Sue Reid: Prince Harry really did research his mother’s 1997 death

For Prince Harry, having his security and his wife’s security removed in 2020 was one of the most significant moments of his life. He understood that the institution was throwing him to the wolves and leaving his family to die. That moment probably triggered something in him about his mother’s death in Paris in 1997. We’ve been told – and Harry has been told – for 25 years that Diana turned away her royal protection, and that Diana’s death was the result of a drunk driver and inadequate private security from the al-Fayed family. But what if… none of that was true? I think that’s one of the things Harry has been questioning since his protection was removed in 2020. Around the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, there was a rash of stories about everything happening around the night in Paris, including one al-Fayed bodyguard who still claims that Diana was being monitored all summer by British intelligence. There are also still questions about the official story of Diana rejecting her royal protection.
So, will any of those conversations be included in Prince Harry’s Spare? Well, we’ll find out soon enough. One woman, Sue Reid, claims she was interviewed by “researchers” working on Harry’s memoir. Reid wrote a piece for the Mail about the many questions she still has about Diana’s death and what happened in that tunnel.
Former bodyguard Lee Sansum still says Diana had fears she would assassinated: Sansum has recalled how Diana talked to him about fears for her safety after the murder in July 1997 of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace. Although the Italian was killed in a random attack, his death was initially suspected to have been a professional assassination. ‘She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated, too,’ said Sansum in interviews to promote his new biography, Protecting Diana. ‘She said something like: ‘Do you think they’ll do that to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought they might, whoever ‘they’ might be.’
Sansum believes there were non-paparazzi trailing Diana into the tunnel: Tellingly, the ex-bodyguard outlined his own suspicions that something strange happened in the tunnel. He said: ‘A witness driving a car that was travelling in front of the Mercedes in Paris told Diana’s inquest he saw a high-powered motorbike overtake the car just seconds before the crash. Another witness travelling in the opposite direction saw a second motorbike swerve to avoid smoke and Mercedes wreckage, then carry on out of the tunnel without stopping. The bikes’ riders were never found, and that is no coincidence.’
Henry Paul’s blood-alcohol level: One of my most haunting experiences was interviewing the parents of Henri Paul, the Ritz’s 41-year-old chauffeur, who was, within hours of Diana’s death, being described in French security-service briefings to Paris newspapers as having been ‘drunk as a pig’ that night. The couple, who live in Brittany, told me, with tears in their eyes, that their son was not a heavy drinker: they said he enjoyed only an occasional bottle of beer or a Ricard, a liquorice-flavoured aperitif. They added that, during a meeting at the British Embassy in Paris with Scotland Yard in 2006, they were assured their son was not drunk.
Henri Paul & the carbon monoxide: Forensic reports presented to the inquest later showed that Henri Paul had three times the French limit of alcohol in his blood samples. But, curiously, the same samples also showed a high level of carbon monoxide, the deadly gas found in car exhaust fumes. Could the samples, as some conspiracy theorists suggest, have been swapped with those of a suicide victim? The judge at the inquest said this anomaly was impossible to unravel. Professor Atholl Johnston, a British clinical pharmacologist, said at the inquest in open hearings that no explanation for the carbon monoxide concentrations had been found. ‘It was not a ‘measuring glitch’,’ said Johnston. ‘The most likely possibility is that it isn’t Henri Paul’s blood.’
Is Harry trying to unravel this? Perhaps Prince Harry’s memoir will help to unravel this mystery, as well as all the others surrounding his mother’s death — a death which so many witnesses have suggested was not the ‘tragic accident’ it has been claimed to be. The question many still ask is: could Henri Paul and the paparazzi following the car have been made scapegoats that night to cover up a more sinister plan by the British Establishment to stop Diana’s ‘inappropriate’ romance? My investigations have shown that paparazzi photographers who supposedly hounded Diana to her death were not even in the tunnel at the time of the crash.
There’s a lot more, and Reid speaks of one eyewitness who claims that two motorcycles did a complicated maneuver which included flashing a bright light in Henri Paul’s eyes. I remember that from the time – there were widespread reports of a blinding flash just before the crash, reports which have never been explained either way. Anyway, it’s enough to make my blood run cold, I can only imagine how hard it’s been for Harry to try to learn more about what happened to his mother and what the Windsors and the British establishment really did to her. And to see the eerily similar things happen to himself and his wife too.
