Princess Kate ‘feels hurt & betrayed that Harry would do this to her’

Given what we know now about then-Meghan Markle’s introduction to Prince Harry’s family, it definitely adds different layers to the history and interpretations of what happened, especially in 2017-2018. In all of the retellings of “where it all went wrong” between the two couples (William, Kate, Harry and Meghan) there’s been a lack of conversation about the lead-up to Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding. I’d love a deeper dive on that at some point. The Middletons basically waged a public campaign to blast Meghan while also using her name to hype Pippa. I’d love a deeper dive on that at some point.
In any case, we know that Kate had her back up about Meghan from the word go. Kate and her family were in a full-blown panic, and Kate absolutely believed she could play the same Mean Girl games with Meghan and get away with it. The question is, when did Harry realize that Kate is kind of terrible? Because at some point, Harry just began actively ignoring Kate entirely, which only made Kate’s behavior worse – because Harry was the one who was always nice to her. All of which adds to Kate’s sense of “betrayal.” From Us Weekly:
Both Prince William and Princess Kate still are navigating the aftermath of Harry & Meghan, with a source telling Us Weekly that Prince Harry isn’t on good terms with his sister-in-law.
“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” the source reveals in the new issue of Us.
Us previously reported that Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-episode docuseries “is a thorn” in the Prince of Wales’ side.
“He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light,” the insider said. “William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”
[From Us Weekly]
Kate’s PR always amounts to “Kate and Harry used to have such a nice time together, before Meghan STOLE him away from Kate.” I believe that Kate feels betrayed, I just think Kate has felt betrayed this whole time, for years now, ever since Harry fell for Meghan. Kate wanted to be the only woman in Harry’s life. So Harry falling in love was a huge betrayal. For William too, who clearly believes that Meghan “stole” Harry away from him too. Basically, I’m saying that Peg and Buttons need a massive amount of therapy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Memorial service to commemorate the centenary of the Battle of the Somme at the Thiepval Memorial,Image: 292858266, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
13/05/2017. London, United Kingdom. Tea Party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host Party at The Palace, they are hosting a special party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. .,Image: 512500050, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
13/05/2017. London, United Kingdom. Tea Party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host Party at The Palace, they are hosting a special party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. .,Image: 512500052, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at a service to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the battle of the Somme at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Memorial in Thiepval, France, where 70,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave are commemorated.,Image: 532047418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family including HRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend a Memorial service held at the Thiepval Somme Memorial to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which started on the 1st July 1916. Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry were met on arrival at the visitor centre by President Hollande of France.,Image: 532096304, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and USA ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eric Beracassat / VISUAL Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Harry before a reception in the Waterloo Chamber, before her Sovereign Monarchs Jubilee lunch at Windsor Castle.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Harry as she attends a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry visit Bacon’s college in Rotherhithe in London to launch the Coach core programme a partnership between their foundation and the sports charity Greenhouse. The three saw different sports being coached to local children and took part in some of the training.
Buttons should get a life, find a pegged for her ” husband ” and leave Harry alone ..mtcheew . Aslo if she didn’t do anything to them why does she care what Harry will say ?
I’m sure Harry feels disgusted by how Kate treated Meghan. The way that woman gazed and ogled Harry is embarrassing. Either Kate thought that Harry would never marry and be a confirmed bachelor or she thought he would treat his wife the way Will treats her. I definitely thinks she was completely taken aback by how brilliant, beautiful an dynamic Meghan was and how she didn’t hold a candle to her. Pathetic woman. She really should get therapy for her issues.
Kate expected Harry to marry a vapid British rose who would know her place and never upstage her. Marrying a woman of substance was a complete betrayal to her.
Cressida would have fallen in line as most British brides would have plus she was a pick-me kind of girl with no substance. The exception might have been an aristocrat who would have let Kate know she isn’t quite PLU and Harry most likely would not have married one. Chelsy knew that once the press, Midds and the palace machinery dealt with her, she would be reduced to a shell of herself, that’s why she left. Kate has got what she wanted. She’s the last mean girl standing.
WORD.
@Elizabeth Regina. Cressida is an aristo and well connected. She would not have put up with Kate. Also, William at one point was in love with Cressida’s sister, may even have proposed and got turned down. The sister married the heir to Virgin Atlantic. Kate didn’t want Cressida and her family (especially her sister) anywhere near.
@Elizabeth Regina — PLU? I can’t for the life of me work out what that particular acronym means…lol! Help? 🤣
@Mango, PLU – People Like Us.
