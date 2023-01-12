YouGov poll: British people think Prince Harry ‘should have his title removed’

In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry actually said that as part of the months-long conversations about the Sussexit, he offered to “give up” the Sussex titles. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles apparently rejected the offer, opting instead to simply ask Harry and Meghan to “not use” their HRHs in any professional or commercial matter. So they still have their Sussex titles. In Meghan’s case, “Duchess of Sussex” is her married name, and I 100% believe that a huge chunk of the “strip them of their titles” conversation is about wanting to “strip” Meghan of her married name. Anyway, because Salt Island literally can’t stop talking or thinking about Harry and Meghan, someone commissioned a YouGov poll about their titles. The poll was conducted after Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Volumes 1 and 2 aired but before Spare was released and leaked.
Almost half of the public think the Duke of Sussex should be stripped of his royal title following the release of his and his wife’s Netflix documentary, a poll has found. In a survey by YouGov, 44 per cent of respondents said Prince Harry should have his title removed, compared with 32 per cent who thought he should be allowed to retain it.
In an indication that the six-part Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, has backfired on the couple with its accusations against the rest of the Royal family, the public appears to have more sympathy for the Prince and Princess of Wales. A total of 44 per cent in the YouGov poll for The Times said they were more sympathetic towards William and Catherine, compared with just 17 per cent for Prince Harry and Meghan.
At the same time, 23 per cent said the six-hour documentary, released earlier this month, made them think worse of Harry and Meghan, while just 7 per cent said it made them think better of the couple. The majority (65 per cent) of those questioned by YouGov said that Harry and Meghan, who now live in the Californian town of Montecito, had chosen to leave the Royal family. Only 11 per cent said they had been forced out.
In a further blow to the Duke and Duchess, 53 per cent of respondents said they did not deserve an apology from the Royal family for their treatment, and only 19 per cent thought they did.
Tom Quinn, the author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, said: “I’m not at all surprised that people have more sympathy for the Prince and Princess of Wales because they are doing the classic thing of being stoical. They are not complaining about Harry. I think it is unlikely that the King will strip the Duke of Sussex of his title because then it looks like he and Prince William are doing the kind of things Harry and Meghan do. Their modus operandi is to be quiet and calm and not lash out.”
Prince William was literally screaming, crying and throwing up in Boston when the first Netflix trailer came out, but go off on the whole “stoical” BS. Anyway, this is all happening around the THIRD anniversary of the first Sussexit announcement – it’s been three years and Salt Island can’t move on. One of the questions YouGov should have asked in this push-poll is “do you think Harry and Meghan’s actions in California affect your daily life in the UK in any way?” I guess someone thought a YouGov poll about the Sussexes would be better than polling about how the British taxpayers are picking up the hefty price tag for King Charles’s excessive coronation.
Where’s the survey about Prince Andrew? Oh, I forgot…So The wailses are stoical, That’s my laugh of the day. The Saint Kate and Will spin and St. Charles and Camilla spin. How do they know that Bill does not lash out behind the scenes?
Andrew was my very first thought.
And mine! What, no poll about him? Didn’t York take up a petition to get rid of him as Duke?
But in all honesty, these results are surprisingly not bad at all.
The intense hate campaign against Sussexes has been going on for 3 full years. We’re talking about relentless daily smears against them, public being brainwashed into thinking they’re the absolute worst. Comments section being full of bots and organised attacks with coordinated talking points.
Organised daily attacks on Twitter. For 3 full years. Daily.
And still half of people in the poll think they should keep thr titles:) almost 20% think they deserve an apology from Royal family. Honestly I didn’t expect this.
So many organised attacks, so much money spent and they still have turned only half of people in the poll. What a massive failure for them
Aside from that fact that it takes an act of Parliament to remove their titles, Charles knows that if he does that to them, people are going to start the “now remove Andrew’s titles” conversation and he certainly doesn’t want to kick up that nest of bees. And he may have the instincts of a turnip, Charles also must realize that removing H&M’s titles NOW would look like Super Petty Retaliation and would only serve to sway even more people to H&M’s side. Plus, the BRF/RR would no longer have that “carrot/stick” to beat them with in the press.
