HIM.
People are going to show up to a Marvel movie almost regardless of who is in it at this point. (that might not have been true 15 years ago but I think its true now. I do think that RDJ helped make Avengers and Iron man the successes they were.) And I think that’s basically QT’s point. The character is the draw, the movie is the draw, not the actor.
That doesn’t mean its a bad thing, especially bc it does give Marvel a big cushion to make movies like Black Panther and Shang Chi (both of which I loved even though I’m not a Marvel fan overall.) But, it is a change.
They started to complain about this in the 80s but it’s about corporations creating film and that’s not really what artists want. I can see Tarantino’s point because so many of the marvel films are just boring. There is a formula that few deviate from and the actors who want to make money try to get on these films to get increased exposure and get paid.
Since major studios don’t like to take risks, they are focusing on these franchise type films to the exclusion of more artistic or independent films. That’s the main issue for most of these directors.
I actually don’t mind the “death of the movie star.”
When there were “movie stars” and studio produced “stars” the films weren’t interesting then either. They were written to showcase the “star,” which usually resulted in inappropriate casting (think John Wayne as Genghis Khan) or the same role over and over (Think John Wayne in his commercially successful movies).
The smaller films that seem to be disappearing (which I love) didn’t star the “movie stars” either. They couldn’t afford them.
I generally agree with what you’re saying except for that last point: smaller films can book movie stars if the scripts are good enough. Everything Everywhere All at Once had 2 movie stars (Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis) despite its relatively small budget because the actors were excited about the project. I’m actually of the mind that if a movie has some genuine star power and a small budget, it’s probably pretty good.
I don’t blame Marvel for the current state of Hollywood, but I agree with Quentin nowadays is one of the worst eras in Hollywood history. I think of the past decade and I can only think of a handful of movies I found truly iconic and memorable. Parasite? Get Out? Can’t think of any others off the top of my head. 2, out of a whole decade. And neither of them count as “Hollywood” even.
I guess where I do blame Marvel is that it seems like nowadays you can’t make a blockbuster movie unless it’s mindblowingly expensive (look at Avatar 2), and that just adds salt to the wound. To think there’s so many million dollars that go into making movies no one will remember or talk about. It just pisses me off, that so many people in the world struggle with just living nowadays, while so many millions of dollars go into making thoughtless popcorn entertainment that’s not even that entertaining.
A lot of people talk about how streaming changed everything and people don’t really feel compelled to go to the cinema unless it’s a huge blockbuster, and ok, that’s a point… but honestly, I don’t think streaming is even producing quality content anymore. There was a point where series seemed to be where it’s at, back when GoT and Breaking Bad were at their peak. But that’s in the past for me already.
Maybe I’ll get canceled for this but the argument of diversity rings hollow to me. I get it, it’s important. But as a non-American woman of color, if I want to see talented asian writers telling good stories with talented ensembles of asian actors, I’d watch a korean movie. Shang-Chi was good, I liked it, but it was a marvel movie that got me through a 3 hour flight and not much more than that.
Of the now dozens of marvel films there is Shiang Chi and Black Panther who don’t have a male white lead. And it took over a decade to get the first one. And just as bad with a female lead, which right now is only two white women one of whom is no longer an active character.
This is tokenism and not real diversity. It is what corporations do. They throw a few non male and non whites to pretend they are diverse. Because who is writing these movies? Who is directing these movies? Still almost all men.
These movies can be fun but let’s not pretend they are doing anything to help diverse voices. They only react and after years of doing nothing.
We can acknowledge that it’s an important stepping stone for Marvel to be putting more POC in lead roles while still recognizing they are not fundamentally great movies or cultural milestones. They’re formulaic capitalist pieces designed to maximize profits. I’ve enjoyed some of them, but I don’t line up to see them and frankly more or less got bored of them in the mid-2010s. They serve a certain kind of mindless entertainment niche that is given entirely too much credit.
I will say I do think it’s more than just Marvel that did this, though. I think social media fundamentally changed a lot of the relationship between fans and celebrity. The death of the movie star took awhile, but I think it’s credited as much to capitalist trends as anything else. We make them commodities rather than legends.
Correction : Captain America’s ass is the star. On this we can all agree
Right on. It is amazing.