King Charles is creating lists of all of the times he’s tried to reconcile with Harry

The Daily Mail is trying to convince its readership that Prince Harry’s memoir will be a flop, all while they simultaneously and breathlessly report on just when, where and how people will be able to pick up their copy. Most people with sense have already preordered their hardcopy or Kindle copy weeks ago, and the Mail would like you to know that your Kindle copy will be downloaded after midnight on the 10th, and the book will be in all bookstores bright and early on the morning of the 10th. Apparently, Penguin Random House really spent the money to have a lot of security for Spare, and I think it’s a good sign that there have been no leaks thus far (despite what the British media tries to claim).
Even with all of that, the build-up to the publication will be very dramatic, with Prince Harry’s ITV and 60 Minutes interviews airing within hours on Sunday. I’m actually a little bit stressed over the fact that American viewers won’t get to see Harry’s ITV interview as it airs on Sunday. I guess I’ll have to cover it by using quotes from the Guardian and maybe People Mag. Hilariously, the only f–king thing Buckingham Palace wants to talk about thus far is Harry telling Tom Bradby that there’s been “no willingness to reconcile” from the family. Like, all of the sh-t Harry has already said on the record, and that’s the thing Charles is worried about? Apparently. Because BP has been on a briefing spree this week – the Telegraph got their palace talking points, and it looks like Russell Myers at the Daily Mirror also got a palace briefing.
Prince Harry ’s claims that his dad and brother showed “no willingness to reconcile” with him have been rebutted by royal sources after the King invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him. Harry and Meghan were “always welcome” to spend Christmas with the royal family, despite taking part in a six part Netflix series where Harry called Charles a liar and William a bully, insiders have said.
On two occasions last year in a bid to improve relations the then Prince of Wales asked Harry and his family to come and visit at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire and just weeks before the late Queen’s passing, reiterated his invitation for the Sussexes and their two children to visit him in Scotland when on holiday.
Royal sources revealed to the Mirror last year how Charles and Harry had held several “good natured and enjoyable” video calls in the previous months, despite the Duke taking part in a tell-all interview with US chat show legend Oprah Winfrey. But this week ahead of the release of his eagerly awaited memoir Spare, Harry, 38, delivered another stinging attack on the royals claiming they had shown “no willingness to reconcile”.
One well placed royal source called the claim “complete and unadulterated nonsense”.
They added: “It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the UK, invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support. It’s outrageous.”
A source told The Mirror: “(Charles) has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really does miss. He cherishes being a grandfather and certainly feels there is something missing from his life without the ability to get to know Harry’s children. He has always left the door open for his son and will continue to do so.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Something I keep thinking about is how King Charles extending an invitation to the Sussexes for his coronation isn’t some magnanimous offer from a loving father – it’s a very real political crisis for Charles because the optics are simply awful. Think of how terrible it will look if Charles throws himself this big coronation party and… his son, daughter-in-law and their two mixed-race children skip it. If the Sussexes choose to be absent from Charles’s coronation, that’s Harry telling everyone on a world stage that his father can’t manage his own family, how can Charles be king to a commonwealth of nations? I also think it’s notable because William, Kate and the British media have smeared and slandered the Sussexes for years, all to reinforce this lie that Harry and Meghan are awful, they’re bullies, they’re not needed or wanted… and yet Charles retains an official position that he wants to reconcile.
Talk is cheap. The Clarkson debacle & Chuck’s silence…
We have such a amazing community here! Isn’t it possible for someone from England to record the interview and make it available to us? That would be great!
Does iTV not allow live streaming? Maybe it will be up on their youtube??
I hope Tom Bradby asks Harry what reconciliation looks like for him and Harry clearly lays out point by point what he needs from Charles.
Harry’s idea of reconciliation is Charles agreeing to change and probably also apologize. Charles’ idea of reconciliation is “I deigned to invite him in my presence…what more does he want?”
I hope Harry elaborates a little on he means by willingness to reconcile so that it’s clear why these invitations aren’t enough.
This! The two of them have completely different interpretations of reconciliation. Harry is looking for understanding, accountability and change going forward. Charles is looking for Harry to shut up and go back to exactly how things were, including him and Meghan continuing to be scapegoats for the monarchy.
