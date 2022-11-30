“Aaron Taylor Johnson is the frontrunner to be the new James Bond?” links
  • November 30, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the “frontrunner” to be the next James Bond?? [LaineyGossip]
Rebel Wilson didn’t include plus-sizes in her clothing line. [Dlisted]
Review of Leopard Skin. [Pajiba]
Alyssa Milano gives an update on Who’s the Boss? [Seriously OMG]
Sad clown loser Dr. Oz wants his daytime show back. [Jezebel]
I cannot wait for Severance Season 2! [Go Fug Yourself]
Meghann Fahy is the breakout star of The White Lotus! [Gawker]
Chris Hemsworth looks ripped. [Just Jared]
Kourtney Kardashian is shilling sleep supplements. [Egotastic]
Non-Americans are always shocked by 24-hour stores and chicken & waffles. [Buzzfeed]
Taylor Russell wore vintage Gucci. [RCFA]
Team USA beat Team Iran in the World Cup! [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to ““Aaron Taylor Johnson is the frontrunner to be the new James Bond?” links”

  1. Frippery says:
    November 30, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    Pre-Covid, I used to love being able to go grocery shopping at 1 in the morning. Now that it hasn’t been ‘normal’ for a few years (because of stores limiting their hours, and one grocery near me going out of business), I’m actually horrified I ever did that as a woman alone. It was so, so unsafe.

    Reply
  2. Lady Esther says:
    November 30, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    I found Aaron-Taylor Johnson unexpectedly hot in Bullet Train, and considering my main criteria for Bond is that he’s fuckable, I’m on board 🙂

    Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    November 30, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    Ya gotta give Team Bond a lot of credit, they have been generating publicity for a long time now in the “Search for Bond”.

    Aaron T-J is a good actor, good looking, tall. But he seems to be a bit too young (or looks to young) for Bond.
    Isn’t Bond supposed to be Commander Bond?

    Let’s see….The guy from Outlander, Tom Hardy, Rege-Gene from Bridgerton, Jackman, Idris, James Norton, Henry Goldman, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, Cillian Murphy, Aiden Turner, who else?
    All of these have been bounced around as possible new Bond.

    Ooh, Aiden Turner! Where is he these days? He was good in Poldark. Somebody hire him quickly before he loses his hair. lol
    You can tell I am not too serious about Bond. 🙂

    Reply
    • Erin says:
      November 30, 2022 at 12:55 pm

      Ooo I like your list and yes where is Aiden these days, I loved Poldark so much.

      I’m also going to be quite shallow here and say while I think ATJ is so freakin hot, so freaky sexy, like he is exactly my type and I would whenever wherever, his voice always throws me.

      Reply
      • Frippery says:
        November 30, 2022 at 12:58 pm

        Aiden T has a new TV show called The Suspect. He is a busy boy, lol. If Bond wanted him, they should have gotten him before he did The Hobbit movies.

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      November 30, 2022 at 1:16 pm

      Now that Idris Elba is too old, I have lost interest in the Bond franchise. But of the ones you listed, I guess Richard Madden would be my pick.

      Reply
  4. Normades says:
    November 30, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    ATJ will never get Bond.

    Reply
  5. ME says:
    November 30, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    Kourtney Kardashian trying to sell sleeping pills? That’s hilarious considering the girl always looks like she’s about to fall asleep. This family will do anything for money.

    I hope Dr. Oz does not get his show back. I can’t stand him.

    Also, Rebel Wilson is such a hypocrite. She lost the weight and now plus size clothes aren’t good enough for her new clothing line? Wow.

    Reply
    • Coco says:
      November 30, 2022 at 2:36 pm

      Your right Rebel Wilson is a huge hypocrite she has turned into one of those girls that lost weight and now has become fat phobic. She deserves all the backlash she’s getting.

      Reply
    • Barbiem says:
      November 30, 2022 at 6:14 pm

      Rebel Wilson makes problematic comments so not shocked

      Reply
      • The Old Chick says:
        November 30, 2022 at 6:18 pm

        Rebel was really problematic during covid too. The fake bf, the stream of endless holidays when a lot of people were locked down, lost jobs etc. She doesn’t have much awareness

  6. jferber says:
    November 30, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    He is incredibly sexy, but I was looking forward Idris Elba or Dev Patel. But I will never let go of the idea of the Idris Elba Bond.

    Reply
    • B says:
      November 30, 2022 at 1:40 pm

      I see your Dev and Idris suggestion, and I concede, yes, they would both be hotties in the role.
      But….. wouldn’t it be sexy in a different sort of way if there was a strong capable woman kicking butt and taking names as commander bond? Not as a personal anywhere any time, but as an oh god, finally women are allowed to do this and look at her do it well? The male hottie could be her intermittent side car.

      Also, so hot, what if we had a commander bond who was in to trying to improve her mental health. Why does it always have to be such unhealthy alcohol related behavior. What if commander bond viewed her/himself as worth more healthy behaviors? I understand blowing people up by the dozens is not the pinnacle of mental health. But the problem drinking and the emotional constipation and the failing to grow…..

      Sigh.

      Reply
  7. Ana170 says:
    November 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    I don’t actually care about James Bond but I’m surprised ATJ would be in the running given that, last I heard, his speaking voice still hadn’t hit puberty.

    Reply
    • Sudie says:
      November 30, 2022 at 1:43 pm

      Yeah, Bond isn’t something I’m interested in either. If they select some of these pretty boys they are putting out there, I think it might be the end of the series. They need a strong presence and someone who is a bit different and ATJ just looks too “cream puffy” for that part.

      I’d be on board with Dev Patel.

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      November 30, 2022 at 1:46 pm

      He is too young and too pretty.

