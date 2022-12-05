Netflix released a new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer about the invisible contract

LOL. The British media and the Windsors spent all weekend freaking out about the Netflix teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan, the docuseries which has been in the works for two-plus years, and now Netflix has released another trailer, bright and early on the East Coast on Monday morning. This answers one big question for me, which is about how Netflix will release the series, whether we’ll get all of the episodes at once or whether it will be a weekly drop. We’re apparently getting the six episodes split into two volumes, spread out in two weeks. Which makes it the perfect companion weekly piece for the release of Harry’s Spare memoir. Harry told these motherf–kers to stop trying to kill his wife and now he’s going to burn the whole f–king thing down.
Yep. I’m glad Harry’s thinking has evolved too – I often believe Harry has (historically) put too much emphasis on the media’s culpability and not his family’s. The British media is ridiculous, racist, hateful, hideous and sexist. But so many of the royal storylines are not being plucked out of thin air – they are being “planted,” as Harry says in the trailer. The royal courts actively briefed against the Sussexes, it wasn’t just a solely media-generated campaign. Anyway, Salt Island was already screaming, crying and throwing up, I imagine there will be some day-drinking happening today.
They are so attractive. As individuals, sure, but together OMG they are hot!
My comment shows up first under two M&H and brf posts today. It must be a sign… that I need to get out of the house xD
That’s EXACTLY what I want to see! How they are smearing against these two. The whole world needs to know the truth!!!
Soooo glad this docuseries isn’t just about their work but also about this terrible, awful truth.
All I can say is “Amen”!!!
I agree that they’re hot together, but I don’t think Harry’s attractive. I look at him and I see Charles.
In Harry, I see what Charles would’ve looked like had the gene pool worked for him instead of against him.
He has very close together eyes. I sound obsessed by the Windsor male eyes! But Charles has the same and I can see where you’re coming from. I think Harry has a sexiness based on charisma. He’s the best looking of his male family just IMO
agree 100%. I think it partially has to do with the way that they look at each other, and the way they treat each other.
you can see it in the way they look at each other that they’re each gaga for their spouse…they truly care about each other.
Oh wow. The next few weeks are going to be AMAZING. I am so happy that they made this series and they’re really going there (based on what we’ve seen so far). This is what the BRF and BM have been terrified of for so long but they’ve been busy crying wolf every time H&M so much as breathed. Well, here it is folks.
Getting an inside perspective on how gossip is created and how the stories are shaped for the masses by someone who wants to burn it all down is exciting. I cannot wait!
So right: learning the actual nuts-and-bolts process of smearing would be legitimately fascinating on its own, even if a viewer didn’t really care about H&M in particular. We do, so it’s doubly fascinating.
Same, Sarah! When I first heard about this documentary I didn’t believe that they would really go there. I thought it was going to be more about creating Archewell and the work they’re doing.
But I hope Prince Harry burns that institution to the ground. It cracks me up that they thought they had to worry about Meghan when Harry has been sitting in the corner, stretching and cracking his muscles, getting ready for battle. You just know he’s got a list of people who screwed him over and now he’s coming for them. I love it.
And I love him so much for breaking the cycle and getting his wife and child(ren) out of there. That must have taken so much courage to turn your back on everything you’ve been told your entire life – like leaving a cult. Because even if you know deep down it’s wrong or things should be different, doing something about it is still so hard. Diana would be so proud of him for giving Meghan the protection and care (and love!) she never got.
Spot on! It’s EXACTLY like leaving a cult.
Burn it alllll down, Harry. For the last few years, every single time he has mentioned how afraid he was that history would repeat itself, I get chills. Same is true here. This is a man his has no f**ks left to give. I will never not be impressed that he decided to remove himself and his family from the toxic RF.
I love your comment, Sussex Watcher – I think it’s spot on.
Knowing how next-level unhinged his family is going to be over the next month+, I really hope he’s ready to cut all ties completely. I would even love to see them renounce/give back the Sussex titles on their own and say they have no interest in being affiliated with the family at all anymore. Adopt the surname Spencer and KEEP. IT. MOVING. “You need us, we don’t need you.”
Side benefit: after 20 years of Diana cosplay, Kate’s going to be furious about how effortlessly the narrative will shift to Megan being the new Diana (both in terms of being targeted and for the work she does)
I hope that kate will be portrayed as a perpetrator and villain like the others and not as a victim because she married in this family!!!
The line about the hierarchy and stories being planted……
even if nothing else is said in the series (which obviously isn’t true, other things will be said, LOL), but could that make it any clearer that stories were coming from W&K and Charles, AND That Harry was prevented from correcting said stories bc of the “hierarchy”? That also leads into Harry in general being thrown under the bus to protect William (cough Rose Hanbury Cough.)
I think it will harken back to when Harry and William were fed to the press to embiggen Camilla too. So, not just during this present day crap, but back then as well.
We, and hopfully quite a lot of others will understand that, but I’m not so sure the majority will, unless H&M spesifically mention them. I’m not sure they’ll go there.
It’s great if they put this in a bigger perspective about married ins, like this trailer is hinting at, because that will hopfully make it easier for others to realise the truth. It’s not just M&H complaining about not being nr 1 (like the haters are calling it), the whole royal court are f#%% up. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think the emphasis will be on the courtiers and the press, more than any family members. If anything, H will repeat the part about them being trapped in the system.
@couch potato: That’s what I’m afraid of, yes. When they really don’t name them by there name, it would be very disappointing. The problem is, that most, like you sad, would not understand it like we do in this community. Too blind to understand when they don’t see and hear it clearly with their own eyes and ears. Or when they just don’t want to see it, you have to throw it in their face…
I know I’m in the minority but I’m disappointed that the series seems to be about the Royal family. I thought for sure it would be about Harry and Meghan and their lives with the Royals as a footnote. Don’t get me wrong I will be watching since it’s going to get into more specifics about when they were working Royals. But it seems more looking back instead of moving forward. Of course these are trailers. The Royal stuff could end up being one or two episodes.
@Louise177, exactly, we have no way of knowing how much the series is going to focus on the RF— Netflix is obviously taking the most scandalous bits for the trailers to grab attention and get people talking. I can’t imagine that there won’t also be a lot on their work, stuff like behind the scenes at IG, etc.
And if it does end up being all/mostly about the RF, I’m okay with that because that family has been trying to destroy them for years and this is the LEAST they deserve. The Sussexes can always do a follow up series with Netflix that focuses more on Archewell.
I’d be happier knowing for sure that both would happen independently: two series, one about past drama and the other on present work. I want both!
@Louise777 this is a part of their live story. They had to flee. The royals were holding Meghans passport. They basically ran in the middle of the night. The US embassy got her a passport and they escaped to Canada. Then to the protection of the Sainted Tyler Perry in LA while they figured things out. This is part of their story. The framework and the background of royalty and what happens to women is a part of their story since Harry decided – heck no and pulled them out. How is that not clear? Their love story is that they chose each other over all else.
