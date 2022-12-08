King Charles likely won’t ‘punish’ the Sussexes until after his coronation

King Charles was out and about in London today, doing an event for “Christian communities in King’s Cross.” Reportedly, one of the royal rota (Richard Palmer) asked if Charles had seen Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, and Charles “sidestepped the question.” It safe to say that the Windsors and the British media had hyped themselves up into an enraged lather ahead of the Netflix series and, as always, they were doing way too much and telling on themselves. Just ahead of the release of the docuseries, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column did a piece on how King Charles will eventually punish Harry and Meghan. What’s he going to do? They literally live in America, make their own money and pay for their own security. The only left to “take” from them is their titles. So that’s probably what will happen, but it will only happen after Charles’s coronation next year:
King Charles could strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their princely titles if they continue to make incendiary allegations against the royal family, but is essentially powerless to remove their duke and duchess honorifics, a well-placed source told The Daily Beast Wednesday, as temperatures rose ahead of the launch of the couple’s Netflix series on Thursday.
The monarch is understood to have the power to stop Harry from using the title “prince,” meaning Meghan would also lose her status as a princess (although given Meghan rarely uses her “princess” style this would not be much of a punishment). The model for any forfeiture could be based on how the late queen approached the matter when the couple were simply asked to stop using their HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) titles. They were also asked not to use the word “royal” in any commercial branding—and, somewhat grudgingly, agreed to both requests.
The source said: “Charles will be very cautious of repeating the mistakes made with Diana. When she was stripped of her HRH after the divorce, it fed into her narrative that the palace was a vindictive and cruel establishment. Imagine if they did something similar to Harry. He would be able to go on Oprah all over again and say, ‘They did it to my mother and now they are doing it to me.’ It would completely play into their victim narrative.”
The source added that while, theoretically, steps could be taken by the monarch to get Parliament to formally strip Harry and Meghan of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, to do so would open up a “Pandora’s box” of problems.
The Daily Beast’s source, who is not a palace staffer but has acted as an informal adviser to the royals for several years, said that the palace will move slowly and cautiously, and is unlikely to move against the couple to remove their princely titles in the heat of the moment, instead adopting a “wait and see” approach.
“Nothing is going to happen before the Coronation anyway,” the source said. Charles’ coronation is scheduled for May next year. The palace, which did not respond to requests for comment by The Daily Beast for this story, has not confirmed if Harry and Meghan will attend. However, they are still generally expected to be invited despite the conflict in the family. The source said the couple are unlikely to be told to stop using their “duke” and “duchess” titles, as these can only be legally removed by an Act of Parliament.
So basically, next June, we can expect the newly coronated King Charles to make a series of announcements regarding the Sussexes, not just about their HRHs (which they still “have” but aren’t allowed to use), but their Sussex ducal titles and Harry’s prince title. Charles will also “make the decision” about whether or not to remove Lili and Archie’s titles, since they technically are Prince Archie and Princess Lili right now, as grandchildren of the monarch. That’s literally all Charles has left, this petty title stuff and empty threats. Is this your king?
Fuck Charles and his trash crown.
He’ll always be Prince Harry. You can’t take that away!!!
Thing is, he can’t just take their Sussex titles willy-nilly, not without Parliament, and not without the broader ramifications being massive. Because if he’s able to do that, then there are dozens of titled nobodies (plus Andrew) whose titles will then be questioned.
Of course, he doesn’t ever think in those long-term scenarios, so I wouldn’t put it past him to actually try it.
It gives me great relief to read your post. I get the feeling the royals and the BM would love nothing more to strip Meghan of her title of Duchess of Sussex. They want to cut her wings. They want her to wallow in a puddle of mud.
I expect that the members of the House of Lords won’t be thrilled with an Act of Parliament that allows the Monarch to remove aristocratic titles for no other reason that the royal family is angry with said individuals. That would set a very unfortunate precedent for the rest of the British aristocracy and we know how much they value their titles, even if they are empty (without estates and wealth).
It would look REALLY bad if KC3 asked Parliament to remove their titles because that would set a precedent allowing him to cherry-pick whoever he wants off the island for nothing more than sheer spite and vindictiveness.
I genuinely wonder if Charles buried his head in the sand so far that he has no idea what happened between Harry and William.
I’m also beginning to think it’s Harry and Meghan’s intentional strategy to have the family get worked up tell on themselves when they find out about a new project of his and tell on themselves. Harry and Meghan have hardly said anything and Kensington Palace has told on themselves. Charles hasn’t and he seems to be relieved.
