Gigi Hadid ‘doesn’t have the energy to run after’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has spent much of the past month looking like the old Leo. It’s been years since he’s been single and ready to mingle, when you think about it – Leo started dating Camila Morrone when she was only 19/20 years old, and he only dumped her on or around her 25th birthday. Which means he was relatively locked down in a relationship for the better part of five years. Crazy. Leo was never going to jump right back into a “serious” relationship post-Camila, but Leo wasn’t expecting the wall-to-wall clowning he received, so his fauxmance with Gigi Hadid was hastily arranged. They could only play along for a few months before Leo was back to his old ways, being surrounded by models in Miami and going on group-dates with Victoria Lamas. Now Gigi’s people are letting it be known that Gigi was never serious about Leo either.
Gigi Hadid isn’t fretting over pics this week of Leonardo DiCaprio and another young model. A source tells us DiCaprio and Hadid, who were first spotted hanging out together in September during New York Fashion Week, “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.”
The source tells us: “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.”
The model, 27, shares 2-year-old Khai with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik.
Our source also notes DiCaprio’s busy travel schedule played a factor. He was just in Miami for Art Basel — where Page Six exhaustively tracked his nightly outings from yacht parties to mansion bashes. The “Titanic” star is now in Los Angeles. He customarily heads to St. Barts for New Year’s.
“Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio,” says our source. “His routine is too much for her.”
[From Page Six]
“Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio.” Very few women do. That also explains why he doesn’t date people over the age of 25 – they don’t have the energy to chase him, nor do they have the empty schedules which enable them to follow him around endlessly. You see, that’s why he NEEDS to date 20-year-olds – they have the energy to follow him around and they aren’t booked and busy. Anyway, I hope Gigi got what she wanted from this fauxmance – a blitz of gossip and hopefully some additional modeling contracts.
That pr stunt was embarrassing for her tbh.
Hard agree. At the end of the day I don’t think she gained anything from this story. She is already fully booked and independently wealthy. She didn’t need to be Leo’s post 25 alibi.
And as far as post-25 alibis go….27 doesn’t really prove much, Leo.
She may be an outlier to your age chart memes, but barely.
Yep, she really didn’t need it..him on the other hand..
Of course she doesn’t. She has a child and a career.
I don’t think there was ever anything between them aside from some light flirting. He seems like he’d be so bad in bed so I hope she didn’t hook up with him.
Same! The rumor has been for years that he likes to just sit there with headphones on and vape while his partner does all the work… No wonder he needs a 19/20 yo to put up with his shit.
I can’t remember which woman leaked that story about Leo, it was funny, everyone thinking he is lover boy, when he is actually lazy boy.
I also remember hearing that several years ago, but you know, gossip…
I’ve never liked him, and now, I think he’s a creep.
I think a bit of gossip speculation was enough for her. She is too successful for his bullshit. She doesn’t need his name like other unknown models.
Makes one wonder why she did it in the first place, huh?
If it were me.. to make my ex jealous. But I’m toxic.
I know they are friends so maybe it was just a friend helping a friend while getting some press as she launches her new cashmere line
Im so disappointed Gigi was chosen for Leo’s sht. She didn’t need the gossip to pump up her career, she hasn’t gained anything from it. Ewww Leo Dicaprio
LOL! I never understand these ridiculous obvious PR stunts. As if we were suppose to believe Leo is dating an ‘older’ woman with child. He should have just continued with what he does, his PR failed him with this stunt. Everyone knew it was fake, they must have known everyone knew it was fake, so why embarass themselves.
Whew. Leo is just a caricature of a real man at this point of his life. Sad.
It’s good that Gigi didn’t waste too much of her time on him.
HAHAHAHAHA! I love how that Page Six story tries to make going to Miami to drool over models young enough to be your daughter and vacationing in St. Bart’s as some kind of “busy schedule”. The work! The EFFORT! HAHAHA! Oh please! 🙄
Clubbing is hard. Lol
It’s hard for a 50 year old lol.
I have it on gossip authority that Leo is more interested in hosting fabulous parties full of young beautiful men at his home anyways…..take from that what you will.
There is always this user claiming Leo is secretly gay on every one of his posts. He is not secretly gay so get over it.
Are you saying he’s openly gay then?
Anyway, who cares. He might still be trapped in the era that said men in Hollywood must remain in the closet in order to maintain their leading man status. I hope that antiquated policy becomes a thing of the past for good, so people can live their lives out and proud and not suffering, fearing exposure, ridicule, or loss of work due to a bigoted populace. In fact, someone like him would become far more interesting and worthy of admiration if he were to say the heck with it and just live free. But coming out would be his choice to do on his own schedule to only those he wanted to. All that being say, he comes off like a dick.
heard the same about George Clooney for years and years….wishful thinking IMO
When a man baby demands more attention than your baby baby.
LOL!
This must be why he trends younger… their energy.
Thank god she got rid of that, she can do SO much better, Leo is just a gross parody now.
Although Leo only dates barely out of their teens models, I don’t think he has a womanizer reputation. He stays in relationships for years not one night stands or a lot of weekly/monthly relationships.
How would we know if he did one night stands anyway?
No he just got a lot better at locking that stuff down. Google the early stories about the P&ssy Posse. They were obnoxious jerks to women. Passed them around and treated them like objects. Harassed women who said no. Read about them and Elizabeth Berkeley. Leo and his gang are total creeps.
I think Gigi and her mother so desperately wanted to manifest this so Gigi could get some a-list validation, but I don’t think it was ever going to happen. Being a model and attaching your name to Leo doesn’t hold any power anymore. He’s just a creep who has a load of no-names models hanging around him like they are extras in a music video. I bet he and his mates treat these girls in such a dehumanising way.