But it’s not looking backwards – the smear campaign in the tabloid media, online harassment via paid bots and trolls, relentless character assassination – it’s all very much in the present. The royals, the firm, the courtiers, the british press – they’re still doing it. They never stopped. Harry and Meghan have tried being silent, they’ve tried going along to get along, they tried literally fleeing the country, and none of it stopped their aggressors. They did the Oprah interview as a warning, a plea – call off your dogs, leave us alone – and instead, the royal family doubled down, called Meghan a bully, sent Jason Knauf to offer testimony in favor of the Daily Fail against Meghan, and continued the smears.
As much as it pains their detractors, Harry and Meghan are not going to hide in a cave for the rest of their lives, silent and shamed for committing the crime of loving each other. They are trying to move on; the royal family are the ones clinging to them, unable to utter a sentence about Will or Kate or any of the rest of them without including a putdown about the Sussexes.
This constant barrage of hate has real-life consequences. Their lives are literally in danger. Their children’s lives are in danger. So they’re doing what they need to do to put a stop to this once and for all. Who are we to say what is or isn’t necessary to secure the safety of their family?
I bet their lawyers have come up with a lot of info during lawsuits and issuing threatening letters about stories. The tabloid writers may have revealed some of their “sources”.
I bet you’re right. Whenever I see Harry talk about protecting his family and history repeating itself, it floors me that the RF doubled down on their bad behavior. The smart thing, no matter what your side or beliefs, is- we regret this happened and support our family member and his family- not “he’s an arsehole for doing that”.
He 💯 knew about his family.. Of course he did. There were always loads of clues. But he dealt with it by joining the military. And when younger some partying like most of his set. Since he’s had to protect his own family, he’s willing to call out larger family. But even tampon 3 whined about his parents in authorised books and on TV so how can they complain?
Lol, they’re complaining cuz they know they did it and just don’t want him to say anything. Oh well.
Exactly! I have no f to give to the brf. The hypocrisy is legend!
Yes, that’s it exactly. And yes, @Kaiser, burn it down.
Right?! The complaints about him telling his story from the BRF and the RRs – are such bullshit because so many royals have authorized biographies out and so many RRs have done biographies on Harry and others. So…the RRs are allowed to tell Harry’s story but he can’t tell his own story? Charles can publish a bio saying his parents were awful, but Harry needs to zip it? Make it make sense!
Wow! Looking forward to this thankfully I have Friday off so I can watch it to my heart’s content all night long and on repeat 😂🤣
When he said leaking and planting I was like “oh shit, is he finally going to publicly acknowledge how many of the hit pieces were inside jobs?!” I’m glad I’m not the only one who took it like that.
Omg. Pregnant Meghan looks so cute in that stretchy green dress! When she was out in public while pregnant, she was always wearing outfit outfits. So seeing her in something relaxed that really shows off her belly is adorable.
Leaking and planting: THIS! Steph, I had the same reaction. I really hope he names names with the British media as well.
Yaaasssss on the leaking and planted comment. I cannot wait for this. And if he doesn’t name names but just insinuates, then I really hope it leads to them all turning on each other so that it all comes out anyway. You know they won’t be able to keep their mouths shut even if he doesn’t explicitly say who leaked what and who planted which stories.
The BRF screwed themselves so badly by not allowing the half-in, half-out proposal. They are just so incredibly stupid and shortsighted. And I love that for them 🤷🏽♀️
They were too arrogant (stupid really) to agree to the half in half out proposal. Also, they really thought they could bring H&M to their knees.
They didn’t know H&M were seeds.
He might not have to outright name anyone. From the trailer, it looks like the visuals might clearly point to the source of each lie/plant. Looking forward to the chaos.
Persephone—The RF didn’t plan on the half-in working anyway because H&M are way smarter and more accomplished than the rest of this awful clan. The Firm simply can _not_ afford anyone outshining Charles, Will, or Kate—and it would have used half-in to keep cutting H&M off at the knees.
Oh I was wishing they dropped it all at once. But I saw there was a volume 2 on the 15th so how will that work with weekly drops?
I thought they were dropping three episodes at a time – so not one a week for six weeks but three a week for two weeks.
Episode 1 on the 8th, episode 2 on the 15th. It says so in the trailer. And I bet they don’t run over the holidays, and ramp up again in Jan.
No, it said VOLUME 1 and 2.
Didn’t see right, I thought first six episodes on the 8th and then a volume 2 on the 15th.
Pam – it says volume I and volume II, not episode. So each volume could be multiple episodes.
That’s actually kinda fascinating from a business POV.
Netflix has always done drops which gives them a big immediate impact, but other streaming services don’t, so they can keep the public engaged for much longer. (Compare The Crown to the MCU/Star Wars stuff on D+.) So there’s been talk at Netflix of moving away from the model.
And this looks like it may be an attempt to do that? Drop a few episodes, keep the public conversation on what’s covered there. And *then* drop a few more episodes with even more information, and so the public conversation keeps going.
The fact that Netflix is doing it with this makes me think they know they have good stuff.
Yes. This is very unusual for Netflix. I think they know that the content of the docuseries is going to make HUGE news, so they believe each individual volume/episode can stand on its own as an event.
They’ve done drops like these for other shows, like Love Is Blind. They must save it for shows that garner more internet conversation.
I’m really glad this is over a 6-week period. I’m sick of the binge model of streaming.
I agree! The most I can manage in an evening is one one-hour episode of something.
Plus we’ll have a whole week to talk about each one!
It’s not over a 6 week period. The first three come out on the 8th and the next three come out on the 15th. It’s volume 1 and 2
Yes! Say it like it is! Tell us how you really feel!!!
Yassss! I am ready for this. Tell it Harry &Meghan!
Oh yes – there is some tea coming ladies, get the wine and nibbles in.
As I said in the other post – the Cambridges will be bricking it and we’ve already had a story over the weekend about Cain saying he will refute any ‘wild claims’ coming from the documentary which mean he is sh!t scared about being exposed as a racist bully -as will his wife. The UK press pretty much told us who was leaking/planting these stories and all roads lead to KP and Jason Knauf. As for Chuck 3.0 I think he’s relaxed about it as the worst from him is already in the public domain (security etc..).
It’s clear Harry is done with his family and the institution. Peggy is not fit to be King, even more so than his father. If the crown makes to to him he is likely to be the last Monarch.
It is clear that he is DONE. We all said they were so busy harassing Meghan, they forgot about Harry. I didn’t think he was gonna burn it down, but now I’m thinking he’s standing there with a flamethrower. They killed his mother, they tried to kill his wife, and he by now has probably learned the history of the British royal family in toto without the pro-monarchy propagandizing British history is still steeped in. The way they have treated women who married in has always been absolutely abysmal. So much so, that aristocratic women from other countries, when asked if they would marry a royal, would say basically, “Lol no I prefer not being treated like trash and also not marrying a man who will murder me.”
