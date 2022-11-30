Will President Biden be able to fit Prince William into his Friday schedule?

President Joe Biden is Irish-American. He’s old-school about that too – he shows respect to the British royals, but make no mistake, his Irish heart is very republican. So our Irish-American Catholic president is headed to Boston on Friday for some kind of reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. That’s the only thing on his agenda thus far, and y’all know how tight the POTUS’s schedule is. Is it possible that Dark Brandon will make a surprise appearance at the Earthshot Awards, which will be held on Friday night? I doubt it, but I could absolutely see Biden agreeing to a photo-op and a five-minute meeting with Prince William. From the Mail:
The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to meet President Joe Biden in Boston on Friday, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal, as the White House and British officials work to finalize details. Neither side will comment publicly.
But sources familiar with arrangements said the heir to the British throne and Biden are trying to make use of a scheduling quirk that puts them both in Boston on the same day.
Prince William will be there to give out awards for the Earthshot Prize on Friday night, an organization he founded to promote entrepreneurs working on environmental issues.
The White House announced on Tuesday that Biden will be in town for a political fundraiser. It has left the two sides scrambling to nail down timings and protocol for two busy schedules.
Neither the White House nor Kensington Palace responded to requests for comment on preparations for a meeting.
This is the royal couple’s first overseas travel since the death of Queen Elizabeth II —when William was elevated to first in line to the throne – and their first trip to the U.S. in eight years. Back then, William met with President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
I pity America’s elected leaders who have to schedule in the titled dolts from various royal families. “It has left the two sides scrambling to nail down timings and protocol for two busy schedules.” No, William is not equally booked and busy as President Biden. William has two whole events scheduled for Friday – a tour of the Kennedy Center during the day and the Earthshot ceremony that evening. If William wants his photo-op with Biden, William is the one who needs to alter his pathetically lightweight schedule. I suspect that if it happens, Kate won’t be invited. She embarrassed herself in front of Dr. Jill Biden last year – Kate is not ready to meet political leaders.
The desperation is real. It wouldn’t surprise me if they meet and then the royalists and press will be crowing that William is a statesman.
I’m sure you’re right, Amy Bee.
Wow. These 2 are so pathetic. SMDH
EARTHSHOT.
Who are the potential honorees?
What do they do?
How has their environmental work impacted their community?
Can it be copied in other communities?
Who. Are. They?
That’s the story. No one cares about bill and Kathy.
I heard they are looking for candidates who *checks notes* led the way in innovatively removing indigenous people from their land to make way for a white eco village.
@SophieJara the winners and finalists are all doing serious scientific work and many of them are Indigenous people.
It does seem like a pathetic push for relevance by the fail. I hope President Biden doesn’t show up.
BOTH William and Kate will be praised as “statesmen” — William for simply meeting with President Biden, and Kate for meeting with Dr. Biden; or (if Kate doesn’t meet with anyone) for recognizing that William needed quiet time with President Biden, and “facilitating” that private meeting by “intentionally” giving them space to talk alone. You know, similar to how she turned the funeral walk into a “peacemaker” narrative, when the reality is her stiletto heels couldn’t keep up with William and Harry’s fast pace. Then we’ll be bombarded with headlines of how William and Kate “won over” all of America, how they’ve proven themselves as future monarchs, etc., etc. This stuff just writes itself.
“It has left the two sides scrambling to nail down timings and protocol for two busy schedules.”
Sounds like the Prince of Wails is wailing for a last minute visit with Biden because his trip isn’t getting any attention. It’s shameful of him to cause stressful last minute planning for the POTUS. I hope Biden says no.
My thoughts, exactly. It won’t take William long to clear a space in his diary. His diary is full of spaces. The trip obviously isn’t generating as much positivity as the Keens hoped.
Exactly my interpretation. William’s team is bending over backwards to make the meeting happen. I really really doubt Biden will attend Earthshot (that just seems like something too major to fit into the POTUS’s schedule at the last minute, in terms of security and time commitment), but I could see Biden and William having a photo op at the Kennedy library or something.
But also, like I said yesterday, they’ve already met both Bidens. a photo op wouldn’t be the huge deal that the Mail is acting like it would be.
Yeah, they have met before so this isn’t the “big deal” they are making it out to be. If Biden agrees to this he is doing William a big favor. I always got the impression that the Bidens are not the biggest fans of the RF. The only member they respect is Harry. I know Jill adores him.
Biden is such a pro climate President I don’t think he would be okay with doing something that has been criticized by so many activists.
I thought the exact same thing, @rapunzel. The only one scrambling for a meeting would be the Wails. I could see Biden agreeing to meet with them since he’s already in Boston.
