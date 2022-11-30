Duchess Meghan’s Indianapolis speech had a media blackout & they’re so mad

The Duchess of Sussex went to Indianapolis yesterday for her appearance at a fundraising dinner for the nonprofit Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. From what I gather from my online searches, no one knows what Meghan spoke about and there are no photos being released of Meghan inside the event. That’s because the event was closed to the media, much to the British media’s horror. There were some grainy shots of Meghan outside the Marriott hotel at the Mail, because the Mail is OBSESSED.
Meghan Markle was spotted leaving an Indianapolis hotel where she spoke on the ‘power of women’ at a $5,000-a-table dinner thrown in her honour last night – hours after police in Britain said there had been credible threats to her life.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, jetted into the Midwest from California to be interviewed on-stage during the event billed ‘The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan’.
The royal was billed to appear with Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judiasm movement at the event at the Marriot Downtown Hotel in Indianapolis last night.
Tickets for the event cost a whopping $500 per head, with any photography or recording on the night banned. She was on stage as William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, flew into Boston for a three-day visit to the US culminating in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Friday night.
It is not known how much Meghan will have been paid for the appearance, if at all, however PR experts believe she could earn up to £1million per speech in the US.
Yeah, there’s absolutely no way that Meghan was paid £1 million to speak at a fundraiser for a women’s rights nonprofit. It’s more than likely that Meghan simply got travel expenses and a small speaking fee, which she may have even waived so that more money could go to the people who need it. Even though I wish we had video of Meghan’s speech, I’m sort of happy she was able to make this appearance quietly and smoothly.
I also forgot/didn’t see this, but Meghan spent some time in LA last week, volunteering for the Downtown Women’s Center. She helped prepare Thanksgiving lunches for unhoused women.
Update: Official photos! She looks amazing!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“Why you so obsessed with me…” 🎵🎶🎤
I love this for the Mail. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
In all seriousness though, I hope that Meghan was able to convey what she wanted in her speech and that all in attendance had an encouraging time.
People paid to hear Meghan speak, the press was never going to be invited to this event. It’s not clear if Meghan herself went to the women’s shelter but staff from Archewell did go to help pack lunches for Thanksgiving.
There’s a photo out there of Meghan helping to package pumpkin pies for the lunch bags. What I loved was that she was in the background, just one of several volunteers. That’s her vibe with volunteering. First, do the work. And if the org wants, do pix for them to distribute.(I just checked and The Sun actually has the photo. Just google Meghan and shelter and pie.)
It’s not been confirmed that it’s Meghan in that photo. I know the guy is James Holt who’s Archewell’s Executive Director. The photo was posted on their website.
Someone who attended the event informed me that the seats at the tables in the front sold for far more than $500 per person, and the event sold out. I agree; Meghan may not have accepted the speaker’s fee, but travel expenses and security.
Thank goodness for the media blackout; Meghan could speak freely and enjoy the positive responses from the audience.
According to the Archewell website, Meghan helped to pack 300 lunches several days before Thanksgiving. The person in the photo looks like Meghan, but it doesn’t need to be. Bottom line; she was there because that is what she does.
An event hosted for her? Could they not bother to do any research? I’m from indiana and have attended Women’s Fund events before. In the past, they’ve had Michelle Obama and Soledad O’Brien. Meghan is a great name to pull funding to an incredibly worthy cause, but this event wasn’t created for her.
Well no pics but there was supposed to be a large group of Squaddies who attended, so hopefully there will be some info on IG. Although because the Fail and the gang like to twist stuff, silence or just vagueness might be best.
Msiam, some Squaddies attended, and it positive feedback. To protect some people privacy, they will not post pictures. They said Meghan looked fantastic. She was wearing a knee length green (“grass green”) dress with magenta shoes.
Edit A picture is now posted on Twitter
I saw those pics! She looks so classy and elegant 😍
That color combination is 🔥. She looks completely awesome, but more importantly, what a great cause she supports! She always brings substance and compassion to every discussion.
I LOVE that dress! she looked fantastic.
Omid posted cute pics of Meaghan in a dreamy green dress and an outstanding wool coat.
I’m surprised they didn’t send someone of theirs with tickets, I’m sure they would have paid 500 for more info.
That said I guess the background checks were on point!
I read that part of the invite included a section asking for guarantee that you weren’t part of the media, so that may have opened them up legally. Surprised they didn’t care and send someone anyway. Also, why do they think that deserve to be invited? It’s a private event for a nonprofit, these types of dinners occur every single night in major cities they act like it’s something shady it wasn’t broadcast live. And can they please stay out of their pockets? They need to earn money to survive like everyone else.
I’m sure they tried. The Telegraph reported that no one from the media was allowed to attend. That tells me they tried to buy a ticket.
I bet you the Sussex’s have a list of the banned they share.
There were photos of some of the groups who attended including Girl Scouts from the area. It looked like a fun event and I suspect that most there will respect the no photo rule.
LOLOL the Mail is SO obsessed with her. Those pictures outside the hotel….damn. They really miss her, don’t they?
LOL Becks1 they really do. That makes my heart happy.
The DM is calling it “another PR win for the Sussexes” and the comment section is losing its collective sh*t.
Ugh… I was offered a ticket through work yesterday and didn’t see the email until, like 8PM. I screamed, I cried… on the inside. I’ll keep you posted if I hear anything!
