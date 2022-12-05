King Charles is ‘weary’ about the Sussexes’ ‘utterly explosive’ Netflix series

A few things have become pretty clear over the past week. One, the Windsors clearly believed that Prince Harry’s Spare memoir would be a lot worse for them than the Netflix docuseries. Two, they were more prepared to launch a smear campaign against the Sussexes in late December and early January ahead of Spare’s publication. Meaning, what we’re seeing right now is the Windsors moving up a plan which was supposed to be launched four weeks from now, and you can tell how half-assed it is. They don’t know how bad the Harry & Meghan docuseries will be and they’re panicking. The Mirror spoke to a source “in contact with a Netflix production insider” and that source said:
“I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging… A lot of people are either pro-Sussex or pro-William and Kate, but there’s a belief that this documentary will bring people onside with Harry and Meghan. The big question is that, whatever the revelations are, who will people side with after seeing the show. It has that feeling like the public will have to choose. Whatever comes out, some people will think that Harry is betraying his family and that it’s unforgiveable. But if what finally airs is as seismic as we’re led to believe then it may be good for the Sussexes.”
I agree with this source, honestly. Netflix’s own production notes say that the series will focus on “the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family” and it will include “historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.” This isn’t just H&M’s love story, it’s about how their love story fits in with the larger issues of the British monarchy and what it says about how the Windsors treated the first biracial Black woman to marry a British prince. So what’s the unofficial reaction from King Charles? Weariness.
In a rare and remarkable intervention, Royal sources described how King Charles and Queen Camilla are ‘not worried but wearied’ by the Sussexes’ stream of criticism. An exasperated Palace source emphasised the word ‘wearied’.
The Royal Family made ‘magnanimous and very deliberate gestures’ to include Prince Harry as much as possible in the late Queen’s funeral in September – including asking him to wear his military uniform during a key vigil – but they are now being repaid with near-constant outbursts, it is claimed.
Despite the timing of the trailer, a Palace source said the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘sanguine’ about the imminent documentary. It is, however, feared that there is now no way back for the brothers’ relationship.
‘Typically, if a member of the Royal Family has a high-profile foreign trip then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip,’ an insider added.
“Typically, if a member of the Royal Family has a high-profile foreign trip then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip.” Y’all get that you kicked the Sussexes out and told them they couldn’t be working royals anymore and so they don’t have to adhere to your stupid rules, right? As I said last week, William should have been grateful for the Netflix trailer dropping when it did, it was a distraction from his flop tour. As for the king’s weariness… yeah, Charles took pains to repeatedly snub Harry during QEII’s funeral stuff. The world saw those snubs and we were aghast.
Also: Phil Dampier claimed that if Harry is “too critical of Camilla” or “places too much blame at Charles’s door,” that will be “the point of no return” for Charles. Once again, don’t threaten Harry with a good time. Harry is in full FAFO mode.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Netflix.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follows behind The Queen's funeral cortege as it leaves Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
London, UK, 19th Sep 2022. King Charles III. Behind the Coffin, King Charles III walks with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward behind him, followed by Prince William and Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, and others. The funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transported from Westminster Abbey following the funeral service on its journey to its final resting place in Windsor, London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the World Premiere of Netflix's Our Planet at the Natural History Museum, Kensington, London on April 4th 2019
Trump is on my list of people that I don’t know personally that I absolutely loath. This guy Charles the Chump is on that list too. And let’s face it, he is no different from Trump. Both cheaters and torturers of their wives, both racist trash bags and both will take money from anyone who will give it to them.
All this awful man cares about is the crown and how he looks. What a joke. Harry deserves a better family and I’m glad that he now has one with his Meghan, children and Doria.
And both also like to throw down a pitiful petty boo-boo baby victim card if anyone calls them out or even questions them in any way.
At least Trump complains and whinges outright. He doesn’t declare that he really doesn’t care what’s going on or he didn’t want to be his son’s friend anyway like some schoolboy. Must I, of all people, remind these folks about that old edict of Never Complain, Never Explain?
(Now I have to go do some penance for even indirectly saying something positive about Trump. Thanks, Charles).
They want to make sure they mention that they “let him” wear the military uniform to include him, but “forget” to mention of it was stripped of the ER2 symbol. The uniform for the world to see, but the devil was in the details. The Petty King
@douchesofcambridge Exactly. ‘Let’ = there was a growing public outcry that preventing an actual veteran from wearing military costume was wrong, and BP & KP finally read the room and realised they looked like assholes to the world at large… Not exactly a magnanimous gesture, more saving their own skin.
Be afraid, be very afraid.
That was my thought too.
As I commented in a previous post: “It was the FA of times, it was the FO of times…and rightly so, methinks!”
