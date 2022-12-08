Keke Palmer: ‘Makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful because of who I am’

As Kaiser reported, Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy last weekend. And everyone is swaddling her in love, as they should, a woman on the cusp of motherhood during the holidays. Sorry, what’s that? Oh, excuse me – people are being @$$holes because they simply can’t help themselves. *deep heavy sigh*
If you don’t follow Keke’s Instagram, why not? She’s riot. She has a variety of content, from self-promotional glam shots to funny bits and videos. This includes testimonials in which Keke is makeup-less. The point of her posts are not always about being bare-faced, sometimes it’s a skincare tips, but sometimes she’s just skipped the paint that day. Some basement dwellers dragged themselves to their keyboards and posted remarks online about how they found Keke ugly without makeup. Now, I’d like to spend the rest of this post telling them, you and everyone else why that’s wrong, backwards and small-minded, but I don’t have to. Because Keke saw the same nonsense and decided she would address it. And while I’m sorry she had to read such comments, she did a nice job handling them.
Keke Palmer, 29, had time to call out the haters today.
The Nope star, who revealed her pregnancy on Saturday while hosting Saturday Night Live, took to Twitter to clap back at online critiques of her makeup-free appearance.
“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Palmer tweeted, possibly referring to any number of bare-faced, humorous posts she has shared on social media.
Palmer went on to explain that her beauty is beyond skin deep, and no amount of makeup could ever change that.
“And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” she wrote.
She added another tweet explaining that her self-confidence has reached such great heights that she wishes she could give it out to other people.
“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me,” she wrote.
“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” so do I, Keke. There’s very little for me to add. Everything she said is spot on. People do take those horrid comments to heart. Even if there are 10 lovely comments, that one terrible on will stand out in bold among them. More importantly, Keke’s right that we are all beautiful because of who we are, not how we’re made up. I know it’s easy for an attractive woman like Keke to say that. And it’s hard to convince our daughters, sisters -ourselves – that the mirror is just as kind to us as it is women who make money off their faces. But as Keke said, it is truly insane to call anyone ugly and people need to stop doing it. I’m at an age that I don’t want my value to be based on my face or body. I’ve worked far too hard to be reduced to those things.
You know what else I wish Keke would sell? Lessons on how to reply to online trolls because I loved her response. But good for her to not let these people bother her. She got so much to be happy about. I hope she just continues to focus on that.
Photo credit: Cover Images: Jeffrey Mayer and Blaine Ohigashi/Avalon
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
She’s a beautiful woman, I love her smile. And her response was great. I think makeup is a two-edged sword. I love makeup, skincare, and the beauty industry (some of it). But man can it be toxic and mess with your self-image. You need to find reasonable people to follow online, learn how to read labels, etc. So Keke, if you could bottle that stuff, please do. And hurry. Most of us could use it at least from time to time.
Who???
I was literally just having this conversation with a friend this weekend about how I am at war with myself with this billion dollar cosmetics industry, that teaches women that they should look like something other than who they are to be considered beautiful in this world. This is coming from someone who used to spent 30 minutes day putting on their face to go to work or even just outside but since I’ve been working from home I just don’t wanna spend my time on that anymore and I hate being told that I need to look and look like something other to be considered beautiful. But at the same time I certainly think I look better when I have a little bit of makeup on.
I haven’t worn makeup in years. I agree, I also look better when I wear makeup. I just decided there are other things I’d rather spend that time on. I think, for me, it’s also rebelling against what society tells me is socially acceptable for women. My mom is in her 70s and still insists on having at least an hour to put on makeup every morning. Even if she isn’t going anywhere. It just sounds exhausting. And my god, the expense. Makeup is expensive!
All of this. I’m at the age where people comment that I look “tired” if I don’t spackle makeup on my face. 😔
She looks great without makeup. People are so stupid I can’t take it anymore.
There is a great Substack newsletter called “The Unpublishable” by former magazine beauty writer Jessica Defino that is challenging makeup and beauty norms pushed on us by corporations etc… Even if you don’t want to give up your makeup and hair products, it’s important to be aware what you’re buying into. This is one reason I really don’t like how much people here and on Twitter attack Kate for her looks (or Kate fans attack Meghan). Criticize actions and behavior, not looks.
Jessica Defino’s article today– she interviews author and philosopher Clare Chambers – who wrote Intact- “A Defense of the Unmodified Body.” Excellent interview — exactly on point with this article about KeKe. “We overemphasize how we appear from the outside and under emphasize how we feel in our bodies, how we live life in and through our bodies”.
She goes on to speak about commercial and social norms entrenched in power structures that have been socialized into us for generations.
Thank you! I never heard of this, but I just checked it out and subscribed.
She is beautiful to me. Especially without makeup. I see lots of great make up these days. I just don’t feel comfortable wearing it. I struggled all through my 20’s and 30’s and even 40’s with not feeling beautiful and guess what? I was wrong. I feel so beautiful now because of who I am and the people who love me. F**k the mirror.
She’s a great role model for young girls. She IS beautiful for who she is! She’s talented and hilarious and seems like a lovely person.
I was already getting away from makeup pre-pandemic and so now I’m pretty much just down to skincare, brow gel, mascara, and lipstick if I’m getting on a video call for work. I wear masks everywhere indoors, so wearing makeup in that case would be meaningless and would probably make me break out.
I was getting my nails done and the technician was showing her technique to some junior staffers. One of them said to me, “You must have been beautiful when you were younger….”
I took it as a compliment but replied, ” I am sixty-five and I am still beautiful,,, and wiser….”
Love KeKe and love her response!