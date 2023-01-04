King Charles is creating lists of all of the times he’s tried to reconcile with Harry

The Daily Mail is trying to convince its readership that Prince Harry’s memoir will be a flop, all while they simultaneously and breathlessly report on just when, where and how people will be able to pick up their copy. Most people with sense have already preordered their hardcopy or Kindle copy weeks ago, and the Mail would like you to know that your Kindle copy will be downloaded after midnight on the 10th, and the book will be in all bookstores bright and early on the morning of the 10th. Apparently, Penguin Random House really spent the money to have a lot of security for Spare, and I think it’s a good sign that there have been no leaks thus far (despite what the British media tries to claim).

Even with all of that, the build-up to the publication will be very dramatic, with Prince Harry’s ITV and 60 Minutes interviews airing within hours on Sunday. I’m actually a little bit stressed over the fact that American viewers won’t get to see Harry’s ITV interview as it airs on Sunday. I guess I’ll have to cover it by using quotes from the Guardian and maybe People Mag. Hilariously, the only f–king thing Buckingham Palace wants to talk about thus far is Harry telling Tom Bradby that there’s been “no willingness to reconcile” from the family. Like, all of the sh-t Harry has already said on the record, and that’s the thing Charles is worried about? Apparently. Because BP has been on a briefing spree this week – the Telegraph got their palace talking points, and it looks like Russell Myers at the Daily Mirror also got a palace briefing.

Prince Harry ’s claims that his dad and brother showed “no willingness to reconcile” with him have been rebutted by royal sources after the King invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him. Harry and Meghan were “always welcome” to spend Christmas with the royal family, despite taking part in a six part Netflix series where Harry called Charles a liar and William a bully, insiders have said. On two occasions last year in a bid to improve relations the then Prince of Wales asked Harry and his family to come and visit at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire and just weeks before the late Queen’s passing, reiterated his invitation for the Sussexes and their two children to visit him in Scotland when on holiday. Royal sources revealed to the Mirror last year how Charles and Harry had held several “good natured and enjoyable” video calls in the previous months, despite the Duke taking part in a tell-all interview with US chat show legend Oprah Winfrey. But this week ahead of the release of his eagerly awaited memoir Spare, Harry, 38, delivered another stinging attack on the royals claiming they had shown “no willingness to reconcile”. One well placed royal source called the claim “complete and unadulterated nonsense”. They added: “It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the UK, invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support. It’s outrageous.” A source told The Mirror: “(Charles) has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really does miss. He cherishes being a grandfather and certainly feels there is something missing from his life without the ability to get to know Harry’s children. He has always left the door open for his son and will continue to do so.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Something I keep thinking about is how King Charles extending an invitation to the Sussexes for his coronation isn’t some magnanimous offer from a loving father – it’s a very real political crisis for Charles because the optics are simply awful. Think of how terrible it will look if Charles throws himself this big coronation party and… his son, daughter-in-law and their two mixed-race children skip it. If the Sussexes choose to be absent from Charles’s coronation, that’s Harry telling everyone on a world stage that his father can’t manage his own family, how can Charles be king to a commonwealth of nations? I also think it’s notable because William, Kate and the British media have smeared and slandered the Sussexes for years, all to reinforce this lie that Harry and Meghan are awful, they’re bullies, they’re not needed or wanted… and yet Charles retains an official position that he wants to reconcile.