Exactly. I think for Harry there can be no true reconciliation without accountability and change, and for Charles reconciliation just means…..things stay the same and Harry and Meghan keep quiet.
Wasn’t there an article at some point that mentioned Harry wanting his dad and him to have a mediator during talks? They are not working with the same definition of reconciliation. Pretty sure charles has no clue what that word means.
Reconcile also includes stop briefing the press and leaking stories about me and my wife. We all saw how Harry and Meghan were treated at the funeral, the cold stares, the disrespect, no you can’t wear a uniform, sure wear a uniform without the Queen’s insignia, don’t bring your wife to Balmoral, you’re not invited to the reception we’re giving before the funeral, on and on and on. But sure we are to believe that Charles invite for them to come and stay at his house so him and that woman he married can get fresh stories to leak to the press was an attempt at reconciliation.
@Athena – exactly this!
Charles doesn’t do accountability. Especially since he considers himself to be the injured party.
Reconciling is dead in the water.
I’m sure his coronation team has a plan in place to “other” and publicly humiliate H&M should they be foolish enough to show up for it.
Charles looks even more pathetic. His “royal sources” aren’t helping. They just make him look weaker because he doesn’t have the courage to actually make his own statement.
As I mentioned in a previous post, if it were me and my family, I would not go. However, having made my point this is entirely a Sussex family decision one that I am happy I will not have to make. The world press has the Sussex story now and there is nothing that gross family can do about it, I am most happy they had the wherewithal to document their treatment by this family and thus far almost a 1/4 of a billion views have been seen. And the memoir by Harry will seal the deal re their treatment and the hows and whys from their perspective. What a great time to be a Sussex support. Also, I preordered my book when the book was announced.
Oh wow. They don’t mention Meg in a single of those sentences. They even go so far as to call the kids “Harry’s children” – they do have a mother, too. Yeez, I wonder why Harry doesn’t feel like his family is welcome over there…. 😐
Surely no one believes KC when he says this?! KC and QCC have Tobyn Andreae, formerly of the DF, who is responsible for a ton of anti-Sussex stories as their communications expert. BP continually says one thing, but their actions never back this up. Jeremy Clarkson did not just happen to drop in unannounced and then spew vitriol toward Meghan. They must really believe that the public is STUPID.
Typical Charles. Never taking responsibility for anything “unpleasant “ whether it’s his marriage or his relationship with his son. He’s a perpetual adolescent when it comes to anything of consequence, especially regarding relationships. Both Diana and Harry threw up their hands when dealing with Charles and you can see why the queen said Charles was “hopeless “. I know the queen didn’t want to deal with anything difficult either but I don’t know that she went around actively undermining anyone either like Charles does. Harry just needs to take a page out of Meghan’s book and stay away.
“Charles retains an official position that he wants to reconcile.”
I actually think it’s more like Charles is maintaining a position that Harry is invited to come back and play nice. That’s Charles’ reconciliation: Harry is allowed to come back and reconcile with him, because he’s the wrongdoer. Meanwhile, Harry is like, “I don’t care about these invitations if you’re just gonna act the same way.”
Exactly, and CIII proved it in spades during the funeral saga. Please don’t consider inviting me to be abused and bullied in front of millions of people, or using me , let alone my beleaguered wife and precious children, for self-aggrandizing optics.
Charles is trying to reconcile! After all, he keeps inviting them to come for more abuse. His idea of reconciliation is H&M come to visit while they ignore and humiliate them while continuing to brief the tabs on how awful they are (especially Meghan).
When my brother was married I always complained how I never got to see his kids. I was always told I’m welcome whenever but I was never actually invited. Talk is cheap.
Out of the 365 days in a year, Charles choose his grandsons birthdate as the day of his coronation, essentially hoping to forever wipe it from history. Then, there’s the fact that Charles has never publicly denounced the vile, racist actions of the press towards his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren. Then on top of all of that, there’s Camilla using Angela Levin has her biographer, partying with Piers and Jeremy. But please tell more about how Charles cares so deeply and misses his grandchildren so much.
Charles just gave an award to Jason Knauf. So how about no.
