Duchess Meghan’s Indianapolis speech had a media blackout & they’re so mad

The Duchess of Sussex went to Indianapolis yesterday for her appearance at a fundraising dinner for the nonprofit Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. From what I gather from my online searches, no one knows what Meghan spoke about and there are no photos being released of Meghan inside the event. That’s because the event was closed to the media, much to the British media’s horror. There were some grainy shots of Meghan outside the Marriott hotel at the Mail, because the Mail is OBSESSED.

Meghan Markle was spotted leaving an Indianapolis hotel where she spoke on the ‘power of women’ at a $5,000-a-table dinner thrown in her honour last night – hours after police in Britain said there had been credible threats to her life. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, jetted into the Midwest from California to be interviewed on-stage during the event billed ‘The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan’. The royal was billed to appear with Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judiasm movement at the event at the Marriot Downtown Hotel in Indianapolis last night. Tickets for the event cost a whopping $500 per head, with any photography or recording on the night banned. She was on stage as William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, flew into Boston for a three-day visit to the US culminating in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Friday night. It is not known how much Meghan will have been paid for the appearance, if at all, however PR experts believe she could earn up to £1million per speech in the US.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, there’s absolutely no way that Meghan was paid £1 million to speak at a fundraiser for a women’s rights nonprofit. It’s more than likely that Meghan simply got travel expenses and a small speaking fee, which she may have even waived so that more money could go to the people who need it. Even though I wish we had video of Meghan’s speech, I’m sort of happy she was able to make this appearance quietly and smoothly.

I also forgot/didn’t see this, but Meghan spent some time in LA last week, volunteering for the Downtown Women’s Center. She helped prepare Thanksgiving lunches for unhoused women.

Update: Official photos! She looks amazing!

Photos from Meghan Markle’s discussion last night with Rabbi Sandy Sasso at the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana event, “The Power of Women: An Evening With Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.” The two spoke about women’s empowerment, and supporting young women. pic.twitter.com/UbUdAg1gYu — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) November 30, 2022

Meghan Markle faced 'very real' threats to her life in the UK https://t.co/YoJZlWCaCm — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 30, 2022