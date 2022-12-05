Prince William got his Earthshot advisors to officially complain to Netflix, lmao

Prince William has been jealous of his brother for years, perhaps even decades. I would love to know when the shift really came, when William finally realized that Harry was the charismatic one, the interesting one, the “alpha,” so to speak. Harry radiates authenticity and BDE, honestly, while William comes across like a limp, needy, juvenile, ignorant, racist bully. I think about this a lot, their contrasting natures and how William constantly trips over his own incompetence and fundamentally weak nature. For days now, William has been incandescent with rage over the fact that Netflix dropped their teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan last Thursday, on Day 2 of William and Kate’s pathetic Boston trip. William was so enraged, he got some of his Earthshot bigwigs to “complain” to Netflix about… his brother’s Netflix trailer.
Netflix has been accused by its climate advisers of distracting from the Prince of Wales’s environment prize ceremony by releasing the trailer for its Harry & Meghan documentary series.
The climate experts have complained to the streaming service about the release of the trailer on the eve of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards on Friday night.
The prize, which awarded £1 million each to projects that will help to repair the planet, is considered a highlight of William’s official calendar. It has been dubbed his “World Cup” moment by Hannah Jones, the Earthshot Prize chief executive.
The release of the trailer while the Prince and Princess of Wales were in Boston for the awards ceremony was widely seen as a provocation, although the decision on the timing is understood to have been made by Netflix, rather than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Members of the Netflix scientific advisory group complained to the company about the trailer for the documentary. Christiana Figueres, a former UN climate chief who chairs the Earthshot board and sits on the Netflix advisory group, said she was disappointed. Tom Rivett-Carnac, a former UN political strategist who sits on the Netflix advisory group and advises the Earthshot team, complained to the leadership of the streaming service.
Figueres, who was the architect of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, said: “Netflix has been a leader on producing valuable content to educate on environmental issues. It is therefore disappointing that they air negative messages on the very same day as the Earthshot Prize.”
Rivett-Carnac said: “The remarkable finalists and winners of the Earthshot Prize are changing the world. They deserve all attention and recognition so the timing of this release from Netflix, a sustainability content leader, is profoundly disappointing.”
According to the Netflix website, it formed its independent scientific advisory group to “volunteer their time to counsel and provoke us”.
The trailer actually dropped on Thursday, and the Earthshot Awards were on Friday, so no, it wasn’t the same day. Imagine burning through millions of Earthshot donor money to embiggen yourself only to get overshadowed by a 60-second Netflix trailer. Now imagine having such LDE (limp d–k energy) that you throw a four-day tantrum about the trailer to the point where your Earthshot advisors – actual professionals in environmental fields – placate you by officially “complaining” about the trailer. William is such a loser. Besides that, William is telling us exactly what the whole purpose of this pathetic Boston trip was: it was the look-at-me-I’m-keen show, explicitly all about William and how he’s trying to “win back” America and one-up his brother. William wouldn’t even f–king share the spotlight with the Earthshot WINNERS.
I’m so embarrassed for him. It’s like a grown man getting his mom to call out sick for him.
Or when the Bully sees he cant bully his victim anymore and has to call for back up.
Right??? That was all I could think of when I read this. How embarrassing.
I am suffering from secondhand embarrassment. Yes, when you are upstaged by a one minute trailer, you should definitely draw attention to the fact that you were outdone by a commercial. A.COMMERCIAL.
The Wicked Prince of Salt Island has no power here. Be gone!
They’re more and more embarassing.
Lmao. I love that Figueres decided to call the trailer “negative messages.” Sensitive much, Moose Knuckle?
Exactly!! They’re always telling on themselves.
They didn’t once mention William, or Kate. What exactly was the negative message towards WIlliam, or Earthshot?
If they weren’t the ones making Harry and Meghan’s lives hell, they’d have nothing to worry about from the trailer, correct? If they truly tried their best, they’d not be worried, right?
Do you know what the most negative thing I can think of is? The impending destruction of our planet. How can this guy be an environmental expert and think H&M are “negative?”
That’s what I keep thinking. If they did nothing wrong like they claim, why are they so worried?
Pathetic whinge!
Never complain, never explain…Right.
