The Waleses are ‘extremely intrigued by America’ & want to spend more time here

Ahead of Prince William and Kate’s Boston trip, Kensington Palace organized a number of hilarious previews for their lightweight itinerary. We were told repeatedly that Earthshot is like the Super Bowl, that William and Kate are being keen in Boston because of their constitutional duties, and that this trip is the most significant undertaking for the monarchy in years. The bow on top of the sh-tshow is that William and Kate can’t keep Meghan and Harry’s names out of their mouths. Alongside all of the embiggening, we’ve been told that the Sussexes won’t “distract” the Waleses, that the Sussexes are terrible for receiving the Ripple of Hope Award, and that William and Kate won’t see the Sussexes at all during their three-day jaunt. That’s been a big talking point in the America media: will the Waleses meet up with the Sussexes, because that’s what most Americans care about, William & Kate in relation to the Sussexes. Well, now Us Weekly has some red meat for those Fab Four die-hards:

Will the Fab Four reunite? Prince William and Princess Kate‘s visit to the U.S. may not include plans with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, are traveling to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which takes place on Friday, December 2. The couple are “really excited” to be back in America eight years after their 2014 trip to New York City, the insider says. “They’re both extremely intrigued by America and would have liked to spend more time there in recent years, but for one reason or other their schedule hasn’t allowed for it,” the source tells Us, adding that William and Kate “hope it’ll be the first of more regular visits in 2023 and beyond.” The pair “had ample time to prepare” for the Boston event before touching down on Wednesday, November 30. While the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will “possibly take a trip outside of Massachusetts if the calendar permits,” the insider tells Us the chances of the duo spending time with Harry, 38, and the Suits alum, 41, are slim. “It’s not impossible that they’ll get to see Harry and Meghan but at this point that’s looking less likely,” the source predicts. “They realize it’s almost impossible to organize something that would be discreet.” The royal couples reunited in the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, attending several events together leading up to the late monarch’s state funeral. As the Sussexes prepare to release their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries in December — along with Harry’s upcoming tell-all book — it appears as though tensions might be ramping up. “[They have] a mutual feeling at the moment that it’s for the best if the four of them have a little distance from one another, until the documentary has aired and the fuss surrounding Harry’s memoir has calmed down,” the source tells Us.

[From Us Weekly]

The Sussexes are the main show and the Windsors are the supporting players reacting to whatever the Sussexes are doing, basically. Why would William and Kate try to meet up with the Sussexes if the whole point of this trip is trying to emulate them? Besides, I doubt Harry and Meghan even care at this point. After the way they were treated at QEII’s funeral, I hope that was the final goodbye for Harry. The Waleses, Charles and Camilla are making such a big deal about “we need to see what’s in the book and on the Netflix series” but by that time, I’m sure it will hopefully be clear how Harry and Meghan are done with Isla de Salt.