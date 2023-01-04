Telegraph: King Charles has ‘made it clear’ that he wants to reconcile with Harry

As we count down until Sunday’s 60 Minutes interview with Prince Harry, I love it even more that the first clip 60 Minutes released was about Harry dismantling “never complain, never explain.” You can really tell that the British media doesn’t want to get into what Harry actually says here, like “That correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.” Once more, with feeling:
I bring this up because, wouldn’t you know, the Telegraph published a piece about King Charles’s thoughts about his younger son. This kind of detail appearing in the Telegraph – not one of the tabloids, and a long-time monarchist newspaper – would surely mean that Buckingham Palace’s comms office had pulled in Vicky Ward and briefed her precisely on what they expected her to write, correct? Alas, one of the last lines of this Telegraph article is “Buckingham Palace declined to comment.” Drats, now Prince Harry has no “proof” of his claims!!! Some highlights from the Telegraph:
King Charles IS willing to reconcile: The Duke of Sussex was wrong to claim that the King has shown “no willingness” to reconcile, sources have said. Harry said of the Royal family: “They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile… I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.” However, those close to the King insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California.
Jubbly meetings: Father and son are understood to have remained in contact, meeting several times during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June. Their relationship has occasionally been tense but the King has repeatedly said that his door remains open and that the Duke and Duchess are welcome at any time.
Deeply saddened: Although he has not watched the couple’s Netflix series and is not expected to read Harry’s book, he is said to have been “deeply saddened” by much of the criticism aimed at the institution by his son and daughter-in-law. But as several sources have made clear in recent weeks, he has no desire for further acrimony and would always welcome his younger son back into his arms. One insisted that the King would never let personal hurt prevent him from building bridges, noting that he had insisted the Sussexes were invited to his coronation.
The Queen’s funeral shenanigans: What the Duke and Duchess want, specifically, from the Royal family is currently unclear. They are likely still smarting from their perceived treatment in the immediate aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II when Harry was not personally contacted by the King before a public statement was released. There was also confusion over a mistaken Sussex invite to a state reception at Buckingham Palace – never fully explained – and tension over military uniforms. The King was said to have seen “tremendous flickers of hope” in his interactions with the Sussexes over that period, raising the prospect of a rapprochement.
So, obviously, this came straight from BP’s communications team and this is King Charles’s real perspective. So much complaining and explaining! The thing is, I have gotten the feeling that Harry and Charles are communicating a bit more in the past year. I do think Charles and Camilla met with the Sussexes a few times (and at least one meeting, with the kids, which was not publicized whatsoever at the time) last June. I also think Charles made some kind of half-hearted effort to “include” the Sussexes during QEII’s funeral. My point is that Harry and Charles are on speaking terms, which is better than Harry and William’s relationship. I believe that in Harry’s interviews and in his memoir, all will be made clearer about who Harry blames for what. I also believe that Harry has always had pretty low expectations from his father, but what really hurt him the most was when William turned out to be such an incandescent pig.
To whom has Charles “made it clear”? To Harry or The Telegraph?
Charles is bad at “making things clear.” Really bad. IMO.
There’s that and also that everything he wants to “make clear” is contradictory. He wants to reconcile, he wants to exclude Meghan, he pulls Harry’s security, he loves Archie and Lili but wants to remove their titles, he’s furious, he’s bewildered, he’s terrified, he’s calmly carrying on. If we went by what BP leaks to the press, we’d think Charles is kind of nuts.
They DESPERATELY want them there at the Coronation for the views, clicks and diversions the Sussexes can bring.
I also suspect that Andrew is mounting pressure to attend and that can only happen if the Sussexes also attend since the UK insists in engaging in their INSANE equivalence in treatment between Andrew and H&M.
I think it’s more negotiations that reconciliations going on.
Look, Harry wants his security back and the ability to come and go as he pleases to the UK whether it’s for charity visits or visiting friends. Charles wants some good PR and for it to look like the Sussex’s supports his reign.
I think Harry would be willing to show up to his coronation and the occasional family event in exchange for the above.
How is Harry showing up for any family event when Meghan is excluded?
Their blatant stupidity in constantly proving Harry an Meghan right (while trying to tell the public that Harry & Meghan are lying) is remarkable to me.
It is spectacular, isn’t it? Unfortunately the public’s critical thinking skills are at an all time low, so a large swath of the population (both sides of the pond) take this at face value.
It really is just so blatantly stupid and cruel. After the Clarkson article, BP should have immediately issued a statement condemning it, tying it into overall press treatment of women and society treatment of women etc etc. Instead we got crickets.
After Harry is seen in a clip talking about briefings from the palace and what that looks like, we get an article looking exactly like what harry described.
When Harry references reconciliation I think he means the issues that made him leave. Charles and William are not going to change their behavior so no reconciliation. What’s the point if Harry and his family will continue to be treated horribly?
It would be better if Camilla did not join in these “meetings” under the circumstances IMO. I doubt Charles accompanies her when she has meetings with Tom and Laura. She said nothing in protest at what Clarkson said. Charles imo also is to blame for not issuing a statement against all the nasty things said in the media about Harry and Meghan. I think bringing Camilla along would be a big mistake. And Kate probably will still go in for meangirling and William is still incandescent.
