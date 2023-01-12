Queen Camilla rejects Prince Harry’s claims that she’s used him for her PR

Prince Harry has dragged his stepmother a lot in Spare. Harry’s biggest qualm about Camilla was that Camilla was happy enough to use William and Harry for her own PR. Harry wrote that he “did not know how to feel about the idea of having a stepmother who, as I thought, had sacrificed me on the altar erected by her PR.” To be clear, he’s also talking about grudges on William’s behalf, since Camilla was caught up in a notable snafu where her office leaked details about her first meeting with Prince William, who was a teenager at the time. Well, of course now-Queen Camilla would never deign to correct the record formally, that’s why she still employs former tabloid editors to do her dirty work for her. From the Telegraph:

The Queen Consort did not leak a story about the time she first met Prince William to a newspaper, royal sources have insisted. The Duke of Sussex uses his memoir, Spare, to accuse his stepmother of leaking stories about her first private conversation with the teenage prince to the press.

The accounts contained “pinpoint accurate details”, he writes, “none of which had come from Willy, of course. They could only have been leaked by the one other person present.”

However, the details of that meeting were actually leaked, inadvertently, by Camilla’s own private secretary, who was eventually sacked over the incident.

A royal source said: “Harry has created a very crisp narrative which in parts is a conflation of different versions of stories.”

The Queen Consort, or Camilla Parker Bowles as she was then, was said to have been “furious” when she discovered that details of her first meeting with William had been leaked. She had told Amanda MacManus, the top aide who she had hired shortly after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, about the 1998 meeting. Mrs MacManus told her husband, a media executive, who in turn was said to have told a former colleague, who told a newspaper. Camilla took the unusual step of releasing a public statement, announcing that Mrs MacManus had “resigned” following an investigation. It said: “Mrs Parker Bowles agrees that her position had become untenable.”

South African-born Mrs MacManus, a mother of two, had worked three and a half days a week for Camilla. She was later reinstated, going on to work as her private secretary until just last year.

I barked with laughter at the last line. “How dare you suggest that Camilla leaked the information, the source was her employee, and Camilla fired her… (and then hired the employee back and the same woman has been working for Camilla for decades since then).” In any case, Camilla WAS THE SOURCE. Harry was absolutely accurate – Camilla got drunk and she was telling everyone about her meeting with William, of course it made its way into the papers. Besides, many people think that the Amanda MacManus incident was just a cover story for the larger machinations by Charles’s office. It’s not *just* that Camilla leaked sh-t about Charles’s sons, it’s that Camilla and Charles worked in concert to leak about Harry and William whenever it was convenient to them.

17 Responses to “Queen Camilla rejects Prince Harry’s claims that she’s used him for her PR”

  1. Tessa says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:50 am

    Is Camilla going to deny she partied with Clarkson and never protested about his offensive article.

    Reply
  2. Noki says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:52 am

    These people are just made different. I just can’t fathom some of these things, maybe extreme money and power just makes people operate in unimaginable ways. I CANNOT begin to grasp how a Father and Brother would leak stories against their blood.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      January 12, 2023 at 8:02 am

      What i got from the book is that charles is extremely insecure and therefore loved the praise the press gave him… even if that was at the expense of someone else.

      And william well it’s clear that he was incredibly competitive and jealous. So if leaking is going to give him better press over his brother he will.

      I also think that if you grow up in that environment you genuinely think: well it’s how things work. And don’t care. Especially when you are on the end of positive coverage.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Camilla grinning at one of Diana’s grandchildren gives me the shivers.

    Reply
  4. Laura D says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:55 am

    Nope! The woman lost me when she had that lunch with Morgan and Clarkson and then didn’t put out a statement condemning “that” article. She’s allegedly an advocate of DV and at the time of writing she has “leaked” not one word of condemnation. As many have said (myself included), she got away with it with Diana but, she’s not going to find it so easy smearing H&M. Far too many people were around the first time to let history repeat itself without a fight.

    Reply
  5. MoBiMom says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Posted this yesterday as well: hasn’t Camilla been publicly “credited”, in several books, with bringing Mark Bolland on board and devising this strategy to rehabilitate her image and build acceptance for her relationship with Charles? Didn’t Harry and his brother call him Blackadder because of this? Didn’t Bolland write a tabloid column under that name? Part of the gaslighting is pretending that things that were on the record years ago, are shocking new revelations from Harry’s book and therefore highly suspect. It’s just revolting.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:56 am

    The aides don’t leak without the approval of their principal so Camilla did leak about Harry and William.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Camilla was quoted in the international press she could use a drink after the meeting. So how did the media get the quote then. Camilla never refuted it for all these years.

    Reply
  8. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Im happy 25 years of PR to restablish her homewrecker nasty mistress reputation will backfire and bring her back to square 1 just before the coronation. So close but so far. 😂

    Reply
  9. Asp says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:58 am

    Oh my goodness — never complain, never explain?? “Camilla never leaks stories, says a Royal source”.

    Reply
  10. Chloe says:
    January 12, 2023 at 8:00 am

    You would think that harry had well and truly blown the cover on royal press relations the windsors would chose a different modus operandi

    Reply
  11. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 12, 2023 at 8:01 am

    The other night, Anderson Cooper was showing clips from his Harry interview during his CNN show, then discussing them with a panel which included Max Foster, CNN’s royal correspondent. On the subject of Camilla, Foster did not question her role in these leaks. However, he did point out that Camilla does nothing without the explicit or implicit approval of now King Charles. Foster said that Charles was the “driving force” behind Camilla’s rehabilitation campaign. Just so “Pa” doesn’t get off scot free. And her secretary just happened to be married to a media executive. Convenient.

    Reply
  12. ThatsNotOkay says:
    January 12, 2023 at 8:02 am

    To quote Prince Harry, “They keep telling on themselves.”

    Reply
  13. Maeve says:
    January 12, 2023 at 8:03 am

    This is what they tell themselves to appease their consciences. They aren’t the ones phoning the papers so it’s not them leaking. But they’re passing on the information knowing how it’s going to be used, or not doing the due diligence to find out who’s leaking and getting rid of them. They’ve created a culture where there’s no consequence for people who sell stories, and actively encouraged it when it suits them.

    Reply
  14. Noor says:
    January 12, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Even the sacking is performative since she was reemployed a few days later.

    Reply
  15. lulululubrown says:
    January 12, 2023 at 8:06 am

    At this point, no one but the crazies are buying what the UK press is trying to sell. They’ve all been found out. Camilla, the public has spoken, you are nothing more than bully trash.

    Reply

