The Waleses are ‘extremely intrigued by America’ & want to spend more time here

Ahead of Prince William and Kate’s Boston trip, Kensington Palace organized a number of hilarious previews for their lightweight itinerary. We were told repeatedly that Earthshot is like the Super Bowl, that William and Kate are being keen in Boston because of their constitutional duties, and that this trip is the most significant undertaking for the monarchy in years. The bow on top of the sh-tshow is that William and Kate can’t keep Meghan and Harry’s names out of their mouths. Alongside all of the embiggening, we’ve been told that the Sussexes won’t “distract” the Waleses, that the Sussexes are terrible for receiving the Ripple of Hope Award, and that William and Kate won’t see the Sussexes at all during their three-day jaunt. That’s been a big talking point in the America media: will the Waleses meet up with the Sussexes, because that’s what most Americans care about, William & Kate in relation to the Sussexes. Well, now Us Weekly has some red meat for those Fab Four die-hards:

Will the Fab Four reunite? Prince William and Princess Kate‘s visit to the U.S. may not include plans with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, are traveling to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which takes place on Friday, December 2. The couple are “really excited” to be back in America eight years after their 2014 trip to New York City, the insider says.

“They’re both extremely intrigued by America and would have liked to spend more time there in recent years, but for one reason or other their schedule hasn’t allowed for it,” the source tells Us, adding that William and Kate “hope it’ll be the first of more regular visits in 2023 and beyond.”

The pair “had ample time to prepare” for the Boston event before touching down on Wednesday, November 30. While the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will “possibly take a trip outside of Massachusetts if the calendar permits,” the insider tells Us the chances of the duo spending time with Harry, 38, and the Suits alum, 41, are slim.

“It’s not impossible that they’ll get to see Harry and Meghan but at this point that’s looking less likely,” the source predicts. “They realize it’s almost impossible to organize something that would be discreet.”

The royal couples reunited in the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, attending several events together leading up to the late monarch’s state funeral. As the Sussexes prepare to release their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries in December — along with Harry’s upcoming tell-all book — it appears as though tensions might be ramping up.

“[They have] a mutual feeling at the moment that it’s for the best if the four of them have a little distance from one another, until the documentary has aired and the fuss surrounding Harry’s memoir has calmed down,” the source tells Us.

[From Us Weekly]

The Sussexes are the main show and the Windsors are the supporting players reacting to whatever the Sussexes are doing, basically. Why would William and Kate try to meet up with the Sussexes if the whole point of this trip is trying to emulate them? Besides, I doubt Harry and Meghan even care at this point. After the way they were treated at QEII’s funeral, I hope that was the final goodbye for Harry. The Waleses, Charles and Camilla are making such a big deal about “we need to see what’s in the book and on the Netflix series” but by that time, I’m sure it will hopefully be clear how Harry and Meghan are done with Isla de Salt.

86 Responses to “The Waleses are ‘extremely intrigued by America’ & want to spend more time here”

  1. Mimi says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:26 am

    We don’t want them here… #AbolishTheMonarchy

    Reply
    • Alarmjaguar says:
      November 30, 2022 at 11:10 am

      Hear, hear, @Mimi! Also, don’t they have their own country, which, from what I understand, is facing some pretty big crises? These two have a lot of nerve!

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      November 30, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      Didn’t we chase them out a couple of centuries ago? Take care of the problems in your own backyard before you come to ours.

      Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:26 am

    When I saw this headline, I LOL’ed. US weekly is making up stories again.

    Reply
    • dlc says:
      November 30, 2022 at 11:12 am

      Right? They are rich people in their 40s. If they were intrigued by America they would have found time to visit.

      Reply
      • Kathryn says:
        November 30, 2022 at 1:54 pm

        They’ve been a 6 hour flight from America their entire lives. They haven’t been here in nearly a decade and it’s pretty obvious their sudden interest is due to the Sussexes popularity. Otherwise, they probably would have gone their entire life without coming back. Also the use of Super Bowl from the KP press release is hilarious to me. I can picture the staffers being like…how to we get Americans interested. I know, mention football! LOL.

