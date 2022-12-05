‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #141: the royals keep exposing themselves



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 7

We'll have episodes out for the next two weeks and will be off December 24th and 31st for the holiday. We've both been watching Wednesday and love it. Chandra's mom got covid but she's on the mend.

Royals: Minutes 7:00 to 35

Will and Kate got booed at the Celtics game when they were shown on the Jumbotron. A Black reverend mentioned the legacy of colonialism and racism at one of their events, which the British tabloids saw as an attack on Will and Kate. Before this tour we had so many lead-up stories hyping what a big deal it would be and how it was William’s Super Bowl moment. We wonder why they made this comparison, which makes no sense. Chandra thinks it’s because Harry went to the Super Bowl. We also heard that the Earthshot Awards would be better than the Ripple of Hope awards, which are honoring the Sussexes. The NY Times quoted a Boston University historian who said that the Waleses need to “maintain a sense of relevance” and “justify their existence.”

Meghan did a speech in Indianapolis at a fundraising dinner for the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. It had a media blackout so all we got was a photo and some eyewitness accounts. She also helped serve Thanksgiving lunch for the Downtown Women’s Center in LA and donated 500 purses to her British charity, Smart Works.

We got a teaser for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries. It looks amazing and we’re glad it’s just called Harry and Meghan. We got new photos of them in the trailer and some brief statements. It looks like it has the same energy as Harry’s Apple series, The Me You Can’t See. We remember some of the scary things that have happened to Meghan when she was in the UK.

The biggest story this week is about an activist named Ngozi Fulani who was invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace held by Camilla. Ngozi founded Sistah Space, which supports African and Caribbean heritage women affected by domestic violence. While at the event, Ngozi was accosted by one of Camilla’s aides named Lady Susan Hussey, who touched her hair, repeatedly asked her where she was from as if she didn’t belong, and wouldn’t accept her answer that she was a British national. Hussey resigned after this and Camilla’s office issued a statement calling this “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” and claiming they reached out to Fulani, but that was not true.

Fulani has said in interviews that we shouldn’t vilify Hussey and that she’s an elder, but that’s not an excuse for racism. She also said the palace is taking the easy way out by letting Hussey resign. Fulani would be happy to hold diversity training for the palace.

Hussey is Prince William’s godmother and said to have been Queen Elizabeth’s favorite lady-in-waiting. She’s 83 years old and Charles personally asked her to stay on after the Queen passed. She’s also quoted by Tom Bower in his Revenge book saying that the Sussexes would “end in tears.” The royal family knows who she is and gave her a platform.

At least two other women were with Fulani when this happened. One was Mandu Reid, Leader of The British Women’s Equality Party. She did an interview where she described what happened. Reid said that this shows how the royal family needs to acknowledge institutional racism and commit to changing the culture. I play a segment from her interview where she explained how this corroborates Harry and Meghan’s account. On one hand it’s funny to see the royals expose themselves yet again, but on the other we feel terribly for Fulani and others who have had to deal with this racism. We’re excited for Harry and Meghan’s docuseries and Harry’s memoir.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 35:00 to end

My comment of the week is from SideEye on the post about Camilla’s staffer being racist. Chandra talks about people questioning where she’s from.

Chandra’s comment of the week is from ElleV on the post about the White House Christmas decorations.

Thanks for listening bitches!