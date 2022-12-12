ABC News anchors & execs want no part of TJ Holmes & Amy Robach’s drama

The TJ Holmes-Amy Robach scandal has become a professional mess for both of them, and a huge headache for ABC News. From what we know so far, no one is saying anything about anyone abusing their power or harassing anyone. TJ Holmes likely had multiple affairs with women at ABC News, and Robach is merely the latest. There’s no evidence that Robach cheated on her husband with anyone other than Holmes. Allowing Robach and Holmes to go on air and co-anchor the Good Morning America desk even after their affair was outed was probably a mistake, but it was possibly a mistake for ABC News to then make such a big deal about taking them off the anchor desk after the backlash. I don’t know – it’s all very messy. Apparently, ABC News people don’t want any part of it either.
Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama.
“He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and T.J. have caused such drama. No one wants to be associated with this, and Amy and David already aren’t that close right now.”
An ABC News spokesperson told us of the “World News Tonight with David Muir” anchor, “David is focused on the work, not any of this,” when we reached out for comment.
The network’s initial response was to ignore it, but Holmes and Robach didn’t follow orders and joked on-air about having a “great week” after their affair was exposed. Multiple sources told us people at the network are “very unhappy” with the comment. “If the decision is to not address it, then don’t address it! T.J. made light of it on-air. Amy’s smarter than that, but how else is she supposed to respond?” the first source said.
We hear Robach also isn’t a fan of all of the attention the affair is getting, especially after she fought so hard to become co-anchor of “20/20.”
“She’s a serious hard news journalist, and this is a major distraction,” one TV insider noted. “Becoming co-anchor of ’20/20′ was very important to her. She was obsessed with getting that job. This affair is bringing her down and changing her reputation,” they added.
The details of their affair have created such a diversion, that even rival CBS anchor Gayle King chimed in by calling it all “very messy.”
One of the problems – from where I sit – is that everyone is acting like Robach and Holmes are similarly damaged, when that’s not the case at all. Robach “managed” the situation much better than Holmes. There’s no evidence that she was screwing around with any other coworker besides Holmes, and Robach’s team pushed many stories about how she and Andrew Shue were done over the summer and they had been in divorce mediation for months. Her crime is: having a consensual relationship with an equally-ranked coworker before news of her divorce came out. It will be disgusting and sexist if HER career is affected worse than Holmes, or if she’s “punished” to the same extent.
Also: my mom loves David Muir, she’ll be so happy to hear that he’s not involved in the den of torrid infidelity at ABC News.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
New York, NY – Amy Robach, T.j. Holmes at Good Morning America to talk about Special Olympics torch run from Chicago to end in Orlando Florida and passing by New York Time Square for the opening ceremonies of June 5 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in New York.
Pictured: Amy Robach, T.j. Holmes
New York, NY – Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE.
The couple’s relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos of them holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York surfaced. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later.
The source says that there was no overlap between the Good Morning America co-anchors’ romance and their respective marriages.
“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the insider adds. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”
Pictured: Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes
, New York, NY – 20220517
Disney 2022 Upfront – Red Carpet.
PICTURED: Amy Robach, T.J Holmes
Celebrities At The Good Morning America Show Studios.
No surprise to me.
Network news never wants their anchors to become the news.
It turns things into a tabloid sh*tshow.
Journalists have enough problems today trying to maintain accurate, factual reporting.
These 2 have effectively ended their careers on the national level.
This happens IRL all the time.
Co-Workers who become romantically involved, especially when married to others, quickly become objects of nasty gossip, one or the other will end up leaving the job. If not both.
Real life gets messy.
In my opinion, relationships in workplaces are not a good idea, if it doesn’t go well, the negative impact may affect many things and people.
Unless it’s real love, it’s not worth it, especially not for hook ups or affairs that can be gotten in many other places…
I feel bad for the families, spouses and kids, especially the kids that had to see the pics along with the rest of the world.
The whole thing looks really uncomfortable and messy.
Selfish people don’t care about the impact they are making with their choices and the hurt they cause.
They are not even teenagers or 20 or 30 somethings, but old people nearly 50 year old, please have some self control.
Everybody was ready to ignore it until the smug joking and laughing last Friday. Let that be a lesson. Infidelity is hurtful to ex spouses and children, always, and it doesn’t matter if you are already broken up. I have a feeling TJ is a serial cheater and they don’t want another Matt Lauer mess where it was ignored for years because it was someone’s ‘private life’ that didn’t affect anyone else. Those kinds of jobs are a privilege to have and more than one person can do a good job.at them. The today show turned out fine without Matt and he was the supposed golden goose.
Both should have known better, neither of them have good judgment and to me that is crucial in their profession.
T.J. seems to be a serial cheater that will probably never change.
Amy is no victim either, she is nearly 50, not a h*rny teenager and if she so badly wanted to be an anchor, why did she throw it all away for an affair?????
I would let both of them go, if I had such say, for me the trust is completely gone, lack of professional behavior is a huge problem.
I love celebitchy, but y’all have really covered this so poorly. Amy Robach should not be punished as bad as TJ Holmes, I agree, but she put her reputation on the line by engaging and being out photographed with him. Like she made her bed, so to speak. Holmes is much worse, yes, that is obvious, but Robach can’t say she’s a “serious journalist ” and engage in this behavior. Not in this day and age. She should have known to keep her personal life private, and to stay away from romantic relationships with co-workers. Also, she is a mom. This is ridiculous and sloppy behavior from a middle aged, professional mom. I assume her children are mortified by her behavior.
Agreed. This take is wild, and coddles a grown woman who made her bed.
I agree that I don’t get why Robach is being cut more slack than Holmes. They are BOTH at fault.