Or maybe price look up code, portable license utility, platoon leaders unit, Pacific Lutheran University. 😉
Harry was supposed to marry an english simple mind without a spectacular sense of service and nothing would’ve happened. But no, they all felt threatened by meg’s beauty, intelligence, will to work et serve her communities so they had to pick on her race and and invent all kind of sht on her. Keep complaining and explaining Harry. And see if they keep leaking and planting. One day, we’ll get to see the receipts and one day a royal commenter will turn.
Thank you for saying ” an english simple mind” instead of the fatuous “english rose.”
To speak of “english rose” is akin to speaking of “the British Empire” or “Great Britain” etc.
Not only has the sun set decidedly on the former british empire; but no one could make the mistake of referring to today’s britain as great. And so too that long wilted “english rose.”
The coveted, sickly-white complected, young female of the ‘upper classes’ in 17th to late 18th century britain have long wilted. The complexion of her 21st century counterpart would be better described as “ruddy.”
But just like everything in britain, from the royals to the most lowly of the subjects, they are hanging on for dear life to a long dead way of life and will lash out like cornered rats at anyone who dares to make them feel as if anyone wants to take away that miasma of decay. Or shine a light on it.
She never thought she’d ever have competition for Harry’s attention OR for her (rare) public appearances. And then comes Meghan, whom Harry adores and is suddenly first place in his heart AND who happens to be brilliant at all the public work that Kate abhors. Then they have the nerve to say that it’s Meghan who’s jealous? I don’t think so. As they say – it didn’t have to be this way.
“Either Kate thought that Harry would never marry and be a confirmed bachelor or she thought he would treat his wife the way Will treats her.”
I definitely think she expected the latter, especially since Harry didn’t exactly seem head over heels for Cressida and made that even more apparent towards the end of their relationship. Honestly, besides being jealous of Meghan herself, it seemed like Kate was also envious of how Harry treated Meghan vs. how William treated her. There was a point during Eugenie’s wedding where Kate looked over at Harry and Meghan holding hands and subsequently clutched William’s leg. I think she expected all Windsor men to be/act like William with their wives, then she saw that wasn’t the case at all with Harry and Meghan, and probably felt bitter about her own marriage.
@Beach Dreams
Speaking of: “Harry didn’t exactly seem head over heels for Cressida…”
Exactly! And he strung the other on on for 7!! years. I wish H would state categorically (in an elegant, gentleman’s way, of course) that he never asked a woman to marry him until he met M.
That would really SHUT UP a few stinkers. I would really love if this is true but even more importantly, I want him to state it and SHUT up all those who love to say his old girlfriends didnt want to marry him because they couldnt handle the pressure of the paps & shidtrags, etc.
I know he referenced the fact, in the H&M docu, that he lost girlfriends because of the paps and the shidtrags but he never said he had asked anyone of them to marry him.
A bunch of new stans that have arisen lately for his old (white) girlfriends always repeat that “they just didn’t want the royal life” line. Even though it’s clear Harry never proposed to anyone but Meghan.
How much time did Harry really spend with Kate privately? Harry is a gentleman so in public he made sure she was treated like a lady because his brother is a jerk. But I’m interested to know how often he was their third wheel and how often he was popping over to the KP apartment to chill.
I think Harry probably spent more time with them after George was born. George asking why Harry was so quiet during the Obama visit suggests they had a lot of fun together.
Little to none from the start. When the engagement was announced (surprise to him), he said, ‘I’m looking forward to getting to know her’. He was away in the Army or doing his charity work after that, W&K were in Wales and soon after, Norfolk. When Kate was first expecting CC, Harry’s public response to questions was, ‘Haven’t seen her in awhile, hear she’s doing well’. As in, no he wasn’t in their pockets, wasn’t spending time with them. Harry saw them at engagements, that’s it. He and Kate were never close, that’s all stan and Middleton PR.
The picture of President Obama shaking hands with George in his little blue bathrobe is my favourite picture of the royals. Obama then announcing that meeting a head of state in a bathrobe is against protocol, was pretty funny too.
I think Kate would have liked to spend more time with Harry because she is a woman who loves attention. Why else would there be endless pictures of her on the internet flashing her minge and backside?
I seem to recall reading that she had a habit of barging into Harry’s room without knocking and trying to insert herself into situations with him that made him uncomfortable. It got so bad that courtiers had to put locks on his doors to keep her out. I feel sure that William knew about that but I don’t know what (if anything) he did about it or whether he even cared.
This is pathetic, the word dignified has never and will never describe anything about peg or Kate for that matter. Also, Kate crying about how harry could do this to her?! You mean choose his own damn wife over you and not sit by and allow you to continue to abuse her? What about what you did to her???! And that’s the part that really grinds my gears, they all actually know what they did, it’s not all lies! Kate knows she was a witch to her, she does but she lets the press lie for her. Is this is supposed to garner sympathy with people?
