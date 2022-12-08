Kirk Cameron denied storyhour by over 50 public libraries. Good.

Kirk Cameron wrote a children’s book. This is not a promotion in any way, but it’s integral to the story so I have to mention it. Obviously, it’s faith-based. I don’t know the content beyond that and don’t want to because Kirk is a hateful, ignorant bigot. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was just pages of illustration of people in t-shirts with “Liberal” written on them being fed to flames and the last page reads: “This is what happens if you think for yourself.” The reason I bring Kirk into your otherwise pleasant day today is because he is getting his comeuppance. Kirk and his publisher, Brave Books *gag*, reached out to public libraries across America to request to read for their story hour. And the US library system has collectively said “F*** Off.” Okay, they didn’t use those words, but they made it very clear Kirk and his little book of hate will not be darkening their doorsteps. So Brave Books ran to Fox News to whine about all the mean responses those bully librarians gave them.
With a new children’s book out that celebrates family, faith and biblical wisdom, actor-writer-producer Kirk Cameron cannot reach scores of American children or their families in many U.S. cities via the public library system because over 50 public libraries have either outright rejected him or not responded to requests on his behalf.
Brave Books, Cameron’s publisher, shared details of the story-hour requests — and the rejections received to date — with Fox News Digital exclusively this week.
The Rochambeau Public Library in Providence, Rhode Island, for instance, told Cameron and his book publisher by phone, “No, we will pass on having you run a program in our space.”
When the publisher asked the library official about filling out the proper form to apply for a story hour slot, the individual replied, “You can fill out the form to reserve space, to run the program in our space — but we won’t run your program.”
On its website, Rochambeau Public Library promotes a regular offering for young people called “Queer Umbrella.”
It is a “club and safe space where teens can learn, discuss and connect over queer history, art, community resources, and more,” the listing spells out.
Brave Books, as part of its extensive outreach to libraries for Kirk Cameron’s new book, also contacted the City Heights/Weingart Branch Library in San Diego, California, hoping to be able to schedule Cameron for a story-hour program.
The publisher explained that this would be for “Kirk Cameron and his new children’s book ‘As You Grow.’”
But the library representative told Cameron’s publisher, “I don’t think that’s something that we would do.”
The library employee added, “Because of how diverse our community is, I don’t know how many people you would get.”
Yet the same San Diego Library system actively hosts a number of “LGBTQIA events” that go beyond Pride Month, it notes on its website.
The library system “collaborates” with other organizations to provide resources. It also hosts a teen queer book club, its website says.
Cameron’s book publisher also contacted the Alameda County Library system in California by phone and by email — and discussed its San Lorenzo location as a potential venue for a story presentation.
A children’s library representative at the San Lorenzo location told Cameron’s publisher by phone, “You know, I’m really sorry, but we are not interested,” Brave Books shared with Fox News Digital.
The San Lorenzo Library, however, hosted a “get free help” clinic this month with Bay Area Legal Aid attorneys and volunteers for those interested in “completing name and gender marker change court paperwork and updating identity documents such as CA birth certificates, driver’s licenses/ IDs, passports and Social Security cards,” the library notes on its website.
The event, as the library writes on its site, “is part of our ‘Every Month Is Pride Month Series.’”
I love that both Brave Books and Fox are so confused by the libraries’ responses. They keep saying, “the libraries said no to us, but they help people with gender identity and let gay people read?” No, dude – they said no to you because they help with gender identity and LGBTQ are involved in their programs. This is marvelous. If I were writing the dialogue, I would’ve used much saltier or, you know, biblical language. But I appreciate the libraries spelling out how harmful Kirk and his book’s presence would be in their buildings. Libraries are the heart of their communities. They are free spaces for all people to feel safe and to be treated with decency and hopefully compassion. For some folks, they are the only point of light in their world. You know, what places of worship should provide as well.