This is something I’ve been looking forward to almost my whole life without knowing it. The BRF was taken completely by surprise by a prince who loves his wife. That is not a thing that is supposed to happen.
I have felt the Oprah interview was a warning shot of “Stop harassing us or we will go there” and since they didn’t they are going there. The RF only have themselves to blame.
And did anyone see Chris Bouzy in the trailer? He is going to expose the hate accounts.
Ginger – yes, Chris Bouzy! I wonder if he has some irrefutable proof that the hate accounts go back to KP and Jason Knife(in the back). As an aside, I’m excited for his Spoutible app.
Also, Emily – I wonder if Harry has some proof that the family wanted Meghan dead. Like an email hinting at something or flat out saying something. Because the number of RRs who wrote articles about how Harry – and Harry alone – would be welcome back into the fold cannot have been without instruction from the palace.
He’s SO done.
I wonder how much of a difference living in California has made. Like he hasn’t lived in England in almost 3 years now, he’s in the midst of a very different tabloid and celebrity culture, he is working with people HE’S picked, who are loyal to HIM and meghan, not these men in gray with this loyalty to “the crown” above all else, etc. He gets to do what he wants to do and I wonder if that’s made him realize, even more than he already realized, how messed up the Firm is as a system and a family.
I’m wary about cbouzy, he’s problematic. There is a lot of info on twitter about him relating to crypto scams. I wish they weren’t using his service.
Sounds like racist derangers on the bird app attacking Bouzy’s reputation. Not surprised
@ginger yes! Saw Bouzy there too! Good for him! He’s done more practical work to shut down hate accounts than anyone (not employed by H&M).
Also someone commented that he promoted crypto… What? No. I’ve been following him on Twitter since early 2020. He never did. He walks the talk and freaks a lot “experts” by being better at their jobs (eg, midterm election predictions) than they are.
@TheVolvesSeidr, The gossip on Twitter is not true. And when people like us restate the lies, the lies get amplified even if that is not the intention. I’m sure since you found the info on Twitter, you would have found cbouzy refuting those allegations. It would have been better if you had presented both sides… including in your post that cbouzy denied all of those Twitter accusations.
I agree. KP were also the ones with the fake bullying stuff before the Oprah interview.
@Nic, I feel like releasing the fake bullying story the Friday before the Oprah interview was the point of no return for the RF. It showed that even though they knew that Harry now had the freedom to say whatever he wanted to the entire world, their strategy was NOT going to be backing the fck off him and his family.
And the constant media harassment of the Sussexes has continued, the drama over Lilibet’s name, the security BS, etc…they’ve kept adding fuel to the fire ever since.
So idk when this stopped filming, but they’ve been baiting and antagonizing Harry every damn day, relentlessly, for YEARS now, so I’m not surprised if he just reached his breaking point and thought “F it, I’m just going to let it all out.”
The biggest tea to most regular people is the planting of stories to benefit those further up the food chain. That will be huge.. But what I’ve noticed recently is the turning a blind eye, I guess, to the nastiness, the deliberate embiggening, the lack of questioning.. Eg an environmentalist friend was praising pegger. When I called her on the hypocrisy, she said well you wouldn’t know and then used loaded put down language to make sure I knew my place. It’s so ingrained
So after being put down and condescended to do you still consider the person a friend?
The Old Chick – I’d disagree on that. I don’t know about your environmentalist friend or other environmentalists, but I do think the tide has turned (somewhat) on the hypocrisy and empty embiggening. At least on Twitter. I see loads of non-SussexSquad people (so, just casual observers) calling out the hate, double standards (for Meghan and Keen), racism, and lies, etc. With racistroyalfamily and notmyking trending for days or longer, it seems that people are waking up.
I have to admit I am shocked. And delighted. I hope this documentary turns out to be as dishy, relevant, and straightforward as the trailers make it seem because nobody needs the drama. Least of all H&M. All they wanted was to live their lives, work, have a family. And they also deserve to tell their story.
I do think they might go easier on Kate simply because Harry makes it clear that the women marrying into the institution get a raw deal and there are a few glimpses of Kate when he says that. I never thought she was the driving force behind all of this and I know people here disagree with that. If it turns out I was wrong, I’ll eat my words. But I really do think it was mostly William, Chuck, and the courtiers who tried to destroy Meghan. We’ll see.
I hope they bring all the receipts. I have a bottle of red waiting.
I agree. Harry is very clear that the women marrying into the family are treated terribly. The difference with Kate is that at some point she decided to participate rather than be a victim. She bought into it. I think Harry watched that transformation in her and is sad about it. He knows that- to some extent- staying in that family is kill or be killed.
So yes, and. Yes Kate was a victim of the institution/media/etc AND she decided to be an active participant and has probably done or at least turned a blind eye to some of the terrible things.
Emmi – we know for a fact that Keen was behind some of it because of the wedding crying story. She let that lie fester for years when she could have leaked to correct the record (if not just corrected it outright). So I cannot believe a person who would let that racist stereotype linger for years (when she could see the damage being done to Meghan) would be innocent in other ways. Plus we saw with our own eyes her behavior toward Meghan in public.
“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this family”. I wanted to jump for joy when he said that. Although she has cast her lot with the royals and has had much to do with the abuse of Meghan, you only have to look at Kate and how she looks now to know there has been “pain and suffering” there. She is a forty year old woman who looks fifty. And she is literally a shadow of her former self. A skeleton 🩻. I don’t feel sorry for her, but I don’t doubt she’s had a very hard time in this family. Her dream of marrying a prince has turned into a nightmare and the prince has turned out to be a frog.
@SussexWatcher: I know people bring up this story to prove she is as bad as the rest of them. I never thought she was the mastermind behind this tbh. I don’t think she’s the mastermind behind anything, really. There was only one senior royal who Meghan could’ve theoretically brought to tears and it was Kate, who else was going to cry because of her? A woman of course. The sister in law. Who just had a baby. I don’t believe for a second that Kate can just plant stories on her own because she decides to.
I think for her it was always sink or swim and she decided to swim with the sharks. But we’ll see. I’m actually most fascinated by that dynamic and what role she plays.
Oh she can plant stories. She and her family had Niraj Tanna on standby to leak to during the dating years, who they have since ditched (he was handy as they were able to use him and then publicly rebuke him if the stories didn’t go her way).
Kate was obviously not a mastermind, but I think she had an equal part in it. She and the Middletons have been doing this for a long time.
