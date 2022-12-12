ABC News anchors & execs want no part of TJ Holmes & Amy Robach’s drama

The TJ Holmes-Amy Robach scandal has become a professional mess for both of them, and a huge headache for ABC News. From what we know so far, no one is saying anything about anyone abusing their power or harassing anyone. TJ Holmes likely had multiple affairs with women at ABC News, and Robach is merely the latest. There’s no evidence that Robach cheated on her husband with anyone other than Holmes. Allowing Robach and Holmes to go on air and co-anchor the Good Morning America desk even after their affair was outed was probably a mistake, but it was possibly a mistake for ABC News to then make such a big deal about taking them off the anchor desk after the backlash. I don’t know – it’s all very messy. Apparently, ABC News people don’t want any part of it either.

Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and T.J. have caused such drama. No one wants to be associated with this, and Amy and David already aren’t that close right now.” An ABC News spokesperson told us of the “World News Tonight with David Muir” anchor, “David is focused on the work, not any of this,” when we reached out for comment. The network’s initial response was to ignore it, but Holmes and Robach didn’t follow orders and joked on-air about having a “great week” after their affair was exposed. Multiple sources told us people at the network are “very unhappy” with the comment. “If the decision is to not address it, then don’t address it! T.J. made light of it on-air. Amy’s smarter than that, but how else is she supposed to respond?” the first source said. We hear Robach also isn’t a fan of all of the attention the affair is getting, especially after she fought so hard to become co-anchor of “20/20.” “She’s a serious hard news journalist, and this is a major distraction,” one TV insider noted. “Becoming co-anchor of ’20/20′ was very important to her. She was obsessed with getting that job. This affair is bringing her down and changing her reputation,” they added. The details of their affair have created such a diversion, that even rival CBS anchor Gayle King chimed in by calling it all “very messy.”

[From Page Six]

One of the problems – from where I sit – is that everyone is acting like Robach and Holmes are similarly damaged, when that’s not the case at all. Robach “managed” the situation much better than Holmes. There’s no evidence that she was screwing around with any other coworker besides Holmes, and Robach’s team pushed many stories about how she and Andrew Shue were done over the summer and they had been in divorce mediation for months. Her crime is: having a consensual relationship with an equally-ranked coworker before news of her divorce came out. It will be disgusting and sexist if HER career is affected worse than Holmes, or if she’s “punished” to the same extent.

Also: my mom loves David Muir, she’ll be so happy to hear that he’s not involved in the den of torrid infidelity at ABC News.