I am not anti-religion. Quite the opposite, really. I practiced for 40+ years. I still consider myself an Episcopalian, I just lost my faith in God. So I have no issue with religious children’s stories or people who practice. But Kirk Cameron thinks women should sacrifice their feelings to only show joy, believes critical race theory is destroying education, held super spreader events in protest of his “house arrest” during Covid, and declares war on LGBTQIA+. There is nothing redeemable in the hate he spews, and it should go nowhere near children’s ears. So bravo to all the nation’s libraries for rejecting this washed up sock puppet. Looks like I’m adding The Rochambeau Public Library, City Heights/Weingart Branch Library and The San Lorenzo Library to my library donation Christmas list this year. I’ll note In honor of, “sticking it to Brave Books.”
As someone who was a public library manager, we have zero obligation to allow anyone to do a program. He has money. He can rent out a space to spread his hate. Sheesh. What an ass.
— Lecia Michelle: Author, Activist & Photographer
Perfect white male ego – you OWE it to me to support this random thing I did. Can you imagine if every author demanded an hour at a library to promote their book?
When people in drag read books to kids, isn’t that a form of promoting the drag lifestyle?
No. What are you talking about? And you know what, even if it did, who cares? Drag queens are not out there stripping people of their rights, shooting up public spaces, and committing other acts of terrorism in the name of “drag.” You’re ridiculous.
Uh, no, it is not. Drag queens have zero interest in convincing anyone to do drag. Maybe helping a gay person not feel so alone? Yes, probably drag queens are interested in that.
@Cristina I didn’t say anything about “lifestyle” or contents of his book. It’s about him expecting free promotions because he wrote a book.
Besides that, your logic is completely flawed and self-serving to your apparent agenda. I’m assuming you’re not religious because that supports the pedophile agenda?
No. A lot of kids will see it as a simple fun dress up experience. Others with family within the rainbow circle will feel included. There is no promotion, just acceptance, because there is no agenda other than “hey, let’s have fun, read a book and if you see more than a person playing dress up there is acceptance and love.” Grown ups are the ones who think politically, not kids.
With Kirk Cameron, he has made it known by past actions that everything he does has a huge agenda. His presence would undo whatever good those programs have done.
@Cristina – If by “drag lifestyle” you mean teaching kids to live a life of accepting folks for who they are and creating a safe and loving space for them to thrive, then yes. Yes it does.
@Cristina. Only if a person in a Spider Man costume is promoting the super hero lifestyle. GMAFB
I’ll just add: we love taking our young child to drag story hours. The drag performers always infuse their reading with so much energy and emotion, and it really brings the stories they read to life for the children in the audience.
And we love the opportunities for conversations family-friendly drag events spark with our kiddo about gender performance, being true to who you are, and that your gender or your race or any other identity don’t have to prevent people from growing up to be whatever they wish to be.
just to add to all the “no” replies…
here’s a tip for you.
NO ONE who doesn’t WANT to do drag will do drag. so, even if they ARE “promoting” it (spoiler: they’re not), if a kid isn’t interested in doing drag, they won’t. it’s like any other advertising, whether it’s McDonalds or Absolut Vodka or My Pretty Pony. if the target isn’t interested, they’ll pass the product by.
PS – men have been doing drag for literally centuries. all of the female characters in Shakespeare’s plays were played by men. IN DRAG.
so please spare us your pearl-clutching “OMG all the little boys will want to start dressing in drag” BS. it’s tired and completely untrue.
Librarians are some of the most awesome people and are definitely superheroes without capes when it comes to supporting education and knowledge and taking care their communities (unless they are wearing capes for children’s story hour 😁)
I was just saying this to one of my coworkers who is working on her masters in Information (for library work).
she was like “I know it’s kind of boring” and I was like “NO WAY! That’s awesome, libraries and librarians are the best!”
KC and his ilk are such bullshitters. I am so sick of the so-called Christian right co-opting religion to excuse their bigotry — when all they’re cherry-picking from that doctrine IS bigotry. Religion is just their excuse for being the asshats they want to be.