Is there some alternative meaning in royal lingo where “weary” means the same thing as “wary”?
Because otherwise the statement about CIII experiencing “weariness” about the Netflix series makes no sense … he hasn’t seen it yet, he had know idea what’s in it … how can he be weary of something that hasn’t happened yet?
(Weary was used in the same way as describing wills emotional state in another recent BP piece)
for whatever reason, people constantly use weary when they mean wary, despite the different spelling, meaning, and pronunciation lol. I see it all the time and it makes me nuts. same with affect and effect.
he could feel weariness about their complaints and wariness about the doc, I suppose.
Didn’t they literally say he was sanguine about it last week? I don’t understand people that buy the BM’s nonsense. it’s one thing not to remember an article or interview from 2017 or 2019, but last Wednesday or Thursday?
@dee(2) – That’s exactly what I thought!
Like, if you’re going to brief the press on your emotions about this Netflix thing, maybe choose just one? Otherwise you can tell me all day how sanguine, weary, wary, whatever you might be, but you just look paranoid & terrified…
I suppose he’s just as weary of this as Wailin’ Willie is bored with racism in football. They would like to not have to think about it/be bothered by it. It should just “go away” because they’re scared/uncomfortable.
Frankly, I think H&M should just go scorched earth, salt it, and walk away. They have built their *own* family of friends they can trust, and Doria. Some things (and people) aren’t worth holding on to. Toxicity bleeds into everything.
You can be tired of things that haven’t happened yet. I am weary of the Christmas planning and drama in my family and it’s barely a week into December.
This is all just such a stupid waste of time and energy. Everyone on the UK side of things just seems to add energy to the situation and make things worse. It’s like an addiction.
ETA Charles is the worst AND even he’s over it. Says a lot.
Charles’ take on this has me thinking that he’s positioning himself to be the older, wiser statesman against William near constant rage and tantrums. Yet again he’s going to throw one of his sons under the bus and this time it’s William. Without the queen around to ensure cooler heads prevail both palaces are going to run around like headless chickens. I predict that a battle between Charles and William will be what ultimately brings down the monarchy.
Cats and the Cradle
Charles is many things but he was never so stupid as to have his personal communications Secretary openly collaborate with a tabloid and volunteer information on a matter that would not affect the family itself.
It was pure pettiness for Knauf and William to get involved with Meghan’s lawsuit against the Sunday Mail. There was already precedent for the letter to be considered hers and private.
What I suspect they were afraid of was that Tom Markle might get more involved and perhaps he might have linked Knauf to the letter being given to the Mail in the first place.
Anne made a couple of trips this year and the royals back home were doing things. Same with Sophie on some of her trips. I guess, the rules only apply to overshadowing anything by those higher up in line. And I think the world saw the ‘magnanimous and very deliberate gestures’. I do buy the “very deliberate” part.
I mean Sophie and Edward were able to make complete asses out of themselves at the Royal Variety show while W&K were in Boston, so its not like the world stops bc W&K are in Boston.
The Daily Fail wrote, “‘Typically, if a member of the Royal Family has a high-profile foreign trip then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip,’ an insider added.”
Alright. Even if that were true, the people living in the “foreign” land the royals are visiting are not themselves required to stop all their activities or delay any projects they had scheduled. Right now, the Sussexes live in America and W & K were the ones visiting the U.S. The Sussexes are not “back home.” The BM and BRF can’t treat the Sussexes like lepers while simultaneously expect them to abide by the royal family rules “back home.” If they’re implying that the Sussexes should abide by these rules (even loosely) simply because they are still family members even if they are not “working” for the crown, then the BM and BRF should treat them like family. Simple.
Debbie, “high-profile” foreign trip to whom here in the US? Maybe it was such in Boston, but to the rest of the US it wasn’t known they were here or they didn’t care. Netflix doesn’t walk to the beat of the brf drum. They’re a business and will make business decisions without interference from the British. Good heavens, do the people writing this stuff actually read it back and listen to themselves?
My message to the brf and bm: You don’t control the US. Get over yourselves.
After therapy, people do find out that you have to cut toxic people out of your life, if you don’t they will forever control your actions! More often than not, those toxic people are close relatives.
Ok I need some serious guidance .Somehow an apopletic. Meghan Kelly and Dana Loesch have landed on my YouTube feed and I am trying to get them off.They seriously will not shut up on dragging Meghan Markle
Turn off autoplay and be free!
Charles the turd and the others look so ridiculous in their toy box dress up uniforms next to Prince Harry. The gigantic egos that refuse to let Harry wear the uniform he earned while they have their self begotten medals on display.
Harry grew weary of having a petty backstabbing father who’s been throwing him to the media wolves since he he was a kid. Payback’s a bitch, Chucky.