The idea that Charles is a dedicated grandfather is absolutely hilarious and also fiction. Doesn’t he barely see the Wails’ kids? This family is so weird, it’s like a caricature of aliens pretending to be a family.
“A caricature of aliens pretending to be a family.” 😆😂🤣
Charles never had a one on one photograph with Charlotte that he sent to the media. In the family portrait he sits with George on his lap and close to Louis with Charlotte placed on the other side not close to Charles
BitsyCS, you have me flashing back to the Coneheads on the old Saturday Night Live. A family of aliens pretending to be from France.
Amazon U.K. put the Hardcover on a 50% discount for preorders and I was happy to get a deal AND contribute to the record first week sales numbers that will thoroughly upset BP and KP (you know no book about William will ever come close). And I am looking forward to reading it and leaving it on the coffee table to passively irritate my in-laws when they visit.
I am also preparing to unfollow most of the British publications in the news app who will doubtlessly find the most inflammatory headlines to report with – for my own anxiety reduction.
But I join the genuine hope that the family skips the coronation if only because post book I can imagine the press will stir up an all time high for threats to those 2 small children and their mother.
Yeah, I’ll believe this when Harry says it. The last thing he said there was a refusal to apologize or to accept accountability. If Charles was interested in reconciliation he would have found himself in California when Lili was born or made sure he was at her birthday party last June.
It does no good for Charles to say “always welcome”, when he wasn’t welcoming while H&M were right there in front of his face.
It’s interesting the focus is on a tight clip when we don’t know who is being referred to or what the lead up questions were.
It’s the same tomfoolery by Buck and KP trying to address and clean up prior to the Oprah interview and season 5 of The Crown.
It does feel like KCIII is reaching out but is it simple optics from the Institution or is it a father wanting his son in his life? Seems the former when Harry says he wants a family not an institution.
It also seems likely Kate and PW (phew?) and perhaps Middleton Manor early leaders and heavily involved in the smear for 2 reasons, jealousy and a real need for misdirection.
Kate has the face of a smoker. A tense cigarette smoker who dwells and plots?
I do wonder what Princess Margaret would have made of it all, and how Princess Anne sees it in light of her own life and marriages.
Kaiser, you should do a zoom or something with a British friend or reader to watch it live!
Oh yes Charles cares for Archie and Lily with all the talk of taking away their titles. What a phony he is.
According to those mysterious royal sources, Charles says one thing, but his actions speak louder than words. If he wanted to reconcile with his son, he would have denounced Jeremy Clarkson; he would have allowed Meghan to join her husband up at Balmoral; he wouldn’t have disinvited the Sussexes to that reception after the funeral, he wouldn’t have been shamed into allowing Harry to wear his uniform at the vigil, and most importantly, he can afford to get on a plane any damn time he wants to if he really wanted to see his grandchildren.
Totally agree.
@kaiser when you say “as it airs” do you mean even though we can’t watch it live, it does stream next day in the US? If so, can you (or anyone) tell me how to watch it?
I just looked up how to watch this in the US. So far, only with a VPN. However, HarperBazaar says is not even airing in the UK till 3am. That’s 9pm est. Why is a network that airs exclusively in the UK airing to cater to an American audience?
All the UK websites I’m finding says it will air at 9 pm, I’m assuming thatsthats GMT, except for Harpers Bazaar which is saying 3 am GMT. That just makes no sense. Why would they air this interview at 3 am?
I hope those pens work when Charles writes those lists.
@tessa – hahahahahha
He actually doesn’t need a pesky pen to write the list. The list is a blank sheet of paper. Chuckles stands before it and thinks sad thoughts, then walks away. That is all.
“Charles is creating lists”… plural. Seriously? With just 2 or 3 publicized instances of these “loving invitations”, C-Rex will be doing well if he can even create one list! We know these invitations are really surveillance opportunities to also leak info to the RR.
Given Charles issues with pens, this list will take a while.
Oh, he’s making a list, and checking it twice! Gonna find out who’s naughty or nice. Santa Chuck is coming to town.
