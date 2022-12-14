Jennifer Aniston hosted a big holiday party full of Hollywood’s A-list ‘old guard’

In recent years, Jennifer Aniston has spoken frequently about the current lack of glamour in Hollywood. A year ago, she told THR: “I don’t know what the industry is anymore. It’s not the same industry that it used to be. It’s not that glamorous anymore. It’s slowly becoming about TikTok and Instagram followers.” Recently, she told Allure that she feels like Hollywood is “dying” and “There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun….” While I agree that there’s a dearth of glamour these days, I actually do think there are still movie stars and probably some pretty wild Hollywood parties too. Speaking of, Jennifer decided to host a big holiday party with A-listers and “old guard” Hollywood types.

Jennifer Aniston hosted a rather secretive holiday party for a gaggle of her equally famous friends this past weekend, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The star-studded soirée took place at the actress’ sprawling Bel-Air mansion on Saturday night, and we’re told the “joke of the night” was that the group considered themselves the “old guard of Hollywood.” After all, attendees included Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow, David Spade, Bradley Cooper, Jason Bateman and Tobey Maguire. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and IAC chairperson Barry Diller were also in attendance, as were several of Aniston’s colleagues — past, present and future. “Friends” stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow — as well as “Morning Show” stars Reese Witherspoon and Mark Duplass — were among those celebrating the festive affair. Jon Hamm — who will appear in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama series — was there with his new girlfriend and potential wife, Anna Osceola. We’re told it was a no-cellphone party — but not because there was a rule in place. Guests simply “didn’t pull them out,” so people weren’t taking photos or videos, or documenting their nights for social media. The bash was described to us as an “old-school, fun party” filled with “non-thirsty” celebrities.

It still cracks me up that Aniston and Paltrow eventually became friends, even when Gwyneth snottily referred to Aniston as “that TV girl.” Most of the names on this list are part of Aniston’s long-time friend group, like Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox, obviously. Slightly surprised that Bradley Cooper was there? Tobey Maguire is interesting because most of Aniston’s friend group is tight with Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer. Anyway, in addition to being a no-cellphone party, I guess it was a mostly white party too. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