  3. ChattyCath says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:28 am

    Someone should teach them some history. Canada or Australia would be more appropriate particularly the latter. Do they really not know anything at all? I meant parts of Canada only lol

    Reply
    • Rene says:
      November 30, 2022 at 10:55 am

      I would not want them here either, now if it was Harry and Megan, come on down lol

      Reply
    • Gutterflower says:
      November 30, 2022 at 12:28 pm

      Canadian here and no, I would not like them here either.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      November 30, 2022 at 1:56 pm

      I’m sorry but Canadians are so funny with the quick retort of: “Oh no you don’t. You keep ’em. We don’t want them here either.” It feels like a game of Hot Potato, nobody wants to touch this.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 30, 2022 at 2:12 pm

      Canada would have to pay for their visit and I would rather my taxes go to healthcare than more shitty dresses that attempt to copy Meghan.

      Reply
    • Geegee says:
      November 30, 2022 at 2:34 pm

      We don’t want them in Canada. We are a progressive country that sees strength in diversity. It is an embarrassment to have this white Supremacist family as our future headbof state. Abolish the monarchy!!!

      Reply
    • AprilUnderwater says:
      November 30, 2022 at 2:49 pm

      Oh no you don’t! I’m Australian and we don’t want them either!

      Reply
      • Carrie says:
        November 30, 2022 at 5:50 pm

        Agree. Don’t want them in Australia. No PR porn tour on our tax dollars.
        #AustraliaRepublicNow

    • Feeshalori says:
      November 30, 2022 at 3:05 pm

      The vote is in: no one wants them! Stay home, take care of your own country and leave the rest of us in peace.

      Reply
  4. Snuffles says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:29 am

    The royal rota are pushing hard for this because they want those US gigs and the money that come with it. And of course Will and Kate want whatever Harry and Meghan have because they think they deserve it more.

    Reply
    • Solidgold says:
      November 30, 2022 at 10:35 am

      Exactly, the Rota rats want the media opportunities.
      I have also noticed American media is really infiltrated by British media personalities.

      Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      November 30, 2022 at 12:33 pm

      Exactly! They are losing so much money since they don’t have meghan around anymore.

      Reply
    • Dilettante says:
      November 30, 2022 at 12:42 pm

      And Jason would like a higher profile in his home country.

      Reply
      • windyriver says:
        November 30, 2022 at 4:04 pm

        Even though it was split off from the Royal Foundation of which he was previously CEO, Jason is now a trustee for Earthshot. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in Boston for this event.

  5. Otterton says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:29 am

    This visit is so lame! If you’re going to come all this way the pack the days you’re here, or add at least one other stop FFS. Oh wait, they’re a. Lazy, and b. Can’t go to NYC (the nearest other big city) because Harry and Meghan are there and god for if they get asked about them. It’s so stupid.

    I wonder if they’ll take some day off to rest after the hectic whirlwind trip, maybe a stop at some rich person place like Nantucket oe the Vineyard?

    Reply
    • LightPurple says:
      November 30, 2022 at 11:10 am

      Both the Vineyard and Nantucket are pretty much shut down for the season. And it’s going to be cold the next few days and rainy Saturday. Not great weather for walking the beach on an empty island.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        November 30, 2022 at 12:02 pm

        @LightPurple, those are some of my favorite times to go walk on the beach, lol (but obviously your point is taken!)

  6. CROWHOOD says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:29 am

    No, disrespectfully.

    Reply
  7. Layla says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:30 am

    The stench of desperation is as great as the the great stink of London today

    Reply
  8. Feebee says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Oh they’re “intrigued” are they? The feeling isn’t mutual. I still laugh at that entertainment reporter’s “the other royals” treatment W&K got.

    They could have chosen to vacation in the US in any one of their summer holidays or any of their other vacation time offs really. No, we understand what’s driving their sudden American interest.

