Phoebe Bridgers: All these irrelevant mf-ers telling us what to do with our bodies



In the weeks leading up to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade, Phoebe Bridgers shared that she’d gotten an abortion in fall 2021 while she was on tour. She went to Planned Parenthood and got the medication. She said, “It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.” Of course she’s right. The many people who have shared their stories are essential to mobilizing and activating others in the fight for abortion rights and access. And Phoebe continues to advocate for the same, recently using her Teen Vogue cover interview to reach young readers on the topic.

Phoebe Bridgers is using her platform to advocate for abortion rights and access. In her October cover story for Teen Vogue, the “Kyoto” singer, 28, reflected on her own abortion last year and why the ​​Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion has inspired her to speak up on injustices. “F— that s—, f— America,” she said of the reversal. “Like all these irrelevant motherf—ers trying to tell us what to do with our f—ing bodies.” Bridgers explained that she doesn’t want the Supreme Court decision to intimidate women out of doing what’s best for themselves and their bodies. “Don’t let anybody freak you out about an abortion,” the musician told the outlet. “Because unless you’re doing it in an unsafe way, there are resources for you if you’re trying to get one — and you should f—ing have one, for whatever reason.” “It’s super safe,” she added while reflecting on her own experience. “Shout-out to Planned Parenthood. I was very held during it.”

Bridgers also recognized that it’s extremely difficult for many people to receive reproductive healthcare services because of the end of Roe, which is why she’s grateful for the many organizations that have stepped up to help provide easier access across the country. “I just think middle-class, upper-class white people are always gonna have access to health care and abortion, whether it’s through flying [to another state] or even access to f—ing organizations,” she told the outlet. “It’s just so much harder for the people that it was already hard for, so I like the organizations that are making life easier for those people.”

What Phoebe says here makes perfect sense. She’s talking about her own experience, emphasizing how safe and cared for she felt by the providers at Planned Parenthood. It seems like she’s trying to make that point for anyone who is scared or anxious about needing abortion care. And what she says about not “let[ting] anyone freak you out about an abortion” is particularly important, especially for young readers. Even people who have do or could have access and want to get an abortion may be intimidated by the SCOTUS decision, afraid of the misinformation, or pressured/guilted by partners or family or friends. I think it’s good that Phoebe is reminding people that it should be their choice alone and it can be done safely. I also appreciate that as a privileged white woman she’s talking about the disparity in access and resources and highlighting the good work of organizations that are trying to make that more equitable.