Exactly this👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼
🎯💯%👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼..
I don’t think I’ve ever heard Harry mention Kate by name for a few years now. I can’t recall when last he even mentioned her at all.
It was always Middleton PR that Harry was close to Kate. He was off in the army when she married William and he was dating Chelsy and later Cressida. The media created something because Harry was decent to her in public and William wasn’t and she would ogle and giggle at Harry at engagements.
The fact that Harry made sure to send a press release denying anything with Pippa when the media was trying something tells you the level of distance he wanted.
That said Harry probably didn’t realize how nasty kate was until she treated Meghan poorly from day one. And the fiasco of excluding her from Pippa’s wedding likely told him exactly how this was going to play out. But Harry would have likely ignored most of it until the false crying story. There is no way he is ok with kate having done that and still staying quiet.
When and how did he issue the press release?
@PrincessK I think it was a statement from KP, I can’t remember when exactly, sometime shortly after W&K got married. I feel like it was within a year of their marriage? IIRC it basically said that there was no relationship between him and Pippa and any speculation otherwise was false.
Looking back it had to be pretty embarrassing for Pippa, to have someone issue an official statement that they are NOT with you, lol, but it was her fault – and her mother’s fault, and her sister’s fault – for pushing that narrative so hard.
@Princess K – from an article in The Guardian 6 years ago.
Daily Star article that said Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton were rumoured to be enjoying a “secret romance” was misleading, the press watchdog has ruled.
The Star printed the story in December 2015 but Prince Harry complained, saying the claims were “completely untrue”.
Jesus. The self-absorption — this is happening TO KATE, everything’s happening directly to HER, Meghan stole HER man — is fucking STAGGERING, even by Kate’s standards.
I know we shade her for the wiglets, but now I’m kinda impressed that she manages to keep them in place at all when she has her head jammed so far up her own ass.
I think there’s something… wrong with Kate. And with William too, but regarding Kate, she doesn’t seem to have any grasp of reality. She really does seem to think that Harry was HER man.
I’ve been thinking lately, that her copy-keening Meghan so much has less to do with mean girl-ing and more to do with her trying to get Harry’s attention, and showing him she can be everything she thinks Meghan is (which of course we all know she never will, but you see where I am going with this).
It’s so funny, the media always whine about how “Meghan doesn’t shut up and Meghan needs to stop talking and blah blah blah” when it’s K and her delicate sensibilities that we continuously hear about
Harry and Meghan didn’t even mention you in the docu series! Harry straight up ignored you at QE funeral. Stop making everything about YOU
This is what galls me — Kate centering herself in this story (or, at least, allowing herself to be centered). I mean, she weaponized her faux white woman tears against Meghan, and stayed silent as a false narrative took hold that literally endangered Meghan’s life.
And Kate feels betrayed??? Honey, take a seat and do some self-reflection for once in your vapid life.
I think the Middletons (well, Carole and Kate, definitely) have been salty on some level towards Harry since 2011 when he basically put out a statement saying he was NOT dating Pippa, despite her hanging on his arm in the wedding and the leaks Carole was putting out about them being together. This would also make sense why they behaved this way towards Meghan at Pippa’s wedding. But it wasn’t full-out war for them until Meghan showed how beautiful and brilliant she was and how very deeply Harry had fallen for her.
I don’t believe Harry and Kate were that close. He was just nice to her on engagements. I’d would love for Harry to talk about how he felt being made to do engagements with the Cambridges.
I think his good nature made her feel super special during their very limited outings in public and made her looks like she both “belonged” and had “made it”. She expected all future focus would be on her as he FFQ and no woman would outshine her, because hey, isn’t she the special one.
Now she lives with a rage monster and no one (rightfully) thinks she’s all that special. I bet she’s hurting.
The only way Kate could feel betrayed by the Netflix documentary is because they hardly mentioned her.
I don’t think he started actively ignoring Kate because she’s terrible — or, well, not just because she’s terrible. I think it’s because he got fed up with her making “aWOOga” face at him constantly even after he was married. She’s always been incredibly creepy about Harry.
Pre-Meghan there were articles about Kate being wildly inappropriate with Harry and constantly sticking her nose in his business.
SO CREEPY. I didn’t pay very much attention to the royals back when Harry was third-wheeling around with the Cambridges, but even paying a limited amount of attention it was impossible not to notice that Kate was always mooning at him like a lovesick schoolgirl. Very very weird vibes, and I remember thinking anyone Harry started a relationship with would have a lot to overcome in the Kate department.