Charles fails to recognize that loyalty goes both ways. He wants his version of reconciliation where he changes none of his own behavior and the Susssexes come back to be subjected to continued abuse and betrayal. Harry is not going to go along with that. They reward Andrew for his “loyalty” in keeping quiet. They award Jason Knauf for his “loyalty” in testifying against Meghan for the Daily Fail. Then they feign the ability to understand how the Sussexes feel betrayed.
Charles feels he ‘deserves’ their loyalty just because he is the king and Harry’s dad. But, newsflash, THAT’S NOT HOW IT WORKS CHUCKY!
Charles showed the world who he was a long time ago, in his mistreatment of Diana. He was vile to her bc of jealousy and bc she wouldn’t just shut up and be okay with him having mistresses all through their marriage. He was ridiculous and cruel and selfish and small-minded then, and he is now with Harry. It’s the same man.
So he is making a list is he, will he include how Harry was invited to Scotland as the Queen was very ill, but not told she had died until after Charlie told the press. Will he list how Harry and Megan were invited to a reception and then uninvited. And he said Harry and Megan were invited to Scotland. He can make as many lists as he wants because NONE of them were genuine invitations. Let’s face it he just as about fell down and worshiped at the feet of his other son, Billy bully and his wife botox barbie when he said about their charity and conservation work, but NO MENTION of Harry’s, even though Billy bully hotfooted it to Africa 2 weeks after Harry did. So Charlie wants to see and reconcile with Harry! Is that why he and his wife are still openly briefing against Harry, or is that why he gave knaph an honour and appointed the ex head of the Daily Mail as his communications manager. You couldn’t make up the sht that comes out of the palaces, and meanwhile the British rags lap it up
Harry never called his father a liar. Harry said that his father was relaying information to him that Harry knew was not true. This does not equate to Charles being a liar, it means that Charles had been given false information (either intentionally or unintentionally) and was repeating it as fact and not listening to Harry when he tried to correct him. If any of these tabloid so-called journalists cared about a real story, it would be infinitely more interesting for them to speculate on who Harry thinks was feeding his father mis- or disinformation, but instead they’ll just stick with “he called his dad a liar!” and lean into the victim narrative to protect the monarch.
It’s just one sentence fragment, but it’s a microcosm of the tabloid media’s entire game. They twist the truth so that their manipulation gradually becomes the de-facto understanding of what happened. It’s the same with “they said they want privacy” arguments. They never said that, but the press repeated it so many times that it seeped into the consciousness of the general public. It’s infuriating for me to see these lies get amplified and eventually accepted as truth, I can’t even imagine how maddening it is for Harry and Meghan.
I took that statement as, Charles holds a certain point of view of what the problem was, and Harry fundamentally disagreed with him. For example, as reported, the family firmly believes everything is Meghan’s fault and that she turned Harry against his family. That’s why they wanted to get Harry alone before agreeing to talk with him. They think Meghan is the problem and Harry disagrees and thinks the institution is the problem.
That could be it, but my interpretation was that Harry was referring to specific, verifiable facts and not just general opinions. Blaming Meghan for the rift is an abstract position and is harder to argue against because it’s so general. My impression was that Charles was saying things like “you never tried to contact my office” or “you sprung this meeting on us” or “we didn’t leak your memo” or things like that, and Harry was trying to fact-check and clarify those specifics, like “I emailed your secretaries a month ago” or “Dan Wooton is directly connected to William’s secretary, of course they leaked the memo” and Charles wasn’t receptive to being corrected.
Oh yes, Charles the Turd is said to really miss his mixed-race grandchildren and laments their absence from his life…yet he’s making lists about when it would be most politically advantageous to strip them of their royal birthright. What a loving grandfather!
Thank goodness Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have a good-hearted grandmother who adores them with her whole being.
Charles left Harry and his family without security. They had to flee and TYLER PERRY is the one who gave them security and a place to stay when they were being hunted. Honestly, if I were Harry I would never be able to forgive that, especially when they pulled the old “my hands are tied” on the security and yet now Charles is paying for Andrew’s security because he is a prince and there is inherent risk. SO IS HARRY! Tyler Perry would be my new father and brother rolled into one and I would not even hope to get my biological father or brother back after they showed they don’t care if I live or die.