@Emmi I do agree with your comment that for Kate it was sink or swim and she decided to swim with the sharks. That’s exactly what happened IMO. She was always a bit of a shark based on stories but she made a decision to survive in the Firm.
that said, Kate can absolutely plant stories on her own when she wants to. The dress fitting crying story – that was from Camila Tominey, who insisted that her sources were impeccable. Of course they were, her source was either Kate or Carole (with Kate’s permission.) Tominey used to be quite critical of Kate (her article about her during the India tour was BRUTAL, even mocking Kate’s accent), and now she isn’t anymore….bc she’s getting something in return.
They all play a press game and I think we’re going to hear a lot more about it.
As with all women who side with the patriarch, Kate is mean to Meghan to protect herself. She’s even more vicious than Billy needs to be, because Billy is going to be King.
Kate is just as guilty. She has so suffered. But instead of not wanting to inflict that pain on another, she kicks Meghan while Meghan was down. She’s still doing it. She signals to the public that she ain’t even stand near Meghan let a,one acknowledge her, as a signal of whom to abuse.
Many people who hurt others have also been hurt. It doesn’t excuse it.
So here’s the thing, “the pain and suffering of women marrying into this family” is a real thing and that pain and suffering is caused by a patriarchal society that includes both men and women. Kate is a victim of that but she also actively harmed another victim of the very same thing. Harry did not even look or interact with Kate once during the funeral. In fact, he actively avoided looking at her. I’d say she burnt through whatever sympathy he likely had for her. And I disagree in that I think Kate can absolutely plant stories. Her hands are not clean.
@Enmi, yes, there’s a one shot that’s truly so quick that if you blink you miss it, and if I hadn’t already seen the photos, I wouldn’t have known what it even was. But it showed Kate leaving her London home on what was (I think?) her 21st birthday, because there was a rumor that she and William would be engaged by then, and there are hordes of photographers outside waiting for her. They chase her down the street, really getting in her face, and continue shoving cameras at her as she gets in her car and tries to drive away.
And I’m glad it’s there, because it shows Harry is at least trying to be fair. No, Kate did not have it anywhere near as horrifically as Meghan (or Diana) did, but she didn’t experience absolutely zero harassment ever, either. Even if he just threw it in there to mollify her stans. How much can they bitch about it if his comment about “women marrying into this family” is followed by a shot of Diana, then one of Kate, then some of Meghan.
Once he starts talking about KP leaking to the press and, if he gets into it, colluding with the freaking Markles, it’s a completely different story and Kate should be dragged over the coals for her behavior.
I always think of this shot when they were doing the Christmas walk and someone stepped in front of Kate and her face said it all, she has a attitude that she is just as important as Will and instead of being kind and embracing a woman who could have been an ally she only saw Meghan as a threat. No doubt Kate is suffering and I feel like Harry is hinting at that by not saying my mom and Meghan suffered…. Also those rumors Harry was pissed at Will for cheating on Kate like their dad did to their mom I think.
Harry refusing to look at Kate at family events does indicate that, at least behind the scenes, he does consider Kate culpable for her own horrible behavior which we’ve all seen with our own eyes.
Emmi – Keen and her family have been planting stories since she was girlfriend. She’s not innocent. And since we know this to be the truth (planting stories and collaborating with RRs), she could have just as easily planted a story that Meghan was doing her best and a welcome addition to the family and will make a great royal and on and on. But she didn’t.
And just because she’s a woman doesn’t mean she’s not actively briefing against other women, particularly a Black woman. We’ve seen time and time again how white feminism isn’t for all women. Kate benefitted from Meghan being eaten alive by the family and the press and at no point stood up (or leaked a story) to try to help her. And in fact, was rude (many times) and aggressive (at the funeral walkabout) and dismissive (at the polo game when Archie was an infant) toward Meghan in public with cameras watching. She must have been a million times worse behind the scenes. So Keen gets no passes from me. Especially after how welcoming and kind Harry was to her when she married in. Can you imagine how upsetting that was to Harry and Meghan that Keen couldn’t offer the same kindness toward his new wife that he himself had given Kate? She’s a horrible person who actively contributed to Meghan’s abuse.
I genuinely think Kate could be both victim and perpetrator here at the same time. Punching down because she’s been punched down herself. That doesn’t absolve her for her treatment of Meghan and her voluntary receipt of white supremacist adulation. And clearly, she did something that made Harry not give her eye contact at all in their last visit to the UK, suggesting that Harry is done with empathizing with Kate. She’s more sinning than sinned against, but I’m still in the camp that says Carole’s grooming was and is a problem.
My god just can’t wait anymore!!! Though really I’ll have to brace myself for everything that’s coming. Apart from the cute pictures,the real story is going to be gut wrenching. That finger snap by Meghan and her expression 😭
I agree, @Mooney. I also am bracing myself for what hellfire the two palaces are going to rain down. Harry and Meghan will be just fine, but I do think it is going to be a “fasten your seatbelts” few weeks for them.
I’m disappointed that it’s a weekly drop. I wanted to binge, binge and binge again. It’s one of the reasons I love Netflix. Maybe vol 1 is 3 eps and so is vol 2. Lol wishful thinking.
Ah, you are probably right! It doesn’t say “episode” it says “Vol I and II”.
That IS how it will drop — 3 eps this week for Vol 1, and then the second 3 on the 15th as Vol 2. I’m actually happy they are doing it this way — I can actually watch the 1st 3 without stumbling over spoilers for the entire thing! I don’t have time to binge 6 eps in 1 sitting as much as I’d like to, lol.
my jaw is on the FLOOR i cannot believe they’re going for it. I’m so happy and proud of them!! burn it ALL down. amazing.
Hear someone crying? That’s the sound of a royal expert having to cancel the fancy Christmas holiday, send back the flash new motor, and putting the holiday home up for sale. Now Harry and Meghan are telling their story themselves. They no longer need these so called experts to speak for them. The tabloids won’t need to ask the royal rota what Harry and Meghan are thinking as we will already know. Job centre’s that way (points) if you are wondering Becky, Cameltoe, Valentine etc
Sadly the RR’s are going to make a MINT out of this. There will still be think pieces about this to fund their summer holidays.
Sadly the RR’s like divorce lawyers win no matter which way the wind blows. Where there is acrimony there are a few mortgage payments and a new drive-way to be had ….
I interpreted the release as half on Dec 8 and the second half on Dec 15 since it states Volume 1 and volume 2.
In any case, I go back to what Kevin Maguire said in 2020 when they left. He said that while media was a factor it was the family who had done something to cause them to leave and that if the public knew they would be far more sympathetic to why they chose to leave.
Sounds like this series will get us closer to understanding that statement.
“Kevin Maguire … said that while media was a factor it was the family who had done something to cause them to leave and that if the public knew they would be far more sympathetic to why they chose to leave.” Nice point, Nic919.
I really hope we find out what happened. And considering that the RF’s initial reaction to the Oprah interview (before it aired) was to accuse Meghan of being a bully and look like nasty idiots afterwards, this could get very interesting. I wonder what the RF is going to be spewing this week to get ahead of what they believe the Netflix series will cover.