I am screaming and crying on your behalf, LOL.
We’re all heartbroken for you Squiddus!! 🙁
I feel your pain, I would have been extremely upset.
I am so bummed for you, Squiddus.
But also you must be doing good work to be offered a ticket.
Queen Meghan looked gorgeous in the pictures leaving the event.
How dare Meghan not allow any press to be there, what is she trying to hide, she is so elite and Hollywood but also, why are Meghan and Harry so obsessed with constant media coverage when they claim to want priVacY?
Also how dare Meghan get paid to speak at a charity event, the royal family would NEVER, her philanthropy is just a shame but also how will Harry and Meghan ever make enough money to support their Hollywood lifestyle and their 847 bathrooms? She probably got paid millions just to show up to a charity but really we have no idea what her fee is or if she even collected one.
…….sorry I’m just trying to cover all the angles for the British Media. Did I miss anything?
The Queen was blindsided!!! It was a slap in the face!! it doesn’t matter that she died, her MEMORY was slappped!!
Good one, Becks1! Her MEMORY was slapped! made me laugh out loud in the middle of my student’s test. I had to cover it up by pretending to cough!
The same YEAR that QEII died, when she’s still fresh in her grave and the country is still in mourning!
As we enter the Christmas season and CATHERINE prepares to play Chopsticks to formally allow all to celebrate!
The BRF spends time with real people, not glitzy celebrities like Harry and Meghan, but also “hahahahaha look at how Meghan has to spend time in INDIANA, how does Ms. Glamourous like that (insane cackle).” You know they wanted to count how many times she said “I” or “my husband.” What a soulless job they have. I bet it was a wonderful evening, and if I had the opportunity to be in the room, I would be there in a heartbeat.
She probably flaunted some inappropriate color of nail polish and wore something fashionable which will be considered inappropriate until Kate copies her and wears it.
Well now how are they going to write 15 articles about how Meghan insults the queen’s memory by saying “women deserve equality”?!?!? (sarcasm)
“I live inside his head and pay no rent! Yeah!” Thank you Lizzo.
The Do nothings are in town but the British media are spending their time stalking Meghan every move and report on her. The British media are so obsessed with Meghan it’s down right scary after torment her for years in England she and Harry are gone and living in America the press over there still won’t let her . Instead of focusing on the royals in England the British media is still obsessing over Meghan she the one that got away for them .
I was there – she was delightful and looked fantastic! On the way out of the event, my friends and I were approached by a British man who offered us money for pictures of Meghan. We would never! So yeah, one of the papers definitely sent someone over to stand by a parking garage and solicit women for pictures. Unreal.
I should add that Women’s Fund of Central Indiana is an amazing organization that – for over 20 years – has demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the lives of women and girls. (Just like the Duchess!)
Eeewwww. How skeevy! Like a cockroach lurking in the dark.
LOVE TO HEAR IT. LOL at the British media. That is gross.
Once again, the Sussexes stomp the British tab ratz underfoot, and their fans defended them by not providing them with photos! I love it!!
Should have taken the money in cash up front verbally and then sent pics of Rick Roll.
That’s pretty disturbing that this British guy followed Meghan to a private or closed-door event in Indiana and were scrounging around for pix of her. It’s also odd that they would stalk Meghan since W & K are in the U.S.
I’d just like to point out that $500/ticket is actually on the low side for a high-profile charity event. That’s how the event earns real money for the charity; if people were paying, say, $100, that would barely cover the venue, food/drink, security, etc. Yes, it prices out lower-income folks, but when the point of the event is to make money for the charity, it makes sense to set the ticket prices higher. And, again, for this sort of thing, $500 is peanuts. I routinely see where people have paid in the thousands and even tens of thousands for an event with a high-profile person.
I feel like having MM followed to a parking garage outside of a closed event and publishing the photos next to a headline about the real threats to her life is peak daily fail, right?
Indy resident here! I work downtown and regularly pass the convention center on my commute. It was blocked off yesterday, early in the day.
Wish I could have afforded the tickets, but they were $$$$$. Would have loved to show her some love!
She looks amazing! Loved her color combination (green dress, purple shoes) — as someone pointed out on Twitter, green and purple were the colors of the women’s suffrage movement.
I’m guessing for Meghan that was intentional. And incredibly fitting!
(Also loved that there were Girl Scouts there.)
Oh wow. I first read about this event a few days ago on a different site and I did not think it was real. I was like OK Megan is going to be speaking at a hotel in Indianapolis? Sure Jan. Honestly I am Midwesterner (from KS) And I’m pretty sure none of my friends or family from back home have any interest or care about wealthy California/UK Royals. It just sounded like a really odd location and premise for my Midwestern roots but hopefully it was a good event for all. Also we are cheap AF so $500 a ticket sounds a bit weird to me as well. I wonder if it was a sold out event? I’m guessing some tickets are probably giving out for free like to the Girl Scouts. $500 is definitely a lot to most people, especially in middle America.
I get the impression this is a pretty signficant event overall. I think Michelle Obama was a past guest speaker here.
OMG she looks fantastic! Love love love this dress and the color.
Girl Scouts there! How perfect.
The queen of green. This dress reminds me of her iconic green commonwealth service dress. She looks incredible as always.
Oh how I love that cape dress! Simply stunning!
How did they get the pictures from inside the venue?