Of course the British media would like to deny all responsibility, but imo, there was collusion between then and the BRF. Even if there wasn’t, the media set up circumstances that would allow Charles to kill Diana. If you set fire to a house, and someone takes a flamethrower to a person in that house, you’re still an arsonist.
Charles needed diana dead so he could marry Camilla. It wasn’t enough to divorce her. Not to the anglican church in the 90s.
^^ I’m not so sure that Chuck was directly involved. It was a hit though, involving government M16 and hired fixers — plus an orchestrated cover-up (based on well-researched info in an investigative documentary, available on YouTube). One government spy, who moonlighted as a pap photographer, was later found burned to death in a white vehicle which resembled description of a white vehicle seen in the tunnel before the crash. Henri Paul’s toxicology samples were known to have serious discrepancies and unexplained tampering. Why did it take an hour to get Diana to the hospital which was only ten minutes away from the tunnel?
It’s so obvious! Just the written note from Diana that she believes Charles wants to kill her in a car accident says it all. It’s so incredibly horrific and disgusting that you can get away with murder! With murder of one of the most famous people at that time! What a world this is!
Charles doesn’t care about Camilla. He’s had many mistresses and she’s just the most well known. Camilla is a useful PR tool to him. He needed Diana dead because he has always bean jealous of her success much like how he is jealous of Harry and Meghan.
@goofpuff — I don’t think Charles cares about Camilla like most people care about people. I think Charles sees Camilla as his emotional support prop. He’ll protect her as an extension of himself, and he did what it took to keep her there.
^^ Hmmm, no. That’s not how a well-orchestrated, high-level hit happens. Diana was viewed as a loose cannon, and as a serious threat to the monarchy. By himself, Charles is and was way too weak and indecisive. That doesn’t rule out point persons within the monarchy being aware of deniable government orchestration. There was, of course, the post-accident cover-up and collusion to blame Henri Paul and pap photogs for Diana’s death. It has also been revealed that the Mercedes’ seatbelts were not working properly.
It might also be worth recognizing that it was the people around Chuck who were ultimately responsible for having the Sussexes’ security pulled on Vancouver Island. Of course, Chuck was fully aware of it and he did nothing to stop it. In the Oprah interview, Meghan said that she had pleaded with Charles’ staffers to ask him not to take away her husband’s security patrol.
And the man Diana was in love with after Charles, Barry Mannakee, was killed in a motorcycle accident. It can start to look like an MO.
This gives me chills. I have wondered this whole time why Megan and Harry have been so aggressive in putting their story out there across so many platforms and now….I’m thinking they want their side of things to be well documented in case something like this happens to them. You can’t say they haven’t warned us.
You know, whenever I see old photos and video of Diana, the word “incandescent” always pops into my mind, because that’s how much she glowed from the inside-out. It’s funny that we always associate that word with her eldest son’s rages now.
Anyway…I’m not really a conspiracy theorist about Diana’s death, but it’s true some things just don’t add up here.
Back when Diana died, I remember these rumors and thought it was impossible to believe that she was actually killed. After seeing what has happened with Harry and Meghan (and an additional 25 years of Windsor-related bullsh*t) I no longer find any of it hard to believe. It’s just disgusting.
The Windsors have shown themselves to be thoroughly incompetent. I very much doubt they could orchestrate a complicated asassination.
But they could hire someone that could.
Of course they wouldn’t orchestrate it, just make their desires known. If we’ve learned one thing in the time of Trump, there are people willing to do whatever it takes to stay in power. Democracy here barely survived.
But that’s not how hits work. The client just hires the hitman, the hitman drafts and executes the plan with client approval.
British government operatives were directly involved, i.e., following orders. Also, remember the strange words Paul Burrell said the Queen uttered to him during a meeting he had with her before or after he was suddenly released from incarceration, and the theft charges against him were dropped: “We are not in control of everything…”
“Will no one rid me of this troublesome ex-wife?”
They wouldn’t have to do it themselves. They wouldn’t even necessarily need to hire someone. They could make their wishes known to someone (or entity) who would take it as their command.
The Windsors wouldn’t have actually done anything except maybe Phillip or Charles gave someone the nod of approval. The rest was orchestrated by the security services. There have been people on record in Paris who saw watchers in the tunnel that night. But much like the flash and the bikers, somehow that never made it into the official records.
It wasn’t just the BRF who had issues with her. Her work in Angola upset a lot of people, and not just the Brits. The US and France had long-held interests there.