I thought William fixed the “lack of interest” problem by abandoning his “quiet wealth and power” approach, and turning it into a “star studded” celebrity event? Was that not enough to generate interest? I mean, yes, that is hugely embarrassing for him, but how much money is being spent to stroke his ego and plump up his public image? That money could be better spent on the ACTUAL cause he claims to care so much about. No wonder he spent 12 million pounds, just to give away 5 million. If this was an actual business, that type of expenditure would generate a forensic audit (and possible charges).
Press now reporting that Biden will meet Wills.
https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/royal-visit-boston-prince-william-princess-catherine-president-joe-biden/
The Waleses are mental lightweights. I hadn’t bothered watching that clip with Dr. Jill Biden and Kate, but…holy smokes! Kate cannot form a complete sentence without looking at notes, which don’t even pertain to the question asked. Just tossing around keywords hoping they’ll make up for the lack of substance behind them. William picked her, so I imagine he’s just as vapid and unworthy of any deference or platform. All the things they travel the world to “learn” about, they should’ve learned in one semester of school. Heck, one day of class. Repulsive. President Biden should stay far, far away.
Well now, it they meet, the press corps will be in attendance. I wonder if any questions will be asked …. hmmmm
Dark Brandon can hold his mic up to POW, “Do you want to talk?”
“Tell me, where are you really from?”
I feel like Biden will probably meet with the Wales’s. If he’s gonna be in Boston at the same time anyway, it’s not anything other than a snub if he doesn’t.
I agree. It seems obvious, though I wonder if Charles is gritting his teeth because he knows it’s good for the photo op but thinks it should be him meeting the President first.
Charles already knows Biden, even has met with him recently at the funeral. Biden sees the Windsors for what they are, given his Irish ancestery and Joe has already passed a far more reaching climate change bill than Will can ever shoot for.
But where? The secret service does a whole bunch of prep work whenever POTUS goes to a new place. Is there time to prep a brand new spot? And it’s not like POTUS is staying at a hotel where Willie could come visit.
Based on that, I’m thinking this won’t happen at all.
If he really wants the meeting then William would have to go to Biden, basically. It’s not like his day is jammed full of stuff. He could do a photo with Biden and then go to the JFK museum. Although it’s not exactly in downtown Boston, so I could see him blow off or push back that visit in order to get the photo with Biden. He needs it way more than Biden does. Like someone said, if he gets that they can crow about how statesman like he is (massive eyeroll)
They’re not exactly going to ride the Red Line to JFK/UMass to meet. I think the meeting will happen and it will be super short. Quick photo op and nothing more.
If I believe correctly the president of France is in the states at the moment. I’m pretty sure the president will occupied with the French president.
Macron is/will be in DC for a State Visit on Thursday. I think it’s the first State Dinner (or equivalent) since the Biden Admin began.
Oof The education levels and work ethic were so off during that meeting. I forgot about Kate “checkbox” Middleton meeting up with Dr. Jill “I got a Masters and PhD in Education while raising three young children and being a Senator’s wife” Biden. Dr. Jill a lovely and low key but is a no excuses hard worker who loves teaching adults who are also working while going to school.
Traffic congestion will be insane!
Seriously though, no joke. The streets of Boston and Cambridge were not built for this…
And heavy rains are expected for this afternoon. If any of the City Hall event today with Mayor Wu was supposed to take place on the Plaza, nobody will stand in the downpour for them. They didn’t just win the Super Bowl.
@Lightpurple DYING at your Super Bowl comment. don’t tell William that, lol.
Harvard is right off Memorial Drive. They simply close off streets from there to where ever the event is being held. It’s only a few blocks of side streets, so the disruption is generally minimal. They know the drill.
There is even a location at the Business School for security risk visitors where they can go from highway to lecture hall without ever being within a public sight line.
Also, the President’s schedule is fully planned, to the minute, weeks if not months in advance. That Wills thinks he can just jump onto Biden’s schedule because he just learned they will be in the same city kinda shows what clowns they are. It would be totally hilarious if Biden offers to do it in exchange for a public statement from Wills supporting no land border in Ireland. Coz W might just be that stupid.
@ConcernFae, Will isn’t going to Harvard on Friday. He’s going to the Library for a tour and lunch meeting with Earthshot and Library people and Caroline Kennedy. Kate is going to Harvard by herself and I doubt Biden would meet just with her.
If it must be done, this would be a great time for one of those amazing Biden hot mic moments. I just wanna hear him call Bill a numbnuts or something! Is that so much to ask?
Senator Ed Markey is supposed to attend the awards. Biden may consider that to be sufficient government representation.
Given the news about the disgraceful way a black CEO was treated yesterday at BP, Biden may find that he might not be able to attend. First the CT official saying that the right wing threats against Meghan was real, quickly followed with the story about a member of staff badgering a British born CEO about where’s she from “really” from. Does the President really want to be seen associating with these people?
Well KP wanted everyone to know that this isn’t a tour but a trip – a giant EGO trip for W!