I saw on twitter somewhere that whatever organization/department/company does these YouGov polls, one of Camilla’s relatives (or maybe someone in her camp?) just took over. So just to put a fine point on the incestuous BRF/BM ecosystem…
Yes, Camilla’s nephew works for Yougov in a high up position IIRC. So there you go.
How about shifting it to stripping the titles of EVERYONE in that damn family lol!
Stacy Solomon said it best: they are all just celebrities.
There is no integrity with these people.
Stacey Solomon!!! Shed do anything for 50pence get a grip for god’s sake 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Lol yeah! Better than some of the old white sycophantic women on that talk show lol 😂
LOLOL. Their titles are the only thing left that the BRF has “over” the Sussexes so that’s what they’re using to beat them with right now. But fine, whatever. Take the titles. Then its Harry and Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor.
But in general, removing their titles would be such a bad look as we all know. And if it happens NOW, what Charles would be saying is “you cannot criticize the king or other members of the royal family, we are above criticism.” And that’s a REALLY bad look.
Harry has mentioned several times that they literally offered to renounce the duke and duchess title when stepping back. In the doc and his memoir. Clearly the palace saw no need for that.
They would still be Prince Henry and Princess Henry.
Well sure, but that’s a little awkward for the school forms, LOL.
I know this won’t happen bc he loves his grandparents so much but it would hysterical if they changed all their names to Ragland if they took the titles. 😂
If Harry didn’t get a title upon marriage, what would Meghan’s married name be? Mountbatten-Windsor like the kids?
How about Ragland – Spencer? (grin)
If Harry is removed as Duke of Sussex by Parliament and becomes only Prince Harry, Meghan becomes Princess Henry, which no one will say, it will be Princess Meg.
If Harry is unmade as Prince by C, then there wouldn’t be any basis for anyone having a birthright.
If there should be a terrible accident to befall the W&K fam and Harry had been unmade, the next in line is Andrew
What is the demographic that actually participates in and values yougov polls?
Conservative people over 60 even though they (YouGov pollsters) don’t say it aloud.
How about surveying ALL the people who purchased Spare? Such fake polls.
The yougov polls? Again? Not the yougov polls! How many books did Spare sell in the UK again?
What does the book sales have to do with anything? Just because someone bought the book doesn’t mean they like Meghan and Harry.
Juli – Aside from reporters and people in royal circles, I think it’s safe to assume that most of the people who bought the book do not actively dislike Harry. Why would the average person invest the time and money to read the memoirs of someone they can’t stand? There are enough articles about the book that you can hate read for free.
Harry wrote in his book that he and Meghan were willing to give up their titles if that meant they’d be able to live life on their own terms, in the manner they’re doing now. So I don’t think they really care if they’re stripped from their titles by this point. It hardly matters to them.
If anything, the proposition itself shows how snobbish and class-conscious British society actually is. They really think that an appropriate punishment for someone who they feel has wronged them is to strip them of their status. They really think that’s something that’s so horrible that it’s an actual punishment. It goes to show what’s being valued here. They really can’t comprehend the idea that someone might not be so beholden to things like this that they don’t care if they have a title or not.
As Harry said what difference will it make? Charles should announce whether he plans to strip Harry or not.
Honestly, THIS. Their titles don’t matter at all. They obviously don’t provide any form of protection so what does it matter anymore? They’re already notorious as Harry and Meghan, and don’t need the duchy titles.
Once H&M volunteered to give them up, they proved the titles were useless, and it feels as though they also showed the world titles don’t matter. They’ll continue their work and living their life just the same as they would without the duchy.
Harry gave the Royal Family the opportunity to take the titles and they refused. If Charles wants the titles he’ll have to strip Harry of his title.
Please remove the Sussex’s titles.
And Andrew’s.
And everyone else’s.
Abolish the monarchy, all of it.
Give back Harry’s *earned* military titles.
I don’t get this argument other than its purely punitive because they haven’t been able to tank their commercial deals. It continues to tie into the belief that people only care about them because of that, but that is clearly categorically false. They didn’t even use them for the record breaking in viewership docuseries. The near pathological need that comes from people wanting them to fail, I mean outright fail and be destitute as some sort of comeuppance when their actions do not impact the average British citizens life is very bizarre and disheartening. It’s like they feel personally insulted that this couple doesn’t want to be beholden to them for their livelihood.