I tried to give Kate the benefit of the doubt in those early years of her marriage. Maybe Harry just told a joke or the camera caught her at the wrong moment. But it happened again and again and it’s just weird when you see the gallery above. I believe Kate was also jealous how Harry treated Meghan from day one.
He was her favorite prop. Lord knows she couldn’t count on her husband for a good photo op, so she made her guffaw faces at Harry and he didn’t necessarily oblige, but looked significantly less constipated than her husband and that was all the encouragement she needed. It must’ve been like a phantom limb for her when their trio ended – she kept making those faces for years despite there being nobody to make them at. On Harry’s part, I think this speaks to a lot of why he’s so angry – he was a good sport, played along with whatever they wanted, and they couldn’t even do him the decency of treating his wife with a base level of respect.
Oh f*ck off k. Shall we talked about you continuing your abrasive copykeening, let’s talk like the people discussing your single white keening on Twitter.
That post of her in Lapland confirmed my suspicions that K definitely dresses exactly like Meghan in private
Do you know where I can find that picture, Layla? There are a lot of articles about it, but they all used previously seen pictures,
@LadyD – Page Six has it, you have to scroll down to see the Instagram imbed: https://pagesix.com/2023/01/02/prince-george-wears-mom-kate-middletons-winter-hat-in-new-photo/
Wow. The beanie and coat – definitely Meghan.
She is a stalker!! First of William, now of Meghan!
Bitch 👏🏽 this 👏🏽 ain’t 👏🏽 about 👏🏽 you!! 🙄
LMAOOOOOOOO
Plus, the two interviews dropping on Sunday means that all the headlines on Monday (Ms. Buttons birthday) will be about those interviews. Will there even be space for the normal birthday keenery?
Kate is also devastated that Harry actually fell in love with Meghan and pursued her, when William never loved Kate and she had to chase him for a decade. That’s the real betrayal. That, when compared (which Harry himself has never done), Harry has shown her life and marriage to be a loveless sham. How dare he!
It’s pathetic that Kate thought Harry would choose her over his wife.
Kate and William’s relationship seems to really have taken a hit when Kate saw how caring Harry is to Meghan. It likely highlighted how hollow and sad her own marriage is. Jealousy isn’t a good look.
Well, Harry is charismatic, charming and funny, which only make his inherent good looks hotter — so, who could blame KKKHate for preferring him to his dull, arrogant, rage monster brother? But, I don’t think they were ever close, notwithstanding all the longing, drooling (creepy) gazes she fixed on him. Didn’t she get sideways with courtiers because she would intrude into Harry’s private quarters unannounced and uninvited? But, that’s pre-Meghan history. Keen mean-girled all of Harry’s girlfriends, but Meghan was in a league of her own and Harry fell hard and fast. Bless her, Meghan made friends wherever she went and probably expected the same from Bulliam and KKKHate. I’m sure the cold treatment was immediate, and Harry was shocked that his brother and SIL weren’t happy for him and welcoming to the woman he loves. The look he gave KKKHate during and after the CW service, and the way he froze her out at the QEII funeral events shows that she was awful and said/did unforgivable things to hurt Meghan.
Boo hoo Kate – Maybe you and Ma Midds shouldn’t have spread your poisonous lies to your Royal Rota pals … or if you weren’t so lazy that in one appearance Meghan showed the world what a blathering loser you were
I wish I could remember the somewhat derogatory term Harry used referring to Kate before she & Willy got engaged. Once the engagement took place, Harry treated her cordially, as was appropriate for a future sister-in-law.
Too bad W&K never returned the courtesy.
Was he the one who called her Limpet?
Limpet. Meaning a clinger.
Eh, limpet is not even bad or derogatory IMO. He was calling it like it is — she’s been unhealthily attaching herself to men since day one. I’m sure H never expected that to make its way into the public sphere, but these people have been leaking like sieves since day one, so…. Besides, that nickname getting out there is the least of what Kate deserves.
Wow, for the first time I see an obsessive pattern in Kate’s behavior: the stalking of William for years, her obsession with Harry and her copying Meghan’s style and mannerism. It could be a bi-polar disorder, feeling chronically incomplete and incompetent, wanting to fill up her inner void with qualities others have, as a remedy.
It may also explain her possible ‘eating disorder’ and failure to turn her charity initiatives into a success even after a decade.
If so, not even tiaras or titles can fill that inner void and I hope she gets help to overcome it. PR can’t hide it forever.
My guess is Harry was nice and welcoming to Kate, even if they weren’t that close. I can’t see him being rude to her, in public or in private. But being nice =/= being close, and I think Kate probably assumed that it did. I also think it was a narrative that worked for Kate – put it out there that she and Harry are super close, she’s cooking him roast chicken all the time, Harry keeps her company when William is away, etc. It fed her ego to have people think that Harry just liked her that much, maybe.
