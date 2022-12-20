King Charles allegedly refused the Sussexes’ request for a ‘sitdown meeting’?

In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detail how much they tried to make it work in the UK, how neither of them took it lightly as they made the decision to leave. Harry also made it clear that he was very angry – justifiably angry – with what his father and brother did and didn’t do to support him. At one point, Harry said to camera: “I have had to make peace with the fact we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology.” I believe that, that Harry has made his peace with the fact that he’s not going to get accountability or an acknowledgement of wrongs. I’m glad he said that on the record, because the British media still wants to promote all kinds of stupid sh-t about “what Harry really thinks.” The man literally just spent six hours on Netflix telling you what he really thinks! So this Sunday Times piece by Roya Nikkhah is “Harry, as told by royal sources.”
The Sussexes want a sit-down: It can be revealed today that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to “sit down with the royal family” for a meeting to address their “issues” after their damning six-hour Netflix series, which involved relentless criticism of the monarchy. The couple feel the royal family has shown double standards by instigating a reconciliation meeting between Ngozi Fulani, the charity boss, and Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth. A source close to the Sussexes said: “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 per cent yes they’d like to have a meeting.”
Incideniary Spare: The Sunday Times understands that Harry’s autobiography, Spare, which will be published on January 10, includes claims about the monarchy that are more incendiary than those made in the Netflix series.
The Sussexes would like to see Charles before the coronation: They are keen for a meeting and reconciliation with the royal family before the coronation next May, which they are expected to attend. A senior palace source said: “If they want to get in touch with the King, they know where he lives.”
The palace wants to be seen snubbing the Sussexes: It is understood the royal family and Buckingham Palace have no plans to respond to the Sussexes’ claims in the Netflix series or to arrange a meeting with the couple. A courtier said of Harry’s criticism of the monarchy in the series and his forthcoming book: “That is Harry’s decision – he’s taking one decision, we’re taking another.”
A royal source claims the royals are voiceless: Asked why the royal family stayed silent last week, a courtier says: “We are deliberately keen to send a message by being voiceless. Our duty is to get on with the job. It isn’t to respond.” A friend of the royal family adds: “They are right to rise above it and concentrate on demonstrating that service and duty matter. Let the trivialities, pettiness and contradictions speak for themselves.”
Harry wants to create institutional change: A friend of Harry: “People ask ‘why air your dirty laundry?’ Everything Harry does and says is rooted in wanting to try and change things for the better, even if not everyone agrees with that. If the outcome of all of this is an institution and a family that operates in a more modern way, then so much the better . . . if there is a chance to improve things for the next generation, that’s a positive.”
King Charles’s friend speaks: “It’s a disgraceful betrayal of trust, an unwelcome distraction in the short term and very hurtful to the family. But it’s not as damaging to the monarchy as we feared. Most sensible people will see it for what it is — self-indulgent, one-sided and exploitative. With every passing month and year, it will be seen as the tawdry, shameful exercise it was. I’m sure Harry will come to regret it unless he’s lost to the world. William must be furious and the King will be devastated, but they will crack on, showing on a weekly basis what the job entails and the value it brings — Harry and Meghan can’t. Any chance of reconciliation is much harder now.”
One of the stories I believed from earlier this year was that when Charles and Harry saw each other in the spring, Harry suggested they try to work out some of their issues with a mediator or family counselor, and Charles balked, telling Harry that the family is perfectly capable of handling their problems without any outside help. Charles was wrong then and he’s wrong now. Charles should have taken Harry up on the offer. But I bet Harry made the offer knowing his dad would refuse, because the institution refuses to acknowledge that the Sussexit remains a huge, gaping wound, and that Harry and Meghan’s existence has done major reputational damage to the monarchy. Anyway, I am 100% certain that Harry and Meghan are not “demanding” a sitdown with Charles or anyone else. I think it’s as Harry said – he’s made his peace with the fact that he and Meghan will never get accountability from any of these people. This is Charles wanting to be seen as “refusing” Harry, because that plays well to a limited domestic audience.