Don’t get me started on R*sa M*nckton, friend of *pstein.
You have to question why the DM is paying Sue Reid to write this story now. No one knows what Harry has said in the book and I think the DM is trying to muddy the waters by putting this piece out.
I have read a lot about the… inaccuracies around her death. Reid’s information is consistent with a lot of other writers and researchers who have looked into it. Unlike a lot of DM pieces, this is surprisingly accurate.
So why is the DM running this? The British Establishment, including the media, often know much more than they let on (ie the many affairs of the Windsor men). I read once that British intelligence opinion is split 50/50 on whether her death was an accident or murder. There’s knowledge out there but nobody has gone to print over it. Maybe the DM is pushing this narrative in the hopes that Harry does write about it in Spare so they can really start pulling at that thread. It’s been 25 years, the DM needs clicks, the Sussex’s said “bye” and Charles is king. 🤔
Her death wasn’t an accident. And the flashing light likely was paparazzi on a motorbike trying to get a money shot. That, or MI-6.
I feel so sad for Harry. At the same time, I want Harry to be safe for the sake of his wife and children. Digging up the causes of his mother’s death too much might put him in danger.
I think H&M already know they’re in danger hence why they’re doing the interviews.
It feels eerily like Diana.
I will always have the chills from the Oprah interview when they mimicked Archie saying ‘drive safe’.
They’re extremely traumatised and fearful. We saw that look in Meghan’s eyes at the funeral walkabout. They’d both be remiss to not acknowledge the truth of their situation.
I just feel like there are so many things that don’t add up about her death. Do I think MI6 killed her at the royal family’s request? Eh, not really. But I’m open to being persuaded. I do think the royal family was fine with her being in circumstances that led to her death. and I do question whether she rejected her security or whether it was pulled.
This makes a lot of sense… withdraw her security and then just let things play out leaving Windsor hands clean. Classic BRF approach.
Yup, plausible deniability is their MO for everything. They never directly get their hands dirty, they just instruct the courtiers to do it. And if enough of a fuss is made, then the courtier takes the fall and the royal proclaims they had no idea.
It’s in both the press and Al Fayed’s family’s interest to keep feeding these theories that she was offed by Phillip or Charles to deflect from their own culpability. It was their (the Al Fayed family) security team, driver and effed up car (that had been totalled and wasn’t really road worthy which they knew). We’ll never know for sure if Paul was drunk or if he’d been blinded by flashes or if something went wrong with the car itself.
Personally, I think it was a series of bad decisions that led up to that moment. Dodi’s erratic behaviour that night would have made it impossible for anyone to plan an assassination.
I think MI6 were following them but it wasn’t because of Diana – the intelligence services had been ‘looking into’ the Al Fayed family for years. The father is an extremely dodgy individual with very suspect connections.
The toxicology report for Henri Paul never made sense. He was a seasoned alcoholic, but that being the case his blood alcohol levels would have made it impossible for him to even stand let alone coherently walk through the lobby and operate a car as we saw him do.
I’ve always believed that he was the low hanging fruit for blame.
The reality is a number of things killed Diana – her security being taken away. The RF have repeated the lie that she gave it up, which has been debunked many times.
Diana not wearing a seat-belt – something which shocked her sisters as according to them she ALWAYS wore her seatbelt.
Diana not being taken to the nearest hospital in the 16th where the crash happened but instead to the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital in the 13th, where the RF could control the PR (despite ex-communicating her and taking away her security). Anyone who knows Paris will know that distance is insane, especially without a Helicopter.
And last but by no means least the Paparazzi’s relentless chase of Diana because at the time the right picture of Diana could fetch 6 figures which meant a Paparazzi could live very well off that one picture every year.
And when you put it all together as someone said above the Royals weren’t mad about it because Diana had become a thorn in their side with her ‘shady’ Arab lover grabbing headlines. There was definitely a quid pro quo between the Royals and Al Fayeds after Diana and Dodi died. A lot of dodgy press about Muhammed Al-Fayed links to arms trading ect just seemed to ‘melt away’. Al-Fayed had the means, money, resources and anger to know what really happened, especially as he partially lived in Paris at the time. He knows.
In my opinion it’s the other way around. The BRF and their tabloid shills have turned the conversation into “she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt” (The rear seatbelts weren’t working, Etoile Limousines leased it to the Ritz and Mohamed Al-Fayed had no idea…and the owner of the leasing company wants to put the car in a museum now) and “she was getting into the car with a drunk and her corrupt Middle Eastern boyfriend!!” to distract from the very real holes in this story.