Why does the average citizen give .02 about Harrys titles?
Andrew argued for years that his daughters are “blood Princesses” and should be paid because of it.
Harry is internationally known as a royal, son of The Peoples Princess, son of the now King, grandson of TQ.
Title of Duke yes or no is not going to make any difference in his life.
He is now independently wealthy, out from under the BRF rules, he is fine.
It is not a good look for Charles if he takes away titles from his little grandchildren. Makes him look awful.
I mean Harry and Meghan made it clear they were willing to give them up but also that it wouldn’t matter.
The prime minister and palace has also made clear they won’t take the tittles away.
You gov has also been wrong about every Harry and Meghan project claiming no one will watch their projects or no one will buy their books yetttt here we are ha.
But go ahead with your useless polls that do absolutely nothing
Isn’t YouGov run by one of CPB’s relatives?
Fine! Take their titles away so Harry can take Meghan’s last name and finally be Harry Markle, along with their cute lil ginger children.
Punitive action for what crime exactly?
You want the titles? Come and take them, you cowards.
Just make sure that the act of Parliament that would be required is clear that you’re only removing the title for Harry and Meghan and not the disgraceful Andrew. It’d be nice to have the racism right out in the open.
This isn’t new. They’ve been saying for 3 years that they should be stripped of their titles. I have to laugh at the article for repeatedly saying the series backfired and Harry and Meghan are miserable for not being popular. That wasn’t the point of the series. Besides one small country is insignificant compared to the rest of the world.
Take the titles or not, it won’t matter to us here in the US; they are OUR Prince Harry and Princess Meghan. Always will be.
**IF** Charles did, won’t it be funny when the rest of the world keeps calling him Prince Harry? 😏 😆😆
OMFG these people just DO NOT know when to stop. They have been beating this dead horse of an issue (actually to be precise, this “non-issue”) for years…give it up already!
It’s like goddamn Groundhog Day every single day with these rags. And if people like us are this frustrated with their constant bullsh!t? I cannot even imagine how tiresome this must be for H&M.
Sorry for the rant, but for ffs, let it go! Their unrelenting nitpicking is so exhausting, and makes them look more and more pathetic the longer they drag it out.
They also apparently refuse to learn or believe that it doesn’t matter one bit, not one iota, if the Sussexes keep their stupid titles or not. They’re stratospherically well-known and influential worldwide, and it’s *not* because of their titles; they’re admired and successful because of who they are and what they’re doing.
If it was the magic fairy dust of the stupid titles, then we’d also be talking about Edward and Sophie nonstop.
@Lorelei lol, I love the “If it was the magic fairy dust of the stupid titles, then we’d also be talking about Edward and Sophie nonstop.” Thanks for the laugh. I’m never sure about these polls and haven’t much looked, or relied on them, for anything since 2016. Although it’s another ploy, as you say like beating a dead horse. I’m sure it works on some, because we want to believe in polls that align with our beliefs. I really did avoid them before the midterms, but I couldn’t avoid headlines and they were wrong very often. After the midterms, I listened to an NPR story about what makes polls incorrect, while they also defended where they were right. *shrug*
I would be very surprised if Charles removed their titles before George is 18 as it would be a question of who would be Prince Regent if anything happened to William. I don’t wish the guy harm but William will keep messing around on helicopters. Then we also have William’s “big dark secret” which could see him as being unfit to be king if someone had the guts to tell us what it is. I do think “they” would like to remove the Sussex title but, I just don’t think they’ve got a half decent plan in place as to what to do about succession. Especially as I think the Regent would then be Andrew! 😆
They could just stop using them. And then what would the press say…why aren’t they using them??! Haha.
Let’s see if she uses it on the next thing she has coming out, is it next week?
I hope Amal is on one of these interviews soon. She has so much perspective on human and women’s rights across the globe as well as racism, income disparity, etc.
So all these people are okay with disrespecting the queen? Because those titles were her wedding gift to her grandson. I’m sure old Betty didn’t give them anything else…. except a servant’s quarters they’d have to fix.