I really hope Harry can just walk away. His family genuinely trying to get Meghan killed.
Prince Henry IS walking away and I believe he’s at the final stage of acceptance of his grieving process of toxic family obliteration. That’s why I’m aggravated by the press rehashing that reconciliation poppycock. It will never happen because so many have to gain from a reconciliation to simply not occur and a complete watewashing of the monarchy to be solidified.
I can’t imagine hearing my loved ones say they feared for their lives and deciding it’s best not to respond. Disgusting.
I did wonder how the rota and all those royal ‘experts’ would handle H&M being so clear and direct on camera. No surprise that the answer is to completely ignore it and continue writing whatever they want/the BRF tell them to write.
It may also be time to dust off the ‘sources will not be speaking for us’ statement from the Sussexes.
The Royal rota has people like Clatkson doing the dirty work. That’s how they handle this.
Absolutely, Clarkson said he is here to represent all the white men about his age in the UK 🤢
Exactly, @SarahCS. Are we supposed to believe that sources close to the Sussexes would speak to a British tabloid and especially the Murdoch-owned Times? Only the truly stupid would believe this.
As they said in their recent documentary they have done all they’re willing to do to meet at least half way with the family. There was no request or otherwise to sit down and talk it out especially after the funeral shenanigans and definitely not after the JC articles. They have moved on to the next chapter starting on Dec 31.
This. They tried and tried, and now that ship has sailed.
Considering what is happening now, especially with the JC article and JC meeting with Camilla one day prior to publishing the article, I think they did their best and are moving on without regret.
No one is asking Charles for a meeting after he remained silent on Jeremy Clarkson’s violent, dangerous attack on Meghan. It would out his heifer Camilla as the instigator behind the scenes of the anti-Meghan crusade. Down with the king. Abolish the monarchy. Put Queen C*ntsort in the trash.
I kept thinking, would it really hurt Charles to issue a statement, “Jeremy Clarkson’s column was an unconscionable and appalling attack on my beloved son’s wife and the mother of my dear grandchildren Archie and Lili”? Whether or not Charles believes any of that, I can’t see how something framed this way — on his family as people, not as part of the institution — would damage the monarchy or his own reputation. If anything, trying to look like a loving father and grandfather could benefit him.
What you have suggested would not be the coward’s way of handling it, so no, it won’t work for Tampon.
“Harry will come to regret it unless he’s lost to the world.”
Does anyone else think that sounds like a threat?
Yeah…..that’s a pretty bad comment.
Yup, sounds like a threat to me.
Yep and omg. Lost to the world? Wtf?
No. Translating it out of rigid upper-class Britspeak, they’re saying, “Unless Harry’s so far gone that he can’t be rational at all, he’ll regret what he’s done.”
WTH does lost to the world mean??
Complete bullshit, but they have to pretend that the Sussex’s still care about being a part of the institution.
If they want to get in touch with Charles, they know where he lives?
Harry knew where his grandmother lived too but his appointments were still blocked.
Which is a whole thing. Let’s say Charles was somewhat amenable to talking with H and M to get somewhere, the men in grey aren’t and they won’t allow Harry and Charles any time.
What a strange way to word this. I mean, even *I* know where these knuckleheads live. That knowledge alone doesn’t get me a seat at the right table.
Keep going BM and prove Harry and Meghan right. I think these stupid stories keep going because the BRF sees there are sections of the UK that for the Sussexes. This is about control.
I was going to say how I shocked I was about the unity of all these leaks—is everyone on the same message now?—until the KC3 “friend” quote. They nearly convinced me they finally got their act together.
Roya Nikkhah took Harry’s comment about not expecting an apology and made a fan fiction. If Harry has accepted that he’s not going to get an apology or accountability then he’s not asking for a meeting with Charles. Plus when he made those comments it was before the Queen died. Charles illtreatment of Harry and Meghan after the Queen died would have confirmed their beliefs about Charles and the family.