Public Librarian here! Celebrities and their publishers requesting to read their book to kids is not how we do story hours. We choose books based on their value for early literacy and whether kids will find them fun and engaging. Story times blend music, movement, and even crafts with stories to build all kinds of skills! We train for years and many of us have master’s degrees. A preachy religious book is a poor choice for dozens of reasons, even if you don’t take into account that Kirk is a hateful asshole and children do not know or care who he is.
Although I have to say. It would be pretty funny if he booked the library space and held his own reading and nobody came. 😌
Librarians RULE! Thank you for everything you do!
This was all a ploy to get the rejections to create a false outrage on conservative media in an effort to raise the book’s profile with its true target audience. They know the book won’t sell on its own merits, so they create a “the libs don’t want children reading this” narrative in order to spur Fox News watchers to buy the book for their grandkids.
@dutch Agreed, and I will take it a step further – I think this was written (and rejected as planned) SPECIFIALLY to create a family values case involving “…but, but, but you let “the gays” do it, so why are you letting these dangerous people next to our kids in publicly-funded spaces and not “good” people like us?” to go all the way to the hand-selected Trump idiots on the SC and their corrupt buddies like Alito. This guy can’t stay out of the spotlight for 5 seconds (anyone torture themselves with his fireside chats after the 2020 election?) and this would be the ultimate spotlight (in his world). The ultimate champion of believer’s rights. For the record, I’m go to church and I’m vehemently pro-LGBTQIA+ rights, and I don’t want him even pretending to speak for me, because he doesn’t.
Exactly. Why else would he choose libraries in California and Providence? Not exactly the heart of evangelical America. He wants those rejections so he can gaslight the libraries. Let him go sit at the Creation Museum in Kentucky to read his story and leave the rest of us alone.
Hello fellow librarians and CB-ers!
Maybe KC should have taken a look at the ALA statements re equity, diversion, and inclusion. And on censorship.
HONK FOR LIBRARIANS! THEY ROCK!
He is creepy and has one of the most punchable faces I’ve ever seen.
He like his sister is such a gross, hateful UN-Godly punk. I cannot stand his disgusting smugness and am glad he’s being access to children in our libraries.
Yes to all of this. Everything you wrote about libraries being the heart of communities is Big Facts. Love that they have no time for this hateful, dangerous trash.
I read they only reached out to libraries known for working with marginalized communities and they knew their odds of success were non existent. Seems to me this was intentional to create a new story about how persecuted he is. They Want to mobilize the right to buy his book to prove support… and make him lots of money
I think this is exactly right. This is just one, huge PR stunt to get the magas to buy his crap. people like him are always looking for cheap publicity to get people with little money but lots of anger to spend their money on him. privileged white boy crying like the little creep he is because he can’t turn out something of substance on his own. it feels like he’s trying to actively frighten kids with his hatred.
That’s exactly how that article reads, there’s not other reason to mention the libraries’ inclusivity events other than to contrast & demean & say ‘see, they have an agenda!’ PR exercise + right-wing fomenting of hate.
I agree. FWIW, I also think that what’s behind much of the anti- “CRT” efforts is the eventual goal of privatizing public education. Public schools and libraries are two of our greatest treasures, and, ideally, offer access to information to anyone who wants it. Obviously that access terrifies some people.
Major props to the librarians!
Ugh, did he approach the libraries knowing they would not allow him to do story hour in order to drum up publicity for his effed-up world view? I cannot stand him or his family
Kirk Cameron is The perfect example of a xtian (vs a CHRISTian) He does not follow Jesus’ teachings at all.
Faux-Christians. These people are endlessly disgusting.
Are they only reaching out to libraries that have connections to the LGBTQIA community to get a story? Feels disingenuous on their part and very on brand for the Camerons.
That’s exactly what they are doing and look how much publicity they have generated. They know their audience.
I’m so happy that public libraries are giving this bigoted douche the smiting he deserves
Librarians keep Barbarians away.