Kevin Maguire said that, and around the same time there were other comments similar. Someone on Twitter I think had a screenshot of a story of their sister running into Max Foster in a bar or something and he said something similar (it was more trustworthy than I’m making it sound, LOL), someone at one point – maybe it was Foster – implied that there were financial misdealings, and then of course we have Tom Bradby with the quote about “things were said that cannot be unsaid.”
People in the press know what happened and they are all actively covering it up, for legal reasons maybe (that’s what Maguire said) or to protect William and Charles, IDK, maybe a mixture of both.
i think about what he said often. it’s gonna come out one day.
It’s got to come out at some point. Right? I mean, at the end of the day, the media wants to make money. There’s no goodwill for either William or Kate, and soon enough they’ll turn their attention to the poor Cambridge kids. I just hope it all comes out during my lifetime!
Friday is going to be our Christmas morning
🎄🎄🎄
My Xmas and birthday rolled into one! Mine is the 10th but I’m getting my most exciting gift two days early.
Netflix is having THE BEST TIME! I’d bet there will be another trailer before Vol. 1, and then the preview for Vol. 2 will be 🔥🔥🔥! OMG the ratings will be off the chart. The 🐀🐀🐀 can whine and rant about how this is Harry and Meghan playing “poor me,” but these images are heart wrenching. The Salty Tears will be drowned out by the world rallying to the Sussexes.
Holy shit. This is the BRF’s worst nightmare and it couldn’t have happened to nicer people.
Oh wow, I was not expecting this. Burn it to the ground, H&M!!
Go, Harry and Meghan go! It’s finally time to hear their story (no holds barred) and I cannot wait! I don’t care if the whole institution comes down or not, it’s so important to hear them speak!
OMGGGGG it looks so good
Holy moly, the youtube comments are so negative! I had to scratch my head at one saying that they got 325000 dislikes on the first trailer, so they just had to drop another one… Did they think Netflix would shelf the whole thing because a lot of people (?) pressed thumbs down on a youtube video?…
I cancelled my Netflix subscription at the end of last year and I didn’t miss it until now, but what with the holidays coming I might get another month of it at least.
It’s only gonna get worse, I fear. For your own sanity, I suggest not reading the comments. There are a lot of parties vested in keeping H&M silent. They’re threatening a lot of illusions and imbedded power structures – push back is expected. I’m sure they’re prepared for it too.
Largely bots. You know William ordered a bot blitz the second that trailer dropped.
A bot blitz is the perfect description. 👍👏👊
Do not read the comments as many of them are paid shills and bots. There is a popular deranger on twitter who is a Wales stan and she/he/it mistakenly posted two identical posts one after each other, under different identities. i took a screen grab a couple weeks ago.
They are unwell to spend their day spouting such spiteful things. I think it’s been proven these are not real fans. When there are fundraisers for the Sussex charities, funds are raised and contributed. When there is a fundraiser for the Wales, no one contributes.
Do not, I repeat, DO NOT read comments about these trailers from anywhere except this site or Sussex Squad twitter. It is going to be utterly unhinged insanity from the haters and derangers, simple as that. They’re running scared and will say anything to staunch the bleeding.
I saw the Netflix trailer on their IG account and the comments are WOW. I can’t quite figure out why people are so triggered by Meghan and Harry. It’s wild to me that the comments across multiple platforms are so… kneejerk? victim-blaming? deranged? It’s like the Sussexes did something to these commenters personally.
YouTube is bad.
Will Harry name names as to who planted what? Will he say my brother or my brother’s wife or my brother’s wife’s mother? Will he say my father or my father’s wife? I will need specific finger-pointing so the guilty parties get their beloved global spotlight on them.
@Harper, I sure as hell hope so
Same! I was wondering about that. If not his family, then maybe household staff like Jason Knauf and other people whose names I don’t know? I wonder if we’ll ever get the story behind the firing of Archie’s first nanny in the middle of the night? Something weird happened there and it must have been super scary.
WOW, just WOW! William ordered the BBC to take out the part in their documentary that he leaked Harry’s mental health to the press. So, Netflix says “thank you very much” and adds it to their “exclusive” content. No wonder the media and the palaces have been having a melt-down, no matter what they try to do and say H&M’s side of the story will be out there for us all to see. I love this for them. Of course the palaces and their media attack dogs will twist every single word but, they can’t stop the rest of the world making up their own minds.
I agree, Harry’s thinking has evolved and I think part of that evolution was seeing what the family put Meghan through and realising that his mother experienced the same thing. I think it’s genius for Netflix to put out this trailer today and including the segment about leaking and planting of stories. If the Palace does an oppo dump in the next few days, they’ll be proving Harry right.
Someone statezhe’d been in contact with his mother’s friends. Wonder how many of thrm will appear in the docu.
Shivers down my spine. Can’t wait. He’s really going for it.
The trolls didn’t take long to comment under the YouTube video! It’s all “I love the part where/when…” and then a sarcastic comment on there. It’s just nasty.
By the way, December 8th is a National holiday in Spain (thank you, universe!) so I know what my plans will be.
Probably mostly bots. It’s war.
Ooh Christopher Bouzy is in it too. Bring us those facts, sir!
Yes! He has receipts!
“Some day drinking happening today”. And all week, maybe all month, I would imagine! They f*cked around. Time to find out.
If they’ve broadened the scope to make it not just about how Meghan has been treated, but about other married-ins too, that could make it very interesting indeed. Because that is a structural problem with the institution and how it runs.
Yep. And it’s not the other married-in’s, it’s specifically the women. Anne’s husbands didn’t get the same prolonged vilification.
I am so looking forward to this. I don’t care about those saying that they already gave the Oprah interview was enough – situations evolve and if they need 6 episodes to clue us in – so be it.
Diana tried to warn us…. this repository of information is useful in keeping the BRF accountable. No more suffering in silence.
Nothing changed after the Oprah interview — if anything, that triggered the British media and yes, the Firm to push the envelope even more and ramp up the harassment and abuse. They didn’t learn anything from the warning shot that was the Oprah interview. So, they’re gonna find out TO-day. I for one CANNOT.WAIT.
The Oprah interview would have been enough, if the Palace hadn’t briefed the bullying allegations before the interview, accused Harry and Meghan of lying after the interview, briefed against them after Lili was born and helped the DM with Meghan lawsuit.
I think the “We’ve heard it all in the Oprah interview” is to put people off watching. “The men in grey” are desperately trying to control the narrative and what better than of trying to dissuade people from watching than to say “We’ve heard it all before” – even though no-one has seen a single episode yet. Let’s not forget that the Oprah interview got upwards of 72 million viewers across the globe. If Netflix can get even a quarter of that figure they have to consider it money well spent.