It’s the audacity of Royah Nikah claiming to have a source from the sussex camp. Bullshit and in her dreams she does.
She is the only rota who is non white (Omid isn’t rota) and she always goes the extra mile with nonsense to fit in with the white ones. At this point you have to wonder how someone who isn’t white can work in such a racist system to pretend to support a family whose entire existence looks to erase you.
I mean, I’m sure at various points H&M have wanted a sit-down with his father with a neutral third party, but I think at this point they accept the status quo.
I mean Charles is a 74 year old man who has spent his life surrounded by yes-men and being treated like what he was…the heir to the throne. He’s been protected by the press with the big exception of his divorce from Diana, but even then it seems like the press did what they could to protect him for years.
Why would he want to be in a meeting that may involve someone saying to him, “you messed up here”? Why would William? That’s the opposite of everything they’ve been raised to believe in terms of their statuses. They don’t mess up. Other people do.
For all their jawing about mental health, they don’t believe a word of it. They think they’re all just fine.
@Beck’s
With all due respect, accepting responsibility for one’s mistakes is a sign of maturity.
Unless their actions were intentional and deliberate and seen as such.
Your description is one of child at the age where they have embraced their certainty and refused to consider the other individuals feelings about the matter at hand.
Arrested development?
That would not bode well to have a review of events even for the sake of clarity.
When did I ever say William or Charles were mature, LOL. They’re basically the epitome of arrested development.
Yes
Yeah, PH knows where KC lives but he also knew where QE lived and the courtiers delighted in leaking how they blocked him from talking to her or limited the time he was allowed.
Oh baloney. “It can be revealed,” “It is understood,” blah, blah, blah. You know they’re lying because their lips are moving.
Charles loves the “Charles in charge” (pardon the pun!) narrative, but he lost the plot long ago. This is just more “dignified silence” from the royals as they continue to be neither dignified nor silent.
These people are officially unhinged.
I don’t believe that they’ve even asked. It’s on RF to make the first move towards reconciliation if they want one. M&H are done, I think.
This is just the press craving for more drama, because if M&H move towards their own projects, ignoring the RF, and the RF ignores them, the tabloids lose their best click source.
“… they will crack on, showing on a weekly basis what the job entails and the value it brings — Harry and Meghan can’t.”
ORLY. How many times has Bulliam performed an official “duty” since the Boston Flop Tour?! I love Christmas music so I won’t quibble over some modicum of “value” from KKKHate’s vanity program, but data has been documented that the BRF brings no or negative value to their patronages. But do keep on keening while the Sussexes keep dropping major values-driven projects on a “weekly basis.”
This. The Cambridges are not exactly cracking on with the job. Where’s William? Aside from his ex’s wedding and tweeting about the World Cup? Did that tweet about the final count as a royal engagement?
Yes, thank heavens they let us know they’re hard at work. Because if you look at the engagement numbers just released for everyone, you might come to a different conclusion. The QC barely did better than lazy Kate. And with just a handful of working royals doing so little, how many organizations 1) still even have patrons; and 2) see those patrons even once a year?
And as for bringing value – the QC, the RF’s passionate advocate against domestic violence, etc. just allowed a woman insulted and demeaned at her own event to hang in the wind for three weeks, subject to abuse that interfered with her ability to do her own work. Oh, and same advocate was complicit in the publication of an article promoting violence against a woman, so disgusting its been condemned worldwide – and she still hasn’t said word one disavowing it. Imagine how bad it might have been if she wasn’t so focused on bringing that value to everything.
But sure, tell us how Harry and Meghan’s doc is a “tawdry, shameful exercise” and they are the ones guilty of a betrayal of trust.
What is going on with Charles’ left side in the top photo? He’s wearing some sort of metal/brooch but then there is a sliver of the same thing along side. It’s as though the picture was photo shopped badly. Why would they want to photoshop Charles’ body? Or his clothing? I can understand how they might Photoshop a face to make it look better/younger/whatever, or even to make a thin person fatter or vice versa, but clothing? It’s all I see in the photo, it draws my eye all the time.