This! Everything is coming together for me. And reading all these responses, it occurs to me that Charles has zero idea what all the fuss is about. I suspect he has never actually seen any of the footage first hand and is being fed info by William who is twisting everything. Unfortunately, I think that Charles isa completely self-centered man and doesn’t care enough about Harry to see for himself.
In a short period of time, CRex and Camzilla’s servant, Susan Hussey outed herself as a racist crone. This reminded everyone about H&M’s Oprah interview in which they expressed anguish about the racism in the RF and mistreatment by the British press. Last week, Peggington and Of William had a less than stellar super bowl tour of Boston whereas H&M brought the spotlight back to their work on racism and mental health in NY. Now the Netflix special is highlighting the British press, racism and hinting at mental health… all that to say Charles will not want to go after H&M directly now because he will look like a racist abuser. Which, well, he wants to wait and put time and distance between recent events first.
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, HA! Too late, Chuck – it’s “Harry and Meghan” now.
Lol exactly!
YUP. they don’t need your titles or HRHs or whatever. They’re a first-name power couple. Everyone knows who Harry and Meghan are.
Exactly. I honestly think it would be a power move for H & M to just say, “hey you can have these titles back” and adopt the surname Spencer (Diana’s maiden name). Just completely cut ties with these lunatics.
They aren’t thinking about you, maybe stop letting them live rent free in your head ? Also, maybe stop proving them right at every turn?
I kind of hope that he does remove them so we see an end to this ridiculous “Punishing” mantra the media goes to every time H&M do something that reminds them they exist. And then the press can spend a couple months gloating about it until they realise they cut off their nose in truth.
They’re going to say all this again in January once they read the memoir. So let’s commit and see what happens when they’ve run out of things to scream into the void will happen.
Do Harry and Meghan even want the titles for themselves and their kids at this point? I admit I am a bit lost on what the titles mean for security etc.
Because it would be a power move to hand them back like “oh we don’t need these old things any more.” Or they are clearly disinterested if Charles takes the titles back.
From a practical standpoint, I’d think living in America would be easier without them. Even if Harry were just Harry Mountbatten-Windsor he’d still be Prince Harry to us so I doubt it would matter all that much from a social perspective. At the same time, I think Harry and Meghan are being smart not to lift a finger to get rid of them. Let the family and the UK expose themselves in the process of taking those titles away. I do think that the titles being taken away is something that will inevitably happen. If Charles doesn’t do it, we know William will go out of his way to do it.
Charles and the RF can’t help themselves. They keep telling on themselves. Charles will eventually strip his mixed race grandchildren of their prince/princess titles and expose himself as a hateful, racist, vindictive grandfather who never loved them. This is all Charles can do, short of attempting to arrange a fatal accident for the children and their mother. I feel that at this point, Harry may also be watching his back for a fatal blow.
I think that if he goes after Harry’s title and HRH, he will also go after Bea and Eugenie’s and Andrew’s. That will leave only his beloved direct line and the “working” royals with them. This will support his supposed decreasing the RF even though Bea, Eugenie and Harry are self-supporting. I bet he doesn’t go after the SG though to decrease it.
Chuck would only punish them if the trashed him and Cams – so far they haven’t done that and I don’t really expect them to say much more than what is already known about when down with them and Chuck.
The Cambridges, thats a different story – those 2 have been so far too protected by the institution and the press. We’ve seen the press tell us that it was them who were behind the constant leaking and bad press at Meghan. I think when it comes to his brother, Harry will burn that bridge. Harry has barely been able to contain his anger at his brother and SIL.
Agreed. This is all just a rehash of all the same quotes that come out whenever this issue is raised in the press. The only way Charles would even consider such a drastic move is if the docuseries/book specifically targets Camilla. Otherwise, I don’t think he has any interest in stripping H&M of their titles for a variety of reasons:
–his short kingship would basically be defined by the act of stripping his own son of their titles, and for what? The endless negative press coverage to follow, just as he’s trying to be kingly and Church of England-y and all those lovely “come together” themes? What would his Christmas message even look like if he did that? Etc.
–as said by others, it was a bad look for Diana to lose the HRH and he doesn’t want to wear that at a time when he’s busy erasing all traces of her from RF history
–the can of worms this would open with the aristocracy
I believe Charles is a-OK with H&M dropping some truth bombs about how they have been treated by Kate and William and their staff, because that serves his purposes on a variety of levels, as long as it doesn’t stray into personal territory like outing William and Rose. I can see that after the publication of Spare, Charles may do a Sandringham Summit-style come-to-Jesus meeting and try to build bridges before the coronation. It would win him major “kingly” points and as a bonus, he’d get the star power of H&M attending the coronation itself. All the while he has to be buttering up William & Kate in the press, allowing them to continue to goof off, giving them honours, etc to keep them onside.
