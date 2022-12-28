King Charles evicted Prince Andrew’s office from Buckingham Palace

I was really wrong about how King Charles would treat Prince Andrew once Charles got all of the power and money. Charles’s pettiness is legendary, and I thought “well, Charles has 60-plus years worth of grudges against Andrew, of course Charles is going to cast out Andrew.” That hasn’t happened. Andrew still lives in the palatial Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. Andrew will have private security, with an annual tab of £3 million, being picked up by Charles. Andrew was also allowed to walk to church with the rest of the royal family on Christmas day. I can only surmise that Charles is allowing Andrew to have all of these things because he can control and manipulate Andrew now. Speaking of, Charles wants credit for evicting Andrew’s office from Buckingham Palace. The move was supposed to happen years ago, but I guess QEII never got around to it:
The King has “evicted” the Duke of York from Buckingham Palace in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, according to reports. The Duke had maintained his private office at the palace, despite being stripped of his role as a working member of the family. He still has a “modest” staff of three or four people, including an admin secretary and a communications secretary, some of whom were based at the office.
However, the King is understood to have had a “reshuffle” since taking up residence, removing his brother’s office space. As part of the decision, the Duke, 62, will reportedly not be able to use the address for any future correspondence.
“Any presence at the palace is officially over,” a source was quoted as telling The Sun, adding: “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”
As I said, this eviction was supposed to happen back in 2019/2020, in the wake of Andrew’s ghastly TV interview. Andrew was forced to give up several staffers – staffers who approved of Andrew’s interview – and it was widely reported that his mother made him move his office out of BP then. Then again, Andrew supposedly stepped away from royal work in the wake of the interview, but he needed to be fired once again this year, when he settled with Virginia Giuffre to get her to drop the lawsuit. My point? It’s clear that Andrew’s mother never really made him give up jacksh-t, so yeah, Charles is doing some clean-up. While Andrew is still in the fold – his appearance at the Sandringham Christmas walk proved that – Charles has clipped his wings more than their mother ever did.
Charles can’t get rid of him. he surely knows too much!
Charles can’t afford a brother this stupid going rogue, which he would, so as to maintain his lifestyle. He’d go full Thomas Markle if he was cut off. Charles is going to keep him close and, presumably, on a short leash.
I just can’t get over how spoiled these people are. Andrew is disgusting and odious but so is Charles. The way he’s quietly put his sons against each other, allowed the older one to be spoiled rotten and basically cast away the responsible one who respects and loves his wife. AND Charles wants credit for taking away his gross brother’s useless and unnecessary staff. What a horrible man and family.
Methinks this is a perfect storm of a situation for one of the windsors coughcough to do like their ancestors would have done to……..eliminate the obstacle. Whereas a sword thru the chest might be too messy, perhaps a cleaner and just as lethal method will suffice…… coughcoughcoughcough.
Or……..how DID! they get rid of betty…?…….wasnt that coughcoughcovidcoughcough.
I’m sorry -not sorry but, while Andrew is pictured on the “family” walk to church and his security is being paid for by his brother then I’m not convinced Andrew is being punished. If the BRF were serious they would (at the very least) insist Andrew talks/helps the FBI with their enquiries. Instead they allow the world to throw insult after insult at the King’s son and his wife and absolutely nothing is said. Meghan has done absolutely nothing wrong, yet the palace allow their “friends” in the media to hurl insult after insult at her to draw attention away from the real problems in their family.
Wonderfully stated!
Well said! But one thing: the palace didn’t just allow the media to insult her, they do it largely all by themselves, too!
Laura D, the BRF has no impetus to insist Andrew talks/helps the FBI. He is part of the fold. The monarchy are never in the wrong or in a position of needing to be corrected. Further, no one is pushing the issue because it’s not being discussed or addressed widely in the media. Based on what H has revealed, it won’t be because he and M are used as distraction from any real reporting or questioning of Andrew and his criminal activity, which the BRF disdains. They sell papers and don’t upset the BRF with the stories they publish about M (they leave H alone though).☹️
All part of a new contract Charles made with Andrew, I’m guessing. “You never say a word about Camilla or myself, keep a low verbal profile, and you’ll get to keep your security, remain in Royal Lodge, attend family functions, and be treated better than my disgraced son, who committed the crime of miscegenation and speaking truth to power.”
There is clearly quid pro quo going on here, he can’t afford to have Andrew going rogue so he’s being paid to stay close and stay quiet. The institution comes first – it’s not like he’s lifted the curtain on how awful things are in there (the real crime in their view).
This is about MUCH more than Camilla.
Andy was on 26 Lolita express flights that are documented. TWENTY SIX.
Chuckles also has his fair share of convicted fiddler friends. So much like the William situation, his indiscretions have not been published and people paid off etc.