Agreed. They both engaged in the affair and then handled in just as badly when it leaked. Both are equally responsible adults.
Ok so I have a question. ( well actually many but I will go with this one)
If he’s a known cheater (serial I think was said?) What makes her think it won’t happen with her once the shine wears off?
As with anyone who serial cheats, they manipulate people. Im sure he justified his previous affairs, lied that they didnt happen, etc.
This happens a lot. People always think they are the special one that saves the cheater. Somehow they are different. Rude awakening when they realize nope. Never the special one. Only one a cheater loves is themselves.
Does anyone else think one of the spouses hired a PI and that’s where all the photos came from?
I can’t figure out any reason why paparazzi would be following these 2 to that many locations!
I thought it was established it was his wife? No?
There is no such thing as the Paul Drake Detective Agency. But someone was probably following them to dig up some dirt.
I don’t know. I kind of think ABC is fronting now. I don’t think they mind all that much, Disney owned or not…
Agreed.
I don’t know why they dragged David Muir’s name into this. He’s got nothing to do with it. ABC News employs a lot of journalists, which mention his reaction to this? Just because he’s the best known? Because he’s the evening news anchor & his opinion matters more than Amy & TJ’s co-anchors? No mention of how uncomfortable this would have made George S & Robin Roberts or Ginger Zee.
Dickmatized. Hell of a drug.
++++1
I don’t know why people are insisting that Amy Robach has done nothing wrong. Romantic relationships in ANY office is a HR/PR nightmare even if they are consensual, especially when two coworkers are married! It honestly wouldn’t matter if these two were single and unattached and even if no kids were involved. There’s a reason why so many workplaces are super strict about this because emotions cloud people’s decision making skills when they are in lust/love and then terrible decisions are made regarding work operations. Even if they had been single and TJ Holmes didn’t have a history of dating several coworkers and was not married, there would have been some kind of internal investigation. Maybe not as scandalous but I bet you one of them would have been asked to step down as co anchor so there wouldn’t be any conflict of interest and they could pursue their romance offscreen and in private. If Amy Robach was so gungho about being a 20/20 anchor, she shouldn’t have blown up her life to date TJ Holmes, a noted womanizer who has cheated on his wife with multiple people. I don’t feel sorry for either of them, they created an uncomfortable work environment for all their coworkers who were all speculating they were having an affair a year before this all came out. It’s not an environment anyone wants to work in.
I’m not sure why David Muir is being focused on though in this article since he’s an evening anchor, has he ever appeared on the same shows as them or is close personal friends with both? I can’t see why his annoyance at this is being extra focused on unless he was super friendly with both of them.
Chile…the David Muir reference is not focused on. It’s anecdotal and mainly about how Kaiser’s mom loves him.
That page 6 blip definitely dwelled on him and I thought that was super odd too. Are they trying to insinuate that he’s somehow involved here or he’s got something else going on on the DL?
You know, they ALL have secrets and they all have a little something-something going on. Probably not at work, though. I would not put it past Muir, but who has time for that kind of stuff if he is managing editor or something like it? Maybe the article was meant to draw him out to get some kind of definitive statement that everyone would agree upon.
True. But I mainly meant in Kaiser’s portion of the post. My bad, it seems as though AmelieOriginal referenced the article that Kaiser did. If that makes sense🤦♀️
@girl_ninja: yes I was referencing the article that Kaiser used in this post from the Page Six, it was all about David Muir and his annoyance about the affair. But I didn’t realize Amy and he were co anchors of 20/20! I haven’t watched it in so long and I thought David Muir just did the evening news, I see him on ABC 7 every evening for a few minutes right before I tune into Jeopardy. So now I get why he’s super annoyed and wants nothing to do with any of this. He keeps his private life on lockdown.
They mentioned him because he & Amy co-anchor the show 20/20 every Friday night!
Oooooh ok this makes so much sense now. I haven’t watched 20/20 in YEARS though I used to be a very loyal viewer. Last time I checked John Stossel and Elizabeth Vargas were the coanchors, I haven’t watched the program in a very long time.
If you want to be considered a serious journalist, this ain’t it. They should have known and kept it low key. Better yet, pass on the affair. Once discovered, joking about it, sealed their fate. And never, ever piss off Robin Roberts!
I was just waiting until everyone started caping for Amy. I don’t believe his affairs were a revelation to her, and I wouldn’t be surprised if her team leaked about it to try to distance her. Because now the conversation is about how he’s so much worse than her and deserves consequences, but that she doesn’t. Miss me with that. Amy Robach is not a victim.
I know one thing for sure, for sure: Robin Roberts probably called Holmes out onto the proverbial carpet using Black vernacular language that just about every Black American can parse. It would be if your Mama/Grandmama/or Aunt got wind of your shenanigans in and out of bed, in and out of class, and everyone knows in the neighborhood. Wanna bet that he wasn’t laughing thereafter?
I’m with @Lens and @AmelieOriginal. Holmes has had many jump-offs before Robach and I wouldn’t be surprised during Robach. He ain’t ever gonna get any more tail at work after all this exposure. He’s radioactive. And if his wife hasn’t instigated divorce proceedings yet, she’s got plenty of evidence to come out with most of his money (as long as that lasts).
I’m very disappointed in Amy. I couldn’t care less about serial cheaters. She should’ve known better. And I’m quite sure she did.
Needlessly messy for all involved but they seem pretty smart and capable and will hopefully get through this. Surely she won’t be dinged more than him… though in any day and age who knows. Do we dare hope reason prevails?
All I can say is I love Gayle King 🖖
Wasn’t Amy best buds with TJ and his previous work fling? She knew what she was getting into.