    The two stories out yesterday casts a pall over their trip. God I hope someone asks William about the threats etc to Meghan. He’ll go beetroot.

    Reply
  9. Solidgold says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:32 am

    The way the British head of state family ignores Canada is both insulting and hilarious. We are trapped and they know it so Canada is not a priority.

    Reply
  10. girl_ninja says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:32 am

    This is all so embarrassing. These people have no dignity At. All.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 30, 2022 at 2:24 pm

      The word “intrigued” is toe curling. Who on earth talks about other countries like that? It makes them seem like belittling Victorians who better check in on their one time colony, and at the same time as if they have the star power to take on this mysterious place called America. They are so out of their depth.

      Reply
  11. C-Shell says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:33 am

    Oh, pound sand already. FFS.

    There was and is zero chance Harry & Meghan would make any effort to see the Wailses and give anyone fodder for more smears, gossip and ridiculous comparisons. Just do your little “trip” to Boston, where I hope they get thrown in the river, and be done.

    Reply
  12. Gin says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:35 am

    If we’re taking all of the spares and minor royals and they’re getting jobs here well all of the supposedly important ones can stay in their own country. America is providing jobs. We don’t need the eldest smug faces here. Now they say Biden is meeting them. Doesn’t he have better things to do? Answer. Yes.

    Reply
  13. Colby says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:35 am

    They should probably be more “intrigued” by Wales, Scotland, and all the Caribbean nations looking to leave the UK and leave the US alone.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 30, 2022 at 2:10 pm

      True, Colby. Why this obsession with America? Are they trying to tug it out from under Meghan and Harry. As if. I suspect there’s this idea that to be relevant and modern, they have to be on a world wide stage and there’s nothing wider to them than the US. It won’t work. I’m almost embarrassed for them. They should stick to what they almost know, which is the UK (and even we are apathetic towards them).

      Reply
      • Winter Day says:
        November 30, 2022 at 5:46 pm

        The whole visit is bizarre. Isn’t one of the things they dislike about Meghan, other than being biracial, is she’s an American?

        They really need to take their racist, anti-American asses back to the UK. We are dealing with our own native born bigots. We don’t need more.

  14. Jaded says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:35 am

    “They’re both extremely intrigued by America and would have liked to spend more time there in recent years, but for one reason or other [thinks hard for 2 seconds] their schedule hasn’t allowed for it,”…sure Pinocchio, tell us another porkie. ‘For one reason or another’ must mean “we can’t make anything up right now so here’s some vague word salad that sounds like shade.

    Reply
  15. hangonamin says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:35 am

    the travel from boston to nyc is less than a 1.5 hour flight, 3.5 hour train, and 5 hour drive. lol, i don’t think it’s anyone’s schedule that doesn’t allow for them to see each other. i think they both just want to avoid the others. no one’s schedule is so busy to not see family you want to see when you’re separated by an ocean and live on a separate continent. the sad thing is they don’t realize how much this would actually improve their PR image…either going to see Harry and Meghan or meeting Harry and Meghan somewhere…

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 30, 2022 at 10:58 am

      @Hangonamin, they have column inches to fill in all of their trash tabloids! So most of what they shriek about — especially when it comes to William & Kate—is fiction. But it should at least be BELIEVABLE fiction! W&K’s ‘packed schedules’ won’t allow them to do anything? That’s just plain funny

      Reply
  16. Well Wisher says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:40 am

    These people refuses to see Harry as a full individual with desires and needs beyond their status.

    In refusing to be what they want him to be, it seems like they are willing to do anything to have him tow the line.

    It is not that they’ve accepted that he’s interesting to members of the public, they want to claim the essence of who he is by creating nonsensical criteria to rebuff his sensible decisions that clearly delineate his integrity.

    When the Sussexes, left they interfered with their plans by blocking security measures between the UK and Canadian governments, so off to the U.S. with a silly one year interim, now it is when the book comes out.