Well if he doesn’t talk about the trailer he is going to have to talk about LADY HUSSEY. They should be thanking H&M for that DISTRACTION.
It makes you wonder what the Queen was really like if she hadn’t kept her mouth shut all those decades.
I’d just like to know what happened to the people who claimed they weren’t going to be distracted by the Sussexes. They, apparently, went from that to “Mommy, the Sussexes are ‘provoking’ us! Who are they kidding?
We need to flip the script and get this trending–Since the nominees and winners were excluded. why is PBS using American tax dollars to air what turned out to be a routine fundraiser to benefit a British foundation? An awards ceremony includes nominees and winners; a fundraiser has only donors and entertainment who see a presentation about the winners.
Yeah, what the board members SHOULD complain about is the lack of focus on the finalists and winners. The fact they weren’t there, the fact Willnot hasn’t bothered to do anything to highlight the winners publicly. How far up Willnot’s ass are they to say that a trailer about a completely different topic is ruining the publisity about the winners work. I’d be completely ashamed of myself if I were them. The only reason quite a few media are even mentioning this award is because they are complaining about H/M overshadowing them.
Seriously @couchpotato!!!
Honestly I’m angry about these alleged Earthshot advisors wading into this! Why not give quotes about their own damn awards or do SOMETHING, LITERALLY ANYTHING to elevate the ACTUAL WINNERS.
By speaking on Netflix they have ensured that it will indeed overshadow Earthshot even more. It’s gross that these people consented to give these quotes and a total betrayal of their supposed cause.
There were Earthshot advisors? And not one of them stepped in to say the finalists should be brought to the ceremony? Wow. Maybe next year I can get them to hire my dog as an advisor.
I wonder if WGBH Boston, the major PBS station which produces content for the system, was involved in the production of this or was it just BBC and PBS is just distributing to member stations. Either way a waste of air time since the “awardees” were not present.
Willy has no dignity or self respect. What a gross waste of space he and his wife are.
He’s so pathetic. LDE indeed.
The whole trip was LDE – it got very little coverage her in the UK, even the event itself received the bare min coverage, the Fail had it as its main story for maybe a few hours before it was punted right down the homepage (and even then it was all about Mutton and her greenscreen dress and Diana cosplaying). If he’s pissed about the Netflix trailer, imagine how pissed he is at his wife and godmother stealing his limelight.
The event and the Wails were being dragged on twitter about it – esp since none of the winners were even at the event. It was a disaster in every way and he looks like a tool.
Wonder what sh!t the Keens will pull to deflect from this – dragging the kids around in public doesn’t work anymore and it feels like the press are baiting them. There is a weird vibe going on with the UK media and the RF, esp with the Keens – they coverage of the trip has not been great and there has been a lot of snark. It kinda feels like the press are waiting for Harry and Meghan to drop some tea so they can then run with it.
We’re the “complainers” British? I ask because this concept of “pulling focus” is simply not a thing in the US. We’re an enormous country, multiple things happen every day. AFAIK it’s unheard of for, say, Biden to complain that a rival put out an attack ad at the same time he was giving a speech. (That’s practically expected.) Yet “overshadowing” is the biggest complaint of the BM, it seems. As if only one thing in the world can happen at a time. I’d like to think no American would agree to make a complaint like this, because it’s so patently absurd.
Complaining about pulling focus is clearly a KP talking point. They learned on these people to complain because William is s toddler having a tantrum.
He certainly deserves to be miserable, all his fk-ups owned and operated all by himself. Then there’s dumb as dirt Kate out showing her willful ignorance. I’ll never stop laughing about her green screen dress lol.
Was that Kate? I thought it was a glo-worm! Upon further look…..perhaps a slug on a green wall. Get out the salt!
I still can’t get over how none of the winners were even invited to the damn party, who thought that was the right move? I don’t know any of their names or projects from all the press I’ve seen about this ceremony, but I know what ugly clothes Kate wore. Are the Wales’ trying to dismantle the monarchy themselves? They’re so deeply inept that it looks like sabotage
One of winners is an American, could’ve taken the train to BOSTON.
