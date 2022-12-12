Katie Holmes dusted off some terrible Y2K fashion for a Jingle Ball event

Here are some photos from Friday’s iheartradio Jingle Ball red carpet. People were freaking out about these Katie Holmes photos all weekend, but I’d like to discuss them in the sartorial context of some of the other people in attendance, namely Dove Cameron, Demi Lovato and Dua Lipa. When the Katie Holmes pics went viral, people were like “wow, what a Y2K look” and “this is not it, Katie.” While that’s true – and the jeans are so, so bad – what’s also true is that we are in a very real ‘90s fashion revival.

So much of what I’m seeing on the younger people is from the micro-fashion era of 1998-2003, when Britney replaced grunge-alt, when people wearing dresses over jeans went mainstream, the mainstreaming of ‘90s vampire-goths, the proto-Juicy Couture era becoming the mainstream high-fashion sweats era. It was a chaotic and terrible time. I don’t want to go back to it, but it’s fully back. As I said, look no further than the other people at this event. What Dove Cameron is wearing is how Mark Wahlberg dressed all the time in that micro-era. Demi Lovato is doing Janet Jackson-Rhythm Nation. Dua Lipa is doing mainstream goth.

Anyway, Katie could have pulled this off if A) the jeans were better or B) she had worn black palazzo pants with the terrible top. I have no real comment on the sneakers, I bet they were comfortable. Katie has always had such weird style, but I applaud her for trying different sh-t. Or dusting off some of her Dawson’s Creek-era stuff.