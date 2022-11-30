“Aaron Taylor Johnson is the frontrunner to be the new James Bond?” links

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the “frontrunner” to be the next James Bond?? [LaineyGossip]
Rebel Wilson didn’t include plus-sizes in her clothing line. [Dlisted]
Review of Leopard Skin. [Pajiba]
Alyssa Milano gives an update on Who’s the Boss? [Seriously OMG]
Sad clown loser Dr. Oz wants his daytime show back. [Jezebel]
I cannot wait for Severance Season 2! [Go Fug Yourself]
Meghann Fahy is the breakout star of The White Lotus! [Gawker]
Chris Hemsworth looks ripped. [Just Jared]
Kourtney Kardashian is shilling sleep supplements. [Egotastic]
Non-Americans are always shocked by 24-hour stores and chicken & waffles. [Buzzfeed]
Taylor Russell wore vintage Gucci. [RCFA]
Team USA beat Team Iran in the World Cup! [Towleroad]
Pre-Covid, I used to love being able to go grocery shopping at 1 in the morning. Now that it hasn’t been ‘normal’ for a few years (because of stores limiting their hours, and one grocery near me going out of business), I’m actually horrified I ever did that as a woman alone. It was so, so unsafe.
I found Aaron-Taylor Johnson unexpectedly hot in Bullet Train, and considering my main criteria for Bond is that he’s fuckable, I’m on board 🙂
He looks like Hieronymus Bosch. Or a creature in one of his paintings. That doesn’t arouse.
Ya gotta give Team Bond a lot of credit, they have been generating publicity for a long time now in the “Search for Bond”.
Aaron T-J is a good actor, good looking, tall. But he seems to be a bit too young (or looks to young) for Bond.
Isn’t Bond supposed to be Commander Bond?
Let’s see….The guy from Outlander, Tom Hardy, Rege-Gene from Bridgerton, Jackman, Idris, James Norton, Henry Goldman, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, Cillian Murphy, Aiden Turner, who else?
All of these have been bounced around as possible new Bond.
Ooh, Aiden Turner! Where is he these days? He was good in Poldark. Somebody hire him quickly before he loses his hair. lol
You can tell I am not too serious about Bond. 🙂
Ooo I like your list and yes where is Aiden these days, I loved Poldark so much.
I’m also going to be quite shallow here and say while I think ATJ is so freakin hot, so freaky sexy, like he is exactly my type and I would whenever wherever, his voice always throws me.
Aiden T has a new TV show called The Suspect. He is a busy boy, lol. If Bond wanted him, they should have gotten him before he did The Hobbit movies.
Now that Idris Elba is too old, I have lost interest in the Bond franchise. But of the ones you listed, I guess Richard Madden would be my pick.
ATJ will never get Bond.
I didn’t think Daniel Craig was sexy until Bond and now all I see is sexy. So it might work with Aaron.
Kourtney Kardashian trying to sell sleeping pills? That’s hilarious considering the girl always looks like she’s about to fall asleep. This family will do anything for money.
I hope Dr. Oz does not get his show back. I can’t stand him.
Also, Rebel Wilson is such a hypocrite. She lost the weight and now plus size clothes aren’t good enough for her new clothing line? Wow.
Your right Rebel Wilson is a huge hypocrite she has turned into one of those girls that lost weight and now has become fat phobic. She deserves all the backlash she’s getting.
And not to fat shame but she’s already gained weight back :/
Rebel Wilson makes problematic comments so not shocked
Rebel was really problematic during covid too. The fake bf, the stream of endless holidays when a lot of people were locked down, lost jobs etc. She doesn’t have much awareness
He is incredibly sexy, but I was looking forward Idris Elba or Dev Patel. But I will never let go of the idea of the Idris Elba Bond.
I see your Dev and Idris suggestion, and I concede, yes, they would both be hotties in the role.
But….. wouldn’t it be sexy in a different sort of way if there was a strong capable woman kicking butt and taking names as commander bond? Not as a personal anywhere any time, but as an oh god, finally women are allowed to do this and look at her do it well? The male hottie could be her intermittent side car.
Also, so hot, what if we had a commander bond who was in to trying to improve her mental health. Why does it always have to be such unhealthy alcohol related behavior. What if commander bond viewed her/himself as worth more healthy behaviors? I understand blowing people up by the dozens is not the pinnacle of mental health. But the problem drinking and the emotional constipation and the failing to grow…..
Sigh.