Christian fundamentalism is so dangerous, especially in the US right now because they have control over the Republican candidates.
Books that push harmful fundamentalist agendas have no place in public libraries. LGBTQ+ inclusion isn’t a fundamentalist agenda that seeks to suppress individuality and freedom, no matter what Kirk and Fox News think.
I once did a call-around of all the Christian bookstores in my city to see if any stocked To Train Up A Child, a particularly insidious Christian fundamentalist text that reads like a child abuse manual, advises parents to “break their child’s spirit” (direct quote) through the use of beatings with switches that begin with flicking the cheek of babies aged 6 months and up. It’s been linked to several tragic and heinous deaths of children. Only a couple stocked the book thankfully, and once I (politely!) made them aware of the content they pulled the book.
I would advise anyone who sees Cameron’s book (or To Train Up A Child) in their library to read it, and then make the library aware of any harmful content. Perhaps they’ll pull it too if they’re made aware.
Libraries are the best. My local library held an “alternative prom” in the meeting rooms on prom night, for kids who didn’t feel comfortable going to the regular prom. How awesome is that?
Why would they host someone who would happily see library books banned? It’s people like him who are lobbying for libraries to close because they refuse to do “Christian bidding”. He’s trash. His sister is trash.
From the title and cover art alone, I’m guessing the pitch to the publisher was “What if the Giving Tree was homophobic?”
Don’t you just love the fact that each rejection is followed up with whining about something the library did to support the LGBTQ community? That’s the narcissistic entitlement of the trad bitches. They think that if you do anything to support or amplify survivors of their bigotry, you’re obligated to also give *them* a platform to incite intolerance and violence toward those survivors. Because free speech. 🙄
It’s this description that brought tears to my eyes though: “Libraries are the heart of their communities. They are free spaces for all people to feel safe and to be treated with decency and hopefully compassion. For some folks, they are the only point of light in their world. You know, what places of worship should provide as well.” Because YES
“You can fill out the form to reserve space, to run the program in our space — but we won’t run your program.”
This…seems like an incredibly generous response from the library? I don’t even know what this guy is complaining about. He wasn’t even turned away, he was just told the library wouldn’t be organizing or planning the event!
Like, the library isn’t your personal PR firm. You wanna push your hateful agenda, book a meeting room and see how many other closed-minded bigots want to show up.
Our library gets all kinds of requests for programming. We also won’t host your baby shower, or recruitment for your MLM business.
If you want to promote your book, maybe your publisher should be talking to the book stores willing to stock and sell it.
Yeah, this feels like he WANTED to get offended and went around asking libraries for something they were never going to do.
I’m worried that the MSN article, and I am sure the Fox News coverage, names specific libraries that rejected him and what they do to help marginalized communities.
We live in a time of violence. I’m afraid some righteous idiot will decide to do something stupid about Kirk Cameron’s hurt feelings.
There are many, many church attending people who constantly shove their religious views onto other people. Of all faith systems.
How about showing kindness and understanding to everyone?
Jesus would not care for this behavior, Kirk and Cameron.
All in the name of money making and judging others. And a ton of free publicity.
Dividing people instead of bringing people together.
Volunteer anyplace instead.
Librarians don’t play. He should reach out to churches to do his story hours.
i love it, ” i just lost faith in god ” PREACH, though i do find almost all religion generally harmful, i would never persecute someone over it. i love how fox cannot fathom this. fantastic.
Good, he needs to keep his cult bullshit to himself.
So many Christians are LGBTQ+ supportive; it saddens me that we are often lumped together with these hypocrites. My county libraries have kiosks that showcase books banned elsewhere. Needless to say, I live in a blue county and blue state. And yeah, don’t mess with librarians!
Love it! I love our public library systems so much, so glad to they are keeping this trash out. Cue the Christians whining about being persecuted now. Weird how Dolly Parton is a Christian and has written kids books promoting “biblical values” (kindness, acceptance, etc) and I’m sure any library would let her do a story time so maybe it’s not just because he is a Christian.