This “we’ve heard it all before” might work for some but, once Twitter and the media start dropping stories it will create a second wave of viewers/subscriptions. Seriously, Netflix must be breaking out the champagne as we type. 😉
Also I hope that Meghan addresses the bullying allegations – bc that would then force the BRF’s hand to reply and provide actual details – if they don’t the silence will be damning.
Better yet if the filmmaker allowed those former employees the opportunity to make specific statements about abuse and they refused because, of course, their is nothing specific that doesn’t make them look incomptent.
Have any of you seen the amount of bot comments attacking Meghan on the documentary’s youtube first trailer?
It’s truly heart-breaking. The amount of psychological damage that must inflict on Meghan, I really feel for her.
The comments under this one aren’t any better, I had one look and regretted it immediately.
Do not read the comments! It’s a bot farm. Most are not real people. Save your sanity by ignoring the comments. The second trailer was just released. Who else but paid bots could comment so fast?
Don’t even bother going to YouTube or their ilk — we knew that was what would happen. The bots are doing what they were paid to do by the Firm — destroy Meghan first and secondly Harry at all costs. I even imagine that if somehow the RF felt “okay, enough is enough” (and I DON’T think they have any regrets about what they’ve done, but just say they did) and wanted to pull back, they can’t. The horse is out of the barn and there is simply no way to rein it in now. Only vile, cruel, heartless people would agree to callously destroy someone’s life for money — you think they’d stop if they were asked to? And let the Firm try to say they just won’t pay them anymore….then the blackmail will start. My suspicion is that they’ve started something that has exploded into something way bigger than them that they can’t control anymore. Maybe that’s the explanation for Kate’s vacant eyes and melting face and why William’s jaw is about to crack in two from sheer incandescence.
Swirlmamad, I agree that they’ve started something that is way bigger than they can control. When rrs are going to the deranger twitter comments to form articles for the masses to read, it becomes totally uncontrollable. The brf and bm made the Sussexes global stars earlier than I think would have happened if the bm had been silent. They would still be global stars, but it wouldn’t have happened quite as quickly.
I don’t know whether names will be named, unless it’s the courtiers and bm. I definitely think they’re probably shivering in their shoes at this point. I keep going back to the funeral and how H&M were treated. That was seen and heard by too many people globally and one of the biggest mistakes of the brf/courtiers. They really believe that they are so above everything that people would agree that treating the Sussexes the way they did would be approved. That’s some serious bubble that’s been created and they exist in.
Yes, I saw them last week. Really sad but a lot of manufactured rubbish. They all start “the bit where she said”..”the part where she said…”
Meghan doesn’t read them, she holds her head high and floats above it all doing her good works. The issue of bot traffic will be a crucial part of this documentary, and you bet Chris Bouzy will reveal a LOT about it. The Sussexes have many friends in high places with lots of tea on this, the quid pro quo relationship the BRF have with the rota, and how Jason Knauf was (and still is) the Wails’s go to guy for all things dirty.
Wonderful! Speak your truth and correct all the lies that have been told.
Their leaving that racist institution leveled the playing field and they are absolutely doing the right thing by filming this docuseries.
Ooooooooo!!! I am really really glad they’re going to be talking about the extremely co dependent relationship the rota and the royals have with each other and how it’s not a “fair and free press” the rota like to claim they are but royal stenographers at best and gossip columnists/fanfiction writers at worst.
I don’t think think they’ll directly call the royals out aka “William and Kate’s office planted x y z stories about us” but a general “certain members were spreading stories including x y z”. But of course we’ll know/guess who it is as will the public and so will the royals.
I’m glad I don’t work in Kensington Palace as I imagine there will be lots of tantrums from the incandescent one and his keen wife. I have a mental picture of William stomping around bellowing at his staff to shred documents, delete emails etc.
As others have said, Charles will be less stressed as most of the stories about him are already in the public domain. However, he won’t want it brought up again.
I wonder what they’re feeling about Kate in this trailer? Isn’t that a bit of footage of Kate walking down the street when she was his girlfriend/fiancee with photographers in her face. Where he says about women marrying into the family. And then again with Kate on the balcony and a headline about her. He’s bringing Kate into this category, too. If I were Kate I’d feel like someone was ‘on my side’ in this trailer and extending some sympathy. However, knowing her and William they will complain, saying she isn’t a victim etc.
That’s a good point. The trailer appears to be sympathetic to Kate but as you said, no doubt the Keens will see it as an insult.
Netflix had to deal with a bunch of whining done on behalf of Lord Peggington, so they woke up this morning and chose violence. FAFO, my lovelies!
Well damn! I didn’t know I needed a huge middle finger to the BaRF to go with my coffee this morning but here we are. The massive coronaries and strokes those dimwitted hateful b*stards at every trash tabloid on that God forsaken island will have behind this trailer alone is going to send the NHS into insolvency. And I love that for them!
I saw Chris Bouzy of Bot Sentinel. The trolls are about to be exposed. The money behind the online harassment is about to be exposed. Good! Rats scurry in the light of day. Expose them, Chris!
I am glad. He was the first that was like this is not normal with the constant swarming of the same people. And then those people moving their crap to YouTube to get monetized channels. It’s just a big old cycle of hate. And then you have the RR hanging out with these clowns online. I saw a bunch attacked a reporter who pointed out that Meghan and Harry never said they want to live their lives privately. And then when they were shown that was incorrect, they are now jumping on the fact that Harry and Meghan said they would never talk about the RF again after the Oprah interview (which I don’t think was ever said).
Well, she did tell us in The Cut interview that she never signed a damn thing stopping her from talking….. 💅🏾
I have a vague recollection of H&M saying something in the Oprah interview like “we’re not going to sit down and do an interview like this again” or something like that, but I don’t have the interview saved so can’t confirm that. But not doing another Oprah interview does not mean they aren’t going to talk about the RF again.
I also think they just wanted the Firm and BM to leave them alone and they refused. I think they thought (or were hopeful) that Oprah would be enough. But instead it just ramped up the attacks.
Yeah her In the Cut was a warning to the RR, but they are clowns.
And yeah I do think they said not an other interview like this, but this is a documentary about them/their works, and why they left. So not really like the Oprah interview.
I believe the oprah interview was to protect themselves from the vicious attacks of the tabloids and the media by putting part of their truth out there.. it’s their (and ours ) point of reference… how many times during those two almost years since the interview, have we recalled and used Harry’s or Meghan’s words after events that proved their story? It was very moderate considering that Harry’s grandmother was still alive and they probably didn’t want to cause her any anxiety… now, after Charles “love” and good luck in their way overseas in his speech, they are ready to expose even more incriminating details of the royals role and behavior.
This looks good and I am glad that Harry isn’t going to let the press go. If anything, the press is more worried about him because he’s not going to back down til the tabloids lose a ton of money trying to take him on.
I just remember some of the terrible stories like Meghan daring to touch her stomach, her not doing protocol, etc. were just so damn dumb.
I hope Harry and Meghan go in on the freaking RR hanging out with these derangers who want to claim that Meghan was never pregnant and their kids are not real.
I hope he emphasizes how dangerous this is to them. And with the recent article coming out showing how much danger Meghan really was in, maybe maybe this will get them to finally shut up and leave them alone (RR).
I think it’s a very smart move to make Harry the main narrator, at least in the trailer. It’s his family and he now sees them for what they are, and he’s calling out the entire structure. I love that he’s tying it all back to the institutional tearing down of the female “married-ins” because it really is a long history of the press AND the Firm using the women to deflect and distract. This way they can’t complain that it’s Harry and Meghan whining about themselves. They are actually talking about the institution’s issues going back generations.
Looks like he’s also the narrator of the Spare audiobook. Only available on Audible, so I might have to get a short-term subscription just to listen.
so for audible, what I would do is sign up for one month, get Spare, and then cancel immediately. You CAN just buy the book – Spare is $50 – but the subscription is 15/month (or the first month free) and then you get “credits’ to use and pretty much each book is one credit, sometimes two. You can also get a 30 day free trial but I think then you lose the book when the trial runs out.
Just CANCEL if you want to, I say that bc my husband somehow got enrolled in Audible (he has never listened to an audiobook in his life, LOL) and so he gets all these credits, but if we cancel then we lose the credits, so I’m trying to find 15 audiobooks that I want, LOL. (spare is one of them.) don’t be like Mr. Becks, LOLOL.
Also, Audible constantly has sales, so you can keep an eye on it, and then “gift” the book (to yourself) when it’s on sale. I’m almost positive you don’t have to be an Audible member to send someone a gift.
Thanks for the great tips, Ladies. Becks1, Audible has the new Michelle Obama (The Light We Carry) and Viola Davis (Finding Me) if you want to add them to your list of 15. And the Patrick Stewart version of A Christmas Carol (which I old-school own on CD and listen to every year). You two are right, if I time it for sales or when I’ve got time to listen, I could get in lots of good listening in a short amount of time.
Audible also has two memoirs by Julie Andrews which she narrated, and I bought them both, because she has such a soothing voice (and I am genuinely interested in hearing about her life!).
Same with Michael J. Fox…I recommend all of his books. He narrates them all and it is sad to be able to hear the difference between the first one and the most recent one, since he’s deteriorated so much, but I’m still so happy to have them.
Colin Firth narrated “The End of the Affair” and even though I don’t even remember what that book was about, I downloaded it immediately as soon as I saw “narrated by Colin Firth.” 😍 He could read the phone book for all I care, I’d still buy it.
Oh and Christopher Reeve narrated his own memoir as well, “Nothing is Impossible.” Another one I love just *having*
There are also a few that we have specifically for long road trips that my husband, my child, and myself are all interested in. The last one we listened to was about the making of “Back to the Future” and it made a hellishly trafficked, rainy day in Boston so much more tolerable. It was so interesting that I didn’t want to get out of the car when we got to our destination, lol.
And I’m sure there are tons of other wonderful ones I’m forgetting about ATM. I have over 700 books in my Audible library! 😬
Sarah Polley has an audiobook that she narrates called Run towards the Danger. She was the child actress on Avonlea if anyone watched that back in the day and is a director now. But her memoir of being a child actress is really interesting.
Anyone else taking off work on the 8th and the 15th? I have vacation days to burn and coffee to brew at 12:01am. I don’t want a lot for Christmas…just this documentary and some good Earl Grey.
nutella! love you for this. I’m so ready for it. I know I’m getting bugger all for Christmas. I’ve actually said to some family members to not bother this year because they are struggling. This is my present to myself and I can’t wait to chat about it with everyone on here. Also, a cup of decaff tea and a flapjack will do me fine.
You know i was thinking this weekend “I bet they release a trailer since the other was a teaser” and here we are. I was also wondering if Meghan’s lawyer would feature like she did in that BBC doc about the Princes and the Press that the royals went apes**t over and she did and this spells a lot of trouble for the Windsors because in that doc, which was filmed after Meghan won her case but before it was revealed that Jason Knauf was helping the Mail’s appeal, her lawyer pointed out that the Fails lawyer claimed that a “senior member” of the royal household was helping their case. That’s a huge smoking gun and if she mentions that and Jason breaking his NDA to provide Meghan’s texts for the Fail’s appeal this was be a global disaster for the royal family because most people don’t know about this and there’s no denying; it’s literally written out in public court records. I legitimately have no idea what William and co were thinking allowing this attempt to bury Meghan to be so clear and in public record but i would not be surprised if it was the final straw that pushed Harry to want to fully air them out publicly and i don’t know how they can try to mitigate the damage when Netflix has over 200 million subscribers and the teasers for this doc already has 10s of millions of views across Netflix’s Youtube and Twitter accounts.
On a side note: Netflix is so hilariously messy for releasing this in two installments over 2 weeks. Just chaos.
The literal definition of fuck around and find out.
I’m looking forward to this. I don’t follow a lot of royal stuff, but I find the two of them so engaging, and the treatment they received was atrocious. I worry this is going to draw more attacks on them both, but especially Meghan, and I just hope they are shielded.
From Meghan to all:
♬”‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (husband)
Karma is a god
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that”♬
Oh boy, that trailer! I wonder if specific people will be named like Jason Knauf? While I don’t know if Harry will go as far as to say “Kate and William planted stories” he’s perfectly within his right to name household staff that were planting stories.
I don’t love the picture they chose to promote the series though and I may be in the minority. Meghan is looking at Harry and while I know it’s a loving glance, in the context of everything it reads more as a smirk/devious grin while Harry is just staring at the ground. Given everything Meghan has gone through and the stupid Megxit moniker, I hate they chose this picture of her. I wish they had chosen a picture where Harry had more of an expression and was staring at the camera (or looking up at least) and I’m guessing Netflix was the one to choose it and not the Sussexes because I don’t think this would have been their first choice. There are so many better pictures to choose from of the two!
I want Jason’s head.
Jason is going to have to fall on the sword here, the same way Fawcett does for charles.
I’d think they’d have to be careful about naming names for legal reasons. But Jason should be fair game because he already put himself out there publicly with his anti-Meghan involvement in the DM case. He’s more or less already fallen on his sword over that; wasn’t he gone not long after from his nice cushy job as foundation CEO? Consider, too – Knauf was foundation CEO when Earthsh!t was put together. He leaves, ES is split off as a stand alone entity, and Knauf reappears as an ES trustee, with a nice new job as a “global fellow” at an environmental company, whose CEO is also made an ES trustee. Sounds suspiciously like the Fawcett model to me. And like Fawcett, chances are he’ll have to take the hit again.
