King Charles is ‘weary’ about the Sussexes’ ‘utterly explosive’ Netflix series

A few things have become pretty clear over the past week. One, the Windsors clearly believed that Prince Harry’s Spare memoir would be a lot worse for them than the Netflix docuseries. Two, they were more prepared to launch a smear campaign against the Sussexes in late December and early January ahead of Spare’s publication. Meaning, what we’re seeing right now is the Windsors moving up a plan which was supposed to be launched four weeks from now, and you can tell how half-assed it is. They don’t know how bad the Harry & Meghan docuseries will be and they’re panicking. The Mirror spoke to a source “in contact with a Netflix production insider” and that source said:

“I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging… A lot of people are either pro-Sussex or pro-William and Kate, but there’s a belief that this documentary will bring people onside with Harry and Meghan. The big question is that, whatever the revelations are, who will people side with after seeing the show. It has that feeling like the public will have to choose. Whatever comes out, some people will think that Harry is betraying his family and that it’s unforgiveable. But if what finally airs is as seismic as we’re led to believe then it may be good for the Sussexes.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

I agree with this source, honestly. Netflix’s own production notes say that the series will focus on “the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family” and it will include “historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.” This isn’t just H&M’s love story, it’s about how their love story fits in with the larger issues of the British monarchy and what it says about how the Windsors treated the first biracial Black woman to marry a British prince. So what’s the unofficial reaction from King Charles? Weariness.

In a rare and remarkable intervention, Royal sources described how King Charles and Queen Camilla are ‘not worried but wearied’ by the Sussexes’ stream of criticism. An exasperated Palace source emphasised the word ‘wearied’. The Royal Family made ‘magnanimous and very deliberate gestures’ to include Prince Harry as much as possible in the late Queen’s funeral in September – including asking him to wear his military uniform during a key vigil – but they are now being repaid with near-constant outbursts, it is claimed. Despite the timing of the trailer, a Palace source said the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘sanguine’ about the imminent documentary. It is, however, feared that there is now no way back for the brothers’ relationship. ‘Typically, if a member of the Royal Family has a high-profile foreign trip then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip,’ an insider added.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Typically, if a member of the Royal Family has a high-profile foreign trip then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip.” Y’all get that you kicked the Sussexes out and told them they couldn’t be working royals anymore and so they don’t have to adhere to your stupid rules, right? As I said last week, William should have been grateful for the Netflix trailer dropping when it did, it was a distraction from his flop tour. As for the king’s weariness… yeah, Charles took pains to repeatedly snub Harry during QEII’s funeral stuff. The world saw those snubs and we were aghast.

Also: Phil Dampier claimed that if Harry is “too critical of Camilla” or “places too much blame at Charles’s door,” that will be “the point of no return” for Charles. Once again, don’t threaten Harry with a good time. Harry is in full FAFO mode.