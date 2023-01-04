“Felon Todd Chrisley gave a bizarre denial about having an affair” links

Convicted felon Todd Chrisley tries to deny having sex with his former business partner and co-conspirator. Todd says the dude looks like a “toad” and a “thumb,” so… I mean, this denial definitely has layers. [Just Jared]
Thou doth protest too much?
Hope Hicks’ texts reiterate that those in his inner circle were happy to bathe in his culty glory but weren’t willing to go down on a sinking ship. The fact that he still thinks he can run in 2024 and have all the support he had before…
I read the article about Todd Chrisley, and uh, wow. Quite an ego the guy’s got. It’s bonkers and actually really funny, though not how he intended.
LOL, all of this:
“There have been many who have been dick-notized by your daddy,”
NOBODY NEEDS TO HEAR THEIR DAD SAY THIS. Much less to your face. Even worse if it’s on a podcast you broadcast.
I don’t like it when people speculate on someone’s sexual preferences. It doesn’t matter that most of us don’t like Todd, no one should “out” someone like that. We don’t know if his business partner is even telling the truth. The only one who should be upset by this info is his wife, because if it’s true, it means he cheated on her. The gender of the person he cheated with shouldn’t matter. He could be straight, he could be bi-sexual, or he could be a closeted gay man, etc. It’s none of our business really. The fact they commited tax fraud, now that’s everyone’s business.
I agree with you on principle but in this case no one “outed” anyone in the traditional sense. Mark Braddock testified under oath in court about his relationship with Chrisley and the reason he was discussing their relationship at all was in response to questions from the prosecution about aspects of the government’s criminal case against Chrisley. Braddock even testified that he did not want anyone to know about his relationship with Chrisley and part of the criminal case concerned Chrisley and Braddock committing fraud to pay off a blackmailer that was going to out them.
I distinctly remember reading an interview with him years ago where he said that he was with a woman “right now”. I don’t remember the exact wording or what followed but I genuinely thought he had openly implied, at least, that he had slept with men in the past. I only found out otherwise when I looked it up based on your comment.
You are entirely right that we shouldn’t speculate if someone is not open with, or doesn’t care to explain, or is just private about their sexuality. That’s their business not ours.
Hilaria probably inwardly insanely jealous that another woman close to Alec is having a niño and that that woman and her baby might siphon off just a teensy tiny drop of Alec’s attencion from HIlaria.
IKR? I feel bad that my first reaction was “ugh not another Baldwin” but a young couple has every right to choose this time in their lives for a baby, regardless of what her lunatic step mother is up to. I wish Ireland, her partner, and their baby all the happiness and freedom from narcissists.
What is with gross entitled dudes referring to other human beings as “thumbs”?
How did someone as unlikeable as Todd Christley get a television show just…how?
I have never been able to figure that one out. I saw a few episodes of the show years ago and it was obvious that he was a complete asshole and well, I could not buy his claiming to be straight. I think it was just the appeal of watching an asshole be an asshole?!
Jennifer I think you just nailed it
I keep having this alternate world fantasy where Hope Hicks married Prince William and ran his life like she ran Trumps.
I think that’s cute that they’re going to celebrate the twins birthdays on separate days. It doesn’t have to be the next day like their births but separate weekends for example.
Nepobaby bands aren’t new. Doesn’t anyone remember Wilson Phillips lol?
Or Hanson. Or Haim.
Bwhahahah! Aw, poor Hicks. 🤮🤮Whenever I worry about finding future gainful employment, I tell myself, “At least you didn’t work for Trump.” Amazing how happy that makes me. 🤣🤣😈😈
This guy. Ugh. The smarmy is strong.
Hope he goes to jail for a good stretch of years.
I am so sick & tired of these liars, adulterers, conmen, and crooks who somehow get tons of money, plus get away with being rotten humans for years.
See Donald Trump as their vile leader.
Held up as success stories, while working people are barely making ends meet.
Kick rocks.
Y’all, it’s gonna be fire tomorrow!!! First excerpt dropped and holy smokes.
I looked it up. And holy crap, if this is real, which it seems to be — everyone who thought Harry was gonna keep silent about what the RF did to him was absolutely 1000% wrong.
Holy crap is right!?!
Came here right after reading with my eyes wide open and jaw on the floor. HARRY.IS.NOT.PLAYING!
This is just one story too, I can’t imagine what else is in there and how hard it must’ve been for him to keep all of this hidden for so long.
Yes!! I am totally jumping up and down waiting to talk about this!
For years, men have used that accusation against women they have raped. Why would I want to have sex with her when she isn’t as good looking as fill-in-the-blank. Donald Trump has said it.
I read that Gawker piece about the pope’s hands earlier today.
But someone should have put gloves on Queen Elizabeth when she met Liz Truss.