They will print with a straight face stories about Mohamed Al-Fayed accepting dirty money from the same Saudis that give to Prince Charles, to try to paint the whole family as these evil brown upstarts. The narrative that they spin purposely uses antiquated tropes: the white woman who made a tragic bad choice to go out with a nonwhite man and suffered a terrible end because of her corruption.
Dodi’s behavior wasn’t erratic, he just decided to change their plans, and they were pursued. The Fayeds may have been shady, but no more so than the Royals.
I agree with you!
Diana’s closest friends have reinforced that she believed any royal security detail would report her movements and words back to BP and Charles. She may have been correct but I still think RPOs would have saved her life.
The paps contributed to the frenzy but it was Dodi and the Fayed team’s bad decisions that put her in danger. Just stay at the Ritz imperial suite that night and none of it would have happened.
Saying that they should have just stayed put that night is victim-blaming. We are always saying Harry and Meghan should not have to live their life to suit abusers. The paps in this situation were no different. The culpability is not on Dodi or Diana here for wanting to go out. She was ALWAYS in danger, not more so that night. The fact that she could not trust her previous security team is the issue. People absolutely are not talking about this enough.
I personally don’t get involved or even casually entertain Diana conspiracies. I never liked doing that and probably never will. So I won’t give an opinion on the whole white light stuff and other things.
All I’ll say is that if he wants to investigate it/learn more then it’s in his right especially as her son.
I’m pretty much in the same camp. The way she died was so tragic and, yes, avoidable so of course questions were going to be raised, but that doesn’t mean some big conspiracy was actually behind it. Harry’s search for answers makes sense as Diana’s son and being so young when she was ripped from his life, but the public speculation and conspiracy theories just feel inappropriate to me.
This. I took a course on conspiracy theories in college. One of the things we did was look at actual conspiracies. They involve a small number of people with very close ties. As you investigate, you are able to eliminate possibilities. Just looking at the thread, you can see that the possibilities increase rather than decrease as people look more closely. This is a sign that you are seeing real world chaos, not a conspiracy. When a plane crashes, at least seven things have to had gone wrong.
That said, we are reaching the point where people involved are going to be retired and getting old, so we may be hearing some more about what happened behind the scenes as Diana exited the royal family.
I always say this: if you had asked me before Harry and Meghan if the family had had a hand in Diana’s death I would have said no, it’s a conspiracy theory. Them yanking their security and helping leak their locations made me question that.
There are a LOT of unanswered questions, for me.
The car they used was recovered from a junkyard and had faulty seatbelts in the back – it was redone and leased to the Ritz as a brand new car, even though even before the crash it had been tested and was unsafe at high speeds. It’s now in the hands of the French government.
The insistence that Henri-Paul was intoxicated, even though French toxicologists have stated his blood samples were so full of Co2 and other things he wouldn’t have been able to even stand up much less drive. He passed a flying certification days before the crash with no substances. Diana’s bodyguard Kes Wingfield stated his driving was fine.
There was a British “reporter” among the paparazzi that night who stated he was there for the Mirror. The Mirror later reported they had had no such person in Paris that night. And tips of British paparazzos being told to avoid the area because of a possible warning from MI6.
Add to this – Diana stated more than once she was afraid Charles would arrange to have an accident with her car. And it happened!! The age-old story – the woman is paranoid and delusional…until she dies.
If they were involved, I don’t think it was to kill her. Possibly to scare her, into being quiet. It backfired.
It has been communicated more than once, that the monarch has to consider a much wider perspective and act based upon this to the benefits of the crown. History is full of stories, where people were murdered to benefit the crown / the heir. Well… this makes me much more think about the true circumstances than anything else.
Which is why people think Prince William was murdered due to his lifestyle and choice of partner.
At one point they even sent Princess Margaret (who was know for her own wild life style) to visit him in Japan and knock some sense into him.
Another tragic crash.
Honestly, I had never before even thought it possible but now, in retrospect, everything they’ve done makes a lot more sense if they took Diana’s security away and that somehow contributed to her death.
Add in the next step. we know security was pulled from M and H, and then their location was leaked by his father, the ex husband who couldn’t get remarried unless Diana was dead, to the press.