I think its clear now they were never very close. I wonder if Pippa’s wedding was the final straw for him with the whole Middleton clan.
William and Kate are birds of a feather — narcissists who think the world revolves around them and thinks everyone should trip over themselves to cater to THEM. It’s why they’ll stay together in this sham marriage….they know exactly how the other operates and they can’t/will not admit that their “fairytale” marriage and family life is a lie. I truly believe this now. Notice the similar undercurrent to each of their briefings/leaks — how could Harry betray ME, how could Harry do this to ME, how dare Harry not put ME ahead of his wife and children….the two of them need SERIOUS help that they will never ever deign to get. Lord help the Wales children, having these two as parents.
Unfortunately I think the cycle will continue. Knowing that Carole Middleton is an influence on the Wales children and how George is already being treated as being higher in the pecking order by her, as well as Tampon Charlie, makes me pity Charlotte and Louis. Everyone around those kids seems to have their own agenda. I hope Nanny Maria is a stabilizing influence on them and shows them some empathy and normalcy. The touted middle-class upbringing is all BS IMO.
My theory has always been Harry made Kate cry, not Meghan. Kate was nasty and made Meg cry, so Harry called her up and chewed her out. Kate likely cried thinking Harry would back down, but he didn’t. I’ve always thought this was the only explanation for the apology note/flowers.
I also wonder if Kate made Meg cry by saying something like, “Harry loves me more than you and would get rid of you if I said to” which she’s delusional enough to have believed.
Meghan is not delusional enough to have believed that though, or for it to have upset her enough for it to have made her cry. I think (as has been said many times) that Kate said something like “He’ll cheat on you too, the royal men always do,” and did so in a particularly nasty way.
@Emily_C I read it that Rapunzel was saying Kate was delusional enough to believe that Harry loved her more than Meghan. 🙂
What I’m getting from all this is that Kate is finding out that being a married-in isn’t as powerful a role as she thought it was. Yes, she will eventually have a crown but, her husband’s crowd allegedly sided with his mistress and his brother sided with his future wife. All she’s got from her marriage to William was the title, the status and fawning she expected has been short coming. It hasn’t helped that she’s a lazy two-faced spiteful mean girl with very few friends but, hey ho “dems da breaks” as they say.
If I were her I would change my publicist because constantly lamenting over losing the companionship of someone-else’s husband really isn’t a good look for any woman, let alone a FQC.
Laura D- that is what I meant. But Emily_C is still right that likely wouldn’t believe it. I personally subscribe to the “he’ll cheat on you” theory, and was just spitballing ideas. I do think it’s something Kate might have said. And if she added that she’d driven off Chelsey and Cressida already, Meg might have been feeling nervous enough to cry about it. After all, there was enough going on that any little thing might have been the straw thar broke the camel’s back.
I think this a great theory that explains why Kate never corrected the story. Because how could Kate explain why Harry made her cry without putting herself in a bad light? “I cried because Harry told me I was rude to Meghan” does Kate no favors.
When someone commented here and said that kate made Meghan cry by telling her that Harry was going to cheat on her just like they all do, I can also see how Harry then stepped in and made kate send the flowers and apology letter. I don’t see Kate ever doing it on her own. And seeing how she went and flipped the story on Meghan months later, it fits with her being bitter that Harry told her to apologize.
I could see that making her cry because even though Meg is a very chill calm person. I think her last marriage ended due to cheating so that must have hit her with her future sister-in-law tells her all your new husband will like cheat on you as well right before the wedding.
I’m glad you brought it up – it was a long time ago, but people forget that the coverage of Meghan attending/not attending the pippa middleton wedding was truly unhinged. and it made Meghan seem like she was desperate to come with harry, or hang around with him, or upstage the wedding. I hope it wasn’t that bad on the inside, but now I have no faith that the middletons weren’t being awful from the very beginning.
It’s also super weird but I hope harry has seen/noticed how kate copies meghan’s clothes and things. meghan might not have noticed but just so harry can appreciate how weird things are.
@Anna, I remember at the time of the, as you say, unhinged press around Meghan attending Pippa’s wedding hoping that Harry would just say screw this and not attend. But he did. I was disappointed because I thought he should have realized that it was looking like a repeat of the press wars between his parents back in the day. They even hid Meghan, only allowed her to attend the reception and then did not let Harry and Meghan sit together.
They treated Meghan like crap and Harry’s not standing up to them only added fuel to the fire. I think it was that event and the Middleton’s furious briefing to the press that signaled to the Royals, the Middletons and the press that they could get away with trashing Meghan publicly.
