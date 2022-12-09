Mindy Kaling: My kids are ‘so attached’ to BJ Novak, ‘he’s really part of our family’

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak have been “best friends” for years. To hear them tell it, they dated on-and-off for a few years in their 20s, then he broke her heart but they stayed close and the relationship grew into whatever this is, where he’s always Mindy’s date at big events and he’s “godfather” to her two children, and they hang out a lot. Personally, I think Novak is a big reason why Kaling hasn’t been in a serious relationship for years – Novak takes up too much emotional space in her life and this friendship/relationship is massively dysfunctional. I bring all of this up because Mindy was on The Drew Barrymore Show this week and Drew peppered her with questions about her friendship with Novak.

Mindy Kaling is perfectly happy to keep her relationship with B.J. Novak in the friend zone. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, Kaling bonded with host Drew Barrymore over how they’ve both been single for “years.” But Barrymore, 47, eventually shifted the conversation to discuss Kaling’s former boyfriend and longtime pal. “I was on a date once and B.J. Novak sat down,” Barrymore began. “And I remember thinking, ‘Oh I wish I was on a date with him. He’s so attractive. Why is he not with Mindy Kaling? I wanna be with Mindy Kaling. Why are they not together?'” The Mindy Project alum said in response, “Wait, wait. Your first reaction was, ‘Wow he’s so attractive?’ He’s gonna be so excited about that.” Barrymore then said she’s dreamed about Kaling and Novak, both 43, being “the ultimate couple,” saying, “You seem like best friends and you’re just both so wonderful.” Despite Barrymore’s desire to see the two Office alums work things out romantically, Kaling shared her reasons for choosing to remain friends with the Vengeance star going forward. “He is a wonderful friend and he is the godparent of both my kids [Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 2] and he loves children and they’re so attached to him,” she said. “He’s really part of our family, but we’ve known each other for a long, long time and I think anyone who’s been friends with someone for 18, 19 years and at one point dated and now doesn’t, they maybe understand this. You have exes that you wouldn’t necessarily marry now.”

“He’s really part of our family” – ugh. I mean, I’ve always taken this way too personally and it’s her life, etc. I know Mindy has tons of girlfriends too, and I would love to know if her girlfriends are like “honey, please, this is so dysfunctional.” While I respect Mindy keeping a huge part of her life private – like how her two babies came into this world – in the public sphere, she makes it sound like Novak has stepped in as a partner-surrogate and father-surrogate. As I said, he takes up too much emotional space in her life. It makes me mad because I’m pretty sure he’s also a huge douche.