    Meanwhile the POW is up at nights drinking and ranting about his brother, the one that they ignore the treats against him in regards to his military service.

    There is polite behaviours when the brothers meet for state business and rudeness in private affairs as funeral.

    Same sh*t, different pile as per course.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 30, 2022 at 11:05 am

      @WellWisher,

      “It is not that they’ve accepted that he’s interesting to members of the public, they want to claim the essence of who he is by creating nonsensical criteria to rebuff his sensible decisions that clearly delineate his integrity.”

      That is, imo, one of the best comments I’ve read about this entire state of affairs. You articulated it perfectly.

      Reply
    • Cessily says:
      November 30, 2022 at 11:20 am

      Exactly 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.. hope they realize Americans are not intrigued by them and stay home. I’m sure the racist godmother is looking forward to a visit.

      Reply
    • Dilettante says:
      November 30, 2022 at 12:21 pm

      Re security, it’s about the loving father not being prepared to pay for it, as the Canadian government wasn’t going to.

      Reply
  17. kyliegirl says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:40 am

    It is becoming more and more apparent that the Windsors need the Sussexes more than the Sussexes need them. The truths told in the Oprah interview are coming home to roost. Even I am surprised at the pace the hits keep coming. I think the media are slowly taking off their royal handcuffs now that the Queen is gone. Maybe this round of hits will bring some real conversations, but I don’t have much hope. The royal family and it aides don’t have the self- awareness to do the work required to make real change. It is coming though. God don’t like ugly.

    Reply
  18. Vanessa says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:43 am

    I don’t think they got the memo that no one outside of the racist Karen’s and Fox News gives a damn about them . We told countless times that William and Kate sole focus will be in the U.K that all they cared about all of suddenly America is so Important to them their so very keen to learn more and vist . After chasing Meghan out of the U.K. with Racism and anti American rhetoric. This is all about Jealousy and Envy Meghan and Harry are Successful here they are well like mostly important the media is not harassing them their fair with them outside of the racist people on Twitter and Fox News . The Sussex’s have Won over a lot people William and Kate can’t have that their two greedy do nothing Racist Bully who think Because William is next in line and Kate dress up as Diana cosplay Meghan cosplay that America is supposed to love them adore them . They can’t stand that Meghan and Harry have everything looks money charisma glamour fans who adore them and a global audience.

    Reply
  19. aquarius64 says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:48 am

    The Meghan threats and Camilla’s racist lady in waiting stories have potentially thrown a monkey wrench in this PR boondoggle.

    Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      November 30, 2022 at 11:06 am

      Yes, they’re going to be scrambling over these next three days. Any existing limitations on press coverage and questions are going to be increased tenfold. A well deserved start to this circus of a trip.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 30, 2022 at 11:09 am

      @Beach Dreams, the timing of everything really couldn’t be more perfect, lmfao

      Reply
    • Kingston says:
      November 30, 2022 at 11:33 am

      And the hits just keep coming:………the latest is that bp LIED when they said they reached out to the offended founder of Sistah Space, Ms Fulani and invited her to BP to discuss the issue. Ms Fulani said she has NOT heard from BP.

      Reply
  20. Becks1 says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:54 am

    They’re “intrigued” by America? What a weird way to put it. And if they wanted to spend more time here, nothing has been stopping them for the past…well, their entire lives. they could come here for vacation instead of going to Mustique.

    the British press (and now the US tabloid press) is making SUCH a big deal about this visit that its going to fall flat. They were better off sticking to their whole ‘this is just a low key trip” mantra. Now they’re being set up….to what, save the monarchy’s interests in the US? It’s ridiculous.

    Reply
  21. Jess says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:56 am

    After they repeatedly insulted Meghan for being too American for almost 5 years No thank you. People who aren’t white supremacist remember and don’t want them.