Well, Harry finally came around and, I guess, better late than never.
Yes, l still want the inside story of what happened with Pippa’s wedding.
The Middleton’s were already scared and jealousy of Meghan’s star power from the very beginning, and made her hide away in order not to eclipse everyone else. Nobody was interested in Pippa, the media wanted a picture of Harry and Meghan.
He did nothing to her. He was not going to be 3rd wheel forever and never marry. If she cared anything for harry she would have been nice to meghan.kate is another self righteous hypocrite.
Harry fell in love with and married a strong American woman of color. As an American, I don’t get the bowing and scraping the Brits have for the royal family. I believe Meghan did her best but, come on, we Americans don’t take sh*t for long and a strong woman doesn’t take abuse for more than a hot minute. I read the comments on TDM and think, jeez, you people are blinded by the light. I am happy that Harry is learning about the freedom (of being and of speech) that he has found in our country. So let the pearl-clutchers have their say but it changes nothing. The rota buy & sell influence and protecting William & Kate by feeding the “not important” spare & his wife is how they do things. They didn’t believe Harry was strong enough to say NO MORE. Guess what? He is. She is. I applaud them!
I read Kate got harry a gag gift how to build a girlfriend. This after his breakup with chelsy. I found that rather creepy.
Kate loved having both William and Harry at her side she was the cat that ate the canary. I’m sure she convinced herself that woman’s were just so jealousy of her Kate behavior towards Harry was completely inappropriate and it look like it made Harry uncomfortable. I think Kate thoughts just like William Harry was there just to make them feel better about the themselves. Like he was a prop he wasn’t supposed to get married have kids he was supposed to make their lives revolve around them. I think jealousy and racism and envy play a huge part in kate mistreatments of Meghan . Kate has always been a mean girl but now she has a established willing to do her dirty work for her while she can continue to play innocent .
It wasn’t just Kate who loved the attention of both princes but there was a group of people into this as well. If you look at the Fug Girls novel, it is a thinly veiled story where the princess is married to one prince but the other wants her too.
When Meghan showed up that blew this fantasy out of the water.
IF the Mean Girl Indignation card is all you’ve got, and IF you think RF is not going to throw your flat ass under the KP PR Titanic and let you sink, I have some history books to lend you. Wake up. Take your Botox injections, Adelaide Cottage and perfect your tennis game and tend to your wiglet collection because if you think you have public support, you don’t. Start shopping for a super buff Sugar daddy. Or better yet, work on yourself. 20 years devoted to a beige rage machine must have been taxing on your self esteem. No amount of buttons and tiaras will fill that void.
Kat feels hurt and betrayed that Harry treats her as if she doesn’t exist, similar to how her husband and the rest of the royals treats her. She lost the one strong ally (Harry) she could have had in that family/firm but her overinflated sense of self and in her position as W’s wife led to more unacceptable and inexcusable behavior towards those she deemed beneath her.
Harry is the only one who should rightfully feel betrayed. By his entire family.
Did she try to “mean girl” Harry as well, mistaking his kindness for weakness? She certainly felt comfortable enough to try to physically intimidate Meghan at that funeral walkabout, in front of Harry & William (& the world). Her inability to act with any sense of decorum in public should be embarrassing and concerning to C-Rex. William knows she’s unsuitable and can’t do her job. Also, when exactly and what caused William to finally wake up and see the true colors of the Middletons?
I think he saw through the Middletons a long time ago, it’s just that they were still useful to him at the time.
I think both she and Ma were pissed that they were not mentioned in the Netflix series – narcs like these 2 CANNOT stand being ignored which is why we are getting stories like this.
We know she’s a first class stalker and once Peggy married her she turned her stalking onto Harry and was slapped down. I will never stop LOL’ing at the story about how she was told to stop ‘flirting’ with Harry at their joint public events after the press starting writing about it. Apparently she was told that a ‘blood prince’ doesn’t need to be ‘included’ at said events as he knows what to do.
Kate truly believed she was nice to Harry while he was “poor-third-wheel-Harry”, and expected him to be happy with crumbs of attention forever.
Kate weaponizing her white woman tears again. It wasn’t enough to use her tears to demonize a Black woman, so now she’s doing it against a man as well. Really playing in that dear fragile English rose persona. And they say Harry and Meghan play “victims,” when you have a whole grown woman here leaking stories about her tears and the fact she feels entitled to Harry’s silence.
Someone (who doesn’t rate at all) desperately wants to be mentioned as a part of the story, that’s for sure.
