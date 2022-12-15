“Jennifer Lopez gets her slapstick on in the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ trailer” links

The trailer for Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Coolidge, is a lot. But it also looks sort of stupid-funny? [Egotastic]
Aubrey Plaza has a story about tripping on mushrooms. [OMG Blog]
Glen Powell & Kate Hudson chat for Variety. [LaineyGossip]
Will Smith is back with interesting interviews. [Dlisted]
Penelope Cruz in Chanel… it’s okay, not great. [Tom & Lorenzo]
What in the world is Adam Driver doing in this movie? [Pajiba]
Is it cold enough in LA for Jennifer Lopez to wear fur? [JustJared]
Carolina Herrera’s latest collection is beautiful. [GFY]
Lots of Duggars have gotten married. [Starcasm]
Ten years after Sandy Hook. [Buzzfeed]
I bet Don Trump Jr. gets “tricked” by paper bags. [Towleroad]
Who are Hollywood’s top nepo babies? [Gawker]
Re the Gawker nepobaby link:
Scott Caan is an icon? Did I miss something?
LOL I mean Scott Caan was in the iconic Ocean’s movies AND played the iconic Dano in the iconic Hawaii 5-0!
Debate: Scott Caan or Janes Caan for a career/life?
OT: YES, YES, 100 Billion times YES to this movie with Lenny Kravitz! AND JLo, Josh D & Jennifer Coolidge! Sign me up and I hope it’s a fun ride that I’ll want to watch over and over again.
That movie looks like a lot of fun and one thing I’ll say for J fleck she does make middling to entertaining movies lol
I will absolutely watch that movie! Hellooooo Lenny Kravitz…I’m so in
Henry Cavill dumped ‘The Witcher’ (in part, at least) to free up his schedule for more Superman.
Now DC has dumped his version of Superman.
I don’t care about Superman, but can someone accidentally find a loophole in Liam Hemsworth’s contract so Cavill can go back to ‘The Witcher?’
CC says,
Excellent idea. I support Henry Cavill in The Witcher. I enjoy it completely.
Not interested in any other Geralt.
He has done a lot of work and PR for the Witcher.
He truly seemed to want Superman again.
DC has treated him poorly.
Can Cavill be Bond now? 🙂
James Gunn has issued a statement saying that they had met with Cavill and plan to do things with him, but the next project is a young Clark Kent/Superman project.
I’m just hoping to see more of Aquaman and Wonder Woman too down the line.
It’s been very cold in LA overnight! Lows in the upper 30s!
But no, still not cold enough to excuse wearing fur. Especially in the afternoon when it is in the 60s.
Wearing fur is inexcusable regardless the temperature. Thought better of her. Disgusting and cancelled.
Could be faux. Giving her the benefit of the doubt.
Jennifer Coolidge, OK, now I want to see it.
JLo has done a lot of wedding movies. And a lot of weddings.
The Carolina Herrera collection is really pretty.
I misread the headline as “JLo gets her Slap On.” I thought, wow, how much make up could she have on to get a posting about it? lol
I watched Marry Me w/JLo and Owen Wilson, mostly in the background as I did chores.
Ya gotta give JLo credit, she has a heck of a work ethic!
Btw, Marry Me was fine but a bit Meh overall.
Oh Aubrey, you’re so try-hard.
It really grinds my gears how people get up in arms over fur but don’t give a damn about people wearing leather. It is the same thing!
JLo is a cool person
That movie looks awesome. I will be watching. Much better than the insipid fare JLo usually chooses.
Love her sunglasses in that photo!
Seems full of repeated jokes, the whole “characters singing/ruining a love song” is done to death, like those Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts movies did. Not funny anymore.
Anyways, always love the sweetness Jennifer Lopez brings to her characters.
Penelope Cruz in Chanel – what’s not to love?