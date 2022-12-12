‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #142: Meghan’s fabulous life before she met Harry

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 2:30
I’ve been sick and you can hear it in my voice. It reminds Chandra of Polly Draper from 30 Something. We’ll have an episode out next week and will be off the 24th and 31st for the holiday. You can listen below!
Royals: Minutes 2:30 to 27:00
Will and Kate didn’t even invite the nominees to the Earthshot Awards, which seemed like a parody. The celebrities attended in person though. This is especially hypocritical because there were stories in the British press about how the Waleses were so much better than the Sussexes and how William calls the Sussexes the Kardashians. This would have been a great opportunity to have the scientists get together and network.
We got to see Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Awards, where they were honored for their activism. Meghan was wearing a beautiful sleek white off the shoulder Louis Vuitton gown with sleek hair. She just glowed. We remember her Salute to Freedom Gown because it was shown on the Harry and Meghan docuseries.
We got the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix and we’ve both watched them. Liz Garbus did a great job with their story. Most of it was known to us already but it’s a great recap of their story and I was blown away by how well it was told. Chandra wishes it had come out earlier. We’re not the audience for this series, people who have a passing interest in them are. We hope Omid Scobie is in the second half and we’ve heard that Christopher Bouzy is in it. We liked how much of Meghan’s background pre-Harry the series covered. Meghan was so successful, fun and cool before she met her future husband.
The British media has attacked Meghan for not having family other than her mother at her wedding, but the royals told her not to invite her favorite niece, Samantha’s daughter Ashleigh, with whom she was close. That was new information to us. We were so impressed by Meghan’s mom Doria. We liked how Samantha and Meghan’s dad Tom were covered briefly and dismissed. We learned that Thomas’s story about being yelled at by Harry on the phone was a lie because all he did was text with Meghan and it didn’t even sound like him.
We liked the section that put the racist treatment of Meghan into context with Brexit, the commonwealth and anti-immigration sentiment. Meghan explained her fashion choices and why she had a neutral color palette, although we think that’s just her style. She also told the story of meeting Will and Kate for the first time and trying to hug them. She was very diplomatic about it. Chandra mentions how Meghan doesn’t have deference toward royals because she’s American. She’d already met other royals before Will and Kate and we assume that Eugenie and Beatrice were warmer toward her.
Here’s a link to the tweet I mentioned from Robin about how the series was explanatory and not retaliatory. Chandra says they wanted to establish their love story before explaining how things went so wrong in the UK. She also mentions the story about how the palaces denied being contacted for comment but that Netflix came with receipts. Harry explained how the press treatment of Meghan was racist and how his family blew him off and told them their wives went through it too.
Comments of the week: Minutes 27:00 to end
My comment of the week is from SAS on the post where Hecate wrote about Hilary Duff’s fitness journey and her battle with an eating disorder.
Chandra’s comment of the week is from ArtHistorian on the post about how much William hates Harry and Meghan.
You say Harry rolled his eyes when she did the curtsy. He didn’t. He smirked as if to say, “You dork, I love you.”
That was one of my favorite moments and I played it several times.
I just wished people would tell the truth. He never rolled his eyes.
To me it looked like something caught his eye out the window. His eyes quickly looked up.
I also got the impression during that segment that maybe Harry didn’t want to be there, he just seemed distracted or something. But I did love that story, I’d be a total dork trying to curtsy too. Or fall over.
It looked like he was trying not to laugh😂
Nah, he didn’t find it cute or funny. There was a momentary, but perceptible, coldness about her making fun of it. (Harry doesn’t have nearly the poker face Meghan does about things.)
Old habits die hard, and while Harry clearly has no love lost for most of his family or the institution, “bowing/curtseying to the queen is a very important thing that she took seriously” is still inside him. Meghan went a half step too far when she reenacted it and made clear how ridiculous she felt about it.
What the other women went through by marrying into the RF was bad but Meghan’s vilification was FAR worse. And, even if you could equate telling the truth (lazy and waity with Kate and gaslighted/had an affair with Cam) with vicious lies and racism, why should the other women have knuckled under and put up with the misogyny either? The palace should have put its foot down long ago when Di and Fergie were the ones being attacked, while Anne and both her married-ins were treated much more nicely.
This is what I keep thinking… just because other women experienced attacks from the press (and Meghan’s was/is far worse), it doesn’t make it right or something that is acceptable. I applaud Harry for breaking the cycle of terrible parenting and allowing the woman you love being mercilessly attacked over years and decades.
I think Harry definitely had a look like “That was extra.” And it was but Meghan is an actor so she’s gonna be a little extra no? I think he was just taking it in.
She had this amazing life, fell in love with Harry, and gave up that amazing life so she could try to fit in with and please those ratchet, racist, grifting inbreds. So glad she got out and took Harry with her; I want them to have the fabulous life she was having before, sans BRF and rota rats.
Harry looked like he’s heard this story 1000 times and maybe thought it was cringe to see her make fun of something that is serious to an English royal. He rolled his eyes half way 😂