“Oh no, not the titles”, cried the Montecito royals as they surveilled their 38 bathrooms..
“However will we go on without the titles”, the soon to be titleless royals said while signing big, fat, juicy, money bulging contracts.
“If we don’t have titles then what do we have”, Harry mused while laughing at the antics of his children and the chickens and bunnies roaming around the yard.
“I just don’t understand this. If our titles are removed than all of this was for nothing”, raged Meghan as she reached into her closet of fabulous designer clothes and jewelry to decide on what to wear to receive another prestigious award for their philanthrophy.
“It’s beyond abusive to even think about removing their titles”, said Doria as she snuggled her grandbabies.
“I guess we’ll have to give up our dream of freedom so we can keep those bloody titles”, Harry cpmplained as he opened a nice California Chardonnay and poured a glass for Meghan. “What other choice is there, my golddigging love? To be titleless? To be without fanciness? To be…spare?”
😂😂😂
@Blue Nails Betty: CHEF’S KISS.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
😀😃😄😁😆😅🤣😂💣
YouGov’s polls are right-wing. They cannot be trusted.
Exactly. Imagine that they had to publish voters preferences a few months ago (they couldn’t hide the truth anymore), Labour was ahead 20 points, rather like 40 in reality…
Sure. Yougov also polls Camilla as 44% in popularity ranking. The CEO, Stephen Shakespeare, is a Conservative, ergo in tight with the BRF. He co-founded YouGov with former Conservative Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi in 2000, and also worked for the disgraced Jeffrey Archer who was involved in a perjury scandal and spent 4 years in jail. Zahawi has faced scrutiny over his past dealings with oil companies, medical firms and a tax haven. They both seem to have had a financially checkered past and close ties to the Tory gov’t.
Breaking news: propaganda works, especially on people who consume the Murdoch media.
There’s another YouGov poll (sorry no link, I saw it days ago) which shows that the favorables of all the royals has plummeted 40% just since September which, not coincidentally, is when the queen died. For some reason, none of the rags are promoting that poll . Can’t imagine why. 🤔
Don’t know why people don’t understand that removing titles is a slippery slope which Charles is not about to try to navigate.
Whose thickumsauce arm is that at Harry’s back? I don’t recall seeing any pictures of sleeveless man from that night…
Cripes, some of these people need to find hobbies. Was there a poll asking if H&M affect their ability to pay for food and heating? If stripping them of their titles will help the NHS? If they’re dead set on a monarchy, they’ll have to live with the fact that the decision to let H&M keep their titles isn’t decided by a dumb poll.
The participants in this survey seem to pull from Royalists. They claim the family isn’t racist, that they have no interest in Harry’s book, etc.
https://yougov.co.uk/topics/entertainment/explore/title/British_Royal_Family?content=surveys
I was watching this French news program yesterday and the presenters couldn’t believe that with all the issues going on in the UK presently that the headlines are all about Harry and Meghan. Other people have been vilified (Hilary Clinton) but it comes and goes, but this attack on Meghan has been a daily relentless drum beat for four going into five years. The world is watching this woman being terrorized by the British royal family and the British press, but no one seems willing or able to stop it, but it does need to be stopped. What Meghan has been put through the last 4+ years is criminal.
This is performative. Chuck can’t strip the titles. It’s been discussed often here that the house of lords would not strip them because they don’t want anyone looking at their own titles.
I think if QE2 had wanted to strip them of the titles, she would have required it at the one year review. That didn’t happen. This is just another way to stir up the hate brigade. It’s pretty clear that the bm (and possibly the brf) won’t be happy until the Sussexes aren’t breathing. I believe they’ve made that very clear. The world is watching.
The information from the YouGov poll is inconclusive.
Who comissioned the poll?
The answers will reflect that particular bias.
They did not provide the sample questions, nor indicate the size of the sample.
This is basic Statistics101.
This type of inadequate reporting offer proof to Prince Harry’s argument.
There is plenty of evidence that the English population has been badly served by the oligarch-owned newspapers.
Late last year the tory governement rejected a member’s bill to strip the Sussexes.
Yet the question persists.
