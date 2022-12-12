2023 Golden Globes nominations: a grab-bag full of WTFery

It was so lovely earlier this year, not having to waste any energy on the Golden Globes. After many high-level complaints about the creeps and racists in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 2022 Golden Globes were untelevised and they were barely a blip on the awards season. But they’ll be back in about a month – on Tuesday, January 10, the 2023 Globes will air on NBC and Peacock. This is the HFPA’s last year of their NBC deal, and even then, they had to move it from a Sunday to a Tuesday. I wonder if anyone will show up? In any case, the Golden Globes nominations came out this morning. I’m not going to publish the whole list, just the biggest TV and film nominations – you can go to THR to see the full list.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Elvis”
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
“Triangle of Sadness”
Best Director, Motion Picture
James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”
Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”
Emma Thompson, “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
Carey Mulligan, “She Said”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
Bill Nighy, “Living”
Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, “Babylon”
Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Adam Driver, “White Noise”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees Of Inisherin”
Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series, Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of Dragon
Ozark
Severance
If you ask me, these nominations are stupid and all-over-the-place. The love being shown for Triangle of Sadness alone is a big bag of WTF. And Ana de Armas in Blonde? Please, that movie was an exploitative disaster and Ana wasn’t even good in it. Brad Pitt getting a nomination for Babylon? HORK. I predict that The Banshees Of Inisherin will be a major awards contender, as will Cate Blanchett and TAR. Anyway, I really don’t care.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, promotional posters & photos courtesy of IMDB.
Not on this list, but at least some love for Donald Glover and Atlanta
Triangle of sadness is great!!
Other than Avatar being nominated, I don’t think any of these nominations are unexpected, strange, or stupid (though obviously several of them will not translate to Oscar nominations, which is always the case with the Globes). This is pretty much what was anticipated.
Tar, The Fabelmans, Banshees, and Everything Everywhere will be big contenders for awards season. I expect Triangle of Sadness, She Said, Elvis, and Babylon to also be in the running for certain awards even if not as prominent. I know the Golden Globes and HFPA are deeply problematic, but I’m at the very least excited that this marks the start of my favorite season, award season!
Happy to see Jenna Ortega nominated for Wednesday, she’s great in it.
Yeah, i feel like every movie that was gonna have a nom, got a nom.
Yeah, I’m in a lot of cinephile and awards race circles and this list is like a copy/paste of what everyone expected to be nominated.
The new Avatar is getting absolutely great reviews so no surprise really.
Brendan Fraser said he’s not going so I think Austin has a good chance to take the category.
I thought Butler was genuinely great in Elvis, I’d love to see him get recognition this awards cycle.
And you’re right, no surprise with Avatar either. A lot of people expected it to get nominated and for some reason I didn’t believe them lol. I just wasn’t a fan of the first one, but I’m glad the new one is getting good reviews!
Except Brendan has a damn good reason to not go, and HFPA may want to “atone” in some way. Or, they’ll punish him. 50/50, right?
The one for Ana de Armas was surprising. Even my personal feelings aside I didn’t think it made enough critical impact.
So the GG are absolved for the shit they were accused of? The celebrities are no longer offended and disgusted? They’re going to get all glammed up and have their humanely treated grass fed snails and guzzle champagne? What a joke. I won’t be watching, but I’m sure they won’t miss me.
What did I miss? What were they accused of?
@girl_ninja, I don’t think it says anywhere that anyone is going or has forgotten and forgiven. It’s just an announcement of nominations.
On first glance, I mistook the image on CB’s outfit for a donut next to a cigarette.
That’s all I’ve got
Me, too! LOL
Elvis will win big. It’s a GG type of movie and it was great.
It was absolutely horribly directed and cut.
If it wins, it’s because money is being put in the right hands
The GG’s want the talent to show up so they are nominating everyone. I hope the stars ignore this corrupt award.
I’m boycotting watching this along with Brandon Fraser who believably accused the president of GG of sexual harassment – they are a joke. A hundred ‘foreign’ critics, yet could get no black critics from anywhere? When the WTF nominations like for The Tourist and Emily in Paris turn out to have bribed the association with trips and goods? Plus they were only good to see stars get drunk and make fools of themselves.
I’m just here for Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building getting recognition for Comedy. They are both so well done.
What’s with this “any motion picture” category?
“Anyway, I really don’t care.”
Yep. You nailed it.
James Cameron goes so crazy over his own movies that I can not be bothered to even get excited for them. He over hypes what looks to me like a cartoon. If he would shut up, maybe we would be amazed?
Amen. He makes me tired.
Blonde and Pam & Tommy both received nominations and both seemed gross and exploitative.
Top Gun: Maverick getting a nomination is certainly surprising to me.
I’m suprised that The Bear was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Ke Huy Quan did some of the best acting I have ever seen in my entire life! Loved Michelle Yeoh. Loved Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch Everything Everywhere All af once. The hot dog part was a bit much for me, but these are the people I’m rooting for their success in general. The GGs are evil though…I just think everyone needs to watch this acting and Ke Huy Quan is chefs kiss.
Argh…no Alia Shawkat for The Old Man. I’m happy Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow were nominated, but Alia out-acted them both. And that’s saying something, because their performances were excellent.