    Reply
  22. MaryContrary says:
    November 30, 2022 at 11:02 am

    Peak cringe as my kids would say. Oh yes-after EIGHT YEARS they’re “intrigued” by the US. Lolololol. Maybe pay more attention to the Commonwealth countries that are teetering? They had ample opportunity after they were newly married when Americans were interested in them-remember the stories of the Hollywood celebs (including JLo) practically pushing each other out of the way to get to Buttons McMumbles? Those days are done. As per usual-they refused to do the work to capitalize on the obvious opportunities.

    Reply
    • Cookie says:
      November 30, 2022 at 12:29 pm

      They want the glam life and want to try to outdo the Suxesses more like it. Canada is too cold, Australia too tiny, NZ too far away, neither of all 3 is that interesting unless you count natural resources and zero glamour. As far as all the non-white countries? Right. Fine to parade in a jeep dressed in while like a little colonial overlord, but other than that…

      The USA on the other hand? No other place where you can capitalise as much in the celeb factor.

      Don’t get me started on the fact that they are “intrigued” about a country that’s not in the Commonwealth while disregarding those that are and/or that have their family as monarch.

      Reply
    • tamsin says:
      November 30, 2022 at 1:22 pm

      Seems to me that William has no sense of the Commonwealth and what most of the countries in it meant for the British Empire. Being Head of the Commonwealth will eventually become a nothing burger. They just want to be king and queen and big celebrities in America. They don’t care about Africa, or Asia, or even Australia- that’s how limited William and Kate are.

      Reply
  23. KAC says:
    November 30, 2022 at 11:05 am

    Boston of all the cities.

    Reply
  24. Ugh says:
    November 30, 2022 at 11:06 am

    Gah! Can they not?

    Reply
  25. Nicegirl says:
    November 30, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Like, ewww? Ease on down the road?

    Service is universal, Willnot and Kannot.

    Reply
  26. Mel says:
    November 30, 2022 at 11:21 am

    Soooo, they see the opportunities that were here for Harry and Megan an how they were able to build on and they want a piece of the action. The major problem with their thought process is that no one really cares about them and they have nothing to gain here. America cut the crown loose over 200 years ago, I don’t get why they aren’t spending their time trying to woo Commonwealth nations who want to dump them back.

    Reply
    • Dilettante says:
      November 30, 2022 at 12:39 pm

      Yes, they want a piece of the action because they believe they’re entitled to it, not because they have earned it.

      Reply
  27. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 30, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Intrigued? What the hell?

    They are going to be in for a big surprise when they discover that most Americans don’t know nor care who they are or that they are visiting. My goodness. And why would they want to spend more time here? They have a whole ass country that needs them to care about it. We’re not going to want a return to the monarchy because the Prince and Princess of Dolittle are vacationing on our shores.

    Reply
  28. MsIam says:
    November 30, 2022 at 11:33 am

    So I guess that means the “focus on the UK” plan has been tossed out the window huh?

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 30, 2022 at 2:17 pm

      Their staff must be as thick as planks. Then I wonder whether this same staff, the ones behind the disaster tour, are actually playing a long game and laughing their heads off at these two for believing the crap they come up with. Kate, you’re a child expert. William, you’re an eco expert. America needs you both! I would LOVE to be a fly on the wall for one of their brain storming sessions.

      Reply
  29. Saucy&Sassy says:
    November 30, 2022 at 11:43 am

    The brf screwed up. They showed exactly who they are during the funeral. If anyone was paying attention, that’s what they saw. Social media was full of everything they did, so if they’re hoping to get the young people to idolize them then they’re in for a surprise.

    Someone needs to find out what security is costing American taxpayers and report it. Let’s find out what it costs us to have them be “intrigued” by this country.

    Reply
  30. jferber says:
    November 30, 2022 at 11:56 am

    No. Don’t stay long. Leave asap.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      November 30, 2022 at 12:23 pm

      No. We don’t want you here. But there is freedom of movement in the USA. We just don’t want to pay for your security, your lodging, or your food.

      Duke Deep Pockets should pay his expenses himself. Americans aren’t British subjects anymore, in case he hasn’t been paying attention.