If I was Harry, I would also revisit what happened to Diana after Charles yanked his security on short notice. It’s clear Charles did it to terrify Harry into complying and coming back. Enter Tyler Perry the super hero. I bet that knocked Charles for a loop.
At the bare minimum, Harry could conclude that The Firm intentionally created circumstances that could result in something tragic happening. Whether they wanted Diana to die or simply didn’t care if she died because she committed the cardinal sins of leaving the fold, not remaining silent and dating a POC (more than one).
I wonder if that accounts for some of the irrational anger towards Meghan. She was writing letters about Harry’s security, she was the one that made the call to Tyler Perry. I remember while Meghan was a working royal, the press always was always complaining about her Hollywood connections, her relationship with her business manager or former PR firm. Makes one think they didn’t like her having resources outside the family, along with constant complaints she was trying to change the monarchy after each engagement. There is something just so intense beyond just a family dispute, how relentless it is. I can see how after the last few years, people are thinking there is something more sinister behind Diana’s death.
Yeah, I doubt it was an accident. There are too many unanswered questions. Like why she would get into a car with a visibly drunk driver? Fearfully of paparazzi or not this was a well traveled woman with two sons to return to.
Why did it take so long to get her to a hospital less than 2 miles away?
Why was the crime scene of a royal Princess was cleaned up so quickly?
And that’s just what I can think of off the top of my head. Whatever Harry found was enough for him to make sure it never happened again.
Yes, if Paul had been visibly impaired as he must have been if these samples were accurate and true, Diana would not have gotten into a car with him.
Can’t speak for the crime scene, but as far as the hospital thing – I believe this was just a tragic coincidence and was because of the French medical approach to stabilize the patient before getting them to the hospital. Hence why they spent so much time treating her in the tunnel and why they drove so slowly.
The team in the ambulance could not save Diana especially since she was bleeding to death. Heart specialists commented that Diana could have been saved if she had gotten to an operating table asap. The ambulance passed by an American hospital a short distance away. The French system may work for some patients but failed to save diana.
Re: the hospital issue. I suggest you look into how the French health system works as their ambulances are pretty much mini hospitals and its standard practice in France to stabilise a patient before taking them to a hospital that it best suited to their needs. The closest hospital would not have been able to treat her injuries and she would have had to have been transferred from there to the other hospital anyway. The French medics did all the could to save her – lets not criticise them.
Re: the crime scene cleanup. Regardless of who she was, (i understand) that the tunnel is one of the life lines of traffic in Paris. To have it closed for any length of time would have brought the city traffic to a standstill.
Doctors could have been transferred to the local hospital to treat Diana no need for her to be moved. The patient not adhering to a method should have been the first priority she was bleeding to death.
The BRF/government contributed to her death by removing her security, but that’s where it ends IMO.
Other than that, someone (drunk or not) went way to fast into a tunnel, lost control, and crashed. Tragic but simple.
The BRF know what they were doing when they pulled her security. They knew then and now. That is why pervy Andrew still has his. How can Charles do that to his own son and Grandson. The man is a soulless monster.
I don’t think Harry thinks the British Establishment killed Diana. The British Establishment is the firm, right? I don’t think he would want anything to do with the family in any way shape or form if he believed that. There would be no amount of accountability that would allow him to reconcile with that. Unless of course he believes the BE is a separate entity.
I have never believed it was an accident. Princess Diana herself said they would kill her, and most likely make it look like a car accident. This was Charles and Camilla’s end to the targeted campaign against her and the only way for them to be married and him to retain eligibility to be crowned King. They got away with it once, and then they ran the same playbook on his son and his family. These people are literally “untouchable” and as long as they can spin the media narrative that protects them they will never stop. They are not good people, just look at the history of the Monarchy it speaks for itself.
This veers into conspiracy and while I do think Harry and moehringer looked into the death, I don’t think they did it with the idea in mind of “so was it really an accident”. Moehringer would not put his credibility on the line like that, it doesn’t matter that his name is not on the cover. In my opinion, I think this research will be used to show the sheer craziness of the aftermath of her death and what a massive figure she was that an inquiry had to be launched into conspiracies around her death and that to this day people believe she was killed. It would be interesting to see a reflection on what that was like for teenage Harry to have your mother be this JFK-esque figure with the accused being your own family. But yeah, I don’t think it will delve into the theories themselves.