That’s the edge of another medal pinned on the side.
OK, looking again and I can see that that way, but isn’t that a weird and uncomfortable place to have a medallion?
Lol, maybe if they weren’t so ostentatiously oversized, they would fit better side by side. It can’t go above because of the rack of medals pinned there and it looks like they wear medals on one side.
The Royal Family is not even a real family. They seem to care only for their pomp and power and familial bonds come far behind that. Truly abominable parenting by Charles and petty backstabbing by William. I can only imagine what kind of monster William will be when he is given full reign of the monarchy.
I am British and am very concerned about how the Firm operates and the power and influence they wield now, I favour an elected head of state so that Basher never gets to be King because of his vicious conduct which will only worsen with absolute power. No one can scrutinize them and hold them accountable ít is like North Korea with press/ tabloid insistence that ALL Brits worship the monarchy!!
It seems to be heading down the path of a totalitarian state there which is what l fear is happening here in the US with the MAGA fanatics.
Ditto. British and republican. I am so glad Charles has the crown for the reasons you cite.
Harry has been asking for a meeting for three years and has been ignored. He’s not going to ask for one now.
When I chose to disengage from the family members related to politics and finance, I offered everyone, together as a group, to sit with a professional mediator first. Honestly, I really hoped they would say yes. They didn’t, but I put myself out there.
It’s comforting to me that a couple years later Harry did the same with his family and shared the fact
Ain’t nobody asking Chuckles for anything. I don’t believe they’re thinking about them, but I guess the family needs to believe that they still have a hold on Harry and he wants to be them.
@Wendy
Yeah well everyone knows tht “upperclass” brits (almost all of whom are descendants of criminals) invented hypocrisy and are professional gaslighters who often hide their true thoughts under the guise of these well-known colloquialisms.
So don’t be surprised tht those of us who can see thru these charlatans in medeival cosplay, choose to apply the most extreme interpretation of their utterances. Its because we know exactly what they wish to say and convey but are too yellow-bellied and cowardly to say it wth their full chest.
I find it hilarious tht Charles, the monarch, has yet to wear a crown while his concubineConsort can’t seem to go out the door without one of betty’s old crowns on her head.
I get the feeling he’s not too keen to draw attention to his bald pate and is therefore NOT (lol) looking forward to having to put a crown on in public at his coronation.
I wonder if he’ll wear one at his first opening of parliament after his coronation?
In context with this situation, the last time that ‘dignified’ silence was demonstrated was Meghan’s response to Piers Morgan spiel about her sucicide indeation.
This is bad gaslighting, and a terrible attempt to socially snub someone who chose to move on.
I agree with Kaiser’s take, Harry offered to clear the air with mediation but was rebuffed.
There is no indication that after the display at the funeral that he would be so inclined.
This is another poor attempt to reframe the narrative in terms of value.
Value as a commodity, in this case, in terms of nearness to the throne, in an effort at self worth.
One is worth more, the closer one is to the monarch. The source is unwittingly indicating his feelings.
Being the heir makes him more special and sees Harry as an extension of himself.
His worth is intrinstically bound to Harry’s worthlessness as being merely the spare.
The illogical thinking is if William affirms himself this way, then Harry is forced to accept his place, his worthlessness based on his distance from the king/ father.
The problem is that Harry may have want his only parent to continue to have a meaningful role in his life despite the circumstances.
Harry is far beyond that point, he has ownership of his story not to mention agency, and selfworth based on living his truth.
In actual fact Camilla as the power behind the throne.
But Princess Diana bested Camilla decades ago.
Unfortunately, self worth is not a mere commodity that one can ascrible value by acquisition.
One has to do the work, to look beyond one’s nose.
William will soon learn that titles are not enough.
There is life beyond the obvious.
All things considered equal, it is fascinating and exciting place to be; only attainable by good mental health.
The Netflix series wasn’t even that hard on the royals — it was much tougher on the royal rota. This just reveals that the rota members see themselves as one with the monarchy.