Jennifer Aniston hosted a big holiday party full of Hollywood’s A-list ‘old guard’

In recent years, Jennifer Aniston has spoken frequently about the current lack of glamour in Hollywood. A year ago, she told THR: “I don’t know what the industry is anymore. It’s not the same industry that it used to be. It’s not that glamorous anymore. It’s slowly becoming about TikTok and Instagram followers.” Recently, she told Allure that she feels like Hollywood is “dying” and “There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun….” While I agree that there’s a dearth of glamour these days, I actually do think there are still movie stars and probably some pretty wild Hollywood parties too. Speaking of, Jennifer decided to host a big holiday party with A-listers and “old guard” Hollywood types.
Jennifer Aniston hosted a rather secretive holiday party for a gaggle of her equally famous friends this past weekend, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The star-studded soirée took place at the actress’ sprawling Bel-Air mansion on Saturday night, and we’re told the “joke of the night” was that the group considered themselves the “old guard of Hollywood.”
After all, attendees included Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow, David Spade, Bradley Cooper, Jason Bateman and Tobey Maguire. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and IAC chairperson Barry Diller were also in attendance, as were several of Aniston’s colleagues — past, present and future. “Friends” stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow — as well as “Morning Show” stars Reese Witherspoon and Mark Duplass — were among those celebrating the festive affair.
Jon Hamm — who will appear in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama series — was there with his new girlfriend and potential wife, Anna Osceola.
We’re told it was a no-cellphone party — but not because there was a rule in place. Guests simply “didn’t pull them out,” so people weren’t taking photos or videos, or documenting their nights for social media.
The bash was described to us as an “old-school, fun party” filled with “non-thirsty” celebrities.
[From Page Six]
It still cracks me up that Aniston and Paltrow eventually became friends, even when Gwyneth snottily referred to Aniston as “that TV girl.” Most of the names on this list are part of Aniston’s long-time friend group, like Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox, obviously. Slightly surprised that Bradley Cooper was there? Tobey Maguire is interesting because most of Aniston’s friend group is tight with Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer. Anyway, in addition to being a no-cellphone party, I guess it was a mostly white party too. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – Jon Hamm is officially making it to Apple TV. The actor was seen for the first time on the set of Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ with Jennifer Aniston in New York. The Mad Men star is seen for the first time as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA. Earlier this year Jon Hamm famously poked fun at the streamer for its roster of A-list stars that included everyone, seemingly, but him. The ad wound up earning an Emmy nomination for outstanding commercial.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston
BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Jon Hamm is officially making it to Apple TV. The actor was seen for the first time on the set of Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ with Jennifer Aniston in New York. The Mad Men star is seen for the first time as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA. Earlier this year Jon Hamm famously poked fun at the streamer for its roster of A-list stars that included everyone, seemingly, but him. The ad wound up earning an Emmy nomination for outstanding commercial.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston
BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Jon Hamm is officially making it to Apple TV. The actor was seen for the first time on the set of Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ with Jennifer Aniston in New York. The Mad Men star is seen for the first time as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA. Earlier this year Jon Hamm famously poked fun at the streamer for its roster of A-list stars that included everyone, seemingly, but him. The ad wound up earning an Emmy nomination for outstanding commercial.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston , Jon Hamm
BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Jon Hamm is officially making it to Apple TV. The actor was seen for the first time on the set of Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ with Jennifer Aniston in New York. The Mad Men star is seen for the first time as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA. Earlier this year Jon Hamm famously poked fun at the streamer for its roster of A-list stars that included everyone, seemingly, but him. The ad wound up earning an Emmy nomination for outstanding commercial.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston , Jon Hamm
BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show in New York City.
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston
BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
It sounds like she’s reminiscing about Hollywood being white.
You said it. And none of the above can open a movie on name alone. So, yeah. She’s right. There are no more movie stars, including her. They’re all obsolete. Enjoy your KKKaren party, Aniston.
💯
Exactly
and when women knew their place as second-class citizens. she can’t seem to let this “old hollywood” garbage go. it’s embrassing and really makes her look as out of touch as she is.
Back when she got famous, the movie stars looked down on tv stars. It’s funny that she’s so judgmental. She’s not wrong though.
I like the anecdote of her being on a plane being super super thirsty for JFK Junior who was also on the flight and everyone was like “this woman is super tacky”, lol.
I was going to say her party sounded more like an old white people party. Is this the real issue that Jennifer Aniston has with Hollywood these days? Too much diversity? Still not enough imo.
Exactly. Even the phrase “old guard of” anything tells you it’s gonna be a bunch of white people reminiscing about the days when they were more relevant than they are now.
Why would anyone think claiming that title for themselves is a flex?!
I know the want this to sound super cool and elite but it reads snobby and elitist. “We’re just so interesting to each other, we didn’t even think to look at our phones. Because we’re classy and better than you.” WTF?
Seriously? not looking at your phones for a few hours is now snobby and elitist? What a weird diss. I just invited a few friends for a tea and also put away my phone and didn’t look at it for 3 hours, didn’t take any selfies, etc. Is that snobby and elitist or is it, like, pretty normal and human?
You know exactly that’s not what I meant. The fact that people have parties or get-togethers where nobody checks their phone (or very infrequently) is normal. The fact that they think it’s super special and needed a write-up like this to make them sound cooler than those young TikTok addicts is snobby at best.