Harry has been clear from the beginning that he still talks to his father and that there is a relationship there, fractured as it is. The issues has and always will be with his brother – the REAL reason he walked away. Harry is clearly very very angry at William (and kHate thou that is not mentioned) and its clear that William not only leaked/planted the negative stories about them but made the comments about Archie’s skin colour.
Harry will never return to the family fold – he will maintain a relationship with certain family members from a distance but he will never return. Too much has been said and done but both the family, institution and media.
There is also a press war brewing between Peggy and Chuck – the King WILL throw Peggy to the wolves to protect himself and Cams.
Charles should stop the gurning. He looks ridiculous.
It’s highly likely that there is some contact between Charles and Harry but probably not as much as in previous years.
I think William is the main stumbling block to a partial or full reconciliation. The relationship between Charles and William has been difficult over the years and I think Charles and the late Queen gave in to all his demands to keep him onside. If Charles couldn’t stand up to William with the queen for support, he is not likely to have the courage to do so on his own.
Charles inaction regarding William IMO does not absolve him of blame. He is in charge. He could have ordered William to back off but didn’t. He just sat back and let Meghan and Harry get slammed by the media and the pathetic “investigation” by Knauf take place. The Queen was very elderly and sick and Charles was the one to get William under control.
“Tremendous flickers of hope”
I actually heard that in CIII’s gritted-teeth, lips-not-moving manner of speech. My god, this entire article is dictated to the Telegraph. It clearly proves what Harry has been saying, but yes, it’s what CIII believes. This is the first time that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has been thrown into the welcome, albeit not all the way into the loving father’s arms. That’s just Harry.
I personally think that so long as Harry and Meghan can potentially be useful to him Charles will be open to reconciliation on his terms. Charles almost had me fooled with walking Meghan down the aisle and I think that Charles would love another moment like that.
William seems less phony but more unwilling to see more than a few steps ahead. So I’m sure that relationship is DOA.
Charles showed his true colors at the funeral. Banning Harry from flying to Scotland with the other royals, leaking that he personally banned Meghan from going at all, announcing QEZ’s death while Harry was still in the air, uniform-gate, etc etc
King Charles just have to read the King of Norway ‘s statement on racism against his black son in law to find his direction.
As clear as a tampon!
Am I the only one who finds it hysterical that articles are being written about Harry’s words all based on a commercial snippet? The interview hasn’t even aired yet and they are dissecting every breath to within an inch of its life. I know this is what they do, and I shouldn’t be surprised at all, but for some reason this is striking me as hilarious. The way they completely go berserk in an instant shows what utter clowns they are and how much they lack in real journalism. 😀
Considering the outcry about the Netflix trailers you would think that the British press would be more cautious about the ITV promo. But the real aim was to discredit the docuseries which thankfully failed.
I’m not so sure that Harry and Charles are communicating. Charles aides speak to Harry’s team via email but anything else has to be confirmed by Harry. We’ll see what he says on Sunday. However you would think that given what Harry has said about sources that the Palace would be eager to prove him wrong. They can’t even do that. What’s wrong with going on the record? If anything comes out of this maybe the Palace will be forced to change how they communicate with the press.
Ugh, it’s besides the point of this article but can I just say “didn’t watch the documentary and won’t read his book” comes across so cruelly to someone who was privileged enough to have supportive parents. They might not understand my degree or work, but they sure as hell take in as much as possible.
How is he trying to sell himself as the regular loving dad when openly denigrating the projects his son has been working on for the last two years? Yet again proving the doco, they relate as business colleagues, not a family.
Charles says he’s bewildered about Harry. I would think that watching the docuseries and reading the book for himself would probably help with his bewilderment. It shows he has no interest in understanding Harry’s point of view or reconciliation.
I think its pretty clear what the Sussexes want. It reminds me of a scene from West Wing, where Toby is arguing with a Republican in congress and they’re discussing whether a veto was going to come from the president or something like that, and Toby says something like “I’ll put down my gun when you put down yours.” (oh American tv.)
It’s not entirely applicable here bc I don’t think H&M are threatening the royals in any way, but I do think all they want is for the royals to just put down their proverbial gun. They want them to stop the incessant briefing and they want them to call off their attack dogs in the press (so many metaphors, so little time.) They’re trying to educate the general population on how the system works, so that people understand the briefings come from inside the palace. WE all know that, but so many people just see a headline and accept it as the truth.
As for Charles wanting a reconciliation – I think he does, in his way. and I think Harry is willing to meet him at least part of the way, or he was – and then Charles keeps shooting himself in the foot because he just can’t help himself. The pettiness and cruelty around the Queen’s death just pushed things back more in my opinion.
But for some reason Harry is looking at Charles and William through two very different lenses. I’ve said on here a few times recently that maybe its just because he expected more from William, but that’s obviously just one guess.
What kind of father openly brags about not watching or reading his sons work? Like that’s something to be proud of?
Hey Charles, here’s a hint. If you’re confused about why Harry is upset, he’s laid it out bare, if you check it out.
Charles will never stop briefing the British press on Harry and Meghan, he has too many skeletons in his closet. Harry knows this and that’s why he said he would like to have his father back, but until he stops that isn’t going to happen.
I do not believe Charles and Harry are keeping in touch. A lot of people have a super difficult time realizing that all parents do not love their children. It’s especially hard to realize for the children in question. But Charles doesn’t love Harry — Charles purposefully endangered Harry’s life. Harry’s had a lot of therapy now, and I think at this point, especially after realizing his father is a liar, he’s done on any personal level.