Princess Kate burned through $50K for new clothes for the Boston Flop Tour

Prince William and Kate’s Boston trip was yet another Flop Tour. It’s kind of amazing to see how bad they are at everything. As much as they want to blame Netflix and the Sussexes for “ruining” the trip or “stealing their keen thunder,” the truth is that the Waleses were already flopping hard before the Netflix trailer even came out. Just the optics and the structure around the Earthshot Awards were completely dreadful, with William booking celebrities to fly in to perform for him, all while refusing to invite the actual award winners and finalists to come to Boston. It’s really contemptible and it should be a much bigger story.
Meanwhile, the new Princess of Wales used the three-day trip to burn through $50,000 in new ugly clothes. Instead of “recycling” some of her old looks (many of which she’s only worn once), Kate bought all new pieces from Chanel, Gabriela Hearst, Burberry, Emilia Wickstead, Alexander McQueen and more. The Mail had a breakdown of what was spent – go here to see. Did she honestly need a custom-made Burberry or a new McQueen coat? Jesus. Which brings me to this Roya Nikkah piece in the Sunday Times, in which she tried to put a bow on the Boston sh-tshow and talk sh-t about the Sussexes. Nikkah also claims in her headline that Kate, in particular, is “playing the long game,” but there are no specific quotes about that. These are just partial highlights, about William and Kate:
The royal rebrand: This Boston trip, after all, was to be the royal rebrand to turn a new page in the House of Windsor’s saga of family rifts and accusations of racism following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure from royal life and move to America. It was meant to be the healing salve for the monarchy’s damaged image Stateside, patching up the scrapes from William and Kate’s tour of the Caribbean this year, which was beset by accusations of racial insensitivity.
The Sussexes overshadowing the Waleses: One royal source who knows the couple thinks the timing was not coincidental: “The timing is ugly, malicious and pathetic.” Another royal source adds: “They really didn’t need to drop the trailer in the middle of the visit.”
The Waleses are too stupid & lazy to improvise: Last week Kensington Palace was determined to stay on message. “We won’t be distracted by other things this week,” insisted the Waleses’ spokesman. Their closest aides said their strategy was to simply ignore them: “They’re just not engaging.” The Wales ship stuck to its course, but as one royal source noted, perhaps a little too steadily? “I think they’re so paranoid about ensuring everything is foot-forward and moving past the last disastrous Caribbean tour, they don’t want to take any risks.”
The Waleses’ middle-aged era: Another royal source notes: “They are now edging into that middle-aged era, and what their team call their ‘box office power’ is different to what it was ten years ago. With the Sussexes, they are up against a highly motivated, highly polished machine that exists for the sole reason to be a brand first, last and always.”
Keen Kate goes to Harvard: Kate has been plugging away on [Early Years] for almost a decade and took her mission to boost research on early childhood development to Harvard University on Friday, visiting its Center on the Developing Child, which has partnered with her own Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Armed with a notepad brimming with questions and ideas, she joined a discussion with experts in the field. Outside, Kate was swamped by royal fans hoping to catch a glimpse of a future queen. Among them was Allison Morgan, 37, who spent $1,000 on flights and a hotel to travel from Williamsburg, Virginia, to see the princess. “It was worth every cent,” she said, before delivering her views on the elephant in the room: “I do think Harry and Meghan could be more supportive. They should be supporting Catherine and William when they are in Boston.”
William & Kate’s long game: As a seasoned royal source says: “Most people will already be on one side and won’t change their minds; floating voters will probably swing towards the Sussexes. But life in the royal family is a popularity pendulum — sometimes it swings towards you, other times away from you. The smart people in it tend to operate on five to ten-year horizons, rather than make day-to-day kneejerk reactions. They know there is no value in engaging in constant counteroffensives — that doesn’t pay dividends, except to the observer watching the institution self-combust.”
Nothing says “the Waleses are playing the long game” than a wall-to-wall palace-approved hit pieces all weekend about how William thinks the Sussexes are pathetic. Granted, I’m not sure if Kate is doing much right now – usually the Middleton-sourced pieces are more obvious and they usually make William sound like a rageaholic dolt. I’m sure they’re coming, but right now they’re just waiting to see what the Netflix series will say. Anyway, while the Boston trip wasn’t as big a flop as the Caribbean tour, make no mistake, it was disaster, mostly of the Waleses own making.
On today’s GMA piece about the Earthshot award ceremony, the absence of the award recipients was framed as “they were encouraged to participate electronically to reduce the carbon impact of all that world travel.” Sure, Jan.
So, basically, to offset the lavish waste of carbon it took to fly a giant man-child, his life-sized Barbie, her wardrobe, and all the celebrities to a ceremony in New England?? Wow!
Not only were this years honorees not in attendance, the winners of last year still haven’t received their money. This whole thing is a scam.
I actually won’t be surprised if in a few years earthshot will be exposed for money laundering or something. After william passed it on to someone else ofcourse
Oh, snap! Is that true, Chloe? Last year’s winners still have got diddly squat? And isn’t Knauf now on the board of Earthsh*t or something equally as damning?
Kate looks like a wax figure in every pic.
@Ally: I was about to write holy botox!
@Chloe – they still haven’t received the prize money! That’s their one job. The incompetence and corruption is mind blowing and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the number one reason Meghan and Harry split offices.
A tour to promote environmental awareness, in which the organisers and sponsors exhaust the carbon footprint of a small nation in one week, disrupt the logistics of a major American city and then proceed to ignore the so called winners in place of embiggening themselves via a lavish wardrobe ?
Got it.
Spending $1000 on flights to see a 40-year-old woman play pretty pretty princess at a supposed environmentalist event. That’s…that’s something.
She called her “Catherine.” Look who’s drinking the Kool-Aid. As for Harry and Meghan being “more supportive?” Yeah, cuz Kate was so supportive when Meghan was pregnant and suicidal. Harry had done nothing but “support” William his whole life until he got out of there, and look at the thanks he got. Screw that.
Whenever anyone calls her “Catherine,” I immediately know I want nothing to do with that person. It’s like a little red flag pops up.
Yep Lorelei, it’s a giveaway red flag alert. Also, when someone calls Meghan “‘megs” with that -s at the end. Another giveaway.
AnneL, I still remember before Harry met Meghan, Harry, Bill and Cathy were a really tight little group. There were endless photos and articles about the three of them having been here, there or wherever. In the photos they were always smiling and joking, and Cathy, more often than not, being physically close to Harry, usually with her big open-mouth laugh. The press made much of how close the trio was. When Harry brought Meghan to England, that all ended. I still think Cathy detested and resented the idea of this American Interloper coming in to break up their tight little trio. There were o more of the earlier photos. I think Cathy, along with her husband, is an envious, insecure person, who could not deal with another woman also being a permanent part of her group, not to mention that Meghan took Harry’s attention away from her.. And I don’t think she has ever got over Harry falling in love with Meghan. Shane and Bill get away with this shit because they are higher in the pecking order and have the protection of the BRF.
The woman who did that must be British, no American is calling Kate Catherine.
So true, we all know she goes by Kate behind closed doors with family and friends (whatever friends she has left). I would love to see an in depth article about trying to rebrand Kate as Catherine, they’ve been trying to do this ever since their engagement interview. I think that’s when William referred to Kate as Catherine for the first time? Even People Magazine calls her Princess Kate, which they’ve been trying to do for a decade prior to the Princess of Wales title was given to her. Now they are technically correct calling her Princess Kate but nobody calls her Princess Catherine. If it was to get away from the Waity Katie nickname given to her by the press, I kind of get it but everyone’s so used to Kate, we all still refer to her as Kate.
I have one friend who went by Katie in college and then rebranded herself as Kate afterwards. It’s been over 10 years and I still slip up and call her Katie occasionally.
sadly i know a few Americans who are super into the royal family and I feel like they would do this. i don’t get it except that maybe white, privileged people enjoy watching other white, even more privileged people do crap.
@Miranda, right? Oof. Major secondhand embarrassment from that tidbit.
She was obviously a plant. I don’t know of one single American that calls her Catherine.
Right? It certainly is a…choice.
Allison Morgan arrives at the pearly gates of Heaven.
Saint Peter begins to look over the entirety of her life. “Allison, I see that from a young age you tried to be a good person and…” He stops in his tracks. “OOF.”
Allison gulps, “What’s wrong?”
“Let’s go over this trip you took to Boston.”
Miranda, seriously. Can’t fix stupid, I swear…🙄🙄
This is cult behaviour and the royal cult existed prior to the MAGA cult. Spending that much money to wait outside to glimpse someone who does not care if you even existed is the sign of an empty person.
It’s one thing for the people who live in the area to be curious and take a look, but spending that much and travelling that far just to wait outside is the sign of a very empty life. That person needs help and really should never have given their name.
I live not that far from Williamsburg. Even if I were a huge supporter of the Wails, I would never consider expending the time, money, and especially the environmental cost of traveling to Boston to see them. This woman drank the kool-ade down to the last drop. She’s the perfect example of someone who will never understand why the Sussexes left to move here to the US. And isn’t interested in learning.
That little girl in the checkered outfit is the real style MVP. 🤗🥰❤️
That little girl is adorable
And she wears it with confidence and a smile, too!
Yes, I basically just wanted to comment that the little peanut is adorable!
She’s a cutie. 🥰🥰 And _that_ is how you wear checks. And hit the fashion compare/contrast separates goal…🙃🙃
How long before we see Kate copying the little girls style and claiming it as her own? 😉
She’s got more authority and style in one pointed index finger than Kate has ever had or ever will!
$50,000 and access to professional stylists — only to be vastly overshadowed by an adorable self-possessed little girl wearing a simple, awesome outfit. Girl Power for the win!
Wow! See an aggregate of Khate’s Boston outfits, I can’t help but think that her stylists REALLY hate her!!
Well, Khate is, as the article states, in the “middle-age” era. Combine that with being a British Royal, and especially now in her higher position, Frump has to be her best friend now. She probably does have a stylist, and the stylist just happens to be an expert in Frump.
I still don’t understand what’s going on with her jaw/face/head in the green dress. Kate’s face has always been a mess but it’s never looked that manly before. Is it bc the dress silhouette doesn’t add any weight to her body? I don’t know but I’ve never seen her face look like that.
I think she’s flexing her lower jaw forward into an underbite, probably in a moment of stress and self-consciousness. You can see her upper and lower teeth are misaligned. 🤔
Yes, she has an underbite. She lets it show more when she’s stressed, I think, because she kinds of grits her teeth and gets stuck. I talk about this a lot with her, only because a family member has it. It’s very minor with Kate. I’m more concerned by the flyaway left eyebrow. All the money in the land and her botox is crap.
I keep wondering if she’s had a minor stroke or Bell’s Palsy or something like that.
I sincerely doubt shes had a stroke or other health issues, or they would use that as a reason for her to do less or completely stop working. She’s just jacked up her face with too much Botox and fillers and maybe surgery.
Her face was always very asymmetrical and as she’s aging (like with all of us – see Harrison Ford’s face), that gets more and more noticeable, and so she’s having more work done to her face and that just makes her look way worse. I once saw a website where they made mirror images of celebrities using the left then right side of their face and she looked like pippa when one side of her face was copied to the other side, but almost unrecognizable when the other side was flipped. And that was probably right after they got married so imagine how much more work she’s had since then.
Yeah, I agree with with Sussexwatcher. She’s been on this path for awhile; around this time last year or so, Kate’s face started to get that overworked look. I suspected that she’d eventually reach the point of no return, and here we are.
SussexWatcher, I remember that mirror images article too. It included people like Halle Berry who has a remarkably symmetrical face. Berry’s mirrored images, left and right, looked nearly identical. Mirror-image Kate looked alternately like Pippa (but with a broader face) or Mummy Carole.
Yeah, I think she’s having work done to her face for whatever reason (to get rid of wrinkles, whatever) and that work is sort of emphasizing how asymmetrical her face is and then she gets more work done to correct it and its just getting more and more extreme.
I think she just her jaw as well to flex her Turkey neck.
Her underbite makes her look freakish!
This picture is so unflattering, she looks like an evil stepmother or something. Also, this full length photo was what I think the fail (?) Used in their coverage. There has to be better shots where her face isn’t doing… Whatever this is
I can’t get over the eye makeup. I am loathe to criticize her actual face but that eye shadow is a conscious choice. SO frumpy and on brand (wiglets and all).
Great comments from everyone. She looks freakish and I agree it’s becoming a slippery slope with her – the tweaking on her face.
So basically the long game means in 10 years, Kate’s kids will be teenagers and fresh meat to renew interest in the monarchy. Cuz the Cambridges in their middle age years lack box office power…funny how their own team uses the term box office power seeing as how they hate to be considered celebrities.
Well, hopefully the Wails will take this as a cue to back off and stay in their boring lane and wait for their kids to grow up. This “global statesman” shtick is so tiresome because Baldemort has nothing to back it up. And Keen is even more boring than he is with all of her bad (and expensive) fashion.
I actually took that last long game paragraph to be the *actual* advice courtiers have been giving W&K since 2017 but that they have abjectly refused to heed and, well…look at where we are now.
It’s amazing how this woman can find any reason under the sun to spend a small fortune on clothes for even the slightest reason and for them to be befitting the style of a woman 20-30 years her senior in 1982 is impressive.
Spot. On. Always my thoughts with Kate – so much money to look a weird combination of matronly and unfashionable most of the time. When she gets part of it right (and this is rare) she messes it up with her styling (jewelry, shoes, hair, etc.). She has bad taste and no amount of money or access will fix that.
Spending other peoples money on badly fitting clothes seems to be Kate’s only talent.
She’s got all that Duchy of Cornwall money to play with now. This is just the beginning of her real fashion excess. Now that Chuck isn’t paying for it, she’s going to need another house just for the wardrobe. And let’s don’t forget the pillaging of the royal jewelry collection, practically before its recent owner was gone.
Spending $1000 on flights and a hotel to see those two losers? Some people have more money than good sense I guess. And I bet anything this Allison person is British. What regular-degular American calls Kate “Catherine”?
Whoa: fifty. thousand. dollars. in clothes for a three-day visit where the Environment is supposed to be the focal point. That is insane. Not to mention, the rental dress (renting clothes is environmentally unfriendly!) was not good—check out the hem: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/kate-middleton-rented-dress-gown-earthshot-diana-choker
How many of the actual nominees and winners could have been flown in for 50 grand?
Yeah, I read someplace that renting is often worse once you take into account the shipping, dry-cleaning, etc. Who knows — no one is going to be perfect when it comes to this stuff; I’m sure we all try our best, recycling, etc., but there’s really no way to achieve a 0% carbon footprint.
But that’s the exact issue with Kate’s PR; her need to be perceived as absolutely flawless at all times in everything she does, says, or wears.
@ML you are right!!! The right side of her dress is longer than the left. And it’s obvious in all of those pics, not just the front view.
Anyone who calls Kate “Catherine” is obviously a Wails stan. Casual royal watchers would never call her that (or spend $1k to see her).
@Barbara, I will never learn to read all of the comments before posting my own. I said the exact same thing upthread. It’s true!!
I think we’ve all been guilty of that at one time or another, Lorelei:)
I have said this before about her name. I know loads of people her age and class who were christened Kate. None of them was ever Catherine to Kate. Kate is their formal name, with some of them preferring the less formal Katie. By the time Kate was born, Catherine was seen as outdated and actually not very upper class here in the UK. Catherine to Cathy was a working class name for many girls in the 70s and 80s. If Carole christened her daughter Catherine she must’ve had one eye on the Windsor crown from day one, thinking her daughter would need a longer, more formal name one day. But why didn’t she go for something without the working class undertones? Two further points: there is no way anyone ever called her Catherine before now. And about the name – no offence to anyone called Cath, Cathy etc. These are just the cultural undercurrents someone like Carole must have been aware of; if she weren’t, it says everything about the background she was trying to escape, wherein her idea of “posh” is Catherine.
She had so much botox and filler in her face it looked painful – no amount of botox and filler will hide the mean girl though
“It was meant to be the healing salve for the monarchy’s damaged image Stateside…”
Hmmm, if you want to improve your damaged image stateside, how about stop trying to kill the American woman who married into your family? How about apologizing for bashing Meghan for being American? How about stop leaking and calling the American branch of the family names? How about stop being racist to family members or invited guests? How about list the two half-American grandchildren of the king with their proper prince and princess titles on your website?
Coming to America to have a party just so you can mingle with celebrities (while the real guests of honor are on zoom) isn’t going to repair your image. And neither is coming to a town that didn’t invite you and doesn’t want you.
But, the Wailses are surrounded by incompetent racist sycophants, so they’ll never learn from any of this.
THANK YOU! Like if they didn’t want to be treated like this then maybe they should’ve treated Meg with respect and love and dignity. Same with her kids. Heck, even Diana was part American thanks to one of her relatives. Baldy doesn’t get that.
All that money spent on a new wardrobe only to look a bedraggled miserable mess. What a wasteful and gross woman.
I was reading the comments about her Boston wardrobe on What Kate Wore, and I swear to god we live in a different reality than those people. Particularly the comments on the green dress. I was absolutely stunned at some of them; one person talked about how “proud and attentive” William always looks when he’s with Kate. How are we looking at the same photos?
Another commenter believes Kate chose this color dress to honor the Queen, who wore the same color on her final balcony appearance, and Kate’s dress was “indubitably” (that’s actually the word the person used, lmao) a nod to that, since the Queen wore it for her “Queen’s Green Canopy” thing, so Kate wearing it to ES brings it full circle or some such nonsense.
That same person thinks— and I hope you’re all sitting down— that Kate chose the neon color specifically for ES to, “in all humility,” highlight (because she literally looked like a green highlighter) William’s vision, “urging a world of earnest scientists to wake up.”
Kate wore a neon green dress so now scientists will start taking climate change seriously? Like…what do you even say to that. There are one or two sane ones in the bunch, but most of it is so breathlessly over the top fawning over every detail. If you want a laugh, WKW’s comments section is the place to be this week.
Scientists have been woken up. In fact they’re the ones who have been saying that things need to be done to address the climate crisis for years.
It’s the corporations and the governments who need to put policies and laws in place. They’re the ones who need to wake up.
LMAO!!! I don’t think scientists need Kate to wake them up.
Lorelei – that commenter was probably Keen’s assistant who chose the dress. No other explanation makes sense lol. But in all seriousness, it is bizarre to me how people can see such different things. Peggington attentive? You mean when he dropped her hand like a hot potato? Or stood next to her like she was a complete stranger, with his clasped hands guarding his crotch? Or when he rolls his eyes when she’s speaking? Or leaves her to get up/down stairs in heels when she’s pregnant? Suuuuure, Jan.
They are a cult and no different than MAGA which is why they don’t see reality anymore. They are both cults that also believe in white supremacy because the royals are the originators of the concept of pure blood.
She looks like a wax figurine in the green dress photo! GEEZ.
“They are up against a highly motivated, highly polished machine that exists for the sole reason to be a brand first, last and always.” Um, didn’t TQ herself call the family the firm? Isn’t Duchy of Cornwall a brand? Didn’t TQ herself produce a brand with products? The only difference is that H&M do have more motivation and a better “machine” than W&K. And to the woman who thinks H&M should support W&K: they tried that and would probably still be supportive if W&K could have ever found it themselves to return any loyalty.
It’s actually hilarious how they make these proclamations without a hint of irony.
Projection is a helluva drug…
@equality +1,000x The entire reason the monarchy still exists is “brand first, last and always.” The have zero power, they’re not allowed to vote, speak out on political issues, etc. etc. ALL they have IS ‘brand’ — there’s nothing else behind the curtain or below the surface.
50,000 pounds in a cost of living crisis. Lots of brits cant afford to heat their houses and have to choose between feeding themselves or their kids and she is spending 50,000 pounds on clothes when she has a wardrobe full of identical looking outfits. Out of touch cant wait for the monarchy to be abolished.
And not only do they get worn once, she has multiple changes in a day so they’re being worn for a matter of hours.
I have recently started calling my annual plants (like pansies, violas, etc.) ‘single use’ and I’m steering to things that will grow year after year. Kate clearly views clothes as single use.
I feel like this tour went better than the Caribbean tour (but that’s a hard one to beat in terms of being a “flop”) but overall it was just……boring. .And that might be okay, a lot of these royal visits are boring, but I think for the Waleses its a problem bc H&M are not boring, and that’s their direct competition in their eyes.
It was also an incredibly lightweight tour, their laziness was so apparent.
I don’t know what would have made the tour better or more interesting or more relevant. (sorry, the “trip.”) Maybe the takeaway from this and the Caribbean disaster is that these tours are just outdated now. And with social media, its hard to pretend the tours are something they’re not. Like the booing. They can’t really ignore that bc its out there on social media.
@Becks, ITA. It was *slightly* better than the Caribbean, but, I mean, that’s a hard one to top. I don’t know if anything could have improved it much…people simply don’t care about William or Kate, unless one of them makes a gaffe or blunder and then people worldwide take delight in mocking them. William trends a lot but it’s NEVER for a positive reason.
It’s interesting because I feel like in some ways this was definitely better than the Caribbean tour and in some ways it was actually worse. They didn’t make any clearly racist/colonialist moves like during the Caribbean tour (at least not to my knowledge), but their tour was damned before it even started by the racism of William’s godmother (still hilarious that all the headlines went with that framing of Lady SH). They could’ve used that moment for something more than a mealymouthed statement by William’s spokesperson, but it’s them so of course they didn’t. Also, not only was this USA ‘trip’ another clear demonstration that these two have nothing of substance to offer, it also revealed some of the smoke and mirrors around their supposed popularity. They might’ve been better off canceling this trip and letting the Earthshot board handle the ceremony on its own, because I have seen a LOT of non royal watchers talk about how dull they seem. That illusion of perfection and widespread adoration is becoming more blatant with each attempt at competing with the Sussexes.
Yes, it went as well as could be expected, but they had ridiculous expectations. It was supposed to be the Super Bowl, the Oscars, the revival and rebranding of the entire Royal family, the kick-off to the Era of Charles III and William’s subsequent path to the throne. Not to mention a poke in the eye to Harry and Meghan.
But, none of that happened. What happened was the same old, same old. Because they can’t change history, they can’t make the monarchy relevant again, they can’t make the UK a global superpower again, they can’t rejuvenate Charles and they themselves can’t become charismatic and exciting.
I don’t know what they could have done to make the trip more exciting to the public, but they might have seemed more warm and engaging if they’d shown some charity. Not just photo ops with cute kids, but gifts of some sort. And, especially, bringing the awards recipients to Boston, bringing them along to meetings with innovators, letting them network with wealthy patrons. Imagine the press if that had happened. But the RF is always chasing the unattainable, so they’ll always fail.
they could have made the whole trip focused on the winners – had a meet and greet, had the winners from last year there to talk about how things are going with the prize money, connected the nominees with big names in tech or business, etc.
the fact that this was an awards show that just focused on W&K and the nominees didn’t even attend……just such a missed opportunity.
This trip should have been a home run for them. It had all of the right elements, with the award show, a basketball game, Harvard, meeting families and even William meeting Biden. (I hate that the Bidens are pushed in with these two, by the way.)
But these two have a knack for making everything blah. They could have played up the game as a cute date night, but they didn’t. Connecting with families would have been a great moment, but Kate especially looked like she would rather be anywhere else.
It’s like they have a reverse Midas touch. They can turn gold into instant oatmeal.
50k new clothes while promoting an award show about sustainability and the environment. Glad I’m not the only one who sees the hypocrisy.
I still can’t believe they didn’t invite the winners. How does any of that make sense?
Does anyone believe that Catherine turned up at Harvard with a notepad full of questions and ideas for a visit that lasted only 1/2 hour or an hour? How much could she have learned in that time? Or what could she seriously have contributed to the experts?
I hope none of the people she met with had spent time preparing anything to discuss with her.
I literally lol’d at the ‘ideas’ part. Like, I certainly hope if she offered ideas to the extremely well educated, dedicated professionals (on a topic she playacts around), they laughed in her face. That part was, frankly, insulting.
I think the main reason she went to Harvard so she could drop by the Coop and get a sweatshirt like the one Diana had. So she could wear it on her way to the gym.
This actually infuriates me. And I have to apologize since English is not my first language and I’m not sure, I get my point across correctly: this waste of space and oxygen manifasted into Kate walks around for a DECADE claiming to do research in the early years of childhood and the effects it has on our lives. Nothing of substance ever came out of this – EVER. At least nothing that hasn’t been discussed before. Then she walks into Harvard with a notepad “full of questions and ideas” to talk to experts in this field for all of 30 minutes… What could could have been discussed in this short amount of time? Nothing! Nothing came out of this – as per usual. Families in the UK (and plenty of other places) try to keep their heads above water this winter while this woman spends 50k on a new wardrobe to role play an expert. What is she trying to achieve with “her research”? What is the goal? What is she doing with “her” findings?
Kate spent more money on clothes for this tour than plenty of people, working with families to actually make their lives better, make in a year.
“Armed with a notepad brimming with questions and ideas, she joined a discussion with experts in the field. ” you know that the only reason she had a notepad was for the journalists to write this line😅😅😅
She really looked like Kelly Brooks. In that green dress. The side part and make up especially.
She should have worn a black hat to that green dress then that would at least have been camp and funny. Highlighting the important cause by looking like a sharpie.
None of this makes sense. The Boston tour was about rebranding the royals, but it’s a bad thing that H&M have a brand? Kate’s been “plugging away” at Early Whatsits for 10 years, arrives at Harvard with a notebook full of eager questions, but the only result is that a woman spent $1,000 to get a glimpse of her? W&K are determined to stay the course, but are too paranoid and timid to stay the course?
And what does “the long game” even mean when it comes to the RF? That’s the only game – wait it out and survive until it’s your turn on the throne.
I think “long game” is code for “don’t expect too much work out of them”.
I am currently reading a non-fiction book about a serial criminal, and I’m not yet up to him being arrested, so it’s just been about this dude living his life, and he reminds me SO MUCH of W&K.
There’s one part where he’s been working at a real estate firm for over a year, where he’s completely unproductive, and after giving him numerous chances, his boss finally has to fire him for only making one sale the entire year (and it was to his parents, no joke).
His response to his boss was this confident, cheerful, “No, you don’t understand! I’m just getting started! I’ve *finally* cleared all of the other distractions out of my mind and am ready to FOCUS! It’s all about focus! I even got a new car, because nothing impresses clients like a fancy car! This year I’m going to sell more than any other realtor in the state, maybe even the country!” The boss was looking at him as if he’d sprouted two heads.
I was cracking up. I mean…it’s essentially the same exact sh!t these two do every year like clockwork. Instead of buying new cars, they get new homes. But the day is finally here that they’re going to actually do something! Just trust them!
@lorelei what’s the name of the book? Sounds interesting!
The sad thing for them is that the ‘rebrand’ was a total flop. They didn’t get the Beatles-level crowds they were expecting to have (lol), and the largest crowds (at Earthshot) were only there for no-show Billie Eilish and other celebs. The most common reaction I’ve seen from people were questions about why they were even here, as well as comments about them being boring, out of touch, stuffy, etc.
They keep pushing back when kate allegedly started to care about early years. First it was five years, then it was eight years and now it is ten years. When the reality is that kate said nothing about early years until Becky English put a story out in autumn 2018, the friday before Meghan was going to launch the cookbook.
“The smart people in it tend to operate on five to ten-year horizons, rather than make day-to-day kneejerk reactions.”
Why do I feel like this is a jab at KC3, in order to deflect from W & K DisasTour2.0?
Will has nailed the smug piece of shat look down pat.
Kate went overboard on the Botox or fillers. She looks waxy and stiff.
What happens to all of these clothes? Does she have a huge closet somewhere? Why can’t she wear ALL of them again and put them together in a different way? She has enough to last her for YEARS of appearances. Just don’t wear them again right away.
$50,000! What a waste with the world economy still spinning from the pandemic.
Wasn’t Earthshot originally part of Harry’s stuff? I vaguely remember this was one of the things he had to walk away from leaving it in the hands of the Keen’s.
No, this is all William. This was launched in December 2019. Harry and Meghan had already left KP by then. It’s his vehicle to compete with Harry.
She looks burnished and lacquered in the green dress. Displaying Big Blue while listening, concentrating or making every effort to appear so while anyone else would be gazing at cutie patootie lil girl, so adorable! Heart emojies bursting from.my being, sigh. How long was she at childhood thing at Harvard? She took notes, why? They would have presented papers, hard copy at the meeting?
KP is delusional
Kate had more than enough suitable wardrobe to make every single outfit in Boston a repeat. She didn’t because she’s wasteful and wants to use as much Duchy money as she can as compensation for doing any sort of work. Had she been all repeats it would have shown some effort in being serious about the environment and sustainability.
It still wouldn’t undo not inviting the actual winners, but it would have been slightly less hypocritical.
The problem is many of the people who look up to the monarchy, does not view that experience that as a shopping trip.
They are not window shopping, many are aware of the historical significance of a constitutional monarchy, of which, one day he would be the head of state.
Not a statesman
They are not consumers nor fans, this exercise is not about branding.
Not everything worthwhile is in the market.
There are the tangibles and intangibles.
Duly noted is the cartoon in said Times newspaper that nearly hit the point, had it excluded the Sussexes.
It depicted a beached whale as William and a drunk stingray sea creature as Kate, but maliciously included Harry and Meghan.
It was an apt representation of an unnecessary trip to focus attention on two vain and annoying individuals who already have too much spotlight as it is.
While my sympathies lie with their misguided need for “attention as support”, there is no indication that the symbiotic relationship they share with the british media is a functioning, result oriented and healthy one.
They simply fete and flatter the parasitic ROTA and their editors and feed the disliked and envies members of the royals to the parasites in the form of leaks.
William and Kate, in playing this “long” game have fully exposed their dysfunction and make it impossible for right thinking people to do anything but to look away.
What makes it worse is their habit of “hiding under the late Queen’s petticoat”.
Harry and Meghan is not their problem, their envy of Harry and Meghan’s joy is, for the Sussexes have the better fairy tale.
Meghan has gotten her ‘prince’. Small ‘p’ is intentional, to emphasize a descriptor not a noun.
She tried but these outfits appear to be poorly tailored.
Her dress looks the color of uranium glass.
In that picture of Kate with the little girl: why didn’t she just engage with the child, she was right next to her, and yet the Early Years “expert” looks stiff and uncomfortable. Imagine if that had been Diana, or Harry for that matter.
She just doesn’t seem to interact well with children when out and about. That could have been a nice photo op, if she only had a clue.
Kaiser, I appreciate this title in particular. Its irony.
This type of article was the tabloids favourite tool to use against Princess Diana and Duchess Meghan, after they were given carte blanche by the institution to go after them.
In Meghan’s case, it was her own money while Princess Diana had to do with Charles’s passive aggression.
Kate’s spendthrift ways will be excused as highlighting British fashion, who will pay for the priviledge as advert revenue to the likes of the fail tabloid.
The old mantra for Kate is a follows:
“For x £ you too can be a Princess by looking the part”.
It explained her need for popularity, hence displaying.
As per usual Kate leaned into the piety with drunken delight…
Edit hence “cosplaying” not displaying.
That kind of money spent on outfits to be worn on less than a weeks worth of days, is breathtaking (in a bad way). I don’t even have $10,000 worth of clothes total. I can’t wrap my head around the fact that this is ok w/ all those tabloid readers/royal lovers. Unbelievable.
For someone who “doesn’t get botox” her whole mouth and smile are completely askew, and that all-over shine is very present. Hmmm …
The clothes were just ugly. She would have made a bigger impact by rewearing and say, “look how much I saved by ‘recycling’ my already expensive clothes I only wore once.” That redial pant suit was awful.