LDE&BDE that had me 😂. I think Netflix actually did him a favour, otherwise ES would have dropped like a lead balloon, now everyone is talking about ES the bad and the incompetent . It was all about Willy, they should have been releasing their own trailers about the work going on. Instead they came to the event empty handed bar a green carpet. No one is talking about new an innovative way to save the planet
“Negative messages”? It was a GD trailer for a documentary about Harry and Meghan’s lives and relationship! We still know next to nothing about the specifics, but they’re just SO F–KING SURE that they’re going to come off poorly.
They just can’t help telling on themselves, can they?
Oop sorry commented mine before I saw yours, exactly this!! If my sister dropped a documentary about her love story with her husband and why she moved away from our hometown, I wouldn’t fear anything. Why? Because I’d be happy she was living her best life and I know I didn’t go out my way to make her life miserable. What part of that trailer was negative, particularly against Will or Earthshot? I don’t get it.
“The remarkable finalists and winners of the Earthshot Prize are changing the world. They deserve all attention and recognition….”
You mean William, don’t you? These people were sidelined for his ego hustle.
but apparently they don’t serve to actually attend or be recognized. they definitely were sidelined so a huge, whiny baby could pretend to be relevant for a minute and his bully wife can parade around in an ugly dress
Except said winners don’t attend the award and are barely mentioned in the articles about Earthshot.
But there’s plenty of mention about William and Kate and how they’re so much better than the Sussexes. Because, you know, that’s the important part for the Waleses.
The bots are up early today. It is always a bit of a giveaway when one’s English and grammar are not quite puccah! See; Christine layton.
She’s Gone Girl now.
I have a feeling that this ‘prize’ is either quietly wound down or it’s ‘brought’ in house by the palace and treated like one of the other events they have at the palaces.
This is the 2nd one that has been badly received – the first one last year was bad.
I think it will be completely spun off from the palace if Will keeps getting no positive (or any) attention and fawning for it. Remember, this was supposed to be his Super Bowl or World Cup, when in reality it was a pick up game of Tball.
They tried to get Netflix to buy/show Earthshit, but Netflix took a pass, the advisory board had no influence in convincing them, so what they think their complaining is going to do.
Viewers watching on BBC tuned off the show early and called and complained, and he is worried about a 30 second trailer.
They tried to get Netflix to show Earthshit??? No fucking way!!!! The same Netflix that Harry supposedly sold his soul to?? The same Netflix that every royal reporter has sneered would likely “bring their cameras” to secretly film the royals being terrible. The same Netflix that had Charles’ panties ALL in a bunch over the Crown?? THAT Netflix????
That has got to be the most pathetic thing I’ve heard, having to do with the royals, since that Hussey woman got herself shit canned. I am stunned….
I don’t remember Earthshot and Netflix, but Prince William DEFINITELY tried to get Netflix to air his sad little nature documentary. Netflix said no, Amazon said no, and I forget at the time who else rejected it so instead….it aired on Discovery Plus.
So the “remarkable finalists and winners deserve all attention and recognition” but we didn’t bother to invite them to the ceremony and put all the attention on William? How do royalists not feel like the biggest of idiots and hypocrites?
Justifiably, many commenters here at CB mentioned a certain lack of emphasis placed on Earthsh*t’s nominees and winners, which is rather *interesting* considering that we know a lot about the attendees in Boston. This is a great comment, Equality, because Peggington did not place the emphasis on his award on the people who earned it and is now kerfuffled about how that feels!
If I understood correctly, the RF said that Harry and Meghan could either 100% be part of the firm or not at all, no? (Originally, H&M had suggested a half in-half out solution.) So, now that H&M are not part of the firm, not beholden to the firm’s inner workings, and they need to earn their own money actually working…William is throwing a hissy fit. Because he didn’t foresee the consequences of what happens when H&M do not need to coordinate with the RF nor embiggen the work-shy do-little contingent.
The 50/50 arrangement not being ratified has turned out to be the biggest blessing for H&M.
Imagine them having to run everything by the Keens and then the Keens stealing those ideas and running with them…. not to mention the constant leaking…..
Flower, you are 100% right: it is a huge blessing that they are free of that ilk.
Petulant man-child. I’d love to know the viewing figures but based on some very quick internet search they aren’t available yet. He, his useless wife and racist family deserve everything coming to them.