Fleet street never met anyone who chose to willingly walked away from their abuse, until Meghan and Harry?
Despite name-calling, Kate and Camilla are still playing ‘ball’, the fact that Meghan rejected their thuggery, is an anathema to them.
So in this now exposed symbiotic (and to H and M, parasitic) relationship with the rf, they expect King Charles 111 to punish his son on their behalf.
He is being asked to put them ahead of his own ‘flesh and blood’; should there be a bet as to what he’ll do?
Why wait to after the coronation?
Do it now!! Established “no way back” for the Sussexes, as revenge of the vile tabloid media in England who want to continue to sell people as commodities.
But, that wouldn’t happen yet, because it would not be a good look if the Sussexes refused to attend.
Yawn. They’re still banging on about the titles? LOL. H&M prove every day they dont need those titles, but they’re going to make Charles come get them, to show himself as the petty man that he is.
The point about Diana is interesting though, and that may be enough to keep Charles from doing anything about it. If Archie and Lili aren’t using their titles, why go after them?
*Shrug*
Unless these titles come with security or something, who gives a f*ck. They have made their own way. They don’t need the titles.
If I were them I would want to be rid of my remaining ties to that institution anyway.
Charles is no saint
He treated Diana horribly.
King Tampax, you can tip-toe around it and try to be diplomatic all you like. No ore’s gonna buy it. We know you’re a small, petty man who’s jealous of his own son’s happiness, who allowed his older son and daughter-in-law to bully his other (pregnant!) daughter-in-law to the brink of suicide, who knowingly endangered his own grandchildren both before and after their births. We see you, bitch. We know what you’re doing and why.
Some of the weirdest ravings from the royal press is that “Charles can refuse to invite them” to his Coronation. Meh! Harry & Meghan can just as easily refuse the invite. Which is a bigger slap in the face?
Titles? Do titles keep you warm at night or stop loneliness? I know where Charles can shove the titles! Diana did more than fine without her HRH.
I don’t see how they can strip ‘Princely’ titles from the son of the King without also stripping them from a bunch of other Royals. And not just Andrew. Like Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the York Princesses, Princess Alexandra, Prince Edward of Kent, Prince Richard of Gloucester.
They’re all lower in the line of succession than Harry is. Even the working/not working thing is a red herring, since of course the older generation will need to retire at some point. And in any case, being a Prince is not a job, it’s something you are, not something you do. This is of course entirely feudal but you can’t unpick it without unpicking Monarchy.
Charles can’t issue letters patent to strip just Harry of his Princely title without looking entirely petty. If Harry is no longer entitled to Princely Style neither are most of the Royal Family.
He can, if he thinks that he can justify it and have Fleet street sell it to the haters..
He may choose to not acknowledge that fact that he is vindictive and petty in doing so.
It can ONLY BE FOR TREASON as was the law set 105 years ago for that reason and can only do it under an act of parliament
Titles Deprivation Act 1917 exacted against 4 German/Austrian princes of the UK
took 2 years to happen and Archie wuld have the legal right to appeal it when Harry dies
But what treason has Harry commited
Lol so NOW Meghan is a Princess? They never called her Princess, barely acknowledge she’s a Duchess and now Harry and Meghan go by their first names. Lol it must be so frustrating for a firm/ family/media that love to do public snubs and punishments to have no way to punish the most visible members of the royal family in a way the public would notice.
Yea she is Princess Henry
” Punish” infers someone has broken a law / the law. Has anyone in the RF ever indicated exactly what it is that H&M have done that is illegal?
Excellent point.
And what happens when Chuck the Vindictive doesn’t have anything else to “take” from them? I am sure H&M still have a few aces up their sleeves. If that happens, I hope Meghan drops her uncensored memories and has the final word.
As they say, there’s nothing more dangerous than a person with nothing to lose. Chucky should think long and hard about taking away any titles. So far the Sussexes have not dropped all the tea they have. Charles should be mindful of what can happen when they don’t feel the need to hold back anymore. As the head of the Church of England he should reacquaint himself with the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you….
Diana wasn’t Princess Diana, she was Diana, Princess of Wales. That did not stop everyone from calling her Princess Diana even after the divorce. Even if Chucky removes the Prince title from Harry, he’ll still be called Prince Harry until he dies. Same with the Sussex titles. Even if they’re stripped away, they’ll still be used by everyone else to refer to the Sussexes.
The Windsors are a clown show. They are showing their pettiness and vindictiveness. Nothing else, especially Christian behavior.
Just a reminder (for any of the royals who read this site):
Harry can use whatever titles he wants. There is no US law prohibiting a person from using random titles. So Harry can still call himself Prince or Duke or King or Rex or Emperor or Grant Commander of the Galaxy or Jedi Knight or President or whatever the heck he wants to call himself.