      Reply
    • Thinking says:
      November 30, 2022 at 8:44 pm

      Maybe he might change his voice for the role.

      Looking at the photo, I’m a little startled at how built he is. For some reason, I thought he was very delicate. Somewhere along the line he developed, I think.

      Reply
  8. death by bacon says:
    November 30, 2022 at 1:39 pm

    boo on bond. Let’s face it middle aged women are a big part of the franchise fan base. Late 30s to 40’s bond would be a better choice.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      November 30, 2022 at 1:52 pm

      Really? Every demographic I’ve seen has been males 25-45.

      Reply
    • paintergal says:
      November 30, 2022 at 2:33 pm

      I don’t know (have never known) any middle aged women into Bond and I am one.

      Reply
      • Kokiri says:
        November 30, 2022 at 2:43 pm

        Really?
        Well, now you know one middle age woman who is heavy into Bond.
        Only Moore/Connery Bond though, the real stuff.
        As a child I was mesmerized by the character “jaws”. I though his teeth were so awesome.
        Still think it, actually.

        So there you go! You can now say you know one woman who loves JB.
        But not this new crap, from PB onwards. Crap movies.

        They should just retire it all.

    • Mel says:
      November 30, 2022 at 3:05 pm

      @girl-ninja- I was just like you and then he walked out of the ocean ala Halle Berry in those blue trunks. HELLO SIR!!!!

      Reply
      • girl_ninja says:
        November 30, 2022 at 3:10 pm

        That was it. That was the moment. I was at a movie with my boyfriend and the Bond trailer come and THAT scene of him walking out of the ocean onto the beach had me opened mouth and thirsty.

  9. Becca says:
    November 30, 2022 at 3:14 pm

    @B there has been a female 007. A woman took over 007 when Bond retired.

    Reply
  10. Alex says:
    November 30, 2022 at 3:56 pm

    Weak.

    Reply
  11. NotSoSocialB says:
    November 30, 2022 at 3:56 pm

    Sadly Idris is getting older and grizzled. Robert Pattinson would occupy the character well, I think. He also has that smoldering thing going on like DC and IE.

    Reply
  12. Pocket Litter says:
    November 30, 2022 at 4:05 pm

    ATJ as Bond?? Surely they jest. Not f-able, squeaky voice, unsexy. A moldy piece of white bread. Utterly blah.

    Reply
  13. Jessie says:
    November 30, 2022 at 4:33 pm

    Surely we can have a Bond who isn’t white finally?

    Reply
  14. Justpassingby says:
    November 30, 2022 at 4:50 pm

    I love him! But Henry Calvill would be truly amazing as James Bond!!

    Reply
    • Sudie says:
      November 30, 2022 at 7:08 pm

      Henry Cavil is a good looking man but he has the personality and charisma of a wood plank. He is not a great actor either and if he was Bond all I see is vanilla, monotone voice and zero spark.

      Reply
      • Thinking says:
        November 30, 2022 at 8:47 pm

        I agree. It’s a strange looking at someone that physically attractive and not feeling anything at all. Almost spooky.

  15. The Recluse says:
    November 30, 2022 at 5:04 pm

    American food can be a real adventure and we can thank the melting pot for that. Here in NM, it’s Hatch green chilies on everything.

    And let’s hear it for What We Do In The Shadows!
    A vampire show that still has a loyal following. It was actually funny how there was a Twitter rivalry going on between it and the Interview With The Vampire series. I couldn’t get into the latter, but I am definitely looking forward to the next season of the former.

    Reply
  16. Ange says:
    November 30, 2022 at 5:24 pm

    I don’t get the English woman in the buzzfeed article being confused about casserole. England and the like are famous for doing hearty stews and casseroles, it’s cold and you want food that sticks to your ribs! It imported here to Aus as well, I grew up eating casseroles. Maybe it’s more the weird American combinations that confused her.

    Also while it’s silly that Rebel Wilson didn’t do plus sizes she copped so much backlash for losing weight in the first place I kind of get why she didn’t particularly want to service those same people with her clothing line.

    Reply
  17. Deering24 says:
    November 30, 2022 at 6:20 pm

    Yipes, really? ATJ was an awful Vronsky in the Keira Knightley Anna Karenina, sorry to say. He seemed more immature than dashingly reckless. You wondered why Anna was throwing everything away for this guy.

    Reply
  18. jferber says:
    November 30, 2022 at 6:24 pm

    Mrs. Krabapple, Idris is NOT “too old” to play Bond. They wouldn’t let him play Bond when he was younger and now this balderdash of his being “too old.” The man is fire. Would anyone deny the eternally sexy Lenny Kravitz for being “too old?” Some men (very few, in fact) will ALWAYS be sexy. Idris Elba is one of them. Don’t fall for the “too old” urban legend. The man is fine as hell and the producers’ attitude is racist and ageist. Rant over.

    Reply
    • Sudie says:
      November 30, 2022 at 7:15 pm

      He’s not too old now but my understanding is the producers want someone that will be able to do the physical work required by Bond. If they sign him now and he films 1st movie, he would be fine. But by time 3rd or 4th film is ready, he could well be in his 60’s and not able to handle all the physicality needed. Isn’t that why Daniel Craig is moving on, he said his body can’t take the abuse any longer?

      Reply
  19. Jessica says:
    November 30, 2022 at 6:40 pm

    Idris Elba….I would be here for it. The new Luther trailer is out and I can’t wait!!!

    Or Tom Hiddleston. Speaking of, there are some pics of him at a World Cup viewing party with Zawe’a dad and they are so cute. Also notable, he hides his left hand in all the pics…squeallll!!!!

    Reply
  20. jferber says:
    November 30, 2022 at 7:39 pm

    Sudie, stunt doubles?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment