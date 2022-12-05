“Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse finally made their red carpet debut” links

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse have been together for four years and they just now made their red carpet couple-debut. [Just Jared]
Robert and Suki are very attractive and very boring. I think Rob needed someone plain (not in looks) to be with after being with Kristen and Twigs.
Chris Christies niece not only got kicked off a flight for being racist and horrible but then managed to assault SIX deputies and I believe bit one. And this person was able to get bail. Please don’t tell me white/rich privileges doesn’t exist.
They’ve been together that long. I don’t really care and that’s good. I was never a big R-Patz fan. I I like him, he seems okay. He used to have crazy fans. They’ve probably mostly grown up. Hopefully. Suki Waterhouse. Didn’t pay attention to her when she dated Bradley Cooper. I never watched a movie or heard her sing. I did mean to listen to her song one day that many thought was about Bradley, but I got distracted and didn’t think about till now. She’s just there for me, because I never paid attention to her career.
The whole sisters wives thing is so gross, although who knows maybe it’s better to have this type of thing out in the public view rather than behind closed doors. The patriarchy breeds toxic behavior, and nothing is more patriarchal than polygyny, but toxic marriages are hardly unique to religious extremists. Kody is the poster child for emotionally stunted man-child. Nuthin’ unique here at all.
I do think it’s useful to show how subtle, and long-term gaslighting is and can be. At this point, I feel like it’s a documentary of patriarchy and narcissism. You see the happy facade of the first few years, then the slow crumbling, and then the violent lashing out and total exposure.
I watched the first few seasons, got creeped out by Robyn’s feather being in the room when she gave birth, and haven’t watched much until this past season. I can’t get enough of seeing the lies exposed and watching Kody scramble in real time to make everything someone else’s fault.
Suki is definitely someone I’ve heard of only because of who she dates.
“Toenail art in case you’re dating Quentin Tarantino.” Dead, Kaiser. 😀 😀 😀
Omg yes rotfl 🤣
toenail art 🤢
They are both insanely attractive.
I think I’m on record as being a Rob fan. I was happy to see him out and looking good! He looks great in a suit, and I liked this undone-looking turtleneck with it. I saw someone on twitter say how he always looks like he just woke up, and honestly I love it. What a great representative of Taurus suns.
So I’m also a big fan of FKA twigs and when I saw Suki had an album come out, I listened to it prepared to hate it…but I actually really, really liked it! So is she bland compared to twigs? Yeah, I guess. But she and Rob look happy, and so I’m happy for them.
That matronly dress is OK on suki from afar but zoom in and the transperce is terribly unflattering
I’m pretty sure Norma Zimmer wore that dress on the Lawrence Welk Show in 1973.
Kody Brown is a terrible person. If he had more platforms and followers, he’d be another Kanye, guaranteed. Mysognist who believes he’s god, or at least god-like, with all the answers and always the disrespected victim no one is loyal to.
Yep. Just dream and everyone and everything will fall into your lap. Think I’ll skip Fablemans.
Still nothing on good morning America drama and the duo being taken off air today. So curious for CB’s take on that one
I’ve also wondered, but also did not hear of them until this happened.