Earthsh!t is trending on Twitter because people were turning off the BBC broadcast for any number of reasons — boring, hypocritical (all the celebs flown in, but the nominees and winners were virtual?!), didn’t live up to the hype. It’ll be very interesting to see what the PBS numbers will be.
I can’t imagine the PBS numbers will be that great. now that the awards show is over, I’m seeing zero coverage of it. The thing that people were interested in here in the US was what Kate was going to wear, and now we all have seen that and know what she wore so…..that’s done.
I saw it advertised on BBC iPlayer. Thought of watching five minutes to see how bad it was and then thought no, don’t bump up the figures. Did Kate do a speech?
“ William comes across like a limp, needy, juvenile, ignorant, racist bully.”
Sums it up nicely. Can’t really think of anything to add.
What’s disappointing is the real experts pandering to this pathetic excuse for a … what … leader?! Statesman?! Activist?! LOL
“According to the Netflix website, it formed its independent scientific advisory group to “volunteer their time to counsel and provoke us”.”
I love the “…and provoke us.” Unintended other meaning of the word, but so apt. Heh heh.
You can’t “win back” something that was never yours in the first place.
I’m trying to figure out if Will is always high/drunk, or if he has resting I Am Better Than You Peasants And You Are So Lucky To Be In My Incandescent Presence face.
This right here is why this “family’ will not survive the next 30 years.
It is so ingrained into Bill’s consciousness that everyone should bow to him, that he even believes that extends to private corporations in other countries. Also those Netflix executives need to resign ASAP because clearly they don’t understand the finer points of their Advisory roles – why on earth would they allow this conflict of interest to be broadcasted when it leaved them to be removed without cause at the next Board Meeting ?
To think that he went to America and demanded that his brother who has started a new life there (in Chucks words) literally be ‘shut up’, speaks volumes about the depth of the acrimony and jealousy Bill has for Harry. This goes beyond brotherly co-dependence and firmly into the territory of abuse. This is an illness. He needs to seek help.
This all also tells me that Harry escaped his abuser and like any abusive husband Bill is now stalking him, on the world stage in plain view and people are ok with this?
Also, what was the point of hosting Earthshot in the US, if not to secure American money and approval ? This is truly scraping the bottom of the barrel in desperation. Why can’t William just accept that there are some things his brother does better ?
Also what does Bill think will happen – that all those who support Harry & Meghan will all of a sudden be interested in his vanity project and tune in because he will be king one day? This is especially something I will never understand, there is no space under the sun where someone like me roots for W&K – so what is achieved by forcing them down my throat ? Aren’t the BRF supposed to be Figure heads/ soft diplomats ?
From all accounts and according to the BBC, most people switched channel after a few minutes after seeing how utterly boring the broadcast of Earthshot was. I am very keen to see the viewing figures for last night – guessing they wont be shared far and wide….
Also don’t get me started on the fact that (1) the winners were not invited and (2) the BRF did everything in their power to visibly show their lack of support for Invictus this year to the point of themselves scheduling key events on the most impt days.
They seem to want to be treated a certain way without actually putting in the work or having the qualities to sustain that engagement. Harry is clearly living and walking in the footsteps of his late mother. He chose a wife who embodies some of Diana’s values. Kate by contrast clearly has no interest is behaving like a fully formed human being and is happy to be projected onto (literally – green screen dress and all).
Anyway rant over – it’s the entitlement for me that just leaves me speechless.
Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes @Flower. Particularly to pointing out his moves straight out of the abuser playbook. It’s v transparent to any of us who have seen it before.
Excellent post. William is fixated on Harry and has been for a VERY long time. It gets worse every time he sees his little brother gain success and recognition. To see Harry have that success AND be happy and free from the institution…it must drive William mad, especially because I believe that deep down, he still doesn’t want to be king. If he did, he would be trying to do a lot more (or at least have the *appearance* of doing a lot more). He will never resolve this sick obsessiveness and hatred because he believes HE is the victim and Harry is the one who did wrong by leaving the system.
Abusers always HATE their loss of power.
The irony is that it’s William that is trapped in a prison of his own making.