The telegraph and the sun is embolden to suggest that Charles and William punish Harry.
This is a new type of hubris.
This inconclusive poll is provided as a tool of instruction.
The sun declared that Harry shouldn’t be allowed to attend the coronation via William.
Using his asinine argument of him being unable to trust Harry, it is suggested that Harry be invited but not attend.
Charles understands how bad the optics will look, so it is William’s job to make attending or not attending look bad on Harry, while punishing him for his views on Murdoch, the owner.
All three senior royals and Kate are fully exposed in their complicity with the inadequate media.
Both sides are hoping that it will blow over, ignoring the fact that Princess Diana still resonates today.
I just saw Isabella’s comment and link.
The telegraph has used a small sample from royalists to make their demand to strip the Sussexes of their titles.
The old adage lies, more lies, statistics….
Of course William and Kate are “quiet.” What has Harry ever done to them that they can complain about? And now, there only response would be , “No, we didn’t” and how would that sound? So much dignified silence over so much petty and false briefings from “royal sources.”
Interesting – here in Canada, the Globe and Mail ran 3 editorials about Spare this week – all three were somewhat negative and the third very much so. I think a lot of people agree they were mistreated and at the same time feel they need to move on from the past and focus on the future. I agree. I am enjoying the book and the additional context, which is not nearly as negative as the headlines would have us believe. Not Harry’s fault but the repetitive nature of the headlines (and even these articles) is getting a bit much. I have heard all I need to hear about the bridesmaid dresses for example – Kate was a *itch and apologized, Meghan was overstressed and overwhelmed (understandably) and the press and courtiers used the story to smear her further. Awful, yes. A great example of the behind the scenes machinations which I was interested to learn more about. But still, I don’t really want to hear any more about that particular issue.
So the people who need to keep quiet are the people who are abused and lied about. Uh-huh. Convenient.
Yet they wrote 3 desperate articles complaining about Harry finally having his say! I don’t understand these people. If you’re tired imagine how Harry and Meghan feel when they are the targets of constant abuse and people just sit around complaining that you’re defending yourself instead of calling out the abuse. Smh
Honestly, I’m not pressed with media reviews and accounts. I don’t want to get into unskew the polls territory, but the media takes a bit of a beating in this book and the interviews/docu-series. There are always good faith criticism that we shouldn’t ignore, but I look at it from a different lens. Harry’s ire has mainly been aimed at the British media, but I think all media particularly American, Canadian, and Australian had/has a tendency to regurgitate BM narratives and just change the byline without any real research or nuance. So, they all have a bit of reflection to do, and I’m sure to some degree they are worried about people remembering all the articles they pushed/published without comment over the years.
Bower admitted that it was Meghan’s title that he was after. Harry is a blood Prince .
Meghan is entitled to the rank and styles of harry as his wife.since their wedding day
As if history won’t remember him as “Prince” Harry the Lionhearted…
My feeling used to be that the titles didn’t matter, but I have completely changed my mind. My petty ass wants Harry and Meg to keep them, and use them at every opportunity, because it makes certain people in the UK spitting mad. And I am here for it.
The real reason is much better and the perfect response if anyone ever asks again that they relinquish them voluntary or comes for them officially (waves at Harry if he’s reading this). The ducal title was bestowed on the occasion of their marriage. It was a wedding present. From his Grandmother. To celebrate the love they have for each other. It’s inconceivable they be asked to surrender the only tangible gift her majesty saw fit to bestow.
So then strip them of their titles you cowards! They don’t need them. You need them to need them to keep your archaic system relevant. Take the titles away; watch them continue to shine; and prove that royalty is useless.
You gov polls literally mean nothing – the whole of the U.K. is tired of the royals and dealing with people dying cos they can’t afford heating
So here’s my thing. The entire premise of the British Monarchy is that one bloodline, one family, has been ordained by God to rule. So if that is what you’re pushing, and you’re saying that the reason you should have these titles and privilege, and the British people should pay for all your sh*t because of it, how exactly can you just remove titles. I’m not being facetious, I’m genuinely asking because it does not make sense to me. It really seems to me that removing titles flies in the face of this whole ”we’re royalty because God ordained it” thing.