Not to mention Meghan was weary AF about the constant racism and bullying directed at her.
Charles cannot win, no matter what he threatens, but he believes so fully in his own hype, that he’d rather burn his own house down than leave Harry alone to thrive. And William is just like his father.
Well, he did it to himself. Instead of using H & M for good, he decided to try and feed them to the wolves. Got that wrong, didn’t he?
There is nothing for the BRF to worry about if they behaved fairly and kindly towards Meghan. If they didn’t then they deserve everything that is coming their way and more.
India, I keep wondering if the brf and bm had just stopped all of the leaking and smearing after the Oprah interview if this docu-series would be including tea?
If King Chuck could get his dumb family to just stop talking about and briefing against Harry and Meghan, it wouldn’t add so much fuel to the fire. The level of spectacle this has risen to is their own doing. They can’t stop performing the toxic behaviors that led to all this. They tell on themselves with virtually every breath they take.
This. All of this.
*claps * Yep!
I think they’ve got things backward. Why didn’t they check with Netflix to be sure they weren’t overshadowing a long-planned release of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries before barging into the US and throwing themselves an award show?
I need someone to tell these nitwits that they are not part of the RF anymore! They can do what they want. If they were still half-in then yes they would/should communicate about events to not overshadow them. But they are gone gone gone and don’t have to tell Charles crap!
Also even when they were fully in, they yelled everytime Harry/Meghan did anything that looked like good press. Let’s not even get started on how on the last trip they did (Africa) you had some of the RR asking shitty questions like how is this going to bring any good to these people. They were harassing them all the damn time by the end. Sorry, just seething. I hate this.
“there’s a belief that this documentary will bring people onside with Harry and Meghan. … if what finally airs is as seismic as we’re led to believe then it may be good for the Sussexes”
And this right here is why they’re shook. They can’t have the Sussexes tell the truth cause the truth will ruin the hate narrative they created.
Yup, this is really hitting the nail on the head here. The concern about H&M every time they make an appearance or open their mouths in an interview or podcast (even if they never mention the royal family, they *could*) is that they’re finally going to tell the FULL story and its going to make Charles and William look very very bad,
Does this mean we finally get to find out what Kevin Maguire meant when he said those same words in 2020?
Charles is worried that Camilla takes a hit in the docuseries. Notice he is not concerned about the Keens possibly getting called out. Notice the US is not running this non stop.
He should be. They should have bit the bullet in the beginning and let them live abroad will less duties. They still would have been in the fold and away from some of the glare. They dropped the ball. Now Harry and Meghan are completely out and can do as they please and the BRF have no control.
I can see Charles being resigned at this point. He’s used to be being hated anyways given everything that went down with his divorce to Diana and cheating with Camilla so I think at this point he’s kind of like meh. However I think his attitude will change if he or Camilla are directly accused of racism. It’s one thing to be terrible to your son and daughter in law but being racist to Meghan and his grandkids is a whole other thing.
I also wonder if it was Susan Hussey who made the comments about Archie’s skin??? It would make sense given she was assigned to Meghan to help her adjust to life at the palace and did a terrible job.
I doubt it. Harry said it would hurt them/their reputation; why would he care about SH? Has to be Cam.
Oh, everyone around them was saying things. But this was something that came from someone Harry cared about. I can’t see Harry giving a shit about Camilla, and I certainly can’t see Hussey’s opinion even appearing on his radar.
There were only four people who were senior royals that Harry cared about who could hurt him with this. They ruled out the Queen and Philip. So it was either Charles or William. And given how they completely iced out William in the Oprah interview and how he behaved with the Mail case – Occam’s Razor.
It was probably Susan Hussey AND Charles AND Camilla AND William AND Kate, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the Queen and Philip had chipped in their two cents on the subject.
I’m sure she said absolutely horrible things, but Susan Hussey is not a “senior royal.”
They told Oprah that it was a senior royal, not the queen or Philip, and that it would be very damaging if they said who it was, so they declined to name anyone. This means it is Charles in Charge, William Prince of Fails, or both of them.
Honestly my money is on Willy. He’s a hothead and the biggest rift is between him and Harry.
My money’s on Chucky Boy or Queen Side Piece. “How dark will your kid’s skin be” is just the sort of thing an elderly person living in a bubble would say.
SomeChick, I think it was the Prince of Fails, too. It was said before they got married (iirr) and it’s been said that Harry and Fails got into it because it was too fast. What do you want to bet that it was during this exchange that Fails threw this at Harry? It seems that wasn’t the only time either.
This trailer wasn’t explosive. It contained like 2 phrases and a bunch of pictures of their dating days
Chloe, there’s a second one out. Kaiser placed it in another post today.
