Daniel Craig: Benoit Blanc’s sexuality ‘reflects people in my life. It’s normal’

I loved Knives Out 2: The Glass Onion. I was a fan of the first Knives Out, but this second one was even smarter. It’s my type of movie though – I love anything adapted from Agatha Christie’s work, and I love a clever whodunit. Rian Johnson is absolutely writing the kind of 21st century murder mysteries which are spiritually linked to Christie’s work. Christie pulled from real-life people and situations in her novels too, and The Glass Onion serves as a discourse on “internet billionaires,” specifically Elon Musk. The Glass Onion is extremely enjoyable for other reasons besides social discourse – a clever mystery, plus some genuinely funny lines and great performances by Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr and of course the perfectly brilliant Janelle Monae.

One of the best parts of the movie: all of the incredible cameos, some of which I didn’t even catch. Now I get why there was such a conversation about why Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is gay though – we get to see Benoit at home with his husband/partner. And when you see his husband, it’s one of the best reveals of the movie. Daniel recently spoke about how playing a gay character was a breeze:

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”. The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month. Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer. Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in a new interview with The Sunday Times, Craig said that when making films, “you are supposed to reflect life. And that [gay] relationship reflects people in my life. It’s normal. But we don’t want to make a song and dance out of it. It just feels right.” The Independent has contacted a representative of Craig’s for further comment. Johnson said: “It just made sense to Daniel and me [for Blanc to be queer]. We didn’t want to be coy or cute about it. We just wanted it to be a fact of the character.” The James Bond star has previously said he does not want viewers to become “politically hung up” on Blanc’s sexuality.

[From The Independent]

It helps to think of Benoit as one part Miss Marple and one part Truman Capote. Daniel’s accent work was a lot better in this second film too, very Capote-esque. Anyway, I loved the film and I hope everyone dresses up as Benoit Blanc for Halloween. I want a yearly Benoit Blanc mystery!! PLEASE.

This photo Janelle posted is AMAZING.

Really want Benoit Blanc to keep wearing his little outfits and solving his little murders, cinema is fun again!!#GlassOnionAKnivesOutMystery pic.twitter.com/tDc4a5YmtD — Blank (@nandini_godara) December 23, 2022