I really want the documentary to recap what Knauf did and how he lied on Meghan’s name and she came back with all the receipts during the court case. It’s all out there on the record but I feel like most casual followers of the RF didn’t realize what happened, step by step. I hope the doc makes it clear how insidious and deceitful Knauf’s actions were and how they did not hold up under legal scrutiny.
I don’t think Harry wants to burn it to the ground but he does want to speak his truth. That’s only fair. Meghan really wanted to be apart of this institution and thought she would be treated like Princess Angela and her husband and son. It would have been better just to let them live abroad and do events for the BRF abroad but the Palace was too short sighted.
Buying Netflix just for this. Let the games begin
I nearly cancelled a few weeks back as an economy drive, but I’m staying on for this! Well done, Netflix. A lot of people were leaving but are now remaining. (Sounds like Brexit!). All the DMs saying they’re cancelling Netflix. No they won’t. If they do leave, others will flood back for this. I wonder what the figures will be.
#Squaddies: Christopher Bouzy just announced on Twitter that’s him in this clip! I didn’t recognize him but he literally had all the receipts so I’m excited about that!
More people are going to see why the BM, Rotas are constantly jumping on Prince Harry and Meghan. The call started and came from the inside, the outsiders were happy to feast.
When Harry says, calmly, that he and Meghan know the “full truth” … just … chills.
It’s really true that revenge is a dish best served cold. Because he looks ice-cold when he says this. And no wonder.
I wonder if they’ll mention the night nanny who got frog-marched out in the middle of the night for “unprofessional” and “irresponsible” behaviour, and if we’ll ever find out what that behaviour was? I don’t think Archie’s life was in peril, but she could very well have been taking photos of him to leak to the tabloids for a big payout. Maybe the flash went off, Archie woke up and started fussing, and M&H came in to see what was going on (which apparently they did regularly, even with the night nurse) and all hell broke loose. You’d think her credentials and background check would have been impeccable for them to hire her so what the heck happened?
My guess is that they didn’t hire her–someone at KP did. They said, “this woman will be your nanny” and the nanny was paid by KP. Ergo the nanny taking pictures or making a pass at Harry–whatever she did to get her marched out of there in the middle of the night.
Presses [LIKE BUTTON]
@Lanne, I absolutely would not put this past that family.
TBH I’ve never understood how or why they stayed in Frogmore and not a hotel the rare times they’ve been back in the UK because there’s no way it’s not bugged. (I know that security is an issue, but in this case, Harry’s family IS a big part of the security issue. No way would I trust them.)
Wow, I actually can’t wait for this to drop!!
Background: I’m a non Brit, living in the UK for 22 years. I’m staunchly anti monarchy, and as such, I haven’t sought British citizenship, as it involves an oath “to King and country”.
My Daily Mail reading, Brexit voting, monarchy loving mother-in-law, is having a meltdown over this documentary, but I CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH IT!
However: I was really hoping for a look into Archewell, and their charity work. Of course, give me ALL the gossip, and they do have a right to tell their story, but it saddens me that this is giving people the fuel to continue saying that H&M are only sellable/interesting when they’re talking about the royal family and that they’re a one trick pony.
But yeah, looking forward to this and to Spare.
Hi TikiChica. I’m a republican-hopeful Brit. Your mi law sounds like my neighbours, who are moaning about M&H whenever I bump into them. I suspect, and hope like you, that they will also cover their projects. Maybe that’s why it will take 6 episodes. They do SO much.
It’s a 6 episode series most likely 1 hour each. I’m sure there will be info about archewell as well.
Meghan’s released a whole podcast that didn’t talk about these people and they still accused her of using the royals. People will have to get over what the BM and trolls will supposedly say because they constantly gaslight and change the narrative to benefit their own narratives and that of the white royals
Cult, crime family, same difference.
People whose bull I hope gets shoved back in their faces: CarolE Middleton Jenner and Angela Kelly. CarolE’s been a harpy at least since she asked Harry to not bring Meghan to Pippa’s wedding and Angela Kelly deserves zero peace for colluding with Peggy to keep Diana’s jewelry away from Meg.
The Fail just came after Bouzy about a tweet he made about the Keens in an attempt to discredit him. Bouzy put out his reports on his Twitter page. The Palace is terrified.
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUDGE! They (those responsible and complicit) are so fudged is not even funny. I got chills when I thought of his mother and then they showed his mom. WOW.
And it’s even more delicious that it came out Liz was worried they were overly in love. WOW. I just can’t take waiting any more. I am sending all info out to a friend who buys into the victim Will and Kate BS.
Makes one wonder how many more people fall victim to the establishments’ powers (any establishment or anyone with power) but they were not important enough to get their story out and we believed what we hear.
Is anyone else playing these trailers a number of times? I was just watching it again when one of the kids pops by and says “is that Gordon Ramsay talking?” No, it’s Harry. I can see I’ll be watching this programme on my own without interference.
How long until William and Kate try to copy this by shopping around a similar — but a more “tasteful” or “classy” or “dignified” (or fill in an adjective) version — to BBC or ITV or Amazon Prime. Then they will massage the numbers to show how very much more popular THEY are.
Mrs.Krabapple, do they have the ability to fudge the numbers globally? I think that’s where they run into trouble. Besides, can anyone tell me that there are that many people who want to watch those two?
The senior royals, their accomplices (otherwise known as “palace aides”), and the disgraceful British tabloids have seriously underestimated Harry and Meghan. I cannot wait to see them getting their a***s handed to them, big time.
Let’s gooooooooooo!
Part of me wants them to move forward and never look back, never give the RF anymore thought, etc. But no, this is part of their story and people (the British media) are always talking for them, spreading misinformation and creating a false narrative. If they don’t tell their story, there is NO ONE else who will do it for them. They don’t have anyone protecting them like C&C or W&K…quite the contrary, they have people trying to take them down. They need to speak their truth and I’m here for it.
I will also just be in my little echo chamber here in the comments section at Celebitchy because I know any other commentary on this is going to be unhinged.
With this trailer in particular, where Harry is talking about the problem for women who’ve married into the royal family, I am always astonished that Kate didn’t see Harry’s marriage as an opportunity to become a team and form a shield around herself and Meghan as two marry-in royal women. I know I’d have wanted a sister in law in this situation. They could have been a really good four and played to their different strengths. Over the long term I think they could’ve fitted into a dovetail of approaches, and Kate could’ve learned loads. But no she & William went down the jealous route and blew the whole thing to smithereens and helped feed them to the press wolves.
The tabloids have received their talking points and they are all speaking with one voice. They are making this about intrusion and privacy. We need to hold the line and remind them this is about leaks, racism and hatred. Who are these palace insiders who are leaking and why don’t we know their names given they are tax payer funded. Why are they nameless. Why do they not deny or insist on removal of the lies printed about the Sussexes and Meghan in particular. We need answers from the state funded organization we call The Firm.