Charles has serious DIRT that we will never hear of. There are other reasons why things didn’t work out with Chuck and Di but he has always stuck close to Camilla between his other mistresses. Camilla knows all his secrets and INDULGES/ SUPPORTS them.
In years to come when Chuckles has passed on I think people are in for a shock when they;ll find out just how dirty Chucks hands are – much like Bills.
In fact I think Epstein worked hand in hand with todays media barons to keep the hands of Royal men dirty so they can perpetually own them.
Harry’s misdemeanors have always been exactly that – teenage stupidity but they were never able to truly compromise him and hence why he was able to get away.
Harry studied his mother’s experiences fiercely, waiter for his moment and took it. William fell squarely into the media barons trap and will never escape, hence why the Rota Rats will not break rank and spill because to do so would spell the end of their careers. Look at that Journo from the WaPo who tweeted about the affair last week, she is still MIA in the wind….
Pray tell…what is this about a WaPo reporter and affair tweet?
I think that reporter worked for Murdoch’s Wall St. Journal. Her tweets’ deletions were noticed.
Chuckie will continue to protect his awful brother from the FBI as well, who still wants to talk to him, although handing him over to the FBI could solve a few problems.
It’s gross how some in the media slam harry and Meghan and give andrew a free pass because it was not proven they say. Some also praise him for taking care of the corgis
@Tessa- it can be proven easily. Show the records of Andrew’s protection officers. They’ll have times, dates and locations. If he really was at a Pizza Hut then it will be recorded. “They” use the “it can’t be proven” to deflect. Most of what has been said about Meghan has been proven to be untrue but, that doesn’t stop them spouting off more lies when they need to hide the truth about someone-else in the family.
It’s already been reported that those records have disappeared.
They conveniently ignore the fact that this man is still wanted for questioning by the fbi in the United States for his involvement in the Epstein/Maxwell sex trafficking ring that involved young women who were legally minors. Guess that is ok when the King chose besties like Jimmy Savile.
Charles should get no credit for this. I believe that the news of Andrew’s “eviction” was leaked to the press with the full knowledge that he was going to be on the Christmas walk. Everything that the Royal Family does regarding Andrew is performative. In their eyes Andrew did nothing wrong and remains loyal to the family.
Good call AmyBee.
Andrew from now on is going to be at all family functions as the king’s brother and have pity shame face.
The real news is BP lied, as usual and there is no authority able or keen to watch and prevent royal family shenighans from happening.
That should be a big scandal, as an inquiry is needed for the persons responsible for this mess,between the courtiers, the queen and c-rex.
we know they can act quickly when they want it, as abusing the sussexes, giving themselves new honorific military honors, titles, (false) public declarations…
“Everything that the Royal Family does regarding Andrew is performative. In their eyes Andrew did nothing wrong and remains loyal to the family.”
^^ This 100%
Liz started writing to Flip when she was 13/14? Those are the stories Andy grew up with and the rest of the family have rationalized that he didn’t do anything wrong. He can keep his mouth shut (although note that Andrew was given the opportunity to do an interview on the closest thing to state TV that the UK has to defend himself).
So the gravy train will keep stopping for Andrew and keeping him safe until such time as Chuckles can figure out a way for him to have a skiing, car or other accident.
Why does he even need an office and a staff? No doubt, the taxpayers are footing the bill for this too. It’s all such a colossal grift.
This !
And no one in the british press seems interested in that mess, even the so called republican guardian stays mum on this subject (but will be shady in anything about the sussexes, with contempt and ridicule about the duchess.)
There was a great avoidance in writings about the verbier chalet this year, while a great deal of reporting was done by swiss journalists.
Andrew just looks guilty I’m sorry. I know we shouldn’t judge people on things like that, but every damn photo of him looks like he’s just waiting for someone to discover what he’s done. Also, for numerous and varied reasons he’s a real-life example of why the “spares” should be encouraged to pursue life outside of the institution. It’s not like he still wouldn’t have benefitted from his family name, but now you’re stuck with a 60 plus individual that you have to take care of and provide for because you have kneecapped them and taught them that they should be coddled and protected.
No you want him to feel guilty. These Windsors never feel guilt. If he had any guilt he would not have shown up on the Christmas walk. There are pictures of him greeting the crowd after the church. After what happened Diana and Harry and Meghan it is possible to believe that the Royal Family has any humanity.
Oh, I don’t think he feels a lick of guilt, you would have to believe what you are doing/have done is wrong to feel that, he looks guilty to me. Obviously, every person not in the direct line won’t be as reprehensible as he is, but they have so much evidence in that family of just how detrimental this system is and how it creates a bunch of people that need to be taken care of once they are too old to be of interest as ” jet-setters” and they just keep doing it. I don’t get it.
It would be so awesome to be watching one of their BS walkabouts and yell “Prince Andrew is a pedophile!” Or “Abolish the monarchy!”
