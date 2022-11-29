Cher gushes about her new boyfriend A.E. Edwards ‘He’s 36 & came after me’

At the beginning of the month we learned Cher was dating Alexander Edwards, aka A.E. Cher calls him both A.E. and Alexander so I don’t know what we’re supposed to call him. I’ll go with Alexander because writing the periods in A.E. annoys me today. Anyway, people have a lot to say about Cher and Alexander, mainly about their age difference. We already know that Cher doesn’t care what anyone has to say about that. I wasn’t surprised to learn that Cher doesn’t “give a f*** what anyone thinks” about who she’s dating, but I am a little surprised how much she’s defending her relationship online. Surely if she didn’t give a fig about people’s opinions, she would simply block out the noise. But she responded again to concerned followers last week and said that Alexander pursued her, they make-out like teenagers and that although she doesn’t care, she knows the age gap looks strange.
Cher is talking directly with fans about her relationship with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.
Three weeks after being photographed holding hands with the 36-year-old music exec, the 76-year-old icon shared a pic of her boyfriend on her Twitter account. “A.E. Hanging Ot [sic],” she tweeted on November 23, before getting busy replying to fan questions. Regarding their age gap, Cher told one follower that Edwards sought her out.
“He’s 36 & in [the] end he came after me, till we met in the middle,” she tweeted. “He’s [the] consistent one, I’m the skittish one. We love each other… Ladies never give up. Neither one [of us] wanted to make long [flights].” Cher said everything changed for her after a “magic” trip to Paris.
When asked about the quality she most admires about Edwards, she replied, “He’s kind, smart, hilarious…and we [kiss] like teenagers.”
In response to a fan who called the producer “so handsome,” Cher wrote, “I don’t give men qualities they don’t possess. It’s a recipe 4 disaster. He’s ‘not’ his tats, hair color, diamond grill. I [love] him because he wasn’t afraid.” While she says they’re “perfectly matched,” Cher admitted the age gap is not ideal. “Do I wish I was younger, yah,” she added. “I’m not boo fkn hoo.”
“On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME),” she tweeted on November 24. “A.E says [heart emoji] Doesn’t Know Math.”
“I don’t give men qualities they don’t possess. It’s a recipe 4 disaster.” This is good advice. Both sexes give their partners traits they want to see in them, and it is a recipe for disaster. Back to Cher, she sounds smitten. I assume that’s why she’s spending the energy responding to people questioning the relationship. Plus, she’s posting pics of Alexander like the one below, she’s definitely loopy for the guy. While I still don’t think she has to defend the age gap, I think it’s kind of funny that Cher admitted it wouldn’t make sense to her on paper either. It also shows that Alexander is a better match for her than me because if he had responded “Love doesn’t know math” to me, I would’ve laughed him out of the room. To each their own.
I’m glad Cher is happy. Apparently, her family has already met Alexander. Hopefully she’s been able to shake Alexander’s best friend Travis Scott as their constant third wheel. And Cher has known her share of lousy relationships. As she told one fan who expressed concern, “As we all know…I wasn’t born yesterday & what I know for sure…there are no guarantees. Anytime you make choice you take a chance. I’ve always taken chances…It’s who I am.”
A.E.Hanging Ot pic.twitter.com/TB5XXJqlxk
— Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022
Photo credit: Backgrid, Twitter and Getty Images
In the Instagram pic he looks about 12, that doesn’t help.
But good for her, I hope she is having a wonderful time. They are both consenting adults.
I hope she’s happy being in an open relationship—he’s a known, unapologetic cheater. Ask Amber Rose.
As long as she’s enjoying herself. Life’s too short.
Good for her, good for him, and I HOPE good for her legal advisors that I hope aren’t letting her change a damn thing to her estate. She’s 76 and obviously seems to be in good health, I’d be saying this if she were 46 dating a 20 year old too, but I would imagine it’s on her mind a little more. And I don’t know anything about the guy but I’m assuming it’s definitely on his mind. According to google, her net worth is 360 million, by the way. I would imagine that they are both treating this as a fun, somewhat contractual relationship. Right?! Love is love and all of that, but…
I would never imagine that Cher would date Amber Rose’s baby daddy (Kanye’s ex), but here we are. Amber claimed AE was a serial cheater, hope he doesn’t play with Cher.
I love it for her. Old peeps should also be able to find love and get it. I know if she was coming from my country Zambia people would think she is insane to date at such an age. She would be a laughing stock. People would ask if she doesn’t have anything to do with her life.
This is not her first rodeo, but it might be his as she takes no prisoners. Wishing her happiness.
Oh Cher you can do so much better! He looks so dorky lol
Wow I thought she had better taste
I find Cher dating someone younger less offensive than Madonna picking her annual 25 year old (and I know it isn’t exactly like that for Madonna but it seems that way on the outside). Cher seems to care about him, he’s into her. It’s strange but they’re happy consenting adults. I’m more concerned with his history of not being faithful but maybe Cher doesn’t expect fidelity?