I don’t actually care about James Bond but I’m surprised ATJ would be in the running given that, last I heard, his speaking voice still hadn’t hit puberty.
Yeah, Bond isn’t something I’m interested in either. If they select some of these pretty boys they are putting out there, I think it might be the end of the series. They need a strong presence and someone who is a bit different and ATJ just looks too “cream puffy” for that part.
I’d be on board with Dev Patel.
He is too young and too pretty.
Maybe he might change his voice for the role.
Looking at the photo, I’m a little startled at how built he is. For some reason, I thought he was very delicate. Somewhere along the line he developed, I think.
boo on bond. Let’s face it middle aged women are a big part of the franchise fan base. Late 30s to 40’s bond would be a better choice.
Really? Every demographic I’ve seen has been males 25-45.
I don’t know (have never known) any middle aged women into Bond and I am one.
Really?
Well, now you know one middle age woman who is heavy into Bond.
Only Moore/Connery Bond though, the real stuff.
As a child I was mesmerized by the character “jaws”. I though his teeth were so awesome.
Still think it, actually.
So there you go! You can now say you know one woman who loves JB.
But not this new crap, from PB onwards. Crap movies.
They should just retire it all.
@girl-ninja- I was just like you and then he walked out of the ocean ala Halle Berry in those blue trunks. HELLO SIR!!!!
That was it. That was the moment. I was at a movie with my boyfriend and the Bond trailer come and THAT scene of him walking out of the ocean onto the beach had me opened mouth and thirsty.
@B there has been a female 007. A woman took over 007 when Bond retired.
Weak.
Sadly Idris is getting older and grizzled. Robert Pattinson would occupy the character well, I think. He also has that smoldering thing going on like DC and IE.
ATJ as Bond?? Surely they jest. Not f-able, squeaky voice, unsexy. A moldy piece of white bread. Utterly blah.
Surely we can have a Bond who isn’t white finally?
This. Dev Patel or Henry Golding get my votes!
Oooh good ones @ Mary Contrary. Yummy
Amen Jessie….
I love him! But Henry Calvill would be truly amazing as James Bond!!
Henry Cavil is a good looking man but he has the personality and charisma of a wood plank. He is not a great actor either and if he was Bond all I see is vanilla, monotone voice and zero spark.
I agree. It’s a strange looking at someone that physically attractive and not feeling anything at all. Almost spooky.
American food can be a real adventure and we can thank the melting pot for that. Here in NM, it’s Hatch green chilies on everything.
And let’s hear it for What We Do In The Shadows!
A vampire show that still has a loyal following. It was actually funny how there was a Twitter rivalry going on between it and the Interview With The Vampire series. I couldn’t get into the latter, but I am definitely looking forward to the next season of the former.
I don’t get the English woman in the buzzfeed article being confused about casserole. England and the like are famous for doing hearty stews and casseroles, it’s cold and you want food that sticks to your ribs! It imported here to Aus as well, I grew up eating casseroles. Maybe it’s more the weird American combinations that confused her.
Also while it’s silly that Rebel Wilson didn’t do plus sizes she copped so much backlash for losing weight in the first place I kind of get why she didn’t particularly want to service those same people with her clothing line.
Yipes, really? ATJ was an awful Vronsky in the Keira Knightley Anna Karenina, sorry to say. He seemed more immature than dashingly reckless. You wondered why Anna was throwing everything away for this guy.
Mrs. Krabapple, Idris is NOT “too old” to play Bond. They wouldn’t let him play Bond when he was younger and now this balderdash of his being “too old.” The man is fire. Would anyone deny the eternally sexy Lenny Kravitz for being “too old?” Some men (very few, in fact) will ALWAYS be sexy. Idris Elba is one of them. Don’t fall for the “too old” urban legend. The man is fine as hell and the producers’ attitude is racist and ageist. Rant over.
He’s not too old now but my understanding is the producers want someone that will be able to do the physical work required by Bond. If they sign him now and he films 1st movie, he would be fine. But by time 3rd or 4th film is ready, he could well be in his 60’s and not able to handle all the physicality needed. Isn’t that why Daniel Craig is moving on, he said his body can’t take the abuse any longer?
Idris Elba….I would be here for it. The new Luther trailer is out and I can’t wait!!!
Or Tom Hiddleston. Speaking of, there are some pics of him at a World Cup viewing party with Zawe’a dad and they are so cute. Also notable, he hides his left hand in all the pics…squeallll!!!!
Sudie, stunt doubles?