We’d all love to see him banished, but that world simply doesn’t exist anymore (unless they send him to the moon). Andrew will always be a liability to the crown, but he’ll be a much bigger headache out in the world than on a short leash.
Chuck letting his brother live in the royal lodge and paying for his security means Andrew is basically under house arrest. His security team will answer to Charles, and you can bet that the list of people he’s allowed to see is very small, and will likely shrink as he loses more and more access to the pomp and privileges he loves. It’s not the punishment he deserves, but it will be uniquely tortuous for him, and I guess we can take some pleasure in that.
I like the house arrest analogy.
All of them are disgusting! Charles doesn’t get a cookie for that. Both him and his brother and the whole lot of them are despicable.
Keep you enemies even closer.
Charles is keeping him on tight leash.
He always looks so gassy.
Nah, it’s just water retention…that’s what happens when you can’t sweat! /s
*gigglesnort* Good one!
Ha!
Charles has to keep Andrew in the fold he knows too much dirt on Charles. Charles knows Andrew has no problem spilling that dirt to the highest bidder. William knows no matter what he does to Harry, Harry will never spill his dirt. Which is why unlike Charles he refuses to play nice with his brother.
“Charles knows Andrew has no problem spilling that dirt to the highest bidder.”
Exactly. What are the chances that someone eventually comes along and offers much more money & perks for A to spill it all?
I guess if Chuckles ever gets serious about punishing him there’ll be a story leaked about all Andrew’s teddy bears being tossed out on the street. These people.🙄
Charles likely doesn’t want PA’s people around to spy out what he gets up to.
On his own? Andrew will still have his expenses paid for by Charles and the taxpayers. Except not being a working Royal, he hasn’t been punished at all.
To be honest, if any of this lot told me the time I would check my watch. They can’t even lie straight in bed! One minute it’s Andrew has been cast out, then he walks the Queen down the aisle at Philips memorial. Then he’s still living RENT FREE, in his lodge. The upkeep of which is being paid for by Charlie boy. Harry’s security is stripped away, you know Charlie, YOUR SON AND HIS FAMILY, but you are paying for the disgusting little man you call brother! Please explain, exactly what has Andrew got on you??
Every remaining bit of Andrew’s privilege is transactional, the quid pro quo extracted by QE2 from Charles, for the crown now on Cam’s head.
Every remaining bit of Andrew’s privilege is transactional, the quid pro quo extracted by QE2 for the crown now on Cam’s head.
We were told when he gave up the pitch@palace scheme that he had to close his office at BP and not use the address. They did forgot that they told us this? And why does a man with no job need with a three person staff and how is he paying for them? A part time Assistant is all he needs. Part of the role of the press is to keep people in public office in check, instead of just mouth-piecing what they’re told by BP, they need to ask questions.
The palace is testing public acceptance of Andrew. Give it a few months and they will have him doing royal duty at the same time telling us that he has been cast out and that Charles and William are done with him. The gaslighting is so obvious.
Who the hell wants to correspond with him? I need an assistant more than he does, and I’m an assistant!
“is understood”? This reads as if they don’t know when this happened or who ordered the move/change.
Cleanup in the pedo aisle…
As others have stated, Charles and Andrew are inextricably tied to one another. Charles has to keep Andy from spilling the beans about Charles’ friendships and dirty dealings and vice versa. It would take an ocean of bleach to rid the palace of scum.
I’ve said for years that Charles will continue to protect Andrew after the queen dies. There is too much dirt that Charles has to keep covered.
Some months ago, maybe longer, a commentator on this site speculated that the reason Andrew has been treated so harshly by Charles is that he knows that Andrew is not only guilty of raping VG, but a whole lot more has taken place within the Epstein mess that no one wants made public.
Andrew has not been treated the slightest bit harshly by Charles. Charles is covering for Andrew in basically every way. Including paying for Andrew’s security, which Charles refused to do for his own son.
HARRY has been treated harshly by Charles, for the “crime” of not divorcing his wife. Andrew obediently divorced Fergie when he didn’t want to because he was ordered to.
“According to reports,” “is understood” — yeah right. This is what they told us before. I don’t believe it. Andrew knows too much. Besides, Charles doesn’t think Andrew did anything wrong — Chucky’s best buddies did worse.
Charles is not being stricter on Andrew, in fact he is easing up on the restrictions. Andrew knows what happened to the bags of cash that Charles knowingly and willingly accepted. Charles must have known that epstein and Ghislaine were gallivanting around the palace. Since Andrew isn’t a working royal shouldn’t he repay any funds spent to repair Royal Lodge, even the structural repairs? Why does he still have staff? Is he half in half out? What is the status on the swiss chalet and who is paying the outstanding debt. The maths just is not adding up.