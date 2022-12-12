2023 Golden Globes nominations: a grab-bag full of WTFery

It was so lovely earlier this year, not having to waste any energy on the Golden Globes. After many high-level complaints about the creeps and racists in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 2022 Golden Globes were untelevised and they were barely a blip on the awards season. But they’ll be back in about a month – on Tuesday, January 10, the 2023 Globes will air on NBC and Peacock. This is the HFPA’s last year of their NBC deal, and even then, they had to move it from a Sunday to a Tuesday. I wonder if anyone will show up? In any case, the Golden Globes nominations came out this morning. I’m not going to publish the whole list, just the biggest TV and film nominations – you can go to THR to see the full list.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick” Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness” Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse” Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of Dragon

Ozark

Severance

If you ask me, these nominations are stupid and all-over-the-place. The love being shown for Triangle of Sadness alone is a big bag of WTF. And Ana de Armas in Blonde? Please, that movie was an exploitative disaster and Ana wasn’t even good in it. Brad Pitt getting a nomination for Babylon? HORK. I predict that The Banshees Of Inisherin will be a major awards contender, as will Cate Blanchett and TAR. Anyway, I really don’t care.