King Meghan can do the same thing.
True. Michael Jackson called himself The King of Pop – and people rolled with it. (Even those who rolled their eyes at the narcissism.)
(Don’t come at me, MJ fans, it’s long been verified that he insisted on the title and struck access deals only if people agreed to use it.)
I am sure Harry will never be so petty – but he doesn’t need to be. Nothing will ever stop him being the son of King Chucky.
idk at that point if charlie does try that, i feel like H and M should just give up their titles. i know harry can’t bc it’s part of his legal name or whatever. but the duke and duchess of sussex symbolize the crazy institution and horribly antiquated and racist organization of the aristocracy…do you really want to be attached to a organization that tried to destroy you/kill your loved ones? i know people r going to say then it’ll show them they “won”…but i don’t think so. i think the message is much stronger to say here’s what happened through their documentary and interviews, and why we are choosing to dissociate from that and leave our titles behind. but who knows, maybe the reason they haven’t done it already is there’s inheritance of property or bc of how they founded their foundation with their titles attached to it.
Nah. Let Charles take them and suffer the consequences. Harry and Meghan don’t need to do any work on behalf of the royal family anymore.
Let Charles, or more likely, William, take the titles, and live with the consequences. Let Prince Andrew and all the rest of them walk around with their titles, while Harry and Meghan lose theirs. Explain that to the world.
exactly tho. the pedos and tyrant kings will keep their petty titles reflective of a horrible racist and backwards system while H and M choose to dissociate from them. two individuals paving their own path through hard work and using their own names not bestowed by anyone or any institution. using their names to reflect their work. expose the RF for how backwards and horrible they are, cut ties and walk away. “we tried to create create positive change by being in the RF and really wanted to bring the institution to the modern age, but we unable to because of the narrow minded and racist individuals involved so we have decided to part ways”. that’s how it will be framed.
ya! leave the temper king with uncle pedo and prince man child to their institution of racism and lies.
I sincerely hope H&M don’t attend the coronation, but if they do, they should negotiate every detail in advance. It seems like the last chance for these fools to publically snub them and treat them poorly. I would give Billy Idle et al the satisfaction.
Chucky can go and F himself with his titles
It’s nice to hear that the UK is so free of problems that its head of state has the time to focus on this minutiae. To our British friends here…..you must be so proud.
Charles can kiss my @ss. PRINCE Harry will always be PRINCE Harry. If he wants to take away titles just because the family is angry, then what are they going to do about the pedophile in their midst??
god charlie boy is so petulant. petulant boy king. if i were h and m, i would go nuclear on them then voluntarily drop the titles and mic and peace. move on being fabulous. lemme sip margaritas in cali while you racists and pedos prance in the UK with ur made up fancy titles.
Notice how the well place source is no longer from the palaces . These people think that the thinking public is as dumb as their inbred asses
Exactly! “The Daily Beast’s source, who is not a palace staffer but has acted as an informal adviser to the royals for several years” LOLOLOL. They might as well say ‘our source, who definitely isn’t a palace insider leaking to us but somehow has all the information that only a palace insider would have, but who DEFINITELY ISN’T LEAKING…’
I can see how Chuck can tell Harry he can’t use the HRH but how can Harry be stripped of being a prince? Harry is the legitimately born biological son of a reigning monarch (Prince of the blood) – the only way Charles can strip Harry of that would be to deny paternity/declare Harry illegitimate and that would blow up pretty badly
Wake up people, Charlie boy doesn’t THINK, he has every thought given to him by Billy Bulley or barbie botox, even Camilla gets in on the act. Does anyone actually believe, the man who has his toothpaste squeezed for him, his shoelaces ironed for him and 3 eggs boiled for him every morning is capable of a joined up thought process? 😂😂😂
If Charles was smart, he would just let them (M+H and kids) keep their titles and say nothing more. Wait it out as a king, then let William do it, because you know he will try. But Charles and his advisors are so short-sighted, live in a bubble, jealous etc. I bet it will is up for consideration.
Alas, I keep on going back to that astrologist who was iffy on Charles being king, so to me he is either not going to make it to the coronation or his reign wont be long.
He would have to change the law , Good luck with that
The idea of C-3PO “punishing” the Sussexes is so ridiculous! Brings to mind the Steve Martin skit “I break with the I break with thee I break with thee”. What will he do next, throw dog poop on their shoes? Child of the 80s, btw.
The name of the documentary says it all, “Harry and Meghan.” Explain again how important are titles to them. “Spare” me.
Oh noes! Harry and Meghan will be practically invisible without their titles! L.O.L.