I’m sure Harry has plenty of tea he could spill about Kate, but he doesn’t care about her enough to talk about her. He’s been clear his issues are with his father and his brother and the institution. Kate WISHES Harry and Meghan would talk about her so she could stay relevant and paint herself as the victim and I’m sure it’s driving her nuts that she’s barely been mentioned. Meghan has said just enough to make it clear how they feel about her and they’re not wasting any more breath on her.
Also the irony that she’s “hurt and betrayed” by Harry and not her philandering husband.
Not actually knowing any of these people IRL, Harry seems like the kind of person that just makes you feel good to be around. I have friends like that; you just feel great and like your best self around them.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate felt this way and actually had a crush on Harry. Probably even convinced herself he felt the same but wouldn’t act on it out of duty. Like a romance novel of sorts. Then she would definitely feel betrayed by him falling in love and getting married!
My mother, a longtime Diana and Diana’s sons lover, clocked Kate from the jump before Harry and Meghan even got married. I remember her saying “Oh Kate is NOT going to go for that” back in 2017 and when I asked her why she went “Because Meghan got a ring in less than two years while Kate waited a decade to be proposed to, and accepted a fraction of the love that Harry shows his wife.” Boyyyyyyy was she seeing the future looooool because this is ridiculous. Harry and Meghan haven’t even had this woman in their mouths at all except to say “Kate and I fussed, she gave me flowers and apologized, and Kate’s a good person”. How one can feel “betrayed” by that is beyond me.
I think she needs to swap out “betrayed” for “jealous” and call it what it is.
Your mom was spot on with that. She read Kate like a book. Kate really should just be grateful that Harry and Meghan have said much about her beyond what you wrote but she’s pushing for the wrong attention and she just may get a response she won’t like. Envy is NOT a good look on anyone and she’s fortunate that Harry and Meghan are not going to call her out on her nonsense.
Cathy was clearly having an emotional affair with Harry (without his knowledge) for years. I mean, the way she looks at him in those photos – that’s the look of a woman in love. Such adoring doe eyes have never gazed at Peggy that way.
Be interesting to know how Chelsy and later Cressida were treated by KM. Both were better looking.
Cressida has a half sister Isabelle that will was interested in. I doubt Kate would have been happy with cressida
So i guess Katie keen thought it to flower at Meghan and take a menacing step to her at the mourning walkabout.
I find it fascinating that Harry and Meghan’s strategy for dealing with Kate is essentially “grey rock”. It reveals quite a lot about what they know of Kate and the true nature of how Kate has been relating to them. “Grey rock” is a method to deal with narcissists you can’t get away from (e.g. toxic family) and the idea is to give them nothing–no anger, no tears, literally no reaction–because anything you do will be perceived, used and twisted by the narcissist to fuel their own self-narrative. With this latest ridiculous “betrayal” story, Kate has confirmed that she is a true narcissist; H&M haven’t mentioned Kate in over a year, yet she continues to insert herself into the conversation and make it all about herself and as someone said above, how this all affects her. She sees Harry as an object that she once possessed and has lost because of Meghan. Her deluded sense of ownership over Harry is pathological. Kate truly believes that “but for” Meghan, Harry would still be “hers”. She cannot fathom nor care that Harry is his own person and has needs/preferences that exist outside of the role she cast him in relation to herself.
As an aside, I believe that Meghan was fearful for her life at the funeral walkabout due to Kate. Kate must have muttered something like “I heard there is a shooter in the crowd targeting you, I hope they suceed so stay the hell away from me” before they emerged from the car. Meghan looked shaken, like she kept expecting someone to jump out during the walkabout and attack her and was genuinely startled/relieved to realize the crowd welcomed her. I think that may also be the reason she backed away from Kate at the end (in addition to instinctively reacting to Kate’s open hostility).
I don’t know about Kate hinting there was a shooter but maybe she told Meghan that people would boo her and she had no business showing her face.
They arrived in the same car and there’s no way in hell Kate would try to say anything like that in front of Harry. But Meghan could definitely feel her palpable bitchface and coldness.
Kate’s mooning and giggling at Harry was a blatant attempt to make Willnot jealous because he’s always acted like he didn’t want to be within 30 feet of her in public (I can’t imagine what he must be like in private). She’s that shallow and self-obsessed thinking that flirting with him, laughing uproariously at his jokes, etc. would make her doofus of a husband pay attention to her. “Oh look! Harry’s paying attention to MEEEEE!” Once Meghan came into the picture her inner mean girl came out full blast and I’m sure she thought, in her tiny jealous brain, that she could scare Meghan off. Well she did, only it backfired because both Meghan and Harry bounced. Be careful what you wish for Kate…
Wasn’t it 2008 when she made sure to be papped drunkenly stumbling out of a club with Willem Marx, her rumored first love? Probably could have been one of her breakups with William trying to “show him what he’s missing” and I don’t think it did a damn thing, lol. She must have liked the idea of trying to make William jealous but knew he didn’t care about her flirting with anyone other than *his brother*.
