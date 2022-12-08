Gifts for friends who have everything including a mini waffle maker & clip on flashlight



From CB: I reordered these shoe inserts for preventing plantar fasciitis because whenever I get a new pair I need them now. I also got the maple syrup gift set we talked about as a gift as everyone loves maple syrup. Oh and I bought the furminator pet brush for my dog! It works really well and he seems like it. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner that’s so affordable



From CB: My German Shepherd puppy is starting to shed so I bought a hybrid Eufy robot vacuum cleaner/mop (it’s 50% off at just $150!) and am looking at cordless vacuum cleaners. This cordless vacuum cleaner by Fabuletta has so many accessories and is priced at 35% off at just under $110. It has over 2,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say that it picks up pet hair and has great suction and call it comparable to the much more expensive Dyson model. “I’ve been using my vacuum for about a week. It works great. I have 2 dogs and it works well at picking that up. The light on the front is genius!” “Super easy to assemble and it works great on my hardwood floors and area rugs. I’ve used the other two extensions to vacuum my stairs and hard to reach areas and it’s been a life saver!”

A sink topper for more counter space in the bathroom



From CB: I realize I should be looking for gifts but I keep finding stuff I want! Namely this sink cover, which would solve so many problems for me in the bathroom. This sink topper is $27 for the standard version and $29 for the large version. It has 1,500 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. People wonder where it’s been all their lives! “Love this for space saving on my pedestal sink. It’s made of a heavy duty soft, rubber like plastic with holes so it drains easily if you happen to splash water on it. Sturdy enough to actually support things that you place on it – glass jars, bottles, hair gadgets … Extremely happy with it!” “I still can’t believe it took me so long to buy this. We have a very small bathroom with a pedestal sink. Offers additional temporary space, heat resistant (curling iron), easy to clean & has a rubber like surface that grips so it doesn’t slide around.”

A set of contact lens travel cases for convenience on the go



This is one of those items you can keep on hand to keep one for yourself and give out the extras in gift bags. You get four mirrored contact lens cases with a little vial for solution and both tweezers and a suction cup thing, all for $6. (You might want to not try the suction cup, I read another listing where people said it got stuck to their eye.) These have over 4,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re so convenient and they keep them everywhere. “ it’s perfect because it’s small, yet it holds everything you need. And since it comes in a 4 pack, I keep on in my car and in my bag. With contacts, you have those moments that you need to take them out. This has everything you need in one little package!” “Perfect for traveling or to carry in purse.”

Touch screen knit gloves would make a great gift



From Hecate: These are a great gift or stocking stuffer for kids or teens. Not only do they work on screens, which let’s face it, is almost a prerequisite for kids’ gifts these days, they come in so many cute patterns and color combos. And they are really well priced, ranging from $11-$13. They have over 1,100 reviews and ReviewMeta gave them 4.4 stars. The people who bought them said the touch fingers work great, “They do work with the touch part of the gloves as pictured and good quality material.” A couple talked about how good they feel. One even said they almost feel like cashmere, “These gloves are super cute and very comfy and soft and warm. They feel almost like cashmere, thats how soft they are.”

A small waffle maker for tasty mornings



From Hecate: I’ve actually recommended this in an Amazon post a while ago but I still love mine so much, I would absolutely give this as a gift. DASH isn’t top of the line, but their products are reliable. I have both this waffle maker and their small donut maker. These little guys make almost a perfect little waffle quickly. The only bummer is they’re small and you can only make one at a time so it takes a while to make enough breakfast for a family of four. But, the basic model is on sale for $8 this week so you can get whoever you’re gifting two! Even normally, they’re only $13 so it’s not going to kill your budget. They also have seasonal versions, like hearts, bunnies, skulls, pumpkins and pineapples. Or there’s a griddle option for pancakes and small egg dishes. They all make great little gifts, whether holiday or hostess. Over 200K people agree with me and ReviewMeta rated them 4.7 stars. The fact that it’s compact works in its favor, “​​I like that it is small, so it’s ideal for those with limited storage. As others have mentioned, the waffles are the same size as frozen waffles.” It’s just a great little gadget, “Heats up fast. Easy to clean. Cooks up the perfect waffle.” DASH products come with small recipe books, btw.

An electric shaver they’ll love



From Hecate: This is a ‘safe bet’ gift. You can’t really go wrong with a good shaver and you can’t really go wrong with Norelco. Granted this isn’t the most romantic gift you can get, but men use their electric razors to death and rarely replace them when they should. Norelco’s been doing this so long they have it down to a science, too. This has three heads to get a good, close shave. It’s easy to grip so they can shave while they walk around (hopefully not all over the house) and can shave for a full 40 minutes when charged. Plus there’s a mustache/sideburn trimmer pop-up. And super easy to clean. Normally this shaver is $40 but it’s on sale for $30 right now. Ithas over 39,00 reviews and 4.3 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. People say it’s as good as the high-end shavers, “I can find no apparent difference with this less expensive 2300 model in giving a close shave.” And customers are really happy with the battery life, “Battery life seems great, as I’ve used it on a regular basis and seems that doing a whole face and neck would still leave plenty of battery life.” It would also be great for a coming-of-age young man or anyone shaving for the first time.

A rechargeable clip on flashlight would make a great gift



From Hecate: This fulfills the “what to get the person who has everything” box. In essence, it’s a flashlight. But it looks so cool, it’s guaranteed to wow the person you give it to. And it has a lot of neat elements to it that makes it a good tool for workfolks and outdoors people. It’s rechargeable, first of all, and only takes 2.5 hours to fully recharge. And holds its charge for 3.5 hours. It has a clip so you can attach it to your pocket, tool belt or backpack. But it’s also flat so it can be attached to a clipboard which would be amazing for events coordinators. The light arm is flexible so the light will actually go where you want it. Plus there are multiple settings so you can adjust the light to what you need. Normally, this sucker is $63 but it’s $41 this week or $42 with the AC adapter. And it’s been tested too with almost 3,000 people giving it 4.8 stars and Fakespot rating it an A. This fuel hauler bought two so one is always charged for his 12-hour shifts, “The weight of the light doesn’t pull my hat forward on my head, and I can adjust the bendy head to point the beam exactly where I look.” And the light has a good memory, too, “This little light is perfect for me. It’s well-built and easy to use. It remembers which light setting I used before (so I don’t have to cycle through to find it.)” Definitely consider this for your gadget-minded giftees.