Too bad Vice President Harris is not available to meet with them…….. (sips tea)
Honestly if we’re just considering the cause, every government official who champions the environment should want to be involved in Earthshot or pop by for a photo op with the Waleses. The fact that there’s a last-minute, long shot push to get Biden involved means no one is taking this seriously and/or the royals don’t want photos with liberal American politicians like Bernie or AOC (the ones doing the ACTUAL work on environmental issues).
Senator Ed Markey will be at the Earthshot event. He authored the Senate version of AOC’s green new deal and was the chair of the House Select Committee on energy independence and global warming until the Republicans took over the house and eliminated the committee. He has been very active in environmental issues during his very long political career.
Biden won’t be meeting him. One, Biden won’t allow for a foreign “leader” to deny press access or prevent any questions. Two, Biden has Macron and real leaders to meet with and to shore up support. Babysitting peggs and jeggs was a 1 time thing. The fact that 💀 wasted Dr. Biden’s time with that photo-op roundtable did not sit well with her. Plus 🥚 is known to make racist statements and Biden is known for cussing people out who annoy him. Not a good look for Biden and it’ll open peggs up to having to answer media questions about uncle Andy having security, racist attacks on Meghan, who is actually nominated for earthshit, which we all know 🥚 can’t answer.
One of the local news stations (probably more) has stated that the president WILL meet with those people. It’s raining here so that lady should be careful with her wiglets.
I’m sure, if the schedules allow for it, Biden will meet with at least William. It will be a quick 10 minute photo op and handshake and that will be it. My guess is at the Kennedy library.
I like how even the DM though is making clear that Biden’s presence in Boston has nothing to do with the Waleses, its just a “scheduling quirk” lol.
Came here to say this. I don’t think he’ll attend Earthshot itself but a quick 20 minute meeting or so along with photo op? Yeah that is likely.
I think the event Biden is actually here to attend is around the same time as William at the Library. Senator Markey will be attending both the fundraiser and the Earthshot thing so they definitely aren’t at the same time. Not sure where the fundraiser is but, unless it’s in the Seaport, the President won’t be anywhere near the library. The only things near the library are the Edward Kennedy Institute, the State Archives, and UMass Boston. It’s a beautiful spot but it’s out on a peninsula. And depending on what road their security decides to take and the never-ending construction project at UMass, their royal entourage will be passing through a housing project, the one where the Bulger brothers grew up.
It is possible the President could stop by the Earthshot thing briefly on his way out of town, but that would likely be more of a favor to Caroline, his ambassador to Australia, than William.
It’s really disgusting how Burger King is coming to our country and co-opting our leaders for his photo shoots as part of his ongoing personal vendetta against his brother.
I’ve never seen that video with Kate and Dr Biden before. The cringe is real. My anxiety is triggered by watching someone struggle to speak unprepared. It’s like the collective adult nightmare when you’re back in school and haven’t studied for a test. 😳
The dérangera are out doing themself on Twitter. I actually saw one of them saying that Biden was immediately flying up to Boston so he could get some of their magic. They are insane.
My college student son who is politically active in the state of Oregon saw Biden before the midterms. When my son sent the first picture of he and Biden all I could see was my son backside so I told him to take another picture with Biden. He got another picture with Biden along with another conversation with him. My son talked about how Biden stayed in the room for over an hour shaking everybody’s hand. So if my son could get a photo op I’m sure Biden will give the other brother his 5-minute of Fame. Bernie Sanders came next week and nobody’s hand. My son was so impressed with President Biden and his patience and generosity.
I’d laugh if there wasn’t any time to be found for a photo-op. Or a call from BP derailed it – on the down low of course.
I read this “Irish-American Catholic president” as Irish-American Gothic president. Extra-Dark Brandon.
The Obamas and Bidens meet celebrities all the time. I can see Biden meeting the future King of UK.
Please don’t fit William into your Friday schedule, Mr. President. If you do, make sure there are no photographs. Thank you, sir.
Biden is the nicest guy in the world. He will certainly make at least a little time for these losers out of pity, if nothing else, because they are acting so damn desperate.
Yeah I hate to see Biden meet with the Wails, or one of the Wails but he is president and has to do these things. But we know that his relationship with Harry is the genuine one. The White House team are not stupid, they probably have the 411 on how Lightweight Willy is trying to prop up his statesman cred.
I’m not even really sure why the Earthshot awards should be given so much attention and get big names to come to it. Isn’t it only the second year it’s happening? What benefit is it to Joe to go to this other than for Will and Kate to get a photo op?
If they get a photo-op with Biden, they will get national coverage- simple as that.
Does Joe really want to meet them after this latest racist incident?? Might not be worth the political fallout to our President.Or there might not be any photos if there is a meeting.
They’re at the Celtics game, sitting between Mayor Wu and AG-Governor-elect Maura Healey, a former pro-basketball player. Will is asking Maura lots of questions and ignoring his wife. Mike Gorman, God love him, keeps referring to her as “Princess Kate”