@Flower: You made many good points and I absolutely forgot about how some other countries congratulated their athletes, but England didn’t. No one in Prince Harry’s family wished them good luck or acknowledged that Invictus was even happening at the time. Then, people who barely worked suddenly managed to schedule events during the Invictus Games. Okay. Now, is it Harry’s fault that the BRF can’t “overshadow” anything and their own plans to pull the focus away from Invictus fell apart? As I recall, even the BM wrote more about Invictus, which had been delayed due to Covid for a while, than they did what was going on in the BRF at that time.
this is so embarrassing. like, they could have just pushed out more info with the winners, and truly just pretended meghan and harry don’t exist. but of course, they wouldn’t do that because it is all they care about.
In the little coverage I have seen here in the UK there has been NO mention of the winners – its all been about Peggy and ‘What Mutton Wore’.
The entire trip was a disaster and the UK press are not even bothering to hide it.
Earthsh*t was also ignored when Macron showed up for a state dinner and Kanye went bonkers on Alex Jones’ show. What manager can this Prince Karen complain to about that? Poor Pegs.
Your post reminds me of something odd that happened the other day. I’m so used to seeing William’s project written as “Earthsh!t” or “Earthsh*t” that when I saw it written as “Earthshot” I was momentarily puzzled and wondered whether the person wrote it that way as a “shot” to William or something. I couldn’t quite figure until I realized it was the name William stole from another organization in the first place. So, whoever thought of these names, it worked on me…
James O’Brian talk radio host in England said he could not understand all the vitriol towards the Sussexes, but now he realized it’s plain jealousy, that the Sussexes are better than the Wails in everything thing they do, PR, Charisma, speaking and the list goes on, he said they were better looking also.
He also added, that the haters never believed that they would walk away from the Royal Family and that Meghan never felt below them, that she considered herself an equal human being.
James O’Brien is awesome, he has such great takes in the BRF and Harry & Meghan.
He’s spot on!
Perhaps I need new glasses but I don’t see anywhere in the article William asked anyone at all to Complain to Netflix?, can someone show me where it says that please
Oh nooooooo, I’m dying of embarrassment!! I think this is even more cringy than Charles’ pre-Crown release conniptions. At least that was tinged with like “he’s stupid to protest it but yeah, this is going to be bad for him” (and then it wasn’t). This is so… tangential- Will wasn’t even in the trailer! People watching the trailer aren’t thinking about you at all dude. They must be due to rename the Streisand effect.
You’re not the Prince of the world babe. Imagining thinking your fake party in Boston is more interesting to Netflix’s GLOBAL audience that they should adjust their schedule?? The entitlement is sick.
“You’re not the Prince of the world babe”
^^ This 100%
Exactly! Why would the US/non commonwealth countries care about him?
Honestly I think it would have gone so much better if they’d had the awards in the UK again. Maybe then he could’ve forced the rots to give it some good press without what I saw here in Boston, which was mostly complaining about the traffic and disruption caused by their visit. W and K should narrow their focus down to the UK and stop trying to get US attention it’s coming off as sweaty and desperate.
This is embarrassing and almost sad. If anything he should be raging against the press. After all his hard work and his deal with the press, he and Kate didn’t feature on any of the front pages of the Sunday papers. Earthshot was a flop.
This week in particular has been absolutely fascinating. The egghead has to know, right? He has to know, on some level, that he is dull, substandard, a non-starter.. while his brother and sister-in-law shine so brightly.
What must it be like to be so deliberately deluded and catered-to that you can fail so spectacularly, over and over again, yet have “the firm” and the gutter press holding you up every day?
I cannot even imagine.
@HannahB I’ll go further and suggest he knows that everything his brother tried to do to help him modernise the monarchy was right the way forward. Not the Middletons, not the Courtiers not his father or even the late Queen. William knows that his brother would be willing to take the flack and help him succeed if he would only meet him half way. Instead he threw one of his infamous tantrums and is now seeing the consequences of his actions. It’s ok being king and it’s ok listening to the sycophants but, the one person who could (and would) tell him exactly where he would likely go wrong he banished to “Overseas.”
I truly believe William’s never-ending smear campaign isn’t about Harry doing well. It’s about William messing up so badly that he daren’t admit that he got it so badly wrong.