      Reply
  31. Lizzie says:
    November 30, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    Turns out that the Sussexes were not a distraction, the racists at BP managed to do that all on her own.

    Reply
  32. HeyKay says:
    November 30, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    W&K want to learn about America, huh?
    All righty, I live in Minnesota and am working class. Come right over, I’m Minnesota Nice.
    I would give those 2 a real life experience that would open their eyes!

    Put the coffee on, cheesy hot-dish for lunch. Jello salad for dessert.
    Lunch is over, time to get on with the chores.
    Take off that tiara Kate, floors need washing.
    Will, don’t just stand there Future King…Get started on the laundry! It aint gonna do itself.
    Snow shoveling, bills need paying, kids need a bath, dogs need food and walking.
    “Hey, Welcome to Minnesota! Get to Work.”

    OMG, these 2 are a complete couple of TOOLS!
    If they had 1 clue about how Americans Do.Not.Give.A.Damn.About.Royalty!
    Aargh! in frustration to the entire garbage that is The Firm.
    Sorry for the rant.

    Reply
  33. arhus says:
    November 30, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    So odd. Why would they want to spend more time in America? America left you, get over it!

    Reply
  34. sparrow says:
    November 30, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    Classic folie a deux couple. Only they can be taking each other seriously at this point.

    Reply
  35. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    November 30, 2022 at 1:24 pm

    Wow, what is crystal clear from all these stories is that William and Kate are truly jealous of Harry and Meghan’s success in America and on the global stage! Now Mr. and Mrs. Bully are groveling for approval from a country that kicked their family out 250 years ago? How embarrassing.

    Reply
  36. JJ says:
    November 30, 2022 at 1:24 pm

    Kate and Will are only “intrigued by America” because the Sussexes are there and getting awards and success and W&K have this need to outshine them in every corner of the world. They spent no time in America before but now that Meghan and Harry have proven to be successful they suddenly can find time in their very busy schedules to come? They are just copy keening this too.
    P.S. I want a full-on press assault of all of the over-the-top extravagance of Will and Kate’s spending on this 3-day tour just like there was for Meghan’s New York baby shower.

    Reply
  37. QuiteContrary says:
    November 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    This Irish American is “intrigued” by the fact that the British monarchy still exists.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 30, 2022 at 2:27 pm

      Tell me about it. As a Brit and a republican, I can’t believe they’re still around. Like a ball and chain that we’ve dragged into the modern era.

      Reply
  38. Lizzie says:
    November 30, 2022 at 2:39 pm

    Maybe, since they are the P&P of Wales they could try being intrigued by WALES! Try learning the language. Give up one of their 5 homes for one in Wales and take the kids there a lot. Tour the schools, museums, hospitals of Wales.

    Reply
  39. February Pisces says:
    November 30, 2022 at 3:30 pm

    They have no business being in American whatsoever. They are so desperate for a bit of harry an meghans stardom, why can’t they just leave it alone?

    Reply
  40. tamsin says:
    November 30, 2022 at 3:42 pm

    This little vanity trip will cost Boston. So what value does the Prince and Princess of Wales bring to it? Will it bring some funding to Boston environmental initiatives? It seems the couple have come to listen and learn. That’s what they do in the UK which is prepared to pay for it through the SG. Will it improve trade, bring in tourism? what? This to my mind is the equivalent of a free holiday from a generous friend. Will any of the winners get to tour around with William and Kate to listen and learn, since they are the apparent reason for this trip?

    Reply
  41. Normades says:
    November 30, 2022 at 4:29 pm

    They see all the things H&M gained since coming to the States and think that it could also fall into their laps. Nope. H&M worked for their successes something W&K have no idea how to do.

    Reply
  42. Carmen says:
    November 30, 2022 at 6:45 pm

    This visit isn’t starting off well. A black lady pastor opened the conference with some pointed comments about colonialism, and both John Kerry and Caroline Kennedy bailed at the last minute.

    Reply

