“Jennifer Lopez gets her slapstick on in the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ trailer” links

The trailer for Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Coolidge, is a lot. But it also looks sort of stupid-funny? [Egotastic]

Aubrey Plaza has a story about tripping on mushrooms. [OMG Blog]

Glen Powell & Kate Hudson chat for Variety. [LaineyGossip]

Will Smith is back with interesting interviews. [Dlisted]

Penelope Cruz in Chanel… it’s okay, not great. [Tom & Lorenzo]

What in the world is Adam Driver doing in this movie? [Pajiba]

Is it cold enough in LA for Jennifer Lopez to wear fur? [JustJared]

Carolina Herrera’s latest collection is beautiful. [GFY]

Lots of Duggars have gotten married. [Starcasm]

Ten years after Sandy Hook. [Buzzfeed]

I bet Don Trump Jr. gets “tricked” by paper bags. [Towleroad]

Who are Hollywood’s top nepo babies? [Gawker]