I agree with Emmi.
Anyone who makes an obnoxious point of “omg we didn’t even look at our phones!!” like this is so performative, lol.
I think it’s Jen’s need to advertise it and call attention to it, like it makes her ilk special.
I have this picture in my mind of a bunch of self-obsessed *actors* with gleaming porcelain-veneered teeth, million dollar outfits, botoxed and Juvidermed to the hilt, talking about making Hollywood old-guard (read white) again. The height of arrogance.
It’s thirsty to tell us about it, Jenn. Makes me want to gag.
No Brad Pitt?
There are several people listed there who I wouldn’t consider remotely “Old Guard Glamorous.”
David Spade? For real? LOL
Putting aside for a moment that she obviously knows her own experiences better than I do, is it possible that … you’re just getting older and partying isn’t as fun?
Old guard glam? David Spade?
Anne, you said it before I could….David Spade? really????
lol, surprised me too, but spade and Aniston are both tight with Adam Sandler
Welp
I expect her friend group to look like the names mentioned. Everyone is either close to 50 or over 50 and white like her. That’s ok. It is old guard Hollywood, key word old.
50 is old? Ageist much? No nuance on this blog. Brad, Jennifer = bad. Angelina, Harry = good. Nothing in between. I guess I think of Warren Beatty as old guard and he has still got it! I guess I will describe Jimmy Kimmel as a feminist. Oh, but this blog can’t remember the Man Show…
50 is not old but 50 is old for Hollywood. The film industry loves pretty young things.
And Brad beat his wife and kids and poured wine on them while they were sleeping so yeaaaah… that does equal bad.
Doesn’t she do this every year? I remember seeing years ago (pre pandemic) that she always had a big party around the holidays, I thought it was closer to thanksgiving though.
The phone thing almost seemed apologetic to me…..like sorry we can’t sell you any pictures, we dont have them or something.
And I do think this IS the old hollywood guard. But times are changing and its out with the old, in with the new. Part of the problem with Hollywood is that this is the old guard.
I thought the same thing, she always threw a holiday party, and this guest list mentioned sound like people she’s been long time friends with. I don’t the tabloids and others trying to spin it into anything other than that, but whatever.
Hopefully this is Page Six version of events and not Jennifer’s because she sounds elitist and snobbish as hell!
She should have really left her lips alone. They look like that scene in The First Wives Club where Goldie Hawn is telling her surgeon about her overly inflated lips “FILL EM UP!” and she can barely get the words out cause her lips are so full of filler.
And isn’t it a bit thirsty to talk about how you had this exclusive old White people party and how you’re all so not thirsty like those other thirsty new (diverse) Hollywood types? If they are so not thirsty – why not just refrain to comment on it at all?
Sigh…
I know. Good for Jen (I guess) for not having photos but… who provided the story itself to PageSix? She and her friends may not be “thirsty,” but I bet someone’s feeling a bit parched.
She said this during her Variety Actors on Actors interview. I hate this word, but it’s incredibly gatekeep-y especially coming from a rich, white Nepo baby.
This, I guess old hollywood means when daddy gets you a job and how dare these new kids get there some other way.
Those glasses should be burned. They do not flatter her face. That party sounds like a snooze. None of the people named are cool. They were NEVER cool.
People’s comments about her here are always a bit over the top. Sounds like she had a Christmas Party with her friends. Not sure we need to police the ethnicities of those attending
Sounds like a lovely party. Her body of work on TV and with Adam Sandler clearly put her above Instagram. Now all she has to do is pick out her bikini bottoms for this year’s annual peeping tom paparazzi’s pics in Cabo. Happy Holidays all!
Jennifer looks really rough in those two pictures. What is happening to her nose? It’s changed again. She looks like a man, specifically, Dustin Hoffman from Tootsie.
I’ve always thought she looked like Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie.
The “non-thirsty” thing is definitely the type of thing my parents’ generation would say amongst themselves, laughing at how they are almost using slang right. And it’s fine, they don’t talk to the press and so nobody says they sound like out of touch weirdos.
The “we are so interesting we don’t even LOOK at our phones!” is also funny. Congrats all ’round! Especially to the notably glamourous David Spade.
Sandra, Gwyneth, Bradley and Reese have Oscars, so okay, I’ll give them that. The rest? How glamorous are they really? JA herself was never a showstopper, even at the height of her heyday.
You’re missing Julia, Charlize, Angelina, and I would even say Cameron Diaz (who was super bankable and considered more of a “Move Star” than Aniston and her crew) for the real Hollywood luminaries. Throw in Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp and you have yourselves a real, pre-MeToo “old guard” of which she could truly be proud!
That is a pretty impressive friend list. I wonder why Jennifer’s career does not compare to their movie careers. She seems really well liked and popular but shes never in prestige projects.
And don’t forget Clooney in there. Where was Clooney?
I can’t think of a more boring guest list. Imagine the drivel they spew.
You gals are really bitter and biased.
I guess I won’t be following celebitchy. Is too bitchy. Only Harry, Megan and Angelina get a pass.
“Jon Hamm — who will appear in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama series — was there with his new girlfriend and potential wife, Anna Osceola.”
*snort*
I was reading the entire article, I swear! Until this sentence….
OMG, “potential wife”. Don’t stop believing, women who are in Jon Hamm’s orbit.