Cringeworthy. What a spoiled petulant person he turned into. His father did those sorts of events right and invited winners of princes trust awards to a reception.charles should have waited to give will prince of Wales title. Will should leave harry alone
Charles didn’t give him the title so soon for him. It was purely selfish to have a new Princess of Wales. Eliminates any media stories around when it will happen and immediately gives someone else that title to use publicly
It’s really concerning to me that he can get actual professional environmental scientists to do his bidding, especially over something so stupid and insignificant. A lot of people are under the spell of monarchy and consider “royals” actual superior beings that they’re supposed to “bend the knee” to. And, sadly, it’s not just the British. Way too many Americans treat these people as special and important. Pretty much makes me sick. 🤮
This was my thought. It is deeply unseemly for these scientists to give these quotes.
Can you imagine, the Nobel or MaCArthur grant board members whinging about how their board president’s brother’s employer was behaving. These quotes should never have been given and Earthshot makes me feel kind of despairing about the seriousness of our efforts to actually save the environment. Like, I can’t even feel schadenfreude here because it’s really such a shame.
Being royal adjacent is apparently a hell of a drug. Royal lackeys like these “scientists” prove it every day.
What pathetic and insecure behaviour. Prince of Wales, 1st in line to the throne, multi million pound Duchy in your control, a photo op with Kennedys and President Biden and yet he’s still acting like a loser.
If William really cared about the winners he should have had them fly in since everybody else did and let them rub shoulders with rich philanthropists so that they can get even more funding for their work. That’s how you celebrate the winners. Not by hiding them away.
Not a good example to set for his children. George may be turning out to be like dad
While it is definitely not a good example for his children we don’t know anything about George, he’s just a little kid. Can we not leave him and the other two out of it all? It’s just fate that made their parents these two a-holes, they didn’t choose it.
I think it is what harry was saying this is generational situation. I hope harry can stem the tide and the heir and spare dynamic changes.
LMAO, Hannah Jones got the memo that Super Bown moment was cringey, so changed it to World Cup.
They are so bad at this.
I noticed this change too.
The focus last week was on Macron’s visit and the state dinner. The place to be was Washington and not Boston.
If you don’t want your event ignored in the UK press, don’t hold it during the World Cup.
Good point. And don’t spend hundreds of thousands travelling to an uninterested America and setting it up there when you could have stayed home to hand out the prizes.
Every single time I’m invited to draw a comparison between William and Harry I think of this video.
https://youtu.be/j1zM54UqWD8
I just can’t anymore with this guy. If he weren’t so boring, he’d be tragic. All the opportunities in the world, but his raging narcissism leads him to the wrong choice every time.
I wonder if that “PR guru” or whatever he was called that they poached from NBC will have a job after this? Wasn’t he supposed to help them “take back America!”? The Wails should stop wasting everyone’s time and go back to what they do best: being boring. William is so insecure for someone with the guaranteed job of head of state. No one else can get it as long as he is alive. No need for him to make a fool of himself trying to one up his brother.
How many PR experts have they hired over the yeard, with zero canges? I sometimes wonder if they have the Tower full of ex PR people who’s told it to them straight, tried to make them understand how the world works but they won’t listen.
The oversized sense of unearned privilege is astounding. William expect the world to stand still when he has an event.
Had TOB’s team done a modicum of research, they would have avoided scheduling 🌍💩Show near the 1st of the month. The most basic planning (or even just keen observation) would have revealed the pattern that Netflix always promotes new content around the beginning of each month. Incandescent and Mumbles could have easily sidestepped the “overshadowing” with better planning.
The basic takeaway is that Peg can’t wrap his mind around the simple concept that he’s a nobody in America. We bow to no royalty. An American company is under no obligation to kiss his pasty white ass. The quicker he processes the fact, the easier he will adjust to the fact that he isn’t the future king of the US.
Poor deluded fool! LDE indeed!
So is the L in LDE ‘lil or limp ?
Take your pick. 😄
Waaaaait a minute, lol. Am I the only one who remembers all the articles when The Crown was being filmed about how Harry and Megan were LITERALLY slapping the queen in the face by working with Netflix? And how he should be ashamed of himself for not getting rid of the whole Netflix deal?