Seriously, talk about wanting it both ways. They told them they could be working royals or not, no half in, half out, then Charles pulled their security when they left. Now, they’re actually whining because H&M no longer feel obliged to play by any of their stupid rules, like don’t distract from another royal’s trip? This is all such gaslighting bs. H&M might as well do as they damn please because they can never win with these entitled brats. It will always be, heads we win, tails you lose.
And all of this worry about what is in the docuseries would not be happening if they didn’t know that Harry is sitting on some really explosive stuff. They all but admit that they have a hell of a lot to hide if they’re going to continue the monarchy. 🧨
LOLOLOLOLOLOL. “Near constant outbursts” = official release date for a book, and official release date + two trailers for a Netflix docuseries, the existence of which have both been known for literally years now, and promotional activities for which Harry and Meghan likely have very little if any control. And the British press knows these things; the people who write these articles aren’t so daft as to believe that Harry and Meghan are controlling the release of the trailers, they know that the massive global corporation called Netflix is in charge of all that… but they know that the people who buy their papers and post comments on their websites are unbelievably, staggeringly stupid and will believe anything they’re told. Especially if it allows them to continue their favorite pastime: being so angry at strangers that they give themselves strokes. Bless.
Never stop sharing the truth Harry & Meghan!!
Let those in Salt Island explode with rage, who even gives a f- anymore.
If Charles is weary then it means that he still doesn’t understand or more likely refuses to listen to Harry’s concerns. Furthermore, the Palace expecting Harry and Meghan to work around their schedule is delusional. They told Harry that can’t be have half in so they no longer have control of his life. It’s like they didn’t really think through what it mean to have Harry existing outside of the system
“This isn’t just H&M’s love story, it’s about how their love story fits in with the larger issues of the British monarchy and what it says about how the Windsors treated the first biracial Black woman to marry a British prince. So what’s the unofficial reaction from King Charles? Weariness.”
What King Chuck needs to be is WORRIED. But is he astute enough to understand that?
Charles and Camilla have been very quiet all week. Are they just leaning back and letting the shit hit the fan so they can step in and place themselves above the mess?
Agree. I think Charles has this leaning back thing down to a fine art. He did bugger all for years. Why the hell didn’t he (and the queen) go to the press and tell them to back off, for a start? He let Harry down, sorely, and let W&K go for M&H’s throats. A very cowardly “father”.
Wait so KC3 was beyond stressed about the fiction of The Crown but just “weary and not worried” about an actual documentary?
Charles, the queen’s funeral wasn’t that long ago. We all remember that week of poor decisions, including the image of Harry, arriving last and alone to pay his respects to his grandmother, not allowed to wear his proper uniform for the service, then (after public outcry) allowed, but only for one day and with the ER ensignia removed. The whole world witnessed the extent of this family’s dysfunction in real time.
Not nearly enough time has passed for Charles to get away with pretending that he did his son some huge favour that deserves to be “repaid” by allowing him to attend his own grandmother’s funeral with his spouse. C always plays the victim – he loves to play the sad old grandfather card, but never forget this man pulled his son’s security detail without hesitation.
@JuliaK
Spot on.
But will this strategy work? William “my palace source” briefed the sun that Charles refused to take Harry’s calls, after he removed his family from a toxic environment because “he is not a bank”.
King Charles allegedly retorted recently that “they will be back when they need money”.
When William’s bullying fails to produce compliance on the Sussexes part, he is hoping that financial insecurity would and he’llbe able to put them in their place as designated “underperforming royals”.
Maybe to justify the malice they faced as newlywed?
But that would never materalise, who wants to live with fear with the unpredictable envy of their brother and sister-in-law, not to mention the passive aggressions of the father.
Those little grey men who work for the RF must be having hissy fits as well, just like their bosses.
Does anyone truly GAF what any of them think or feel? They don’t. They don’t give a flying frak about anyone other than them, why in holy hell should we?
Harry and Meghan already have the support of Oprah, Tyler Perry, Gloria Steinem, Serena Williams and countless other powerful people. Charles and William may be big fish but only in their small, ever-shrinking pond.
Dampier: “… if Harry places too much blame at Charles’ door, [that will be] the point of no return…”
@Kaiser: “Don’t threaten Harry with a good time.”
Wheeee! I’m dead. 🎯 🤣😂 That’s so on point, and rib-tickling, especially juxtaposed with Haz and Meg having their usual good time being together, loving each other, and appreciating their blessings! 👍💞
The firm’s and the rota’s incompetent power-players should be concerned with their own self-imposed ‘point-of-no-return.’ They keep failing to comprehend the obvious: “Harry ain’t that into you.” 😛