Katie Nichols interred in her earlier columns for Vanity Fair how busy the Cambridges were with their family.
She indicated that she did not have time for social interactions.
The Sussexes respected her wishes, there was no social visits for six months after their wedding.
Kate seemed to forget that she made Meghan cry, Harry also cried.
Now, it is all about what Harry did to her.
It is another excuse for her husband to “pop-off” on his brother?
Why this ?? Why now??
To feel loved??
Protected?? From whom??
Harry and Meghan wisely chose to not to make any emotional investment in that unstable situation.
It was never about her?
Why should it be about Kate?
They have all the responsibilites of a household, a family, healthy friendships etc.
Peace came at a steep cost for them.
Why attract ‘botheration’?
Edit : Line 1″Infered’ not “interred”.
Line 4: “She” is Kate.
When Kate made Meghan, Harry also cried.
How would he have felt in Kate’s retelling and reframing of events?
If they were close, she would’nt been arrogant to think that he would’ve approved her slandering his wife.
In addition: Why Kate is centering herself in this narrative?
How much attention is too much attention?
I’ve seen screenshots of old articles claiming Kate was intrusive and made Harry feel uncomfortable. Apparently she was constantly barging into Nott Cottage uninvited. Their “bond” was made up by delusional people online who thought Harry had a crush on Kate. Additionally Harry has stated many times the latest being the Netflix documentary that he spent a lot of time away from England. What bond did he have with his sis-in law?
What I see is Kate or someone on her staff is desperate to insert her into this narrative. Either as a victim or a peacemaker they don’t care how. A 6 hr documentary didn’t mention Kate. The Oprah interview barely mentioned her. She’s clearly no decision maker and is practically a non entity. Even Kate copying Meghan barely gets her attention anymore and her christmas carol came and went with a whimper. Whereas Meghan’s impact and fame is growing. Its definitely bothering someone that Kate’s unimportance is becoming more obvious.
Does she feel hurt? Does she feel anything except jealousy and vile evil intentions? You could fool me. You are a creepy stalker Kate depAtately stalking another woman’s clothes in the hopes of finding a life
Harry was Kate’s emotional fluffer because the one she’s married to his selfish, temper mental & uninterested in her beyond how she reflects on him.
This. Harry was nice to Kate in a royal world where not many people (especially her husband) probably were. I mean, the bar is low, but of all the royals, I’d absolutely want to sit next to Harry at stuffy, boring events.
But also, I understand that Kate’s only chance at royal survival is aligning herself with William and playing the games of the palace and her mother. She really has no choice at this point. She’s absolutely no Diana striking out on her own.
Kate’s fault is that she desperately wants to have it both ways: She gets to play peacekeeper and bring the brothers together at funeral walks AND she’s protected from horrible press lies such as “baby botox” and “hair extensions.”
I have no doubt that Harry probably feels some sympathy for Kate. He knows what William is like behind closed doors. But at the end of the day, lines were drawn, and Kate participated in some unforgivable things against his wife and children.
I would say Harry had sympathy for Kate. But imo that’s in the past. Seeing the way Kate acted to his beloved Meghan probably erased any remnants of sympathy. Harry loves his wife and Meghan loves him. No way would he have any sympathetic feeling for Kate. Kate could have emphatically put an end to the gossip by issuing a statement denying the crying story. She didn’t. Kate is nobody’s peacemaker. She is out for herself IMO.
I love the fact that Consort and Barbie weren’t mentioned in the Netflix docuseries. It shows just how unimportant the two of them are to the Sussexes. Barbie will probably have to increase her alcohol intake to come to grips with that. Consort doesn’t care, she’s too busy getting more violence against Meghan stories out to her friends.
Yes! Nothing is more insulting than not even being worth mentioning
Kate and all her keen Karen stans are so desperate for sexual validation from harry. Sorry Kate he’s just not that into you. It literally eats her alive how crazy hot harry is for Meghan.
William and Kate did a lot of sh!t things to Harry and Meghan, but the most unforgivable to me, was not showing an once of sympathy even after it was revealed that Meghan was suicidal. BUT ALSO, that they continued to PRETEND to be so invested in mental health, all the while gaslighting a woman into suicidal ideations. I know they didn’t rape a trafficked girl, so obviously there are worse people in that family, but what William and Kate DID do, is utterly despicable too.