And now it’s just coming out that William’s whole fake charity scheme is staffed by Netflix employees??
Sweet Jesus. If I was a 40 year old Prince, I wouldn’t be going to people to complain about another company who had zero to do with my terrible ass “awards” show. He is embarrassing. And how the hell was Earthshot important to the planet? No one cared, and most people were like why are you doing this in December in Boston??? This was a terrible idea. And if the idea is that we can’t criticize Prince William because hey he’s doing some good, this is how you get people like Trump coming to power. It’s not the 1700s, I can’t be sent to the Tower. This was the stupidest thing ever and he should not have hosted this mess in the U.S. He only did this because he got jealous of his brother’s super stardom this summer doing Invictus. End of story.
Agree with all of this and it does seem like he really wanted Earthshot to be his Invictus Games. Unfortunately for William, it’s not really even in the same league, so to speak. The royals have known for a while that the documentary and book were coming out at the end of 2022/early 2023. They chose to schedule this event during that time. What else did they expect? Of course the Americans would be talking about the Neflix doc. We do, in fact, like the right kind of tea.
Yeah, I remember reading William wanted Earthshot to be like the Nobel prize. If he took it seriously and actually worked on it it could really be important and influential. If William was smart he’d stop hiring yes men and hire competent ppl then roll up his selves and start giving a damn. Hell stop icing out and publicly smearing his brother and ask him for help!!!
Yep. He wants to compete with Harry because Invictus was kick ass. Even the RR had to admit it and were bitter they got blocked from being able to attend. Harry is so good with kids/people/that it’s embarrassing when he does anything. William cannot. It’s not in his DNA.
Can someone please photoshop something funny into Kate’s green dress?
Like a real woman’s body?
There’s a video from their early childhood that’s made its way to Tik Tok. In it, Diana is playing with both boys, who are maybe 5 and 3. William is being a little jerk who won’t listen or go inside as she’s asked. Diana says “Oh well then. Harry will just have all of the fun then” and William starts running towards her yelling “noooooooo!”
I think this is probably the best description of the relationship between them – better than words could describe. Harry minding his business and William just seething about it, and not wanting him to have fun or joy. He’s treated Harry like that all of their lives, and the way William began to treat Meghan was thankfully Harry’s final straw.
There are many more like this…. a very famous one of Chuck, Di, Bill and Harry visiting the Spanish royals and harry playing with a puppy after Bill rejected it and then wanting it once the puppy is feeling safe / happy with Harry.
The first day of school where Bill petulantly greets his teachers and Harry extends his hands for a hand-shake so friendly, warm and innocent with no agenda.
The BRF casting Harry off as the “spare” was in fact Harry’s blessing. He was then free under Diana’s tutelage to develop as an empathetic being. Granted he only got 12 years – but my God he must miss her everyday and must have felt like a fish out of water amongst his family.
I am guessing that H titling his book ‘spare’ also is in reference to his treatment growing up. The UK peerage system is barbaric and should be retired.
Yep there is so much more. I am sure others on here will fill those incidents in.
William’s development seems to have permanently stalled out at the playground bully phase. I wonder if that childhood head injury with the golf club and broken skull resulted in real brain damage. That would explain his consistently moronic behavior. Is that the “big secret” that the BM has been sitting on, reluctant to expose?
It may have been a contributing factor to his immature adult behaviour, but even as a baby Diana used to call him Billy Basher. As the future heir, I think he was spoiled, coddled, catered to and constantly reminded of his special place in the BRF. His behaviour reminds me of a couple of family members and people I’ve worked with who have been diagnosed with BPD and NPD. In both these disorders, the main symptom is arrested emotional development, followed by lack of emotional and impulse control. Especially with narcissists, there is a lack of remorse, empathy and sympathy. It simply isn’t there, and I think William could be a poster boy for these disorders.
Everything you all mentioned here is so on point.
Bill and kate insist to everyone that they are the stable geniuses HHR Prince and Princess of Wails but they are really …
Kkkatasha Fatale and Billy Badenov.
consistently angry, evil and blowing themselves up.
Kate in that green dress with that hair , i will never not see natasha. plus bald boris telling her to sharrup.