That Sue Reid article made my blood run cold as well. I always wanted to believe the official reason for the accident because it was the easiest to wrap my mind around. I loved Diana and her work, so I brushed off conspiracy theories for the most part. I believed it was the fault of the paps who blinded Henri with a camera flash and caused the crash. But after reading this article (and knowing the details of H&M’s story), that Reid source (allegedly from MI6) who said the goal was just to scare Diana, I believe it. What lends real credence to this assassination theory is the letter Diana wrote and gave to her private attorney, which was then locked in a safe for years by police. I believe H&M are “overexposing” themselves and their story in order to protect their family just in case something happens. After someone nearly murdered Archie in his nursery in Africa, H&M have got to be living in some degree of fear at all times.
The reporters knew about it, and still needled Meghan when she said she wasn’t okay. I think they were trying to give her a nervous breakdown, or wanted her to unalive herself.
The royals are a dirty, dirty family. I’m glad that Meghan and Harry escaped them. I know they have done very careful estate planning to keep the royal family away from their children. Them talking so much now is absolutely a safety precaution for them, and their kids. They will never put themselves at the mercy of the royal family ever again.
Harry saying if you knew what I knew…
Princess Diana was assassinated. I don’t know why so many people refuse to accept this.
This is the British Royal Family. They are from a long line of violent, cruel, sometimes outright evil people. The monarchy is maintained through violence. The monarchy is at the heart of the British socio-economic order. An actively working divorced Princess Diana was a threat to the monarchy.
Now, was Charles in the tunnel? No. Did Charles have meetings like Viola Davis in Widows with the people who would be in the tunnel? Unlikely. But Charles was involved in this as was his mother and people who work for the institution.
I doubt that any of the Windsors were trying to assassinate Diana. That said, the line from Henry II comes to mind. “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest!?” Both the intelligence and security services may have reached the conclusion that they would be doing the royals (especially Charles) a solid by ridding them of Diana, a thorn in their side. And it has taken me a very long time to reach this conclusion. I’m always skeptical of conspiracy theories.
I always thought tragic accident, but man…the last 5 years have made me wonder. And then I read Diana: Her True Story, and yeah…the timing of her dying, exactly when her relationship and her independent work was blossoming and about to make her an international star bigger than she already was? Verrrry suspect timing.
It wouldn’t surprise me at this point, but we will also never know the truth.
Similar to how that bodyguard she was very close to died in a motorcycle accident – as the passenger, and the driver lived.
…
I never believed the conspiracy theories about Diana’s death in 1997. But, in my opinion, Charles’ behavior over the past 25 years has convinced me that something funky happened. Even adjusting for the jealousy and the lack of love in the marriage and the frenzy around their divorce and all of that…she was still his ex-wife and the mother of his two children. He never made a show of missing her, never pretended to be shocked, never seemed to recall the good times or even retrospectively realize that she had good points. I don’t know. He’s an oddball and I realize he might not have emotions the way we understand them, but I also think it’s weird that they didn’t even bother to pretend he’d been thrown by her passing. He just…went right back home to Camilla. It just doesn’t sit right with me. Never has and never will. I don’t know what I expected him to do, but it just seems strange to me.
Years after Diana died, I heard an opinion from a person I didn’t know well ,so I can’t verify how true this may be. His opinion was that Diana was collateral damage. It was Dodi who was the target. Scare him, injure him possibly, to warn Mohamed and teach him a lesson. It appears he (Mohamed) was doing business with shady people. The massive wreckage and 3 deaths was not part of the plan.
I think Harry is showing us that RF are absolutely cold enough and calculated enough to be able to do this.
I’m not saying they killed Diana. But I’m saying that now I absolutely believe they are capable of doing something like that.
In episode 1 when H&M get in that chauffeur driven car…while worrying about the Pap that’s on the motorcycle…MEGHAN WAS TERRIFIED…and now you see why☹️
I’ve long thought The Firm was involved in Dianas death somehow.
I’m not going to rehash it all but, I will say again, I would not trade places with anyone in the BRF.
The luxury, the wealth, it all comes at too high a price.
Absolute chills reading this! I never knew any of this.
No one is staging a car crash when the woman just spent a week on a boat. The logistics of it having to gon*just right* and then still not be sure that the injuries would be fatal? No professional killer would go for something this insane.
I’ve always thought it wasn’t an assassination only because if they wanted her dead there were much easier and less likely to fail ways to do it; the podcast You’re Wrong About did a great series about Diana and the final episode debunks a lot of the conspiracy theories.