The way they all feel so threatened by a single trailer is pathetic and telling. What they’re saying is basically climate > racism, huh.
It doesn’t work like that mate.
Disgusting all of them.
After the debacle in Boston, I doubt anyone cares was earthsh*t executives have to say anyway.
Fear is a great motivator to go on the attack, but to use someone else to do it for you is classic chicken-sh*t behaviour. William can bluster and bloviate and whine all he likes, this documentary is going to blow the roof off the sleazy tit-for-tat relationship he, Kate, KC3, Camzilla, and Ma Meddlesome have with the rota, and how complicit they are in the tabloid smearing. Methinks this is the tipping point for the BRF and monarchy as we know it.
That made me laugh. I think the BRF is still thinking it has the global reach and obedience of the nineteenth century. Netflix must have laughed. These institutions are the real world powers nowadays, William.
I wonder if some of the more minor Royals will now change tack and prepare their children for real life now that the penny is dropping about their lack of relevancy.
These last few weeks must have clued them into the sharply shifting landscape – they would be really negligent not to take some serious notes.
The royals are pretty dim. I don’t think they are easily clued in.
This is so very “William”, the whinging ‘statesman’.
TBH what I think this really shows is that PW is terrified of what might come out in the Sussexes’ show. Terrified, because he knows what he did and what Kate did, and probably what other family members did too.
Which is too bad. The Netflix lawyers must have been over this thing with a fine-toothed comb before it was OK’d for broadcast. They’ll be ready for the challenge.
Eh, the British press have been using the “Kardashian” label for Harry and Meghan even before they left that salty island, so it’s not exactly original thinking on TOB’s part.
And it’s not a very good comparison, for a lot of reasons – the Kardashians have sought the spotlight, for one thing, and continued, constant access is all part of the brand. Harry and Meghan have done one major tv interview so far, and a few interviews. Part of the reason this trailer is so intriguing is that we haven’t actually heard much from Harry and Meghan themselves. Mama Kris would never let that happen, lol!
It’s also a dumb comparison because you know that the Wails would absolutely kill to have even 1% of the name recognition of a Kardashian.
I keep hearing about all the “celebrities” that attended this event, but not one photo of any of these important people and no list of names except the entertainment . How many were there? Why is no one mentioning the size of their shining moment?
It’s so embarrassing, and sad to see all these hard-working accomplished people associated with them.
Christiana Figueres is a legend in the climate advocacy movement; Hannah Jones is similarly a legend in the corporate sustainability field. And here they are, part of the Royalwashing. Hope they are getting paid really well because they both deserve far better.
Oh! And the people they met with at Harvard are global leaders on communicating, innovating and designing policy drawing on early childhood science. Suspect 30 minutes of time with Kate was more than enough. She has done so little, and nothing of substance, on her early years work.
Seeing as how the winners weren’t even AT the event, I’m not sure how pulling attention from the event could be equated with pulling attention from the winners. I’m just saying…
The Kardashians are successful, self made billionaires. And are pretty effing effective in promoting their causes. Look at Kim K’s work in reforming justice in America. She trotted down to Congress, testified to the delight of Congress and press, cleverly tweaked Trump’s narcissism to favor needed judicial reforms.
So being compared to the Kardashians is IMO dang impressive. Far better than being called the failed and boring Wales, (except when they want to be a greenwashing highlighter).
Truth is W&K would like nothing better than to have the mega global brand of the Kardashians. And their self made billions. But being the dimmed, lazy, privileged spoilt twits they are, W&K screeched with their media megaphone the best evidences why Britain needs to become a republic today.
A more important thing to do with Earthshot would be to make it possible for the winners to network with scientists and communities so that their ideas, if effective, could be more widely implemented. That way the focus would be on the projects and the science. They should make documentaries of them, done in an interesting and appealing way to appeal to the general public, you know like what the science guy does on televsion. In fact a continuing series on television for ten years would be great. William could narrate the documentaries, so could still get his face out there. But then, for the Earthshot to evolve this way would mean that its origins had to come from a place of genuine concern for the planet, and not a desire to create a personal legacy. However, a prize is not a legacy- we need to know what was done that had genuine effect.